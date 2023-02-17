What to Buy We Found the 10 Best Cookware Sets of 2023 Our top pick is the Made In The Stainless Sets. By Cindy Brzostowski Cindy Brzostowski Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience. Along with her previous work experience in cookbook publishing, she is an avid home cook. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Food and Wine / Alli Waataja While you can build your cookware collection one piece at a time, there’s something to be said for investing in a set. First off, buying individual items can add up quickly. Going for a cookware set can be more cost-effective, plus it saves you time from having to research and hunt down each separate piece. With so many high-quality options available, you can easily find a set that meets your needs, from the number of pieces included to the material you prefer. Taking into consideration important factors like material, versatility, and maintenance, we scoured the market and tested several pots and pans to find the best cookware sets out there. Continue reading to learn why the Made In The Stainless Sets is our winner, and what other cookware sets earned a spot in our list. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Made In The Stainless Sets 6-piece at Madeincookware.com Jump to Review Best Ceramic Nonstick: GreenPan SearSmart 10-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Nonstick: T-fal Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stainless Steel: Tramontina 12-Piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Induction Cooktops: Cuisinart Stainless Cookware Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Non-Toxic: Caraway Cookware Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cast Iron: Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Copper: Mauviel Copper M’200 CI 5-Piece Cookware Set at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best Small: Our Place Home Cook Duo at Fromourplace.com Jump to Review Best for Camping: Stansport Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Clad Cook Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Made In The Stainless Sets 6-piece Made In View On Madeincookware.com Pros: There’s sturdy construction, a thoughtful design, and a great warranty behind these pieces — plus, you get two types of cookware in one set. Cons: It’s on the pricier side for how many pieces you get. This cookware set comes with the essentials that home cooks need on a regular basis: two frying pans, a saucepan, and a stockpot. We love that one of the frying pans is nonstick, and the other is stainless clad, so you can choose between the two depending on what you’re cooking. For instance, whipping up omelets would be great in the former, and searing steak would work well in the latter. If you’re going to invest in a cookware set, especially one where you may not get as many pieces for the price, you want it to be functional and long-lasting, and this set is certainly that. Design touches like rolled rims for easy pouring and draining, stay-cool handles, and five layers of metal for superior heat conductivity make cooking a breeze, and cleanup is pretty easy too. The stainless clad pieces are dishwasher-safe, so you just have to handwash the nonstick pan, but that’s standard for the material. To top it all off, the nonstick coating has a one-year limited warranty, while a lifetime warranty backs the stainless items. Price at time of publish: $596 Pieces Included: Two 10-inch frypans, a 2-quart saucepan with lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with lidConstruction: Nonstick and 5-ply stainless cladMaximum Temperature: 800°F for stainless clad pieces, 500°F for nonstickInduction-Safe: Yes Best Ceramic Nonstick GreenPan SearSmart 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set 4.8 Amazon View On Wayfair View On Lowe's View On Perigold.com Pros: This set offers the benefits of nonstick cookware while also being nontoxic, safe in a super-hot oven, and useful for browning. Cons: It’s not compatible with induction stovetops. In our tests, this ceramic nonstick cookware set ranked high in performance, design, and easy cleanup. The frying pans are textured so you can still achieve a great crisp and browning on your food, the surfaces are scratch-resistant, and the riveted stainless steel handles are comfortable to hold and maneuver. You’ll also notice that the pan’s shallow design leaves you more room to cook, which is useful when preparing several servings. Another big plus with this set is that while it’s nonstick, it’s free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Simply put, you’ll get the stress-free qualities of nonstick (just watch those eggs easily slide right out), but there’s no danger of toxic fumes being released during cooking. For being nonstick, it’s also pretty impressive that you can put the pots and pans in the oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. You could technically put it all in the dishwasher, too, but we recommend hand-washing for a longer lifespan. The only real drawback is that this set doesn’t work with induction cooktops. Price at time of publish: $233 Pieces Included: 8- and 10-inch frypans, 1.5- and 2.25-quart saucepans with lids, a 5-quart casserole with lid, and a 3-quart sauté pan with lidConstruction: Hard-anodized ceramic with diamond-infused thermal; stainless steel handlesMaximum Temperature: 600°F (lids up to 425°F)Induction-Safe: No Best Nonstick T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: With 12 included pieces, this set is great value for your money and is super easy to clean. Cons: It’s not induction safe and not great for moving from the stovetop to the oven. A nonstick cookware set is a smart choice for those who want their cooking