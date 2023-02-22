A sturdy pair of wheels, coupled with a comfortable, easy-to-retract handle allows for a smooth journey from point A to point B — no matter the weight of your load. Other factors to keep in mind when picking a new cooler are your budget, style, and intended use. Read on to learn about our favorite wheeled coolers on the market for any outing.

Having a solid cooler for activities like camping or tailgating can make all the difference between enjoying a perfectly chilled drink and a lukewarm one. The best coolers provide solid ice retention and are equipped with user-friendly features, such as a plug for easy drainage and built-in cup holders on the lid. And for those traveling far from their vehicle to their destination, a cooler with wheels is a must.

Best Overall YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On Academy.com Pros: This large-capacity cooler has superior ice retention and can double as a seat or table when the lid is closed. Cons: This cooler is on the pricey side and does not offer many additional features. Yeti is synonymous with coolers, and when it comes to wheeled models, this option is the workhorse you’ll want on a hot summer day. The impact- and puncture-resistant wheels mimic tires, allowing you to move across gravel and sand with ease, and the durable aluminum handles feature comfortable grips to pull along any terrain. Both the lid and the walls have commercial-grade foam for optimal insulation, keeping your drinks cold and your ice frozen solid for days. It can hold 45 cans, with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio, or 55 pounds of just ice. Our tester appreciated the “excellent” turn radius and “secure seal” provided by the latches which kept the contents “really cold even after 24 hours,” with minimal melted ice or temperature change. If you are feeling tired, take a seat on the cooler or use it as a table at your tailgate if you’re running low on room. Price at time of publish: $450 Capacity: 45 cans

45 cans Weight: 37 pounds

37 pounds Dimensions: 28.2 x 19.5 x 18.6 inches

Best Value Coleman Xtreme Portable Cooler with Wheels Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This cooler is equipped with a telescoping handle that locks in place and built-in cup holders to prevent spills. Cons: The handles on the side are shallow grooves that may not feel secure if carrying solo without the telescoping handle. This Coleman cooler is proof you don’t need to spend a lot on a quality cooler. The lid has a smooth texture that wipes dirt and debris easily, even after spills at a tailgate or outdoor party. Plus, the lid supports up to 250 pounds if you want to take a seat (one less folding chair to carry) and features four molded cup holders to keep your drinks within reach at all times. Get across any type of terrain with its rugged wheels and a telescoping handle that locks in place while pulling the cooler. The 50-quart capacity cooler holds up to 84 cans that will stay cool thanks to the insulated walls and lid. Price at time of publish: $65 Capacity: 84 cans

84 cans Weight: 12.2 pounds

12.2 pounds Dimensions: 22.6 x 17.6 x 17.5 inches

Best Splurge Pelican RC 80QT Wheeled Elite Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Moosejaw.com View On Westmarine.com Pros: A built-in bottle opener and integrated measuring stick are among the details that make this a splurge-worthy option. Plus, there’s a lifetime guarantee if something goes wrong. Cons: This may be too heavy to lift or pull without help when full to capacity. Two inches of polyurethane insulation and a freezer-grade gasket give this 80-quart Pelican cooler extreme ice retention worth a splurge. The lid includes four self-draining cup holders and an integrated measuring board ideal for fishing, while non-skid rubber feet keep your cooler secure on the ground. The hidden stainless steel bottle opener on the front means you don’t have to worry about bringing one more thing on your adventures, and all of your favorite craft brews stay chill inside thanks to press-and-pull latches and a sturdy trolley handle. If something goes wrong with your Pelican, your purchase is covered by a lifetime warranty. Price at time of publish: $570 Capacity: 58 cans

58 cans Weight: 49.5 pounds

49.5 pounds Dimensions: 42.88 x 20.75 x 20.25

Best for the Beach Igloo Premium Trailmate Wheeled Rolling Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com Pros: This cooler is equipped with multiple helpful features including a removable tray and pole slots. Cons: There is no latch, so it may leak when tipped over if your ice has melted to liquid. Grab your favorite outdoor snacks and hit the beach with this wheeled cooler from Igloo. Design features that make this a popular choice include a bottle opener on each side, a snap-on holder for fishing poles or umbrellas, and a removable butler tray with two cup holders that works as a small table for food and drinks. Plus, you can use the lockable storage section or storage pocket to keep necessities, like keys or a phone, safe and dry. During our tests, we appreciated the rugged wheels and the easy-to-maneuver handlebar but noted that the cooler came open during a drop test because it’s lacking a latch. Before rolling, make sure you don’t have melted ice inside to avoid spills or leakage. Price at time of publish: $300 Capacity: 112 cans

112 cans Weight: 34.7 pounds

34.7 pounds Dimensions: ‎34.59 x 19.7 x 23.61 inches

Best Small Mule Canyon Coolers 30 Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's Pros: Despite the small size, this cooler offers useful features, including a bungee cord and cup holders on the lid. Cons: This is on the smaller side, so it may not be ideal for larger gatherings. Don’t let the size of this Canyon cooler fool you: The rotomolded construction, solid wheels, and outstanding ice retention make this a small but mighty pick. Plus, the telescoping handle has smart integration, so you can leave the handle fully extended and still open the lid. With a 32-quart capacity, you can fit between 20 to 40 cans depending on the amount of ice desired. The lid features two cup holders for placing your drinks and a bungee cord for strapping on fishing gear or even a compact blanket or jacket, plus there’s an integrated bottle opener on the back. Price at time of publish: $290 Capacity: 20 cans

20 cans Weight: 26 pounds

26 pounds Dimensions: 18 x 18 x 17.25 inches

Best Large Igloo Sportsman 30 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Mscdirect.com Pros: The large capacity of this cooler is ideal for big gatherings or parties. Cons: This will be heavy when filled to maximum capacity with ice and could be difficult for one person to maneuver or lift. This cooler from Igloo has a 110-quart capacity that’s sure to fit just about anything you need to carry, up to 168 cans. The foam insulation inside the walls and lid keeps your contents ice cold, and the drain plugs makes for easy cleaning. Though a full cooler of this size is bound to be on the heavy side, the telescoping handle with a cushioned grip and the smooth wheels make it easier to transport. Plus, the lid can be secured with the impact-resistant latch to avoid leaks or spills. The polyethylene exterior is made with infrared technology and UV inhibitors to protect against sun damage on toasty days. Price at time of publish: $166 Capacity: 168 cans

168 cans Weight: 25.4 pounds

25.4 pounds Dimensions: 39.76 x 18.5 x 19.69 inches