The 5 Best Coffee Scales for Balanced Brews, According to the Pros

The best coffee scales have advanced features to help you hone your coffee expertise. Our top pick, the Acaia Pearl Scale , includes Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in timer, a flow-rate indicator, and an enhanced light display with extra-bright settings for outdoor usage. No matter what brewing method you use, a coffee scale is a worthy addition to your coffee setup. Ahead, you can see which models recommend and why, plus the experts share how to use them.

Going from pre-ground coffee to grinding your own beans is a step in the right direction, but the journey of brewing cafe-quality coffee doesn’t end there. “If you’re in the market to up your coffee game, a scale is an excellent tool,” says Veronica Pearl, Founder and “Chief Glitter Officer” of Glitter Cat Barista and the United States Barista 2018 Champion Runner-Up. “Coffee scales are used to measure the proper coffee-to-water ratio for consistently balanced results.

Best Overall Acaia Pearl Acaia View On Acaia.co View On Bluebottlecoffee.com View On Seattlecoffeegear.com Pros: This coffee scale is suitable for beginners and experts and provides accurate results along with helpful features. Cons: It’s much more expensive than other models on the market. As our best overall pick, the Acaia Pearl Scale exceeds our expectations. It monitors both weight and time, allowing you to pour at the right speed for a perfect cup, and it also has a modern design, being rechargeable via a USB cord and with Bluetooth syncing capability. We especially love its easy use for all skill levels and its outstanding speed and accuracy. It has all the bells and whistles experts suggest for those looking to get the most out of their scales. “If you’re upgrading your scale or want something with a few more features, find a scale with a built-in timer and brewing apps,” Pearl says. “Having the timer and weight on the same screen makes for easier, more consistent brewing, yielding repeatable delicious coffees.” This scale offers all those elements. In addition to readings in real-time that can help you improve your pouring technique, it offers a pour-over auto-start option and adjustable light settings to make the numbers readable no matter where or when you use it. Price at time of publish: $150 Max Weight: 2000 grams

2000 grams Precision: 0.1 gram

0.1 gram Battery Life: 30-40 hours / USB rechargeable

30-40 hours / USB rechargeable Size: 6.3 x 6.3 1.3 inches

6.3 x 6.3 1.3 inches Measuring Units: Grams, ounces

Best Value Coffee Gator Digital Coffee Scale with Timer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It comes with its own loading tray and can be used with an assortment of measuring units, from milliliters to pounds. Cons: It can take a moment for readings to appear. Unsure about investing in a scale? This inexpensive-yet-quality scale will make the transition an easy one. Coffee Gator prides itself on being easily usable by home brewers who aren’t baristas, and the features on this scale are all straightforward and easy to understand. It measures precisely while also being able to weigh larger quantities for baking, meaning it’s useful as a food scale in addition to coffee grounds. Everything you need to get started, from batteries to a loading tray, is included with purchase, and the scale is durable with non-slip, rubberized feet. It’s large enough to hold a pour-over carafe but precise enough to measure a single serving of espresso. Price at time of publish: $26 Max Weight: 3000 grams

3000 grams Precision: 0.1 gram

0.1 gram Batteries: Two AAA batteries

Two AAA batteries Size: 7.48 x 5 x 1.18 inches

7.48 x 5 x 1.18 inches Measuring Units: Ounces, pounds, grams, gram milliliters, and milliliters

Best for Pour-Over Hario Black V60 Drip Scale Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Seattlecoffeegear.com Pros: Featuring a non-slip base and water-resistant design, this scale embodies the professional quality of Hario products. Cons: The buttons require a firm press to turn the machine on and off. Japanese-based brand Hario makes high-quality coffee equipment suitable for home brewers and professionals alike, and the V60 scale is one of our favorite pieces with its slim design and precision in tenths of grams. Compared to the previous model, this newer version has rubber feet for extra sturdiness, better water resistance, and a faster start-up time. The built-in timer is crucial for pour-over coffee, and the surface is the perfect size for most carafes. We love the easy-to-read display, with the timer on one side and the weight on the other, but the power button requires more force than you might expect. Overall, it’s a popular choice by baristas for pour-overs, and our top pick if that’s your most frequent brewing method. Price at time of publish: $57 Max Weight: 2000 grams

2000 grams Precision: 0.1 gram

0.1 gram Batteries: Two AAA batteries

Two AAA batteries Size: 7.4 x 4.7 x 1.1 inches

7.4 x 4.7 x 1.1 inches Measuring Units: Grams RELATED: The 7 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Espresso Timemore Coffee Scale TES005 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Ideal for everyday espresso shots, this scale is consistent, accurate, and compact. Cons: It only measures in grams, so it’s not suitable for machines where you need to weigh in ounces. For those who want to nail the perfect shot of espresso over and over again, we recommend this scale. It reads quickly and accurately — down to a tenth of a gram — and its built-in timer helps with calibrating how long the shot has been running. What’s more, it’s small enough to fit under most drip trays. Whether or not you’re using the timer, there’s no risk of running out the battery thanks to how the device shuts off after set durations of standby time. When off, it looks like a small black box: The display and buttons are hidden and only visible once the unit is turned on. Pearl reminds you to “always remember to zero out (tare) the scale before you start brewing to avoid adding the weight of the coffee to your final water weight,” which this scale makes it simple to do. Price at time of publish: $48 Max Weight: 2000 grams

2000 grams Precision: 0.1 gram

0.1 gram Battery: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion Size: 5.98 x 5.12 x 1.02 inches

5.98 x 5.12 x 1.02 inches Measuring Units: Grams