The 9 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2022

Beyond design preferences, we’re all starting from different points in our dinnerware journey. Some will slowly build tabletop collections of plates and flatware, pulling different textures and colors from various retailers — others will prefer it all in one box. We evaluated over 100 dinnerware sets to find something for everyone, whether you want a simple set of dinner plates or a complete 16-piece set with settings for four people. We kept the price points in mind (we found some wild sets like this 60-piece set, which is basically a dinner party ready to go in a box ) and found plenty of products we loved, but these are the best of the best for dinnerware sets.

No matter your price point or style, there are tons of different dinnerware sets from all sorts of small and large retailers. We've found the best dinnerware sets, whether your dinner table style is rustic or modern or whether you love elegant pieces for dinner parties or need something durable the kids won't break. Although we’re tempted to eat our favorite pasta bowls every night, a standard dinner set is essential.

The best dinnerware set for your home should be a true extension of your personal style. Since you’ll use your main set of plates, bowls, and cups daily, it's the kind of thing to spend a little extra on since the cost per use is relatively low–just like on your mattress.

Luminarc Arty French Glass Dinnerware Food52 View On Food52 Food52 has the exclusive on Luminarc's vibrant Arty Dinnerware set. The family-owned company, founded in France in 1815, is known for its dinnerware and glassware. The 18-piece set includes six three-piece place settings in a mix of intense pink and orange hues. The tempered glass dinnerware is colored from underneath, so use caution with the type of table service surface. Since they are tempered glass, they're also thermal shock resistant and safe for the dishwasher and microwave. This Luminarc set is like a bold lip in plate form and is for the type of host who likes to make a statement. They're super bright, sunny, and a joy to behold. Price at time of publish: $160 What's included: Six 3-piece place settings, including a dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl.

Six 3-piece place settings, including a dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl. Material: Glass

Staub 12-piece Dinnerware Set Walmart View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Saks Fifth Avenue The Staub 12-piece Dinnerware Set is a surprising find from this French cookware company known for its beloved Dutch ovens. These stoneware place settings branded with the Staub logo on each piece are the perfect mix of modern organic design and old-world craftsmanship. It's both dishwasher and microwave-safe, moisture-resistant, and scratch-resistant, thanks to the glossy enamel coating. We love the homey set's cereal bowls for cozy bowls, soups, and stews. The salad and dinner plates are also versatile enough for any meal. Price at time of publish: $200 What's included: A set of four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 9-inch salad plates, and four 5-inch cereal bowls.

A set of four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 9-inch salad plates, and four 5-inch cereal bowls. Material: Ceramic

Vietri Italian Lastra Collection Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue Handcrafted in Italy out of Italian stoneware, the Vietri Italian Lastra Collection is the peak of luxury dinnerware. Vietri is one of the largest importers of Italian dinnerware sets with many colorways and styles, from simple white plates to holiday patterns emblazoned with trees for Christmas. The Lastra collection comes in a warm linen white that can easily transition from daytime use thanks to its durability to a special occasion. The stoneware clay dinnerware is fired at higher temperatures, which means it is chip and break-resistant and safe for the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. Price at time of publish: $162 What's included: One setting in Linen, including a dinner plate, one salad plate, one cereal bowl, and one pasta bowl.

One setting in Linen, including a dinner plate, one salad plate, one cereal bowl, and one pasta bowl. Material: Italian clay stoneware

Dansk Cafe Blanc Dinnerware Food52 View On Food52 Danish designer Niels Refsgaard designed Dansk's Cafe Blanc Dinnerware in 1997, this simple design in blue and this simple style is the epitome of class. The ceramic porcelain dinnerware is primarily white, with thin lines of blue rimming each plate and bowl. While they feel incredibly Scandinavian in their simplicity and functionality, they also feel like an elegant version of the standard blue and white plates you get at your local diner. Since the set is porcelain, it is chip resistant and safe for the microwave and dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $150 What's included: Four place settings, each including a dinner plate, salad plate, mug, and rimmed soup bowl.

