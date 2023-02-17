We Found the 10 Best Cookware Sets of 2023

Taking into consideration important factors like material, versatility, and maintenance, we scoured the market and tested several pots and pans to find the best cookware sets out there. Continue reading to learn why the Made In The Stainless Sets is our winner, and what other cookware sets earned a spot in our list.

While you can build your cookware collection one piece at a time, there’s something to be said for investing in a set. First off, buying individual items can add up quickly. Going for a cookware set can be more cost-effective, plus it saves you time from having to research and hunt down each separate piece. With so many high-quality options available, you can easily find a set that meets your needs, from the number of pieces included to the material you prefer.

Best Overall Made In The Stainless Sets 6-piece Made In View On Madeincookware.com Pros: There’s sturdy construction, a thoughtful design, and a great warranty behind these pieces — plus, you get two types of cookware in one set. Cons: It’s on the pricier side for how many pieces you get. This cookware set comes with the essentials that home cooks need on a regular basis: two frying pans, a saucepan, and a stockpot. We love that one of the frying pans is nonstick, and the other is stainless clad, so you can choose between the two depending on what you’re cooking. For instance, whipping up omelets would be great in the former, and searing steak would work well in the latter. If you’re going to invest in a cookware set, especially one where you may not get as many pieces for the price, you want it to be functional and long-lasting, and this set is certainly that. Design touches like rolled rims for easy pouring and draining, stay-cool handles, and five layers of metal for superior heat conductivity make cooking a breeze, and cleanup is pretty easy too. The stainless clad pieces are dishwasher-safe, so you just have to handwash the nonstick pan, but that’s standard for the material. To top it all off, the nonstick coating has a one-year limited warranty, while a lifetime warranty backs the stainless items. Price at time of publish: $596 Pieces Included: Two 10-inch frypans, a 2-quart saucepan with lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with lid

Two 10-inch frypans, a 2-quart saucepan with lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with lid Construction: Nonstick and 5-ply stainless clad

Nonstick and 5-ply stainless clad Maximum Temperature: 800°F for stainless clad pieces, 500°F for nonstick

800°F for stainless clad pieces, 500°F for nonstick Induction-Safe: Yes

Best Ceramic Nonstick GreenPan SearSmart 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set 4.8 Amazon View On Wayfair View On Lowe's View On Perigold.com Pros: This set offers the benefits of nonstick cookware while also being nontoxic, safe in a super-hot oven, and useful for browning. Cons: It’s not compatible with induction stovetops. In our tests, this ceramic nonstick cookware set ranked high in performance, design, and easy cleanup. The frying pans are textured so you can still achieve a great crisp and browning on your food, the surfaces are scratch-resistant, and the riveted stainless steel handles are comfortable to hold and maneuver. You’ll also notice that the pan’s shallow design leaves you more room to cook, which is useful when preparing several servings. Another big plus with this set is that while it’s nonstick, it’s free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Simply put, you’ll get the stress-free qualities of nonstick (just watch those eggs easily slide right out), but there’s no danger of toxic fumes being released during cooking. For being nonstick, it’s also pretty impressive that you can put the pots and pans in the oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. You could technically put it all in the dishwasher, too, but we recommend hand-washing for a longer lifespan. The only real drawback is that this set doesn’t work with induction cooktops. Price at time of publish: $233 Pieces Included: 8- and 10-inch frypans, 1.5- and 2.25-quart saucepans with lids, a 5-quart casserole with lid, and a 3-quart sauté pan with lid

8- and 10-inch frypans, 1.5- and 2.25-quart saucepans with lids, a 5-quart casserole with lid, and a 3-quart sauté pan with lid Construction: Hard-anodized ceramic with diamond-infused thermal; stainless steel handles

Hard-anodized ceramic with diamond-infused thermal; stainless steel handles Maximum Temperature: 600°F (lids up to 425°F)

600°F (lids up to 425°F) Induction-Safe: No

Best Nonstick T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: With 12 included pieces, this set is great value for your money and is super easy to clean. Cons: It’s not induction safe and not great for moving from the stovetop to the oven. A nonstick cookware set is a smart choice for those who want their cooking and cleaning to be as fuss-free as possible. This set is lightweight but performs well thanks to its nonstick capability and heat retention. A cool feature of the two frying pans in this set is that they have a ring in the center that turns solid red when the pan is preheated, so you’ll know when it’s time to throw in your ingredients. We also appreciate the comfortable, riveted silicone handles on all the pots and pans. If you frequently move cookware from the stovetop to the oven, this set probably isn’t your best bet, as they’re only oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, they’re not suitable for those with induction stovetops. But if you’re working with gas or electric and want a large cookware set that balances affordability and performance, this is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $130 Pieces Included: 8-inch omelet pan, a 10-inch frypan, 1-, 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a spoon, and a slotted spatula

