The combination of function and style is what makes shopping for a dining table so fun; you can find gorgeous options in many different materials, styles, and finishes. These are the best dining tables in every category. Now all you need to do is choose a tablecloth (or two)!

Extendable tables are a particularly smart buy because they can grow to accommodate guests. According to design expert Mikel Welch : “​​Round or oval dining tables can typically accommodate more people than rectangular tables. It’s easier to add additional chairs around curved surfaces, whereas rectangles and squares have definitive cut-off points on end, which can prohibit you from squeezing in extra seating.” This rule can be broken, he notes, with hidden leaves. “Hidden leaves allow you the flexibility to expand your dining table when you have larger parties.”

A dining room table is a big purchase — literally and figuratively. Of course, the right dining table should accommodate your household (and potentially have room for guests), but much more goes into buying a table than size. This piece of functional furniture can transform a room, anchoring it and elevating your design and decor. And for when you’re entertaining at home, a proper table quite literally makes the meal.

Best Overall Lark Manor Alyra Extendable Solid Wood Dining Table Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: This table is made from real wood, it’s extendable, and it has a large seating capacity. Cons: The weathered aesthetic may not be a fit for all buyers, and some assembly is required. Solid wood dining tables aren’t typically synonymous with affordable prices: this steal from Wayfair has no business being so gorgeous at such a low price. The base and topper are made from real wood, and it’s available in a handful of neutral-adjacent finishes, so you can choose the best option for your decor scheme. It functions well, too. The removable leaf is stored inside the table, so extending the size is easy as pie. Price at time of publish: $1,000 Dimensions: 64.2 x 32.48 x 64.2 inches; extends to 81.9 inches

Best Splurge Williams Sonoma Wilton Live Edge Dining Table Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: Each table is one-of-a-kind and customizable, plus white glove delivery comes standard. Cons: At 255 pounds, this table is very heavy and needs to be maintained with wood polish. In a word: Wow. This stunner of a dining table is made in the live edge style, so each order is an homage to the tree that it once was. You’ll be able to choose from a healthy amount of customizations, including three different leg types, four lengths, and two finishes in natural or gray (the gray is achieved through months of weathering). It’s a high-end buy that will really shine with the right flatware. This special table requires a little extra care: Basic household cleaners should not be used, and they should be regularly rubbed down with wood conditioner to avoid drying out. Price at time of publish: From $6,249 Dimensions: 84 x 40 x 30 inches; also available in 96, 108, and 120 inches

Best Value Wade Logan Walnut Artura 76'' Dining Table Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: Beyond its reasonable price point, this table comes in three different finishes and arrives with speedy delivery. Cons: Assembly is required, some customers note the finish looks inexpensive, and this table is not extendable. A dining table that seats 8 and is under $450 seems too good to be true, but this versatile pick from Wayfair is the real deal. (Well, mostly real: The base is made from solid rubberwood, but the top is engineered wood.) It’s purposefully simple so it will blend in with a variety of design styles, and comes in three different finishes: walnut, black, and gray. There’s no white glove delivery option, but it comes with all the tools required for assembly. Price at time of publish: $410 Dimensions: 76 x 35.50 x 29.75 inches

8 Shape: Rectangular



Best Small VASAGLE Folding Dining Table Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This table has a small footprint, drop leaves, and fast delivery. Cons: This table is not made from real wood, so the top can scratch and dent easily. This table may be small, but it’s a hard worker. With drop leaves on both ends, it can easily transform from a 2-seater to a 4-top. The black metal legs give it an industrial vibe that’d be right at home in most modern homes or apartments. If space is tight in your living space, you’ll appreciate that this table can double as a generously-sized desk. Price at time of publish: $126 Dimensions: 30 x 33.3 x 30.7 inches; extends to 47.2 inches