Four place settings, each including a dinner plate, salad plate, mug, and rimmed soup bowl. Material: Porcelain

Our Place Set the Table Dinnerware Set 4.2 Courtesy of Our Place View On Fromourplace.com The Set the Table set from Our Place Is a 20-piece dinner party in a box. Since so many pieces from Our Place are swoon-worthy, it can sometimes be hard to decide what to buy. They've done the work for you by crafting a set of their best sellers in monochrome colorways, or you can even get creative and buy their "mixed" variety of Spice, Terracotta, and Char colors. The ceramic set has a glossy interior which also prevents scratches. The exterior has a satin finish, and the brand likes to boast about the stacking capabilities, which is a plus for kitchens with limited storage. Since the plates are durable enough to go in the dishwasher and microwave, you can bet you can stack them neatly with no damage. Price at time of publish: $260 What's included: Set of four large Full plates, four Midi plates, four Midi Bowls, four Demi Plates, and four Demi Bowls.

Set of four large Full plates, four Midi plates, four Midi Bowls, four Demi Plates, and four Demi Bowls. Material: Ceramic

East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set East Fork View On Eastfork.com We are big fans of everything East Fork Pottery makes, including the 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set. We love that humans make the dishwasher and microwave-safe Pottery in Asheville, North Carolina. The 100% regional lead-free materials can vary slightly since they are handmade. One setting is everything one person could ever need, which features many of East Fork's bestsellers, including the "Bitty bowl" and the wildly popular East Fork mug. Sure, you won't be using every single item during one meal, but it would be interesting to try. Offered in seven core colors like Morel, Blue Ridge, and Panna Cotta, each piece has an almost speckled finish emphasizing how artisan this pottery is. Price at time of publish: $214 What's included: One place setting, including the mug, Bitty bowl, breakfast bowl, everyday bowl, cake plate, side plate, and dinner plate.

One place setting, including the mug, Bitty bowl, breakfast bowl, everyday bowl, cake plate, side plate, and dinner plate. Material: Clay

Jono Pandolfi Coupe 4-Piece Place Setting Jono Pandolfi View On Design Within Reach View On Food52 View On Jonopandolfi.com Jono Pandolfi's dinnerware is beloved by chefs and home cooks alike. The durable stoneware is used in numerous high-volume commercial kitchens and is handmade in America. 10 Artisans work together in a New Jersey Studio overlooking the Hudson River 2 craft these gorgeous 4-Piece place settings. The bowl is the perfect size for a multi-purpose dish that can easily transition between salads and plates of pasta. Even though these are handmade, the ceramic is dishwasher and microwave safe. The interior gray color is a Design Within Reach exclusive color, but the set is available at Food52 in other colorways, such as a limited edition. Price at time of publish: $195 What's included: One place setting, including an entree plate, salad plate, cereal bowl, and Alaska Bowl.

One place setting, including an entree plate, salad plate, cereal bowl, and Alaska Bowl. Material: Ceramic

Gibson Home Rockaway Round Stoneware 16-piece Dinnerware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target The Gibson Home Rockaway Round Stoneware 16-piece Dinnerware Set is a massive seller for many retailers. Based in Los Angeles, California, the family-owned company that has been open for over 40 years aims to make beautiful dishes durable enough for everyday use. The stoneware dinnerware has a smooth flat finish with a matte glaze. It comes in various colorways, but we love the white with faux metallic trim along the rim. They look fancy enough for a dinner party but strong sufficient for raucous family dinners. You can also put them in the microwave and dishwasher, and you can't beat the price for what you get. Price at time of publish: $50 What's included: The 16-piece Dinnerware Set serves four people, including four dinner plates, four dessert plates, four bowls, and four mugs.

The 16-piece Dinnerware Set serves four people, including four dinner plates, four dessert plates, four bowls, and four mugs. Material: Stoneware