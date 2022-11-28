The 6 Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners of 2022

To help you find the right cordless vacuum cleaner for your needs, we rounded up our favorite models based on their performance, design, ease of use, and overall value. We landed on the Dyson V15 Detect as our winner because it’s versatile and has incredible suction power. Keep scrolling to see our entire list of the best cordless vacuums on the market.

Cordless vacuums are an excellent choice for many homeowners, as they are lightweight, easy to use, and don’t require an outlet. Plus, the new generation of cordless vacuums often surpasses traditional models in many categories. “Cordless vacuum technology has gotten so good that they rival, and, in some cases, outperform corded vacuums,” says Terry Tian, Head of Product Design at Dreame Technology .

Cyber Monday Steal Best Overall: Dyson v15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 4.6 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nordstrom Pros: It has powerful suction power, innovative features, and an hour-long runtime. Cons: Because of its superior suction power, it’s very loud while operating. After learning about how Dyson adds so many incredible updates to every upgraded model, we selected the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum over the Dyson V12. The V15 has greater suction, more bin capacity, and is significantly lighter than other models. It also features new technology that counts and measures the size of dust particles, so you know which rooms you need to clean most often. While many cordless vacuums feature headlights to guide your cleaning, the Dyson V15 Detect uses lasers to highlight dust. If you suffer from allergies or asthma, that means that you can remove dust you didn’t even know existed. The unit adapts power depending on dust level, so your sense won’t be irritated while cleaning heavily trafficked areas. And finally, there’s up to 60 minutes of runtime on the battery, allowing you to tackle every room in your home before needing to recharge. In all, this is a powerful cordless vacuum that will last for years. Price at time of publish: $699 Weight: 6.8 pounds

Up to 60 minutes Floor Type: Hard floors and carpets

Best Value: GreenWorks 24V Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s lightweight, charges quickly, and comes with helpful attachments. Cons: Its runtime is 45 minutes on the lowest setting, but it charges in just a half hour. Greenworks is known for its outdoor tools that keep your yard in tip-top shape, but the brand also offers high-quality vacuums to clean your indoor space. Like all Greenworks products, the vacuums have been battery-operated since 2002, when the company was founded, so you know you’re getting a reliable device. This specific model is our favorite because it takes just 30 minutes to charge, features a washable HEPA filter, and comes with four attachments, including a crevice tool and deep cleaning fur brush. Other pros are that the dustbin makes it easy to empty the debris into the trash can without making a mess, and it’s surprisingly quiet and lightweight considering its power. Overall, it’s a very reasonable price for all that it offers. Price at time of publish: $260 Weight: 5.1 pounds

Up to 45 minutes Floor Type: Hard floors, carpets, and cars

Best for Pet Hair: Black & Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Vacuum Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Pros: Unlike other models designed for pet owners, the brush picks up hair without it getting tangled. Cons: While you can remove the battery to charge, it can be a bit tricky to click it back into place. Love your pet but not the hair they leave all over your home? If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum to tackle fur, kibble messes, and other paw tracks, this is the one for you. This model features a unique brush bar that prevents hair from getting stuck and tangled in the bristles, allowing you to clean longer and more efficiently. It has three speed settings suitable for hardwood floors, carpets, and rugs and a V-shaped bristle pattern that picks up particles in one pass. For hard-to-reach areas, the entire vacuum cleaner can lay flat and has a LED floorhead to see under furniture. You can also use the device as a handheld vacuum with its extra-long crevice tool for corners, stairs, pet beds, and more. Price at time of publish: $200 Weight: 10.8 pounds

Best for Hardwood Floors: Tineco A11 Tango Stick Vacuum Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Extra suction will pull dust out of the cracks on old hardwood floors. Cons: The battery doesn’t last very long when using the highest setting. Tineco might be trending on TikTok, but the brand has actually been around since 1998. Since then, it has added so many nice touches to traditionally designed vacuum cleaners to make them suitable for modern-day needs. One of the best parts of this model is that it’s so easy to go from a full cordless vacuum to a handheld model with a crevice tool. That makes it extra useful in older homes where the dust collects quickly in cracks and corners. It also works well on lampshades, blinds, and other upholstered surfaces, but we really like how it works on polished floors. Another nice touch is the ability to switch between three modes for basic cleanups to heavy-duty messes. If you have allergy sufferers in your house, you’ll appreciate its four-stage HEPA filtration system. Price at time of publish: $400 Weight: 5.3 pounds

Up to 40 minutes Floor Type: Hard floors and carpets

Best for Carpet: Miele Triflex HX1 Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: It automatically adapts to the right floor types for effortless cleaning sessions. Cons: The vacuum’s dustbin is on the smaller side, meaning you might have to empty it fairly often. If you’re a fan of Miele’s larger appliances, check out this cordless vacuum. The device can be used in three different ways: comfort mode for a balanced cordless vacuum with the motor towards the middle, reach mode for a cordless vacuum for hard-to-reach spots with the motor at the top, and compact mode for a cordless handheld vacuum. It’s suitable for all floor types, and, best of all, it automatically detects the surface it's on so you can move from room to room without adjusting the settings yourself. It comes with a charging station you can mount on the wall of your closet, so you can store and recharge it in the same spot. One thing to keep in mind is that the dustbin is only 0.5 liters, which means it can fill up pretty quickly, especially if you have pets. This isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker given its other benefits, but it may not be the best choice for homes that deal with a lot of pet hair. Price at time of publish: $599 Weight: 8 pounds

Up to 60 minutes Floor Type: Hard floors and carpets