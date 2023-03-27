The 18 Best Dining Chairs for Every Style, According to Designers

Thankfully, you don’t have to do all of the legwork alone in order to find your ideal dining chair. We reached out to Deborah Costa and Kristine Renee of Design Alchemy in Northern California as well as New York City-based designer David Fraizer to glean their best advice for dining chair shopping, plus a few of their favorite spots to source this all-important piece.

Choosing the right dining chairs is no easy feat, whether you’re shopping for a formal or casual eating area, as these are some of the most-used pieces of furniture in the home. Plus, as you likely make some of your most cherished at-home memories around the dining table, the pressure’s on to choose just the right chairs to keep everyone lingering long after the last slice of cake has been served and the last drop of Lambrusco poured, whether you’re cozy indoors or dining alfresco.

Best Overall CB2 Inesse Boucle Ivory Dining Chair CB2 View On CB2 This top-rated dining chair from CB2 offers Italian craftsmanship at an accessible price point. The rounded back and bouclé fabric offer plenty of comfort to keep you and your guests comfy late into the night, while the modern design also feels appropriate in other style contexts, such as a Scandinavian or even a modern farmhouse aesthetic. You also have the choice between cream, black, and forest green fabric to fit your color scheme needs. While you’re welcome to shop this product at your nearest CB2 store, the brand offers an augmented reality experience to help you best picture the product in your space to ensure it’s just the right pick for your dining area from the comfort of home. Price at time of publish: $389 Material: Bouclé and steel

Best Value Castlery Kelsey Leather Chair Castlery View On Castlery.com Sold in sets of two, Castlery’s Kelsey Chair stands out as a great value for a luxurious leather look. Caramel-colored leather, white wash-stained wood, and a sophisticated, modern design make this product look hundreds of dollars more expensive than it actually is, and it boasts dozens of five-star customer reviews. Even better, this set of two chairs comes with a free one-year limited warranty with options to extend for an additional fee. Keep in mind that the return policy is only 14 days, so you’ll want to make sure it’s the right fit for your needs ASAP. Price at time of publish: $518 Material: Wood, leather, rubber wood

Best Splurge RH Emery Barrelback Slope Arm Fabric Dining Armchair RH View On Rh.com If you’re looking for a swoon-worthy investment piece, RH has you covered with an ultra-stylish and comfortable postmodern dining chair that’s completely customizable. Select from three base finishes: polished stainless steel, burnished brass, or bronze, and from a whopping 154 different fabrics in a variety of colors to create your dream piece. It is important to consider that professional upholstery cleaning is recommended if there are any stains, and since this chair is made to order, it can’t be returned. You may want to stop into an RH near you to chat with a design consultant and see your design options in person before taking the leap. Price at time of publish: $963/members; $1,285/non-members Material: Stainless steel, foam, hardwood, fabric, or leather

Best With Arms Jake Arnold for Crate & Barrel Forge Barley Brown Oak Wood Dining Chair Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Costa and Renee are big fans of Jake Arnold’s collaboration with Crate & Barrel, as it offers Los Angeles-meets-London style that appeals to a range of aesthetes. They are big fans of this beautiful rush chair that will age beautifully over the years, making it a great investment. It comes in an armchair (shown here), side chair, and counter stool option to meet any of your dining area needs. Plus, this chair is stylish and comfortable enough to serve a dual purpose as living room seating when you need extra space for guests. We also love that the chair features FSC-certified wood from responsibly managed forests for a purchase you can feel extra good about. Price at time of publish: $599 Material: Red oak and seagrass

Best Cantilevered Design Within Reach Cesca Chair Design Within Reach View On Design Within Reach Marcel Breuer’s Cesca Chair has been a mainstay of restaurants and homes alike for nearly 100 years — the original is part of the MoMA’s permanent collection. This widely popular replication for the modern age, designed by Knoll, comes as a side chair and armchair with a comfortable cantilever design to keep everyone comfortable around your dining table for hours. Though these chairs aren’t cheap, they do come with a free five-year warranty to help you feel confident in your investment. However, you will need to contact Design Within Reach within three days of your order’s delivery if you want to make a return. Price at time of publish: $973 Material: Steel, hardwood beechwood, cane

