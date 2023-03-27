What to Buy The 7 Best Cotton Candy Makers for Sweet Treats Anytime Make carnival-quality confections at home with one of these top-rated machines. By Clarissa Buch Zilberman Clarissa Buch Zilberman Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a freelance Commerce Writer at Food & Wine, specializing in product reviews and roundups. Her work has also appeared in Travel + Leisure, Bon Appétit, Entrepreneur and Realtor.com, among other print and digital titles. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Food & Wine / David Hattan If you're craving cotton candy, we have some delicious news for you: There's no need to visit your county fair to get your fix! Instead, you can make this colorful, melt-in-your-mouth treat at home in minutes, thanks to a cotton candy maker. Whether you're planning a birthday party for little ones, looking for a family-friendly activity, or simply want to satisfy your sweet tooth, these machines will turn you into a cotton candy-making pro. From lightweight countertop devices perfect for small gatherings to retro-inspired, commercial-grade carts great for backyard birthday parties or barbecues, check out our picks for the best cotton candy makers below. You’ll be spinning up your very own custom confections in no time at all. Best Overall VIVO Electric Commercial Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This commercial-grade machine whips up carnival-quality cotton candy in a snap, producing up to three servings per minute. Cons: You'll need to perform a quick cleaning every 20 minutes to prevent sugar buildup. Create delightfully sweet treats with the VIVO Cotton Candy Machine. Designed for both home and commercial use, this powerful device can produce up to three servings of cotton candy per minute. Easy to assemble, simply switch it on, allow it to heat up for approximately five minutes, add sugar, and watch as it swiftly creates cloud-like cotton candy. Besides speed and efficiency, a major benefit is this machine works with both floss sugar and hard candy (like Nerds and Life Savers), so you can create endless flavor combinations. Plus, this machine can churn out 2-3 servings per minute. During operation, quick cleaning is required every 20 minutes to prevent sugar buildup. Price at time of publish: $240 Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 14 inchesWeight: 24 poundsPower: 1030 wattsExtras: Bowl, sugar scoop, spare parts kit Best Budget OuYteu Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This under-$50 device creates single-serve cotton candy effortlessly, thanks to a one-button design and quick preheating capabilities. Designed for both home and commercial use, this powerful device can produce up to three servings of cotton candy per minute. Easy to assemble, simply switch it on, allow it to heat up for approximately five minutes, add sugar, and watch as it swiftly creates cloud-like cotton candy. Besides speed and efficiency, a major benefit is this machine works with both floss sugar and hard candy (like Nerds and Life Savers), so you can create endless flavor combinations. Plus, this machine can churn out 2-3 servings per minute. During operation, quick cleaning is required every 20 minutes to prevent sugar buildup. Price at time of publish: $240 Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 14 inchesWeight: 24 poundsPower: 1030 wattsExtras: Bowl, sugar scoop, spare parts kit Best Budget OuYteu Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This under-$50 device creates single-serve cotton candy effortlessly, thanks to a one-button design and quick preheating capabilities. Cons: It’s not suitable for large-scale parties or gatherings. Thanks to its simple one-button design, the OuYteu Cotton Candy Machine produces cotton candy quickly and easily. With the flip of a switch, the machine preheats in two minutes, ready to transform colorful sugar or high-purity hard candies into fluffy cotton candy. A transparent cover prevents sugar from splashing, and suction cup feet on the bottom of the machine promote stability and reduce noise during operation. Cleaning is simple, too. All components, except for the motor, are detachable, and the sugar residue should dissolve in warm water. Price at time of publish: $45 Dimensions: 8 x 11 x 8 inchesWeight: 3 poundsPower: 500 wattsExtras: Sugar scoop, sticks Best Commercial VBENLEM Commercial Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: Though this machine is compact, its commercial-grade performance makes it an ideal pick for parties and events. Cons: The industrial design of this machine is nowhere near as attractive as a cotton candy cart. Ideal for parties or events, this small-but-mighty cotton candy maker produces a full serving in under 30 seconds. And though the machine is compact and suitable for countertop use, it can perform just as well as a full-size cotton candy cart, without the extra bulk and weight. The heavy-duty, stainless steel construction can withstand serious demand while locking clips reduce vibration for smooth, quiet operation. The high-performing spinning head promotes ease of use and efficiency, while the temperature control knob allows users to experiment with different flavored sugars. That said, one of the best parts of this machine is it can use any candy, including traditional floss sugar, milk sugar, fruit cubes, and hard candies. Simply turn on the power, adjust the temperature, and let it warm for five minutes before generating your first cotton candy web. Price at time of publish: $190 Dimensions: 12.6 x 12.6 x 11.8 inchesWeight: 30 poundsPower: 935 wattsExtras: Sugar scoop, spare parts kit Best Retro Nostalgia Retro Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This design offers the best form, function, and design. Cons: It can’t produce enough cotton candy for a large gathering. Use traditional floss sugar or your favorite hard candies to create delicious cotton candy with this retro-inspired cotton candy maker from Nostalgia. Easy to operate, simply warm up the unit, add the sugar, and enjoy cotton candy in minutes. The clear rim of the machine acts as a protective guard and allows for easy viewing of the cotton candy as it spins. The unit disassembles easily for cleaning, and suction cup feet provide extra stability during use. Price at time of publish: $58 Dimensions: 11.5 x 11.5 x 10.75 inchesWeight: 3.1 poundsPower: 450 wattsExtras: