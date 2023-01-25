If you’re looking for a coffee storage option to keep your whole beans or grounds fresher for longer, we recommend Fellow’s Atmos Vacuum Coffee Canister as our top pick. Read on for our full list of the best coffee canisters.

“If you’re buying specialty coffee from a reputable roaster, and the flavor of your coffee is important to you, then any storage method that helps to maximize the quality of the beans is worth using,” says Sullivan. When looking for coffee storage , you want a properly-sized canister that keeps out air, humidity, and even light, all elements that can contribute to making coffee go stale faster.

People who take their coffee seriously know that — aside from origin and overall quality — how you store your beans is incredibly important. “Once the coffee is roasted, it starts expelling CO2 and with it, VOCs, or volatile organic compounds,” says Ryan Sullivan, Director of Coffee Operations at San Diego-based Mostra Coffee . With time, the dissipation of these compounds leads to a loss in flavor and depth, resulting in a lackluster cup.

Best Overall Fellow Atmos Vacuum Coffee Canister Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Crate & Barrel Pros: Equipped with an integrated vacuum pump, this canister keeps coffee fresh with a twist of the lid. Cons: You’ll have to drill a hole to accommodate the additional tap required for the filtered water. The Atmos canister by Fellow comes highly recommended by Sullivan, who cites vacuum sealing as one of the best ways to store beans or grounds. Made of durable 18/8 stainless steel, the body of this canister is wrapped in matte silicone and uses an easy twist mechanism to remove air and prevent premature oxidation. Refresh the vacuum seal by re-twisting the cap every four to five days to extend the life of your coffee by up to 50 percent. The 1.2-liter model can hold a full pound of coffee beans (and it comes in two smaller sizes, as well as a clear glass option). While this canister isn’t dishwasher-safe due to the integrated vacuum pump, it’s easy to keep clean by wiping it down with a damp cloth. If one container isn’t enough, it is also available in a set that includes all three sizes. Price at time of publish: $40 Capacity: 16 ounces (also available in 6- and 10-ounce sizes)

16 ounces (also available in 6- and 10-ounce sizes) Material: Stainless steel, silicone

Stainless steel, silicone Dimensions: 4.33 x 4.33 x 6.57 inches

4.33 x 4.33 x 6.57 inches Dishwasher-safe: No

Best Splurge Alessi Glass Jar with Hermetic Lid Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This beautifully designed container is a work of art that keeps its contents safe thanks to a hermetic lid. Cons: The glass body is less protective than opaque storage options. If you like statement pieces, you might enjoy this glass canister from the luxury Italian housewares brand Alessi. It is part of the “Dressed” collection designed by Dutch designer Marcel Wanders, known best for his Knotted Chair designs well as numerous architectural and design projects around the world. The hermetic lid is made from 18/10 stainless steel and features a contemporary relief meant to complement other pieces in the collection. While this container is undoubtedly stylish, it’s also perfectly functional—it keeps up to 16 ounces of beans (or other dry goods) and looks beautiful on the countertop. To keep it clean, the manufacturer recommends washing this piece by hand. Price at time of publish: $75 Capacity: 16 ounces

16 ounces Material: Stainless steel, glass

Stainless steel, glass Dimensions: 8.5 x 4.5 inches

8.5 x 4.5 inches Dishwasher-safe: No

Best Value Oxo Steel Coffee Pop Container (1.7 Qt) With Scoop 4.5 View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On The Container Store Pros: This stackable container keeps an airtight lid in place with the touch of the lid’s button. Cons: The clear body doesn’t protect beans from light, so you’ll want to store this in a dark place for the best results. OXO’s POP containers are a popular choice for storing food items in general, but this model is designed especially for coffee. The container is sized to hold one pound of beans and includes a scoop that attaches to the stainless steel lid so you always have it handy. The lid’s button activates a silicone gasket to keep the canister airtight, which also releases the lid when pressed again. The canister body is made of BPA-free plastic and features a fill line so you know when your container is at capacity. The body and silicone gasket are dishwasher-safe, while the lid should be washed by hand. Price at time of publish: $18 Capacity: 16 ounces

16 ounces Material: Stainless steel, silicone, plastic

Stainless steel, silicone, plastic Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.3 x 6.3 inches