and cleaning to be as fuss-free as possible. This set is lightweight but performs well thanks to its nonstick capability and heat retention. A cool feature of the two frying pans in this set is that they have a ring in the center that turns solid red when the pan is preheated, so you’ll know when it’s time to throw in your ingredients. We also appreciate the comfortable, riveted silicone handles on all the pots and pans. If you frequently move cookware from the stovetop to the oven, this set probably isn’t your best bet, as they’re only oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, they’re not suitable for those with induction stovetops. But if you’re working with gas or electric and want a large cookware set that balances affordability and performance, this is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $130 Pieces Included: 8-inch omelet pan, a 10-inch frypan, 1-, 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a spoon, and a slotted spatulaConstruction: Hard-anodized aluminum with titanium reinforced interior; tempered glass lidsMaximum Temperature: 400°F (lids up to 350°F)Induction-Safe: No Best Stainless Steel Tramontina 12-Piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Great for home cooks and professionals alike, this durable, sleek cookware set delivers high performance. Cons: Some discoloration may appear over time. For a stainless steel cookware set, we’re big fans of this set, which earned high marks in our tests for its design, sturdiness, and ease of cleaning. Pick up any piece of this collection, and you’ll feel how well-made it is with its balance and durability. They’re also comfortable to use, given the ergonomic, riveted handles that offer extra stability and don’t get super hot during cooking (even though the pots and pans heat quickly). While its mirrored, polished appearance is beautiful, this set can take on some discoloration, particularly when used in the oven. However, this isn’t a major flaw considering it’s simply a reflection of all the delicious meals you’ve made over time! You will be able to use the set for a long time due to its quality construction, compatibility with all cooktops (even induction), and the product’s lifetime warranty. Price at time of publish: $610 Pieces Included: 8- and 10-inch frypans, a 6-quart sauté pan with lid, 1.5-, 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, and an 8-quart stockpot with lidConstruction: Tri-ply aluminum core construction (18/10 stainless steel, aluminum core, magnetic stainless steel)Maximum Temperature: 500°FInduction-Safe: Yes Best for Induction Cooktops Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Triple-Ply Stainless Cookware Set 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: You can swap out all your cookware for this sturdy, comprehensive set that’s dishwasher-safe. Cons: Watch out for how hot some of the handles can get. Have an induction cooktop and need a new compatible cookware set? This stainless steel set will have pretty much all your bases covered with its 12 included pieces, whether you’re frying, stewing, or steaming. Induction cooktops need pots and pans with flat bottoms so there’s full contact between their surface and the heating element. Not only do the items in this set check off that box, but they also conduct and retain heat very well due to their double layer of stainless steel with an aluminum core. Just be careful since that means some of the handles, particularly the lid handles, may require using a pot holder or towel. Speaking of heat: This set can handle it, enabling you to move the cookware into an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. When you’re through with cooking, there’s no added stress during cleanup: All the items in this set can go in the dishwasher. It doesn’t get much simpler than that! Price at time of publish: $300 Pieces Included: 8.5- and 10-inch frypans, 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 3.5-quart sauté pan with lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid, and an 8.5-inch steamer insert with lidConstruction: Stainless steel with aluminum coreMaximum Temperature: 500°FInduction-Safe: Yes Best Non-Toxic Caraway Cookware Set 5 Crate & Barrel View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Pros: Slick and free of toxins, this modern, attractive set comes with handy organizational items. Cons: Given its nonstick material, handwashing and avoiding high heat is best. If you’re set on buying non-toxic cookware, this design-forward collection is a favorite. The items are made with a non-toxic coating that’s free of PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, lead, and cadmium — but is still a high-functioning nonstick that requires minimal oil and scrubbing. Just be aware that the nonstick surface warrants hand-washing and works best on low to medium heat. While performance is critical, aesthetics are important too. The set’s contemporary color options, like perracotta, navy, and marigold, make it a fun, vibrant addition to any kitchen. Maybe you’re choosing this set because you only want the essentials and don’t have space for extra pots and pans at home. Well, you’re sure to appreciate that the product includes modular pan racks for storing the pots and pans upright, along with a canvas lid holder with pockets that you could fix to the inside of a cabinet. Price at time of publish: $445 Pieces Included: 10.5-inch frypan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, 4 modular magnetic pan racks, and a canvas lid holder with hooksConstruction: Nonstick ceramic with aluminum core, stainless steel handlesMaximum Temperature: 550°FInduction-Safe: Yes Best Cast Iron Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Nordstrom Pros: This colorful, artisanal cookware set will bring a spark of joy to your cooking along with quality