What to Buy The 11 Best Dining Room Tables to Fit Any Space and Budget Our top pick is Wayfair's Alyra Extendable Dining Table. By Rochelle Bilow West Elm A dining room table is a big purchase — literally and figuratively. Of course, the right dining table should accommodate your household (and potentially have room for guests), but much more goes into buying a table than size. This piece of functional furniture can transform a room, anchoring it and elevating your design and decor. And for when you’re entertaining at home, a proper table quite literally makes the meal. Extendable tables are a particularly smart buy because they can grow to accommodate guests. According to design expert Mikel Welch: “Round or oval dining tables can typically accommodate more people than rectangular tables. It’s easier to add additional chairs around curved surfaces, whereas rectangles and squares have definitive cut-off points on end, which can prohibit you from squeezing in extra seating.” This rule can be broken, he notes, with hidden leaves. “Hidden leaves allow you the flexibility to expand your dining table when you have larger parties.” The combination of function and style is what makes shopping for a dining table so fun; you can find gorgeous options in many different materials, styles, and finishes. These are the best dining tables in every category. Now all you need to do is choose a tablecloth (or two)! Our Top Picks Best Overall: Lark Manor Alyra Dining Table at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Splurge: Williams Sonoma Wilton Dining Table at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Value: Wade Logan Walnut Dining Table at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Small: VASAGLE Folding Dining Table at Amazon Jump to Review Best Extendable: Mobili Fiver Extendable Table at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small Round: East West Furniture Dublin Dining Table at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large Round: Williams Sonoma Tioga Dining Table at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Farmhouse: Ink+Ivy Sonoma Dining Table at Target Jump to Review Best Mid-Century: West Elm Mid-Century Expandable Dining Table at West Elm Jump to Review Best Glass: Pottery Barn Avery Dining Table at Pottery Barn Jump to Review Best Overall Lark Manor Alyra Extendable Solid Wood Dining Table Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This table is made from real wood, it’s extendable, and it has a large seating capacity. Cons: The weathered aesthetic may not be a fit for all buyers, and some assembly is required. Solid wood dining tables aren’t typically synonymous with affordable prices: this steal from Wayfair has no business being so gorgeous at such a low price. The base and topper are made from real wood, and it’s available in a handful of neutral-adjacent finishes, so you can choose the best option for your decor scheme. It functions well, too. The removable leaf is stored inside the table, so extending the size is easy as pie. Price at time of publish: $1,000 Dimensions: 64.2 x 32.48 x 64.2 inches; extends to 81.9 inchesMaterial: Solid rubberwoodSeating Capacity: 6 to 8Shape: Rectangular Best Splurge Williams Sonoma Wilton Live Edge Dining Table Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: Each table is one-of-a-kind and customizable, plus white glove delivery comes standard. Cons: At 255 pounds, this table is very heavy and needs to be maintained with wood polish. In a word: Wow. This stunner of a dining table is made in the live edge style, so each order is an homage to the tree that it once was. You’ll be able to choose from a healthy amount of customizations, including three different leg types, four lengths, and two finishes in natural or gray (the gray is achieved through months of weathering). It’s a high-end buy that will really shine with the right flatware. This special table requires a little extra care: Basic household cleaners should not be used, and they should be regularly rubbed down with wood conditioner to avoid drying out. Price at time of publish: From $6,249 Dimensions: 84 x 40 x 30 inches; also available in 96, 108, and 120 inchesMaterial: Acrylic, stainless steel, or antique brass legs; solid acacia or chamcha wood topSeating Capacity: 8-10Shape: Rectangular Best Value Wade Logan Walnut Artura 76'' Dining Table Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: Beyond its reasonable price point, this table comes in three different finishes and arrives with speedy delivery. Cons: Assembly is required, some customers note the finish looks inexpensive, and this table is not extendable. A dining table that seats 8 and is under $450 seems too good to be true, but this versatile pick from Wayfair is the real deal. (Well, mostly real: The base is made from solid rubberwood, but the top is engineered wood.) It’s purposefully simple so it will blend in with a variety of design styles, and comes in three different finishes: walnut, black, and gray. There’s no white glove delivery option, but it comes with all the tools required for assembly. Price at time of publish: $410 Dimensions: 76 x 35.50 x 29.75 inchesMaterial: Solid rubberwood base, manufactured wood top with ash veneerSeating Capacity: 8Shape: Rectangular Best Small VASAGLE Folding Dining Table Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This table has a small footprint, drop leaves, and fast delivery. Cons: This table is not made from real wood, so the top can scratch and dent easily. This table may be