8-inch omelet pan, a 10-inch frypan, 1-, 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a spoon, and a slotted spatula Construction: Hard-anodized aluminum with titanium reinforced interior; tempered glass lids

Hard-anodized aluminum with titanium reinforced interior; tempered glass lids Maximum Temperature: 400°F (lids up to 350°F)

400°F (lids up to 350°F) Induction-Safe: No

Best Stainless Steel Tramontina 12-Piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Great for home cooks and professionals alike, this durable, sleek cookware set delivers high performance. Cons: Some discoloration may appear over time. For a stainless steel cookware set, we’re big fans of this set, which earned high marks in our tests for its design, sturdiness, and ease of cleaning. Pick up any piece of this collection, and you’ll feel how well-made it is with its balance and durability. They’re also comfortable to use, given the ergonomic, riveted handles that offer extra stability and don’t get super hot during cooking (even though the pots and pans heat quickly). While its mirrored, polished appearance is beautiful, this set can take on some discoloration, particularly when used in the oven. However, this isn’t a major flaw considering it’s simply a reflection of all the delicious meals you’ve made over time! You will be able to use the set for a long time due to its quality construction, compatibility with all cooktops (even induction), and the product’s lifetime warranty. Price at time of publish: $610 Pieces Included: 8- and 10-inch frypans, a 6-quart sauté pan with lid, 1.5-, 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, and an 8-quart stockpot with lid

8- and 10-inch frypans, a 6-quart sauté pan with lid, 1.5-, 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, and an 8-quart stockpot with lid Construction: Tri-ply aluminum core construction (18/10 stainless steel, aluminum core, magnetic stainless steel)

Tri-ply aluminum core construction (18/10 stainless steel, aluminum core, magnetic stainless steel) Maximum Temperature: 500°F

500°F Induction-Safe: Yes

Best for Induction Cooktops Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Triple-Ply Stainless Cookware Set 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: You can swap out all your cookware for this sturdy, comprehensive set that’s dishwasher-safe. Cons: Watch out for how hot some of the handles can get. Have an induction cooktop and need a new compatible cookware set? This stainless steel set will have pretty much all your bases covered with its 12 included pieces, whether you’re frying, stewing, or steaming. Induction cooktops need pots and pans with flat bottoms so there’s full contact between their surface and the heating element. Not only do the items in this set check off that box, but they also conduct and retain heat very well due to their double layer of stainless steel with an aluminum core. Just be careful since that means some of the handles, particularly the lid handles, may require using a pot holder or towel.

Speaking of heat: This set can handle it, enabling you to move the cookware into an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. When you’re through with cooking, there’s no added stress during cleanup: All the items in this set can go in the dishwasher. It doesn’t get much simpler than that! Price at time of publish: $300 Pieces Included: 8.5- and 10-inch frypans, 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 3.5-quart sauté pan with lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid, and an 8.5-inch steamer insert with lid

8.5- and 10-inch frypans, 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 3.5-quart sauté pan with lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid, and an 8.5-inch steamer insert with lid Construction: Stainless steel with aluminum core

Stainless steel with aluminum core Maximum Temperature: 500°F

500°F Induction-Safe: Yes

Best Non-Toxic Caraway Cookware Set 5 Crate & Barrel View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Pros: Slick and free of toxins, this modern, attractive set comes with handy organizational items. Cons: Given its nonstick material, handwashing and avoiding high heat is best. If you’re set on buying non-toxic cookware, this design-forward collection is a favorite. The items are made with a non-toxic coating that’s free of PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, lead, and cadmium — but is still a high-functioning nonstick that requires minimal oil and scrubbing. Just be aware that the nonstick surface warrants hand-washing and works best on low to medium heat. While performance is critical, aesthetics are important too. The set’s contemporary color options, like perracotta, navy, and marigold, make it a fun, vibrant addition to any kitchen. Maybe you’re choosing this set because you only want the essentials and don’t have space for extra pots and pans at home. Well, you’re sure to appreciate that the product includes modular pan racks for storing the pots and pans upright, along with a canvas lid holder with pockets that you could fix to the inside of a cabinet. Price at time of publish: $445 Pieces Included: 10.5-inch frypan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, 4 modular magnetic pan racks, and a canvas lid holder with hooks