Best Extendable Mobili Fiver Extendable Table Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This table is inexpensive and extendable, making it versatile for entertaining. Cons: Assembly is required and takes two people, and the finish is engineered wood. Don’t let the hefty legs on this table fool you: It’s surprisingly nimble. One of the easiest-to-extend dining tables we’ve found, it smoothly slides out to accommodate 8 diners. The affordable price tag is in large part to the use of engineered wood (rather than solid wood), although the rustic oak finish will blend in with most modern homes. When fully extended, the center of the table has a small gap on both sides — but it’s not unattractive, and for special events, you could easily cover it up with a pretty tablecloth. Price at time of publish: $545 Dimensions: 63.2 x 30.3 x 29.92 inches; extends to 78.7 inches

Best Small Round East West Furniture Dublin Dining Table, 42 Inch Round, Wood Texture Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This table includes lots of finish and color options, plus it’s lightweight and easy to move. Cons: Some buyers note their leaves don’t align perfectly with the center seam. Round dining tables typically work best in rooms short on square footage (rectangular options are more space efficient), and this budget buy from Amazon is a great option for small households. You’ll be spoiled for choice with over a dozen color options — the mahogany and oak finishes are particularly attractive — and it’s designed with two 9-inch drop leaves. While this pedestal table isn’t big enough to accommodate a dinner party, it’s just the right size for an intimate meal. And of course, it’s hard to beat the price. Price at time of publish: $175 Dimensions: 42 x 29.5 inches

Best Large Round Williams Sonoma Tioga 86" Oval Dining Table Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The solid wood with lacquered top is durable, and it comes with two available finishes. Cons: This table surface is prone to staining if coasters are not used and spills are not immediately treated. This XL table is made for a crowd or a spacious, roomy feel for your weeknight dinners. The classic pedestal style comes with the potential for a modern flair: the white option is high-gloss. (The natural finish is less shiny.) Thoughtfully designed and made, the table comes with levelers to ensure it won’t wobble on uneven surfaces. Price at time of publish: From $4,495 Dimensions: 86 inches in diameter

Best Farmhouse Ink+Ivy Sonoma Dining Table Target View On Target Pros: This option is versatile for many decor schemes and is made from solid wood. Cons: It’s susceptible to staining if coasters are not used, and it’s not extendable. This dining table is a little bit country, a little bit modern-industrial chic. The bleached pine wood, thick slats, and chunky legs are perfect for farmhouse kitchens, while the sleek metal supports keep things from becoming kitschy. The rustic top looks truly vintage, with a weathered finish in three different color options. Fans of bench seating will want to pick up one or two of these matching benches, also available through Target. Price at time of publish: $720 Dimensions: 72 x 36 x 30 inches

Best Mid-Century West Elm Mid-Century Expandable Dining Table West Elm View On West Elm Pros: This table is made from Fair Trade Certified, sustainable wood, and it comes in a variety of sizes. Cons: There is only one color available. This handsome table would look right at home in Don Draper’s dining room. With a classic mid-century silhouette, it’s meant to make a quietly stylish statement. This rectangular table is extendable and comes in three different sizes, which can accommodate anywhere from 2 to 10 diners. The largest option is long enough for bench seating, although in keeping with the era’s trends, we’re partial to these upholstered mid-century chairs. Price at time of publish: $799 Dimensions: 39 x 32 x 30 inches; expands to 55 x 32 x 30 inches; other sizes available

Best Glass Pottery Barn Avery Rectangular Glass Dining Table Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: This minimalistic table comes in two sizes, with two available leg finishes. Cons: The glass surface cannot be cleaned with household cleaners, and users must use coasters to avoid water damage. A glass dining table isn’t for everyone, but if it’s your style, you’re going to swoon over this one. It’s minimalist-chic with tapered legs in either chrome or brushed gold finishes and is designed to let the tempered glass top do the talking. Available in two different lengths, it’s moderately sized and seats six. Price at time of publish: From $1,099 Dimensions: 60 x 36 x 30 inches