Sugar scoop, reusable cones, extractor head Best Compact Cotton Candy Express CC1000-S Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: A great all-in-one option, this machine includes everything you need to make your first batch of cotton candy. Cons: This pick is not a good choice for large groups and parties. For a convenient, all-in-one option, this Cotton Candy Express machine comes equipped with everything you need to make your first batch of melt-in-your-mouth sugary goodness, including three different flavors of floss sugar (each generating 20-30 single-serve portions of cotton candy), plus paper cones and a sugar scoop. This lightweight, easy-to-use device makes one serving of carnival-quality cotton floss per minute without the mess, and it's easy to clean with just a damp cloth. The included scoop ensures just the right amount of floss sugar is used, and the machine's rim shield offers protection while spinning. In addition to floss sugar, you can use hard candy. Price at time of publish: $75 Dimensions: 13 x 5.75 x 13 inchesWeight: 8 poundsPower: 360 wattsExtras: Floss sugar, scoop, paper cones Best Cart Olde Midway Commercial Quality Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Perfect for parties and events, this cotton candy cart makes a statement. The machine is also surprisingly quiet. Cons: At 36 pounds, this machine is bulky and the heaviest option on our list. If you’re looking to make a statement, the Olde Midway Cotton Candy Machine Cart is sure to turn heads. With a fun, nostalgic design, this quiet, easy-to-use, and easy-to-clean machine is perfect for birthday parties, events, or for anyone looking to make cotton candy quickly and efficiently for large groups. Though its size is much larger, this cart operates similarly to smaller cotton candy machines. All you have to do is turn it on, wait two to four minutes, pour the sugar, and twirl a cotton candy cone. This machine churns out two servings per minute. To clean, simply remove the bowl, wipe it clean with a damp cloth, and dry it thoroughly. You don't need candy-spinning experience to use this machine either — the power switch, heat controller, and volt meter are conveniently located on the front panel for easy operation. Price at time of publish: $302 Dimensions: 20.5 x 36 x 37 inchesWeight: 36 poundsPower: 950 wattsExtras: Bubble shield, sugar scoop, spare parts kit Best for Kids The Candery Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sears.com Pros: Another great all-in-one option, this lightweight machine is easy to operate. Cons: This machine is designed for single-use operation, so don’t count on it to produce large quantities of cotton candy. Never made cotton candy before? Go for the Candery Cotton Candy Machine. Ideal for kids and families, this device can be set up in minutes and is among the easiest to operate. Lightweight, small, and quiet while in use, this machine can be assembled without tools and small parts. The secure base offers durability, while the transparent bowl gives kids a firsthand look into the wonders of making cotton candy. Plus, it includes all the supplies you need to make your first batch, from three jars of candy floss sugar to a sugar scoop and 100 paper cones to keep the experience mess-free. Price at time of publish: $76 Dimensions: 9 x 7 x 7 inchesWeight: 2.6 poundsPower: 450 wattsExtras: Sugar scoop, straws, cones, scoop Factors to Consider Size Choosing the right size for a cotton candy machine depends on what you want to accomplish. For personal use at home or small events, a compact and lightweight machine would be ideal, as it takes up less space and is easy to maneuver. On the other hand, for commercial use or events, a larger machine with a higher production capacity might work better. Keep in mind that a sizable bowl and spinning head can produce more cotton candy in one go, while a smaller bowl and spinning head are easier to clean and maintain. Setup The decision between a countertop and a cart-style machine depends on your goals. Countertop devices are typically smaller, lightweight, and more portable than cart-style machines. They’re great for personal use or small events and are generally more affordable. As for cart-style machines, they’re larger and heavier, and typically designed for commercial use to produce a higher volume of cotton candy in a shorter amount of time. Cost Depending on size and power, cotton candy machines range in price, from under $50 for small, compact, countertop devices to more than $300 for full-size commercial cotton candy carts. Maintenance Maintaining a cotton candy machine is key to ensuring maximum performance. Clean the machine after each use, check and tighten any loose components, and replace damaged parts as needed. Check the manufacturer's instructions for specific cleaning and maintenance instructions, as each machine may have different requirements. Also, only use approved sugar types, as using the wrong one can damage the machine. Accessories Most cotton candy machines are equipped with some extra accessories, including sugar scoops, sticks and cones, and spare parts. When analyzing a machine’s price, take into consideration what else it includes beyond the maker itself. Frequently Asked Questions How does a cotton candy maker work? A cotton candy maker works by first heating and melting sugar. It then spins it at high speeds to create thin threads of sugar, which are collected and wound onto a cone or stick to form cotton candy. Do you need special sugar for a cotton candy machine? Yes. Known as floss sugar, cotton candy machine sugar is made from finely ground sugar that has been mixed with flavoring and food coloring. Using floss sugar ensures the cotton candy will have the desired texture and flavor. Some cotton candy machines can also use hard candies that are crushed into small pieces to make cotton candy. Check the manufacturer's instructions before using any type of sugar in your machine. How do you clean a cotton candy maker? Cleaning a cotton candy maker is essential for maintaining its performance. Once the machine has cooled, remove the bowl and the spinning head, if possible. Wash in warm, soapy water and rinse. For hard-to-remove sugar residue, use a scrub brush or a non-abrasive sponge. Make sure to wipe down the machine's exterior with a damp cloth or sponge, too. Then dry all parts thoroughly and reassemble the machine. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions for specific cleaning instructions. 