10.5-inch frypan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, 4 modular magnetic pan racks, and a canvas lid holder with hooks Construction: Nonstick ceramic with aluminum core, stainless steel handles

Nonstick ceramic with aluminum core, stainless steel handles Maximum Temperature: 550°F

550°F Induction-Safe: Yes

Best Cast Iron Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Nordstrom Pros: This colorful, artisanal cookware set will bring a spark of joy to your cooking along with quality performance. Cons: There isn’t much variety in the pieces included, and it’s expensive. This cookware set is beautiful in terms of both its design and craftsmanship. It’s available in a wide range of eye-popping colors, and it's made with enameled cast iron that retains heat well, minimizes sticking, and is easy to wipe down when cleaning. While it may feel super precious, there’s a lot of practicality with this set since there’s no seasoning required, the knobs for the lid are oven safe too, and the enamel is resistant to staining and chipping. The items are even dishwasher-safe if you can believe it! We still say to handwash it though. One big drawback with this set is that despite the high price, you still don’t get as many useful pieces of cookware as other sets. There’s no large frypan or sauté pan here. But you do get a signature Dutch oven from the famous brand that may make up for it. Price at time of publish: $820 Pieces Included: 9-inch skillet, a 1.75-quart saucepan with lid, and a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid

9-inch skillet, a 1.75-quart saucepan with lid, and a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid Construction: Enameled cast iron, stainless steel knobs

Enameled cast iron, stainless steel knobs Maximum Temperature: 500°F

500°F Induction-Safe: Yes

Best Copper Mauviel Copper M’200 CI 5-Piece Cookware Set Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: You get the benefits of copper and the advantages of some other materials with this refined cookware set. Cons: It’s a big price to pay for a few pieces, and it doesn’t work with induction cooktops. There’s just something about copper kitchenware and tools that exudes elegance. That plus the durability of the material makes a copper cookware set something that could easily become a family heirloom. Coming from a French manufacturer famous for its copper products, this collection combines the beauty and heat conductivity of copper with nonreactive stainless steel surfaces and comfortable cast-iron handles. That means no funny metallic flavors transferred from the copper to your food, and the handles are sturdy and easy to maneuver. If you want this set and have an induction cooktop, you’ll need to buy the separate Mauviel Interface Induction Disk to use under the pots and pans. Otherwise, the items are good to go in the oven, broiler, and freezer. One day, you may want to add a sauté pan and/or a stockpot to your collection since this set doesn’t come with either. Price at time of publish: $1000 Pieces Included: 10.25-inch frypan, and 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids

10.25-inch frypan, and 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids Construction: Two-millimeter copper and stainless steel; cast-iron handles

Two-millimeter copper and stainless steel; cast-iron handles Maximum Temperature: 600°F

600°F Induction-Safe: No

Best Small Our Place Home Cook Duo Our Place View On Fromourplace.com Pros: This stylish, versatile set covers a lot of cooking needs in just two main pieces of cookware with its unique design and add-ons. Cons: It has a low oven-safe temperature compared to other cookware sets. More doesn’t always mean better. Whether you’re working with a small kitchen or simply prefer to go the minimalist route, this small set could be the perfect fit. Upon first glance, it may seem like you just have a pan and pot, but look closer and you’ll see that there’s a lot of stackable functionality, like a custom roasting rack for the pot, that can also be used as a steamer, or the steamer basket that can be used with the pan. You even get a beechwood spoon and spatula that are designed to nest right into the cookware. As much as this set can do, it’s really not great for finishing recipes in the oven since it’s only safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Looking at more technical specs, we appreciate that the nonstick ceramic coating used for both the pot and the pan is PFOA-, PTFE-, lead-, and cadmium-free. It’s also nice how lightweight both items are without sacrificing durability. The cherry on top is the gorgeous color options, which are not what you usually see offered with cookware, including a vibrant electric blue to a pretty, soft lavender. Price at time of publish: $310 Pieces Included: 10-inch pan with a nesting spatula and steamer basket and a 5.5-quart pot with lid and nesting spoon

10-inch pan with a nesting spatula and steamer basket and a 5.5-quart pot with lid and nesting spoon Construction: Heavy-gauge aluminum with ceramic coating

Heavy-gauge aluminum with ceramic coating Maximum Temperature: 425°F

425°F Induction-Safe: Yes