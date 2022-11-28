What to Buy The 6 Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners of 2022 Our favorite model is the Dyson V15 Detect. By Rachel Weingarten Published on November 28, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon / Amazon Cordless vacuums are an excellent choice for many homeowners, as they are lightweight, easy to use, and don’t require an outlet. Plus, the new generation of cordless vacuums often surpasses traditional models in many categories. “Cordless vacuum technology has gotten so good that they rival, and, in some cases, outperform corded vacuums,” says Terry Tian, Head of Product Design at Dreame Technology. To help you find the right cordless vacuum cleaner for your needs, we rounded up our favorite models based on their performance, design, ease of use, and overall value. We landed on the Dyson V15 Detect as our winner because it’s versatile and has incredible suction power. Keep scrolling to see our entire list of the best cordless vacuums on the market. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Dyson v15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: GreenWorks 24V Stick Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Pet Hair: Black & Decker Extreme Cordless Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hardwood Floors: Tineco A11 Tango Stick Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Carpet: Miele Triflex HX1 Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Handheld: BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Cyber Monday Steal Best Overall: Dyson v15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 4.6 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nordstrom Pros: It has powerful suction power, innovative features, and an hour-long runtime. Cons: Because of its superior suction power, it’s very loud while operating. After learning about how Dyson adds so many incredible updates to every upgraded model, we selected the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum over the Dyson V12. The V15 has greater suction, more bin capacity, and is significantly lighter than other models. It also features new technology that counts and measures the size of dust particles, so you know which rooms you need to clean most often. While many cordless vacuums feature headlights to guide your cleaning, the Dyson V15 Detect uses lasers to highlight dust. If you suffer from allergies or asthma, that means that you can remove dust you didn’t even know existed. The unit adapts power depending on dust level, so your sense won’t be irritated while cleaning heavily trafficked areas. And finally, there’s up to 60 minutes of runtime on the battery, allowing you to tackle every room in your home before needing to recharge. In all, this is a powerful cordless vacuum that will last for years. Price at time of publish: $699 Weight: 6.8 poundsBattery Life: Up to 60 minutesFloor Type: Hard floors and carpets Best Value: GreenWorks 24V Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s lightweight, charges quickly, and comes with helpful attachments. Cons: Its runtime is 45 minutes on the lowest setting, but it charges in just a half hour. Greenworks is known for its outdoor tools that keep your yard in tip-top shape, but the brand also offers high-quality vacuums to clean your indoor space. Like all Greenworks products, the vacuums have been battery-operated since 2002, when the company was founded, so you know you’re getting a reliable device. This specific model is our favorite because it takes just 30 minutes to charge, features a washable HEPA filter, and comes with four attachments, including a crevice tool and deep cleaning fur brush. Other pros are that the dustbin makes it easy to empty the debris into the trash can without making a mess, and it’s surprisingly quiet and lightweight considering its power. Overall, it’s a very reasonable price for all that it offers. Price at time of publish: $260 Weight: 5.1 pounds Battery Life: Up to 45 minutesFloor Type: Hard floors, carpets, and cars Best for Pet Hair: Black & Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Vacuum Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Pros: Unlike other models designed for pet owners, the brush picks up hair without it getting tangled. Cons: While you can remove the battery to charge, it can be a bit tricky to click it back into place. Love your pet but not the hair they leave all over your home? If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum to tackle fur, kibble messes, and other paw tracks, this is the one for you. This model features a unique brush bar that prevents hair from getting stuck and tangled in the bristles, allowing you to clean longer and more efficiently. It has three speed settings suitable for hardwood floors, carpets, and rugs and a V-shaped bristle pattern that picks up particles in one pass. For hard-to-reach areas, the entire vacuum cleaner can lay flat and has a LED floorhead to see under furniture. You can also use the device as a handheld vacuum with its extra-long crevice tool for corners, stairs, pet beds, and more. Price at time of publish: $200 Weight: 10.8 poundsBattery Life: Up to 55 minutesFloor Type: Hard floors, area rugs, and carpets The 5 Best Steam Mops of 2022 Best for Hardwood Floors: Tineco A11 Tango Stick Vacuum Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Extra suction will pull dust out of the cracks on old hardwood floors. Cons: The battery doesn’t last very long when using the highest setting. Tineco might be trending on TikTok, but the brand has actually been around since 1998. Since then, it has added so many nice touches to traditionally designed vacuum cleaners to make them suitable for modern-day needs. One of the best parts of this model is that it’s so easy to go from a full cordless vacuum to a handheld model with a crevice tool. That makes it extra useful in older homes where the dust collects quickly in cracks and corners. It also works well on lampshades, blinds, and other upholstered surfaces, but we really like how it works on polished floors. Another nice touch is the ability to switch between three modes for basic cleanups to heavy-duty messes. If you have allergy sufferers in your house, you’ll appreciate its four-stage HEPA filtration system. Price at time of publish: $400 Weight: 5.3 pounds Battery Life: Up to 40 