The Best Coffee Mug Warmers for Keeping Your Caffeine Toasty

So, what’s the alternative? Not allowing your freshly brewed coffee to go cold in the first place. But this doesn’t mean you need to chug as soon as you’ve poured — with the help of a coffee mug warmer, you can sip to your heart’s content without that pesky, rapid loss of flavor and aroma. Along with Calatrello, we’ve rounded up the best coffee mug warmers. Topping the list is the Bestinnkits Smart Coffee Warmer , thanks to its good looks, agreeable price, and reliable heating — but read on to find out more and explore the options.

“Coffee should never be reheated in the microwave,” she says. “Actually, coffee should never be reheated — period.” Calatrello says that this is because the chemical composition of coffee changes as it cools, releasing volatile compounds that lead to less nuance and aromatics. “When coffee is reheated in the microwave, the heat accelerates the release of molecules from the already bland coffee, resulting in a bitter, acidic flavor.”

We’ve all been there: You pour yourself a nice cup of coffee , get settled in for a productive morning at your desk, then somewhere between your inbox and today’s Wordle, you realize your coffee has gone cold . While most of us probably shuffle over to the microwave for a quick and dirty reheat, this is just about the worst thing you can do to your coffee, according to Heather Calatrello, owner and head roaster at San Diego’s ShedLight Coffee Roasters .

Best Overall Bestinnkits Gravity-Induction Mug Warmer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: Affordable, sleek, and effectively keeps your coffee hot. Cons: Works best with flat-bottom mugs. Calatrello says that the Bestinnkits warmer “will do exactly what you’re expecting it to do,” which is keeping your coffee at a comfortable drinking temperature for as long as you like. This 19-watt mug warmer features a gravity sensor that activates the warming plate — meaning you won’t have to remember to switch it on or off — and has a waterproof design to protect it from the occasional splash or spill. The Bestinnkits mug warmer also comes in a few different colors along with a conveniently long cord, and it’s versatile with most coffee cups; though a thin-walled, flat-bottom mug will best absorb the heat. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 1 x 5.12 inches

Best Value Suntchen Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A basic and budget-friendly mug warmer. Cons: No auto-shutoff or other features. There’s nothing fancy about this coffee mug warmer, but it’s certainly easy on the wallet! For just a few bucks, you’ll have the convenience of a mug warmer with a temperature range of 120 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and a simple on/off switch. This warmer is compatible with just about any mug, though a flat-bottomed option will absorb and retain heat better than a concave design. The relatively short cord will require an outlet without easy reach to your desk or tabletop, but this is a solid pick if you’re looking for a budget buy. Price at time of publish: $11 Dimensions: 0.7 x 5 inches

Best Splurge Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nordstrom Pros: The mug itself keeps coffee warm, not just the base. Cons: It’s pricey and not dishwasher-safe. If you’re up for a splurge, the Ember Mug is a worthy luxe alternative to the conventional coffee mug warmer. “The Ember Mug sets itself apart from other mug warmers in that the heating element is in the mug itself rather than having a contact heat source,” says Calatrello. “Additionally, the mug features sensors to regulate the temperature of the liquid inside. It does the best job of keeping coffee at an optimal temperature without sacrificing flavor.” You can even control your Ember with an app on your phone, and it automatically goes to sleep after it senses two hours of inactivity. The biggest downside of this swanky mug — aside from its ambitious price point — is that you can’t put it in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $130 Dimensions: 6 x 5 inches

Battery Cord length: Cordless

Best for Desks Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon View On Amazon View On Vobagaofficial.com Pros: Offers multiple color choices and effective heating. Cons: Mug not included despite matching photos. While it’s true that any mug warmer can be used at a desk — that’s pretty much the purpose they were designed for, after all — we especially like this one as a desktop companion, thanks to its favorable price point, variety of color options, and automatic shut-off. It’ll keep your coffee heated to 104 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit and turn off automatically after four hours. It’s also splash-proof and has an indicator light to let you know when the plate is hot. Just be aware that despite the matching mug shown in photos, no mug is included with this warmer. Price at time of publish: $20 Dimensions: 0.79 x 4.33 x 5.32 inches

Most Versatile Garmee Electric Coffee Warmer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Two temperature settings and compatible with many different mug materials. Cons: Auto shut off only after eight hours. The round shape of this mug warmer is a natural pairing with your favorite vessel — and it’s compatible with ceramic, stainless steel, and even glass mugs. We think the dual-setting temperature control is convenient, too, with a low setting of 104 and a high of 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This mug warmer is ideal for either coffee or tea, and its generously sized base will even accommodate a small bowl or carafe. Just keep an eye on it when you’re done because it won’t automatically shut off for eight hours. Price at time of publish: $28 Dimensions: 0.51 x 4.72 inches

Best USB Tuknon USB Coffee Warmer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: No wall outlet required. Cons: Not as reliable as conventional plug-in warmers. The nice thing about a USB coffee mug warmer is that you can use it wherever — no wall outlet required! Simply plug it into your laptop and enjoy warmer coffee for longer. That said, a USB-powered warmer is not going to be as powerful as a conventional plug-in model (and it’ll likely drain your computer battery faster), so we recommend this one for occasional warming purposes rather than daily use. Think of it as a fun, just-in-case tool to keep stashed in your desk drawer or computer bag. Price at time of publish: $19 Dimensions: 7.95 x 5.59 x 1.18 inches (package size)

Best Design Cosori Original Coffee Warmer & Mug Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Cosori.com Pros: A great-looking warmer with a matching mug. Cons: Larger than some alternative warmers. From a design standpoint, we love the black and brushed stainless steel of this coffee mug warmer by Cosori. But good looks mean nothing if it can’t perform, and fortunately, this one delivers consistent heat with an LED display, a spill-resistant plate, and — at least when purchased through Amazon — the warmer even comes with a matching stainless steel Cosori travel mug. We already love Cosori’s gooseneck electric kettle, so it’s no surprise we’d be happy to pair it with this sleek mug warmer. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: 5.4 x 0.7 x 4.3 inches