Best Unique Sun at Six Temi Dining Chair Lulu and Georgia View On Luluandgeorgia.com If you’re looking for something unique yet sophisticated, the Design Alchemy team loves to source from Lulu and Georgia. An added bonus is that many of their products are non-toxic and have low VOC for those interested in greener living. This chair features a minimalist, retro-inspired design with sculpted lines, and it’s available in six different velvet shades. No wonder it’s a best-seller on the site. Bonus: the fabric is stain-resistant, benefiting frequent hosts, large families, and households with pets. Just note that this product takes two to three weeks to ship and you’ll have 60 days to make a return. Price at time of publish: $598 Material: Steel, foam, fabric

Best Windsor Serena & Lily Tucker Dining Chair Serena & Lily View On Serena And Lily Another favorite dining furniture brand of Design Alchemy, Serena & Lily specializes in traditional, coastal design. The Tucker Dining Chair comes in a classic Windsor design in a unique mix of colors: black, white, navy, light green, and light blue, and it's handcrafted by a historic furniture maker in the Czech Republic. We love this chair because it can fit many styles, from elegant to farmhouse or Scandinavian. The product will ship within seven to 10 days of order receipt and refunds must be made within 30 days. Pro tip: the brand holds frequent online sales, so it’s worth waiting to snag your dream chairs if they feel just out of reach. Price at time of publish: $298 Material: Solid beech wood

Best Outdoor Burrow Relay Outdoor Dining Chair Set Burrow View On Burrow It’s tough to beat this no-fuss yet design-centric set of outdoor dining chairs that exemplifies form meeting function. Offered in black and white colorways, the gaps in the seat and backrest lend a classic look while serving the practical purpose of draining water naturally so you don’t have to worry about upkeep. It’s also made from ultra-durable metal that stands up to any weather and won’t get blown away. Plus, these chairs can be assembled in mere minutes. Everything at Burrow ships free, and this product in particular will ship in one to three weeks. The brand also has a 30-day return policy. Price at time of publish: $495 Material: Powder-coated steel

Best Upholstered Amazon Home Rivet Contemporary Dining Chair Amazon View On Amazon For a chic, contemporary look on a budget, Amazon Home’s Rivet Dining Chair is sure to suit your aesthetic needs at a comfortable price. This highly rated dining chair is made with a sleek brass metal base and durable upholstery that will hold up well in households of all ages. Plus, this chair is beautiful enough to use in other gathering spaces when more seating is needed. No assembly is required, and you’ll enjoy the benefits of an included one-year warranty and a 30-day return policy, plus Amazon Prime delivery to have your dining area squared away fast. Price at time of publish: $275 Material: Brass, fabric, solid wood, foam

Best Modern Allmodern Nia Upholstered Side Chair Allmodern View On Allmodern.com This modern dining chair set is one of the least expensive picks on our list, but you wouldn’t know it. Offered in six colorways of faux leather upholstery, this customizable set feels casually comfortable yet sophisticated. You will have to fully assemble these chairs upon arrival, but there is an option to purchase Expert Assembly if you don’t want the hassle. AllModern offers free two-day delivery and has a 30-day return policy, giving you plenty of time to decide if these chairs are the perfect fit for your dining table. Price at time of publish: $174 Material: Faux leather, foam, metal, plastic

Best Mid-Century Style West Elm Modern Petal Upholstered Dining Chair West Elm View On West Elm This mid-century-inspired pick from West Elm strikes the perfect balance of minimalist design and comfort, plus you have plenty of options for customization. You can choose from a light or dark bronze finish as well as from fabrics ranging from performance coastal linen to distressed velvet. Note, however, that your choice of fabric will have an impact on the shipping time. Also, white glove delivery is advised with your purchase, which means your chairs will be delivered to your dining area with free assembly and all the packaging will be removed and recycled for a fee. You can also add on a three-year purchase protection plan for an additional charge. Price at time of publish: $259 - $349 Material: Bentwood, iron, plastic, fabric