small, but it’s a hard worker. With drop leaves on both ends, it can easily transform from a 2-seater to a 4-top. The black metal legs give it an industrial vibe that’d be right at home in most modern homes or apartments. If space is tight in your living space, you’ll appreciate that this table can double as a generously-sized desk. Price at time of publish: $126 Dimensions: 30 x 33.3 x 30.7 inches; extends to 47.2 inchesMaterial: Metal legs, engineered wood topSeating Capacity: 2-4Shape: Rectangular Best Extendable Mobili Fiver Extendable Table Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This table is inexpensive and extendable, making it versatile for entertaining. Cons: Assembly is required and takes two people, and the finish is engineered wood. Don’t let the hefty legs on this table fool you: It’s surprisingly nimble. One of the easiest-to-extend dining tables we’ve found, it smoothly slides out to accommodate 8 diners. The affordable price tag is in large part to the use of engineered wood (rather than solid wood), although the rustic oak finish will blend in with most modern homes. When fully extended, the center of the table has a small gap on both sides — but it’s not unattractive, and for special events, you could easily cover it up with a pretty tablecloth. Price at time of publish: $545 Dimensions: 63.2 x 30.3 x 29.92 inches; extends to 78.7 inchesMaterial: Engineered woodSeating Capacity: 6-8Shape: Rectangular Best Small Round East West Furniture Dublin Dining Table, 42 Inch Round, Wood Texture Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This table includes lots of finish and color options, plus it’s lightweight and easy to move. Cons: Some buyers note their leaves don’t align perfectly with the center seam. Round dining tables typically work best in rooms short on square footage (rectangular options are more space efficient), and this budget buy from Amazon is a great option for small households. You’ll be spoiled for choice with over a dozen color options — the mahogany and oak finishes are particularly attractive — and it’s designed with two 9-inch drop leaves. While this pedestal table isn’t big enough to accommodate a dinner party, it’s just the right size for an intimate meal. And of course, it’s hard to beat the price. Price at time of publish: $175 Dimensions: 42 x 29.5 inchesMaterial: Solid rubberwoodSeating Capacity: 2-4Shape: Round Best Large Round Williams Sonoma Tioga 86" Oval Dining Table Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The solid wood with lacquered top is durable, and it comes with two available finishes. Cons: This table surface is prone to staining if coasters are not used and spills are not immediately treated. This XL table is made for a crowd or a spacious, roomy feel for your weeknight dinners. The classic pedestal style comes with the potential for a modern flair: the white option is high-gloss. (The natural finish is less shiny.) Thoughtfully designed and made, the table comes with levelers to ensure it won’t wobble on uneven surfaces. Price at time of publish: From $4,495 Dimensions: 86 inches in diameterMaterial: Solid oakwoodSeating Capacity: 6-8Shape: Round Best Farmhouse Ink+Ivy Sonoma Dining Table Target View On Target Pros: This option is versatile for many decor schemes and is made from solid wood. Cons: It’s susceptible to staining if coasters are not used, and it’s not extendable. This dining table is a little bit country, a little bit modern-industrial chic. The bleached pine wood, thick slats, and chunky legs are perfect for farmhouse kitchens, while the sleek metal supports keep things from becoming kitschy. The rustic top looks truly vintage, with a weathered finish in three different color options. Fans of bench seating will want to pick up one or two of these matching benches, also available through Target. Price at time of publish: $720 Dimensions: 72 x 36 x 30 inchesMaterial: Solid pine frame and top, metal supportsSeating Capacity: 6Shape: Rectangular Best Mid-Century West Elm Mid-Century Expandable Dining Table West Elm View On West Elm Pros: This table is made from Fair Trade Certified, sustainable wood, and it comes in a variety of sizes. Cons: There is only one color available. This handsome table would look right at home in Don Draper’s dining room. With a classic mid-century silhouette, it’s meant to make a quietly stylish statement. This rectangular table is extendable and comes in three different sizes, which can accommodate anywhere from 2 to 10 diners. The largest option is long enough for bench seating, although in keeping with the era’s trends, we’re partial to these upholstered mid-century chairs. Price at time of publish: $799 Dimensions: 39 x 32 x 30 inches; expands to 55 x 32 x 30 inches; other sizes availableMaterial: Solid eucalyptus legs and frame; engineered wood top with walnut veneerSeating Capacity: 2-4, 4-6, 6-10 (depending on the size ordered)Shape: Rectangular Best Glass Pottery Barn Avery Rectangular Glass Dining Table Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: This minimalistic table comes in two sizes, with two available leg finishes. Cons: The glass surface cannot be cleaned with household cleaners, and users must use coasters to avoid water damage. A glass dining table isn’t for everyone, but if it’s your style, you’re going to swoon over this one. It’s minimalist-chic with tapered legs in either chrome or brushed gold finishes and is designed to let the tempered glass top do the talking. Available in two different lengths, it’s moderately sized and