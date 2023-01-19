The 6 Best Dish Drying Mats to Make Post-Dinner Cleanup Easier

As simple as a dish drying mat may seem, there are various options, including ones of different materials, styles, and sizes. After in-depth market research, we determined the best dish drying mats for every kitchen and budget. Below, we’ve highlighted the pros and cons of each of our favorite picks, starting with the S&T INC. Dish Drying Mat .

Whether or not you have the convenience of a dishwasher, dish drying mats are a must for every kitchen. Maybe you have a sink full of dirty dishes to work through, or perhaps there are pieces that require hand-washing, like wine glasses or a nonstick pan — either way, you’re going to need a clean, absorbent surface to let those items dry.

Best Overall S&T INC. Absorbent Reversible Microfiber Dish Drying Mat Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This cushioned dish drying mat is durable, extra absorbent, and comes in different patterns. Cons: The mat itself can take a while to dry between uses. This dish drying mat checks all the boxes for one that functions well and looks good in the process. The mat is made from microfiber designed to absorb four times its weight in water and has an inner foam core, so you get the cushion you need to protect your kitchenware as well as your countertop. The mat’s construction is so durable that you can throw it in the washing machine and dryer, and it still looks as good as new. You may find that if you’re washing lots of dishes, the mat might take some time to dry before it’s ready for another round, but again, there’s always the option to tumble dry it if you need to speed things up. Aesthetics-wise, there’s no need to settle for a color you don’t love. This one comes in a whopping 31 different options, from solid colors like a neutral gray to patterns like bright yellow lemon slices. Since the mat is reversible, you can display the pattern one day and flip it to the side with the solid color the next. Price at time of publish: $11 Material: Microfiber with inner foam core

Best Value Norpro 18 by 16-Inch Microfiber Dish Drying Mat Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Absorbent and affordable, this dish drying mat offers good quality at a low price. Cons: It doesn’t have the most exciting color options. If you’re looking for something inexpensive that will still get the job done right, we recommend this dish drying mat. Even with an under-$10 price tag, the mat features absorbent microfiber surrounding a thin layer of foam, so you can count on it to effectively soak up residual water. Not only does it make drying your dishes a simple process, but it’s also easy to clean itself since it’s machine washable. If you have a colorful kitchen and want your dish drying mat to match that vibe, this probably isn’t the one for you since it just comes in neutral shades. But if the minimalist style is your thing, it will blend right in. Price at time of publish: $9 Material: Microfiber

Best Splurge Dorai Home Dish Pad Amazon View On Amazon View On Doraihome.com Pros: Modern and versatile, this unique-looking dish pad dries almost instantly and prevents mildew. Cons: You’ll have to put in a little bit of work to remove any stains. This product flips the idea of what a dish mat looks like on its head. It’s made of recycled paper, silicone webbing, and diatomaceous earth, which according to the site, is a naturally occurring mineral made from the fossilized remains of tiny aquatic organisms. This unique material dries quickly and prevents bacteria from growing, meaning it doesn’t remain damp or develop an unpleasant “wet” smell. Even though the dish pad is on the larger side and made with more solid materials, you can still store it easily thanks to the foldable tri-panel design. Looking at the price, you may wonder if it’s really worth it, but keep in mind that you can dry your produce on the dish pad too, giving it even more value. One thing to prepare yourself for though is that if stains appear, you’ll either have to do some sanding or use bleach or hydrogen peroxide to get them out. Price at time of publish: $90 Material: Diatomaceous earth, recycled paper, and silicone

Care: Dishwasher-safe silicone cover

Best Silicone Oxo Good Grips Large Silicone Drying Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It prevents slippage, raises and aerates the dishes during drying, and can double as a trivet. Cons: The drying mat is more utilitarian than other options. Constructed of durable silicone, this dish drying mat comes with lots of advantages. First, it’s non-slip, so you don’t have to worry about fragile wine glasses tipping over and creating an even bigger mess. In addition, it’s heat-resistant, so you can use it as a trivet to place hot dishes on. When you’re done using the mat, it’s flexible enough to roll up for fuss-free storage. The design isn’t so eye-catching, but it’s functional: You’ll notice that the mat’s surface has a ribbed construction, elevating your dishes from where the water drains. For quick cleaning, you can throw it in the dishwasher — easy as that. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Silicone

Best Over-the-Sink Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack 4.8 Food52 View On Food52 Pros: Ideal for small spaces, this rack rolls over the sink for easy drainage and folds back up for simple storage. Cons: If you want one that can absorb water, this isn't the mat for you. Are you working with minimal counter space? Look no further than this dish drying mat that sits on top of your sink instead. It features silicone-coated stainless steel slots that you can place items on and in between, supporting up to 50 pounds. There’s also a convenient utensil caddy with draining holes where you can dry flatware. In addition to its primary purpose, this clever mat works as a trivet for hot cookware (heat-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit), a produce-drying mat, and a cooling rack for baked goods. To clean it, simply place it in the dishwasher, and for easy storage, remove the caddy and roll it up in your drawer. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Silicone and stainless steel

Care: Dishwasher-safe