Best Scandinavian Style Article Svelti Dining Chair Article View On Article.com Not only is the wildly popular Svelti Dining Chair the most budget-friendly find on our list, but it’s also suited for both indoor and outdoor use and is offered in nine colorways. Talk about versatility. You can also choose between a chair with or without arms. The wide variety of color options allows you to put a unique spin on Scandinavian style, whether you want to keep it minimalist or go extra vibrant. The brand says that these chairs can be assembled within 15 minutes and are easy to keep clean with just a damp cloth, which is great for families with small children and frequent entertainers. Shipping lead times range between four days and three weeks, depending on your location, and all shoppers will have 30 days to return any items from their delivery date. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: Plastic, powder-coated metal

Best Farmhouse Birch Lane Fortville Side Chair Birch Lane View On Birchlane.com Affordable yet beautiful, this dining chair set from Birch Lane offers just the right blend of rustic meets traditional. This set comes in seven colorways to suit your style preferences, and the gently contoured seats bring an extra dose of comfort. Plus, you can always add cushions if you want them to be even more inviting. The set does require full assembly, but the brand’s Expert Assembly services are available for an additional fee. You can also add on a five-year protection plan for peace of mind. This product qualifies for a speedy three- to five-day delivery and 30-day returns. Price at time of publish: $200 Material: Solid and rubber wood

Best Traditional Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Jair King Louis Back Side Chair Wayfair View On Wayfair Love the French Country look but not the price of antiques? Modeled after the iconic King Louis chair that features a rounded back, fluted legs, and comfortable upholstery, this chair set will elevate your breakfast nook or dining room. The chairs are made with eco-friendly rubberwood and stain-resistant polyester blend fabric to ensure durability for years to come, no matter how highly trafficked your dining table is. Plus, this product comes with eight different fabric options. Partial assembly is required with an option to add on Wayfair’s Expert Assembly services for an additional fee. Shoppers will enjoy speedy shipping and 90-day returns for a seamless buying experience. Price at time of publish: $314 Material: Rubberwood, fabric

Best Handmade Suzanne Kasler for Ballard Designs Southport Rattan Dining Chair Ballard Designs View On Ballard Designs This vintage-inspired dining chair by top designer Suzanne Kasler for Ballard Designs is a favorite of Costa’s and Renee’s. The pair loves the casual, classic vibes that are perfect for a sun-drenched breakfast or dining room, and it works well as a set or mixed with other chairs for a well-collected look. This means you can mix in other less expensive options if you’re on a budget while still being able to snag two to four of these beauties. Plus, the chairs are hand-woven for a bit of heirloom flair that you’ll cherish for years to come. When in stock, this item ships within one to seven business days and you’ll have 90 days to make a return. Price at time of publish: $559 Material: Rattan, acrylic

Best With Slipcover Pottery Barn Classic Long Slipcovered Dining Chair Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Slipcovered dining chairs bring an inviting yet elegant vibe to any dining table, and where else better snag this classic design than Pottery Barn? The brand goes all out on this chair, crafting the seats with memory foam for the ultimate comfort while offering a host of fabric and color choices to ensure you score the dining set of your dreams. (Note: the fabric you choose will have an impact on shipping time.) Plus, the slipcovers are easily removable to streamline cleaning. Pottery Barn’s White Glove Delivery service is recommended with your purchase so you don’t have to think about assembly or waste. You’ll have 30 days to return the product, unless you select a quick-ship fabric, in which case, you’ll only have seven. Price at time of publish: $499 - $749 Material: Hardwood, memory foam, fabric

Best Cane Kathy Kuo Home Tina Modern Beige Performance Upholstered Cane Dining Chair Kathy Kuo Home View On Kathykuohome.com While you’ll find many wonderful options for cane dining chairs these days, Kathy Kuo Home has a selection of designer options at accessible prices, according to Renee and Costa. This gorgeous dining chair offers plenty of comfort with a fabric cushion and a stylish back that brings a bit of earthy elegance to any dining space. It’s also offered in a black frame if you’re looking for more of a modern feel. The brand recommends opting for its White Glove Delivery service, though that will come at an additional cost depending on how many chairs you order. You’ll have seven days to get a full refund. Price at time of publish: $360 Material: Nettle wood, cane, fabric