6.5 x 4.3 x 6.3 inches Dishwasher-safe: Silicone seal and body only

Best Portable MiiR Airtight Coffee Canister Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A heavy-duty body and easy-to-use accordion seal make this an excellent choice for travel. Cons: It’s on the expensive side compared to its capacity. If you’ve ever wanted to BYOB (Bring Your Own Beans) while you travel, this 12-ounce canister from MiiR can help with that. It uses an accordion seal that you press into the canister before screwing on the lid, keeping the container airtight and your coffee fresh. Because it’s made with stainless steel, your beans are also protected from light. The design is fairly straightforward to use, and even though it has a sleek and stylish exterior, the powder-coat finish is very durable and will stand up to frequent use. Though it is not dishwasher-safe, it is easy to clean by hand. Price at time of publish: $30 Capacity: 12 ounces

12 ounces Material: Stainless steel, powder-coat finish

Stainless steel, powder-coat finish Dimensions: 4.5 x x 6.8 inches

4.5 x x 6.8 inches Dishwasher-safe: No

Best Bulk AirScape Kilo Coffee Storage Canister Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This container holds up to 2.2 pounds of whole beans and up to 3 pounds of ground coffee. The plunger design creates a tight seal that keeps air, moisture, and light at bay.

Cons: It takes up a lot of space — more than an actual 2.2-pound bag of coffee.

As you may guess from its name, this large canister by AirScape can hold up to 2.2 pounds of coffee. The inner lid features a patented plunger design with a two-way valve that allows you to push out air and keep the contents protected from excess moisture and oxidation. To open, flip up the handle of the inner lid and pul — the swoosh sound lets you know you’re releasing the seal.

The galvanized steel body has a food-safe painted interior and exterior, a rubber grip on the bottom to prevent the canister from sliding, and an acrylic outer lid that provides a second airtight seal. The plunger and acrylic lid is not dishwasher-safe, but are easy to clean with mild dish soap and a non-abrasive sponge. Price at time of publish: $37 Capacity: 2.2 pounds

2.2 pounds Material: Galvanized steel, acrylic, silicone

Galvanized steel, acrylic, silicone Dimensions: 7 x 8 inches

7 x 8 inches Dishwasher-safe: Body only

Best Design Aspen Medium White Canister with Scoop Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: With a neutral palette and contemporary silhouette, this stoneware canister fits into a variety of decor schemes. It is also available in additional sizes and is very affordable. Cons: It only comes in one color option. The contemporary shape and neutral palette of this glazed stoneware canister allow it to blend into just about any decor scheme. But more importantly, the hardwood top also features a gasket, making the lid airtight and able to protect coffee beans or grounds from excess humidity and air. This style of canister comes in three sizes, available individually or as a set, each featuring a stainless steel tablespoon scoop that fits right into a dedicated slot on the exterior. The body of this canister is dishwasher-safe and the tops with gaskets can be wiped down for easy cleaning. While it doesn’t have the advantage of a vacuum seal, it does the job with style — at a great price. Price at time of publish: $17 Capacity: 33 ounces

33 ounces Material: Stoneware

Stoneware Dimensions: 5.5 x 5 x 5 inches

5.5 x 5 x 5 inches Dishwasher-safe: Body only

Best Set Veken Coffee Canister Set Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This set is perfect for storing different roasts and blends, and it includes a travel size for coffee on the go. Cons: The set is only available in one color. It is not specified to be dishwasher-safe. Coffee lovers that like to keep a couple of different roasts on hand will appreciate this set of canisters with airtight lids. It includes a 20-ounce and 16-ounce cylindrical jar made of stainless steel, with lids that seal using a steel bail clasp. The lids also have breather valves that allow carbon dioxide to escape (one of the elements that cause beans to go stale), and a rotating date tracker to help you keep on top of storage or expiration dates. This set also includes two metal scoops, replacement breather valves, and a 1.1-ounce travel canister so you can store leftover grounds or bring your favorite coffee anywhere you go. Price at time of publish: $53 Capacity: 20 ounces and 16 ounces, 1.1 ounces

20 ounces and 16 ounces, 1.1 ounces Material: Stainless steel, silicone

Stainless steel, silicone Dimensions: not available

not available Dishwasher-safe: No