seats six. Price at time of publish: From $1,099 Dimensions: 60 x 36 x 30 inchesMaterial: Steel frame, tempered glass topSeating Capacity: 4 to 6Shape: Rectangular Best Marble Anthropologie Anders Marble Dining Table Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Pros: This table has a solid wood base and a real marble top, and the legs are removable for easy transport and moving. Cons: There is only one size available, and coasters must be used to avoid staining. Marble has a reputation for being fussy and fancy, but this lithe, lovely table from Anthropologie will make you rethink your relationship with the sought-after stone. The oak legs are accented with brass grommets, and the top is a thin layer of solid marble. It’s worth noting that although the marble is sealed with a clear lacquer, the best practice is to avoid putting glasses directly on the surface. Price at time of publish: $1,198 Dimensions: 64 x 32 x 30 inchesMaterial: Solid oak base; marble topSeating Capacity: 4-6Shape: Rectangular Factors to Consider Dimensions When shopping for a dining room table, you’ll need to consider not just the length and width of the table, but how much of a footprint it will have when chairs are around it. A dining table should anchor a space, not dominate it. The standard dining table height is 30 inches, so if you choose one that’s lower or higher, you’ll need to invest in specialty chairs, as well. Seating Capacity Before you buy your new dining table, get clear on how you’ll most often be using it: If you don’t plan on entertaining, a seating capacity that accommodates just your household will do the trick. But if you like to host dinner parties or holidays, an extendable table is a smart investment. Your choices here are either inserted leaves that can be tucked away in the middle when not in use, or drop leaves on the side. Material The materials used are the key factor in a dining table’s price tag. Real or solid wood is more expensive than composite wood (usually labeled as “engineered” or “manufactured” wood). It’s also heavier and more durable. Glass and marble tops are more expensive still, and make a big visual impact — but they’re harder to maintain, and are not able to be made extendable. Shape Rectangular dining tables are the most traditional shapes, but generally speaking, you can fit more folks around a round one. Both round and square tables are sometimes fitted with drop leaves, which can be lifted to create a larger diameter. The shape of your dining table mostly comes down to personal style: what will work best in your space? Frequently Asked Questions What size rug is best to go under a dining table? “A good rule of thumb is to ensure that your dining room rug extends about 4 feet around the entire dining table," says Welch. Don’t forget to take into account the space needed when a chair is pushed out. For that reason, Welch prefers to have about 20 inches of space between the back chair leg, and the end of the rug. “This will help with making the dining table and chairs feel grounded on the rug.” What is the best way to decorate a dining table? This is the fun part! For a more traditional and timeless look, Welch suggests a linen runner and a low slender bowl. He’s a fan of this one, from Pottery Barn. Fill the bowl with “seasonal elements, such as artichokes, lemons, oranges, apples, or even air plants.”Not the traditional type? “If you’re into drama, go for a statement-piece vase with a wide opening,” says Welch. “You can use dried branches, faux olive branches, fresh flowers, pampas grass, or leafy greenery.” (Italian Ruscus is his go-to). How do you clean a dining room table? Depending on the material, dining room tables can be a little fussy to clean. For the most part, a basic multi-purpose cleaner is not a good choice, because it can damage the surface. For solid wood tables, use a damp rag, and treat regularly with a wood conditioner. Glass cleaner and a nonabrasive cloth can be used for glass tables. For marble and stone, a specialty solution or a damp rag will do the trick. Which type of dining table is best? The best type of dining table is one that takes into consideration how you’ll be using it. If you entertain regularly, it’s important that the table is large enough to accommodate a crowd — or can be extended as needed. But if you generally use the dining table as a family gathering place (including not just dinner, but homework, arts and crafts, and game nights), a sturdy, stain-resistant, and scratch-proof surface is a better choice. What is the most durable style of dining room table? Although it seems fragile, Welch notes that glass is one of the most durable materials for dining room tables. “It’s non-porous, so liquids won’t stain or seep through. It can also be wiped down easily.” He does note that the durability factor of glass diminishes if your household has children.If your heart is set on hardwood tables, Welch suggests looking into options with sealed tops. The combination of sturdy wood and lacquered top produces a table that can “take a beating.” Pine, walnut, oak, and chestnut are his top picks.Finally, Welch is a fan of marble and stone. “The surfaces can handle spills like a countertop,” he says, adding that a sealed top is of key importance with stone. And for one final, slightly unconventional choice? “Concrete dining tables have become very popular for indoor use as well. This gives a dining room a modern feel.” Our Expertise Rochelle Bilow is a food writer and editor with over a decade of professional experience. 