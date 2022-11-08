The 10 Best Dish Racks of 2022

We’ve researched the best dish racks out there, selecting styles with various features, drying capabilities, and footprints to ensure you can find one that works for your space . From over-the-sink picks that save space to classic silicone drying mats, we put together this list of the best dish drying racks. The Yamazaki Home Steel and Wood Dish Rack is our Best Overall pick, thanks to its simplicity and lightweight design. Scope out our selects below and be prepared: You’re about to have way more free time after dinner.

We all have chores we dread. For some, it’s mopping the floors or doing laundry, while others hate washing dishes — and not just for scraping off casserole dinner remnants. Dishes can quickly become one of the messiest tasks in your kitchen, snowballing from just a few bowls to wash into having to mop up excess water from around your sink or toss well-worn dish towels into the next day's laundry. To help streamline your dishwashing process and keep your sink area neat , organized, and sanitary, you’ll need the right dish rack.

If simple and streamlined is your approach to practically everything in the kitchen, then this is the best dish drying mat for you. Made from slip-free silicone, this Oxo design is a back-to-basic approach to drying your dishes each evening. Deep ridges keep glassware and dishes in place while removing water from the direct surface of your plates for faster drying.

Pros: This mat is heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can be used to protect your table or counter from hot cookware.

It’s not unusual for countertop space to be at a minimum — especially in smaller apartments or homes — meaning you might not have a foot of extra space on either side of your sink for a large drying rack. This slim design takes advantage of the space above your sink, sitting directly behind your faucet and using two tiers to drain everything into the sink basin below. Bonus: It can hold a whopping 80 pounds, one of the heftiest picks on our list.

Cons: It doesn’t come apart into too many pieces, so it can be difficult to wash thoroughly.

If you’re sick of piling your cookware back atop the stove to dry or immediately having to wipe them by hand with a towel, this KitchenAid drying rack is for you. At 20 inches wide, it’s one of the largest options on our list, making it ideal for holding freshly washed pots, pans, and skillets. Sturdy aluminum construction ensures it won’t tip over even when fully loaded, and the large silverware caddy and rust-resistant wire dividers help keep things organized.

Cons: This dish rack isn’t able to be disassembled as much as some of the other options on our list, making it a bit more difficult to clean.

If you have marble countertops, you probably spend a lot of time thinking about (and trying to avoid) water resting on the surface. You’re probably on the hunt for a dish drying rack that doesn’t leak, and Simple Human has the answer to your prayers. This sturdy and comprehensive design boasts a bottom swivel spout that rotates 360 degrees in any direction, allowing you to channel drips and water directly into the sink no matter how you have it positioned on your counter. The interior isn’t too shabby either, with a wine glass holder, utensil caddy, and silicone-wrapped wire racks that hold dishes safely in place without scratching.

Gym enthusiasts, new parents, and coffee fans alike will all find a use for this deceptively simple bottle dryer from Yamazaki Home. It’s the ideal height to air dry everything from your favorite Stanley tumbler to baby bottles or coffee mugs, all while keeping air circulation at the forefront for quick and must-free drying. Need to stash it away when friends swing by? The four prongs collapse flat for barely-there storage.

Calling all small space dwellers! If you can’t sacrifice a lot of counter space for a dish drying rack, your number one goal should be hunting down a collapsible style. Enter: Oxo’s folding dish rack, which flattens to just 2 inches when not in use. When set up, you can use this sturdy rust-proof aluminum rack to dry up to 10 plates at a time, with plenty of room underneath for bowls and cups.

If mold and mildew are top concerns as you’re washing dishes, this Dorai dish pad will help put your mind at ease. Made from compressed diatomaceous earth (or fossilized algae) and recycled paper, this eco-friendly design can hold up to 150 percent of its weight in moisture while allowing it to evaporate in seconds. Translation: You can bid farewell to the risk of mold and smelly dishes — even if you let them sit out overnight.

Cons: There are no dish-specific supports on this piece, so it can become a bit of a disorganized tower if you’re washing a lot of dishes.

Reclaim your counter space with this clever dish drying rack that nestles right over your sink. Designed by Food52, this silicone-coated metal rack unrolls to cover a portion of your sink, with space to dry everything from glassware to small pans. It also includes a silverware caddy, with perforated holes that will drain water directly into your sink for seamless evaporation. Done with dishes for the evening? Simply roll up this rack and stash it in a drawer until you need it next.

Cons: Its size spans 20 inches wide when completely unrolled, so if you have a small sink it may be put out of commission while using this drying rack.

Looking to keep your spending to a minimum when it comes to a dish rack? We don’t blame you! This straightforward mat from Umbra is just what new apartment dwellers need, providing two drying options for all your freshly washed dishes. The microfiber material provides a safe and absorbent landing zone for cups, flatware, and more, while the removable dish rack tray (made from BPA-free plastic) will help prop up a modest grouping of dishes and bowls.

Cons: While this mat will dry quickly, it can still trap moisture on your countertop that needs to be wiped away.

For a sleek and simple dish rack that’s a total crowd-pleaser, look no further than this Yamazaki Home design. Its lightweight coated steel structure keeps dishes and bowls upright, plus it also includes separate storage areas to stash flatware, cups, and kitchen utensils. A base dish drainer helps keep drips from coating your countertop, while wood handles allow for easy carrying and add a stylish touch.

Factors to Consider

Size



One of the biggest considerations when shopping for a dish drying rack is just how large of a piece you need — and what your kitchen can accommodate. If you don’t have a dishwasher that will be handling some of the load, then you’ll want to choose a drying rack that can house upwards of 10 or more plates, along with cutlery and glasses. Your ideal drying rack should also fit your available counter space — especially if you envision leaving it out on display. You don’t want to sacrifice all your prep space to a dish drying rack if you don’t have to, so aim to snag a piece that balances the capacity you need with a footprint that feels manageable.

Material



Most of the picks on our list are made from silicone, rust-free aluminum, or steel. You’ll want to choose a material that suits your dishware and lifestyle, avoiding anything that will mold or mildew over time or abrasive styles that may scratch your cookware.

Organization



Here’s where personal preference comes in. The dish rack favorites on our list offer various organizational options, from mats that let you lay your dishware flat any way you please, to highly organized containers that offer a slot for every piece of silverware or salad plate. Determine what level of organization you need — and carefully consider whether going without will make it more difficult for you to quickly put away your dishes once they’re dry.

Cleaning



It may seem counterintuitive (after all, you’re using it to stash clean dishware), but your dish drying rack will need to be cleaned occasionally. No matter how hard you try, it will still be vulnerable to food scraps and slimy leftovers, so you want to make sure to choose a style of rack that is relatively easy to clean. Whether that means something as simple as a removable drip tray or the ability to throw the whole thing in the dishwasher is totally up to you.

Our Expertise

Alyssa Longobucco is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son.