performance. Cons: There isn’t much variety in the pieces included, and it’s expensive. This cookware set is beautiful in terms of both its design and craftsmanship. It’s available in a wide range of eye-popping colors, and it's made with enameled cast iron that retains heat well, minimizes sticking, and is easy to wipe down when cleaning. While it may feel super precious, there’s a lot of practicality with this set since there’s no seasoning required, the knobs for the lid are oven safe too, and the enamel is resistant to staining and chipping. The items are even dishwasher-safe if you can believe it! We still say to handwash it though. One big drawback with this set is that despite the high price, you still don’t get as many useful pieces of cookware as other sets. There’s no large frypan or sauté pan here. But you do get a signature Dutch oven from the famous brand that may make up for it. Price at time of publish: $820 Pieces Included: 9-inch skillet, a 1.75-quart saucepan with lid, and a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lidConstruction: Enameled cast iron, stainless steel knobsMaximum Temperature: 500°FInduction-Safe: Yes Best Copper Mauviel Copper M’200 CI 5-Piece Cookware Set Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: You get the benefits of copper and the advantages of some other materials with this refined cookware set. Cons: It’s a big price to pay for a few pieces, and it doesn’t work with induction cooktops. There’s just something about copper kitchenware and tools that exudes elegance. That plus the durability of the material makes a copper cookware set something that could easily become a family heirloom. Coming from a French manufacturer famous for its copper products, this collection combines the beauty and heat conductivity of copper with nonreactive stainless steel surfaces and comfortable cast-iron handles. That means no funny metallic flavors transferred from the copper to your food, and the handles are sturdy and easy to maneuver. If you want this set and have an induction cooktop, you’ll need to buy the separate Mauviel Interface Induction Disk to use under the pots and pans. Otherwise, the items are good to go in the oven, broiler, and freezer. One day, you may want to add a sauté pan and/or a stockpot to your collection since this set doesn’t come with either. Price at time of publish: $1000 Pieces Included: 10.25-inch frypan, and 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lidsConstruction: Two-millimeter copper and stainless steel; cast-iron handlesMaximum Temperature: 600°FInduction-Safe: No Best Small Our Place Home Cook Duo Our Place View On Fromourplace.com Pros: This stylish, versatile set covers a lot of cooking needs in just two main pieces of cookware with its unique design and add-ons. Cons: It has a low oven-safe temperature compared to other cookware sets. More doesn’t always mean better. Whether you’re working with a small kitchen or simply prefer to go the minimalist route, this small set could be the perfect fit. Upon first glance, it may seem like you just have a pan and pot, but look closer and you’ll see that there’s a lot of stackable functionality, like a custom roasting rack for the pot, that can also be used as a steamer, or the steamer basket that can be used with the pan. You even get a beechwood spoon and spatula that are designed to nest right into the cookware. As much as this set can do, it’s really not great for finishing recipes in the oven since it’s only safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Looking at more technical specs, we appreciate that the nonstick ceramic coating used for both the pot and the pan is PFOA-, PTFE-, lead-, and cadmium-free. It’s also nice how lightweight both items are without sacrificing durability. The cherry on top is the gorgeous color options, which are not what you usually see offered with cookware, including a vibrant electric blue to a pretty, soft lavender. Price at time of publish: $310 Pieces Included: 10-inch pan with a nesting spatula and steamer basket and a 5.5-quart pot with lid and nesting spoonConstruction: Heavy-gauge aluminum with ceramic coatingMaximum Temperature: 425°FInduction-Safe: Yes Best for Camping Stansport Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Clad Cook Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s nestable, compact, and easily portable. Cons: The universal handle can be fussy to attach and detach. When you’re going camping, every extra bit of weight makes a difference and every bit of packing space counts. This stainless set is particularly easy to travel with because all of the pieces nest together, plus there’s one lid and handle that you can attach to multiple items instead of having to cart around various-sized lids. Just take care when attaching and detaching the handle when the pots and pans are hot since it can be finicky, and you don’t want to hurt yourself. You should have more than enough to work with here, regardless of what kind of meal you’re preparing outdoors. You can fry up eggs and bacon for breakfast in the frying pan and then make all kinds of soups and stews in the pots, including family-sized meals. Price at time of publish: $103 Pieces Included: 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-quart pots, a 10-inch frypan, universal lid, and universal handleConstruction: 18/10 stainless steelMaximum Temperature: 500°FInduction-Safe: Yes Our Favorite We named the Made In The Stainless Sets 6-piece as our overall favorite cookware set because of its variety, quality construction, and outstanding performance. For a totally nonstick option, the GreenPan SearSmart Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set is great for its usability and non-toxic material. Factors to Consider Material Stainless steel cookware is durable and long-lasting, so you