minutesFloor Type: Hard floors and carpets Best for Carpet: Miele Triflex HX1 Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: It automatically adapts to the right floor types for effortless cleaning sessions. Cons: The vacuum’s dustbin is on the smaller side, meaning you might have to empty it fairly often. If you’re a fan of Miele’s larger appliances, check out this cordless vacuum. The device can be used in three different ways: comfort mode for a balanced cordless vacuum with the motor towards the middle, reach mode for a cordless vacuum for hard-to-reach spots with the motor at the top, and compact mode for a cordless handheld vacuum. It’s suitable for all floor types, and, best of all, it automatically detects the surface it's on so you can move from room to room without adjusting the settings yourself. It comes with a charging station you can mount on the wall of your closet, so you can store and recharge it in the same spot. One thing to keep in mind is that the dustbin is only 0.5 liters, which means it can fill up pretty quickly, especially if you have pets. This isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker given its other benefits, but it may not be the best choice for homes that deal with a lot of pet hair. Price at time of publish: $599 Weight: 8 pounds Battery Life: Up to 60 minutesFloor Type: Hard floors and carpets Best Handheld: BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s lightweight and portable, making it a great cleaning tool for kitchen spills, car floor mats, and furniture. Cons: It doesn’t stay charged for long, so it’s only suitable for small tasks. Some messes don’t require a full-sized vacuum but a compact cleaning device instead, like this handheld model by BLACK+DECKER that weighs less than three pounds. Lightweight, powerful, and petite, it’s the perfect pick for cleaning kitchen floor spills, inside cars, around pet bowls, on furniture, and more. There’s a rotating nozzle to get the exact angle you need, a flip-up brush to use on couch cushions, and a crevice tool to glide along corners and baseboards. The only con is that it has a short runtime of just 15 minutes, so you might not be able to tackle all your tasks within one charge. Price at time of publish: Weight: 2.6 poundsBattery Life: 15 minutesFloor Type: Furniture, carpet, ceramic tile Our Favorite Our best overall pick is the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum. While Dyson has expanded its offerings to hair dryers, fans, and heaters, the company does vacuum cleaners better than most. Overall, this model has all the must-have features and more you could want in a vacuum, plus it’s built to last. Factors to Consider Floor Type Before you buy a cordless vacuum cleaner, you should determine your needs. Will you need to vacuum dry cereal messes on your kitchen tiles or remove pet hair on your furniture and floor? Some models intuitively switch between floor and carpet, while others work best on specific surfaces. Look for one that is suitable for the types of floor in your home as well as the additional areas, such as rugs and furniture, you may need it for. Battery Life When you start vacuuming, do you tackle a quick mess and move on, or do you settle in for a long cleaning session? It can be incredibly frustrating to keep recharging the battery on a cordless vacuum cleaner, so pay attention to battery life in advance. Also worth noting that some models have batteries you must remove before charging, while others can be charged in place. Weight Another factor to consider is the weight of the vacuum and how it’s distributed throughout the device. Luckily, most cordless models weigh about six pounds, which is much less than other types of vacuum cleaners. The only thing to keep in mind is that some are more top-heavy than others. Look for a model you can easily carry from place to place. Accessories Most cordless vacuum cleaners come with a few standard accessories, including a charging station and attachments to help you reach tricky spots. If you have a pet, look for a model that comes with an attachment specifically designed for pet hair removal on furniture. For stairs and dusty ceiling areas, a crevice tool is a must. Frequently Asked Questions How long do cordless vacuums last? “The vacuums will last for about five years if they are well maintained,” says President of BritLin Cleaning LLC Pam Clyde. And if you think about it, the actual vacuum isn’t necessarily working that hard. “With most cordless vacuums, the batteries, floor brushes, and filters are the only wear items,” Tian says. How do you clean a cordless vacuum? “With daily use, you should empty your vacuum after every use and clean your cordless vacuum monthly to maintain optimum cleaning performance,” Tian says.Most manufacturers recommend replacing the filter (if it’s not machine washable) every three months, but it’s always best to read the manual for your specific product. To give your vacuum a deep cleaning, remove it from the charger, empty the dustbin, and take off the brush roll. Get rid of any hair, dust, and other debris that might be caught on the bristles. Then wipe down the dust bin and exterior of the vacuum cleaner and let it dry before putting it back together.Clyde also shared a tip on how to keep your cordless vacuum running well consistently. “One of the key ways to keeping suction strong on any vacuum is to empty the dirt cup when it gets to the fill line. You'll be surprised how low the fill line actually is. That's because a vacuum needs the air in the dirt cup to help generate suction.” Are cordless vacuums as good as corded ones? Both have their pros and cons, so it depends on your needs. “Cordless vacuums certainly have their place, but the size of the dirt cup is usually much smaller than a regular vacuum and, therefore, can fill faster, causing the vacuum to lose suction quicker,” Clyde says.Overall, cordless vacuums are great for those who want a lightweight-yet-powerful device to transport around the house. Corded vacuums require an outlet and are much heavier, but they have a large bin capacity to tackle big messes. Our Expertise Former bakery owner Rachel Weingarten determined the best cordless vacuum cleaners based on her hands-on experience with testing out cordless vacuum cleaners to clean up loads of flour-related messes. After consulting with cleaning experts, she selected the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! 