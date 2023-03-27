From lightweight countertop devices perfect for small gatherings to retro-inspired, commercial-grade carts great for backyard birthday parties or barbecues, check out our picks for the best cotton candy makers below. You’ll be spinning up your very own custom confections in no time at all.

If you're craving cotton candy, we have some delicious news for you: There's no need to visit your county fair to get your fix! Instead, you can make this colorful, melt-in-your-mouth treat at home in minutes, thanks to a cotton candy maker. Whether you're planning a birthday party for little ones, looking for a family-friendly activity, or simply want to satisfy your sweet tooth, these machines will turn you into a cotton candy-making pro.

Best Overall VIVO Electric Commercial Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This commercial-grade machine whips up carnival-quality cotton candy in a snap, producing up to three servings per minute. Cons: You’ll need to perform a quick cleaning every 20 minutes to prevent sugar buildup. Create delightfully sweet treats with the VIVO Cotton Candy Machine. Designed for both home and commercial use, this powerful device can produce up to three servings of cotton candy per minute. Easy to assemble, simply switch it on, allow it to heat up for approximately five minutes, add sugar, and watch as it swiftly creates cloud-like cotton candy. Besides speed and efficiency, a major benefit is this machine works with both floss sugar and hard candy (like Nerds and Life Savers), so you can create endless flavor combinations. Plus, this machine can churn out 2-3 servings per minute. During operation, quick cleaning is required every 20 minutes to prevent sugar buildup. Price at time of publish: $240 Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 14 inches

22 x 22 x 14 inches Weight: 24 pounds

24 pounds Power: 1030 watts

1030 watts Extras: Bowl, sugar scoop, spare parts kit

Best Budget OuYteu Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This under-$50 device creates single-serve cotton candy effortlessly, thanks to a one-button design and quick preheating capabilities. Cons: It’s not suitable for large-scale parties or gatherings. Thanks to its simple one-button design, the OuYteu Cotton Candy Machine produces cotton candy quickly and easily. With the flip of a switch, the machine preheats in two minutes, ready to transform colorful sugar or high-purity hard candies into fluffy cotton candy. A transparent cover prevents sugar from splashing, and suction cup feet on the bottom of the machine promote stability and reduce noise during operation. Cleaning is simple, too. All components, except for the motor, are detachable, and the sugar residue should dissolve in warm water. Price at time of publish: $45 Dimensions: 8 x 11 x 8 inches

8 x 11 x 8 inches Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Power: 500 watts

500 watts Extras: Sugar scoop, sticks

Best Commercial VBENLEM Commercial Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: Though this machine is compact, its commercial-grade performance makes it an ideal pick for parties and events. Cons: The industrial design of this machine is nowhere near as attractive as a cotton candy cart. Ideal for parties or events, this small-but-mighty cotton candy maker produces a full serving in under 30 seconds. And though the machine is compact and suitable for countertop use, it can perform just as well as a full-size cotton candy cart, without the extra bulk and weight. The heavy-duty, stainless steel construction can withstand serious demand while locking clips reduce vibration for smooth, quiet operation. The high-performing spinning head promotes ease of use and efficiency, while the temperature control knob allows users to experiment with different flavored sugars. That said, one of the best parts of this machine is it can use any candy, including traditional floss sugar, milk sugar, fruit cubes, and hard candies. Simply turn on the power, adjust the temperature, and let it warm for five minutes before generating your first cotton candy web. Price at time of publish: $190 Dimensions: 12.6 x 12.6 x 11.8 inches

12.6 x 12.6 x 11.8 inches Weight: 30 pounds

30 pounds Power: 935 watts

935 watts Extras: Sugar scoop, spare parts kit

Best Retro Nostalgia Retro Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This design offers the best form, function, and design. Cons: It can’t produce enough cotton candy for a large gathering. Use traditional floss sugar or your favorite hard candies to create delicious cotton candy with this retro-inspired cotton candy maker from Nostalgia. Easy to operate, simply warm up the unit, add the sugar, and enjoy cotton candy in minutes. The clear rim of the machine acts as a protective guard and allows for easy viewing of the cotton candy as it spins. The unit disassembles easily for cleaning, and suction cup feet provide extra stability during use. Price at time of publish: $58 Dimensions: 11.5 x 11.5 x 10.75 inches

11.5 x 11.5 x 10.75 inches Weight: 3.1 pounds

3.1 pounds Power: 450 watts

450 watts Extras: Sugar scoop, reusable cones, extractor head

Best Compact Cotton Candy Express CC1000-S Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: A great all-in-one option, this machine includes everything you need to make your first batch of cotton candy. Cons: This pick is not a good choice for large groups and parties. For a convenient, all-in-one option, this Cotton Candy Express machine comes equipped with everything you need to make your first batch of melt-in-your-mouth sugary goodness, including three different flavors of floss sugar (each generating 20-30 single-serve portions of cotton candy), plus paper cones and a sugar scoop. This lightweight, easy-to-use device makes one serving of carnival-quality cotton floss per minute without the mess, and it's easy to clean with just a damp cloth. The included scoop ensures just the right amount of floss sugar is used, and the machine's rim shield offers protection while spinning. In addition to floss sugar, you can use hard candy. Price at time of publish: $75 Dimensions: 13 x 5.75 x 13 inches

13 x 5.75 x 13 inches Weight: 8 pounds

8 pounds Power: 360 watts

360 watts Extras: Floss sugar, scoop, paper cones

Best Cart Olde Midway Commercial Quality Cotton Candy Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Perfect for parties and events, this cotton candy cart makes a statement. The machine is also surprisingly quiet. Cons: At 36 pounds, this machine is bulky and the heaviest option on our list. If you’re looking to make a statement, the Olde Midway Cotton Candy Machine Cart is sure to turn heads. With a fun, nostalgic design, this quiet, easy-to-use, and easy-to-clean machine is perfect for birthday parties, events, or for anyone looking to make cotton candy quickly and efficiently for large groups. Though its size is much larger, this cart operates similarly to smaller cotton candy machines. All you have to do is turn it on, wait two to four minutes, pour the sugar, and twirl a cotton candy cone. This machine churns out two servings per minute. To clean, simply remove the bowl, wipe it clean with a damp cloth, and dry it thoroughly. You don't need candy-spinning experience to use this machine either — the power switch, heat controller, and volt meter are conveniently located on the front panel for easy operation. Price at time of publish: $302 Dimensions: 20.5 x 36 x 37 inches

20.5 x 36 x 37 inches Weight: 36 pounds

36 pounds Power: 950 watts

950 watts Extras: Bubble shield, sugar scoop, spare parts kit