don’t have to worry so much about chipping, warping, rusting, or any special maintenance with cleaning. It’s also non-reactive, which means that you won’t unintentionally flavor your food with a metallic taste while cooking, and it’s okay to cook acidic foods like tomato sauce inside. Cast iron holds heat well, so once you get it hot, it’ll stay hot for a while. You can cook with cast iron on a variety of surfaces, including induction and even an open fire (if the cast iron is uncoated that is). There’s a big difference between uncoated cast iron, which requires seasoning and special care, and coated cast iron, which is often made with a layer of enamel that minimizes sticking and rusting. Nonstick is a favorite of many home cooks because of how easy it is to use. It’s specifically designed so that food doesn’t get stuck on it, making it less of a hassle while frying up food and also while wiping it down afterward. To protect this coating, you have to be careful about what utensils you use on it and how you clean it. The nonstick may come from a specific synthetic coating or from ceramic. Copper cookware conducts heat quickly and evenly (and cools quickly), so it’s useful for dishes that require delicate heat control. A more expensive material, copper is reactive, so depending on how the cookware is made, you have to be careful when working with acidic foods. A lot of copper cookware actually has an interior coated with tin or stainless steel to avoid this issue. Versatility There are small cookware sets with just four or five pieces, and there are large cookware sets with 10 or 12 pieces. When looking at the number of pieces included, keep in mind that most places count each lid as a separate item. Stripping things to the bare minimum, we think having at least a frying pan, a saucepan, and a stockpot for everyday cooking needs is essential. Whether you want a set that throws in multiple versions of those items in different sizes plus other cookware like a sauté pan or a Dutch oven depends on what you like to cook and how many people you’re cooking for. Maintenance The type of material you choose for your cookware will affect what kind of maintenance you’ll need to do. Maybe you like the ease of nonstick when cooking, but the trade-off is hand-washing without any abrasive materials to protect that coating. Other cookware (stainless steel, for example) may be totally dishwasher-safe. If you’re going to invest in a cookware set, make sure you’re ready to give it the proper maintenance required to get the longest life out of your buy. Frequently Asked Questions What pieces should you look for in a cookware set? You can find cookware sets with any assortment of pieces, but it’s standard to have at least one frying pan, sauté pan, saucepan, and a stockpot or a Dutch oven. With those four items, you can fry food, sear meat, simmer sauces, braise dishes, boil ingredients, cook soups and stews, and more.“My go-to piece is an excellent nonstick sauté pan; this is a must,” says Maxcel Hardy, restaurateur and head chef of JEDs Detroit and COOP Detroit. The Dutch oven is also one of his must-haves. “It's a perfect piece for some quick and simple recipes,” he adds. “A saucepan and an omelet pan are also good to have in a set.” What is the best material for cookware? The best material for cookware is a matter of personal preference. It depends heavily on how you like to cook and what food you cook the most often. For example, if you’re new to cooking, you might prefer nonstick for the low risk of food getting stuck on the pan. “I like nonstick pans because it gives a little forgiveness when cooking,” Hardy says. “Nothing will stick and it is a little tougher to burn your dish. Many professionals opt for stainless steel because of how durable and indestructible it is, but there is a learning curve to using it and preventing food from sticking. Really, each material has its pros and cons. Hardy says copper is also nice, saying it “helps food cook evenly because of the heat distribution.” Are nonstick cookware sets safe? Nonstick cookware is safe as long as you follow some simple steps to protect the coating. For example, don’t exceed the maximum recommended temperature on the stovetop or oven while using it, don’t use metal utensils that could scratch its surface, and take the time to clean it properly by hand. Otherwise, you risk damaging the cookware’s coating, which can potentially result in the release of toxic fumes. For extra peace of mind, you can look for nonstick products that are PFAS-, PFOA-, lead-, and cadmium-free.“It is essential to wash your nonstick pan with good dish soap and a soft scrub versus a metal scrub brush,” Hardy says. “You don't want to scrub the nonstick off. As long as you use newer PFOA-free nonstick cookware, you should have no worries in the safety department.” What is a hard-anodized cookware set? “Anodized cookware is aluminum that is sealed and fused with nonstick coating, which is suitable for cooking food at high temperatures and great for braising and stewing meats,” Hardy says. “It is also good when cooking food with high acidity levels. It is also one of the easiest metals to clean and maintain.”Compared to traditional nonstick, hard-anodized cookware is considered more durable and compared to stainless steel, it has more of a nonstick quality. The flip side is that this type of cookware is best preserved with hand-washing and most likely isn’t induction safe unless it has a magnetic base. Our Expertise Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing. Her writing has been featured in Allrecipes, Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among other publications. For additional insights, she spoke to Maxcel Hardy, restaurateur and head chef of JEDs Detroit and COOP Detroit. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit