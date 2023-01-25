What to Buy The 8 Best Coffee Canisters for 2023 The Fellow Atmos Vacuum Coffee Canister earned the top spot on our list. By Bernadette Machard de Gramont Bernadette Machard de Gramont Bernadette Machard de Gramont is a freelance writer specializing in food, wine, and kitchen products, specifically cookware. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 25, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Food & Wine / David Hattan People who take their coffee seriously know that — aside from origin and overall quality — how you store your beans is incredibly important. “Once the coffee is roasted, it starts expelling CO2 and with it, VOCs, or volatile organic compounds,” says Ryan Sullivan, Director of Coffee Operations at San Diego-based Mostra Coffee. With time, the dissipation of these compounds leads to a loss in flavor and depth, resulting in a lackluster cup. The 7 Best Coffee Makers with Grinders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed “If you’re buying specialty coffee from a reputable roaster, and the flavor of your coffee is important to you, then any storage method that helps to maximize the quality of the beans is worth using,” says Sullivan. When looking for coffee storage, you want a properly-sized canister that keeps out air, humidity, and even light, all elements that can contribute to making coffee go stale faster. If you’re looking for a coffee storage option to keep your whole beans or grounds fresher for longer, we recommend Fellow’s Atmos Vacuum Coffee Canister as our top pick. Read on for our full list of the best coffee canisters. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Fellow Atmos Vacuum Coffee Canister at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Alessi Glass Jar with Hermetic Lid at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Oxo Steel Coffee Pop Container With Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Portable: MiiR Airtight Coffee Canister at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bulk: AirScape Coffee Storage Canister at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: Aspen Canister with Scoop at Crate & Barrel Jump to Review Best Set: Veken Coffee Canister Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Coffee Pods: Bekith 1-Gallon Glass Jar with Wooden Lid at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Fellow Atmos Vacuum Coffee Canister Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Crate & Barrel Pros: Equipped with an integrated vacuum pump, this canister keeps coffee fresh with a twist of the lid. Cons: You’ll have to drill a hole to accommodate the additional tap required for the filtered water. The Atmos canister by Fellow comes highly recommended by Sullivan, who cites vacuum sealing as one of the best ways to store beans or grounds. Made of durable 18/8 stainless steel, the body of this canister is wrapped in matte silicone and uses an easy twist mechanism to remove air and prevent premature oxidation. Refresh the vacuum seal by re-twisting the cap every four to five days to extend the life of your coffee by up to 50 percent. The 1.2-liter model can hold a full pound of coffee beans (and it comes in two smaller sizes, as well as a clear glass option). While this canister isn’t dishwasher-safe due to the integrated vacuum pump, it’s easy to keep clean by wiping it down with a damp cloth. If one container isn’t enough, it is also available in a set that includes all three sizes. Price at time of publish: $40 Capacity: 16 ounces (also available in 6- and 10-ounce sizes)Material: Stainless steel, siliconeDimensions: 4.33 x 4.33 x 6.57 inches Dishwasher-safe: No Best Splurge Alessi Glass Jar with Hermetic Lid Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This beautifully designed container is a work of art that keeps its contents safe thanks to a hermetic lid. Cons: The glass body is less protective than opaque storage options. If you like statement pieces, you might enjoy this glass canister from the luxury Italian housewares brand Alessi. It is part of the “Dressed” collection designed by Dutch designer Marcel Wanders, known best for his Knotted Chair designs well as numerous architectural and design projects around the world. The hermetic lid is made from 18/10 stainless steel and features a contemporary relief meant to complement other pieces in the collection. While this container is undoubtedly stylish, it’s also perfectly functional—it keeps up to 16 ounces of beans (or other dry goods) and looks beautiful on the countertop. To keep it clean, the manufacturer recommends washing this piece by hand. Price at time of publish: $75 Capacity: 16 ounces Material: Stainless steel, glassDimensions: 8.5 x 4.5 inches Dishwasher-safe: No Best Value Oxo Steel Coffee Pop Container (1.7 Qt) With Scoop 4.5 View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On The Container Store Pros: This stackable container keeps an airtight lid in place with the touch of the lid’s button. Cons: The clear body doesn’t protect beans from light, so you’ll want to store this in a dark place for the best results. OXO’s POP containers are a popular choice for storing food items in general, but this model is designed especially for coffee. The container is sized to hold one pound of beans and includes a scoop that attaches to the stainless steel lid so you always have it handy. The lid’s button activates a silicone gasket to keep the canister airtight, which also releases the lid when pressed again. The canister body is made of BPA-free plastic and features a fill line so you know when your container is at capacity. The body and silicone gasket are dishwasher-safe, while the lid should be washed by hand. Price at time of publish: $18 Capacity: 16 ounces Material: Stainless steel, silicone, plasticDimensions: 6.5 x 4.3 x 6.3 inches Dishwasher-safe: Silicone seal and body only Best Portable MiiR Airtight Coffee Canister Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A heavy-duty body and easy-to-use accordion seal make this an excellent choice for travel. Cons: It’s on the expensive side compared to its capacity. If you’ve ever wanted to BYOB (Bring Your Own Beans) while you travel, this 12-ounce canister from MiiR can help with that. It uses an accordion seal that you press into the canister before screwing on the lid, keeping the container airtight and your coffee fresh. Because it’s made with stainless steel, your beans are also protected from light. The design is fairly straightforward to use, and even though it has a sleek and stylish exterior, the powder-coat finish is very durable and will stand up to frequent use. Though it is not dishwasher-safe, it is easy to clean by hand. Price at time of publish: $30 Capacity: 12 ounces Material: Stainless steel, powder-coat finishDimensions: 4.5 x x 6.8 inches Dishwasher-safe: No Best Bulk AirScape Kilo Coffee Storage Canister Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This container holds up to 2.2 pounds of whole beans and up to 3 pounds of ground coffee. The plunger design creates a tight seal that keeps air, moisture, and light at bay. Cons: It takes up a lot of space — more than an actual 2.2-pound bag of coffee. As you may guess from its name, this large canister by AirScape can hold up to 2.2 pounds of coffee. The inner lid features a patented plunger design with a two-way valve that allows you to push out air and keep the contents protected from excess moisture and oxidation. To open, flip up the handle of the inner lid and pul — the swoosh sound lets you know you’re releasing the seal. The galvanized steel body has a food-safe painted interior and exterior, a rubber grip on the bottom to prevent the canister from sliding, and an acrylic outer lid that provides a second airtight seal. The plunger and acrylic lid is not dishwasher-safe, but are easy to clean with mild dish soap and a non-abrasive sponge. Price at time of publish: $37 Capacity: 2.2 pounds Material: Galvanized steel, acrylic, siliconeDimensions: 7 x 8 inches Dishwasher-safe: Body only Best Design Aspen Medium White Canister with Scoop Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: With a neutral palette and contemporary silhouette, this stoneware canister fits into a variety of decor schemes. It is also available in additional sizes and is very affordable. Cons: It only comes in one color option. The contemporary shape and neutral palette of this glazed stoneware canister allow it to blend into just about any decor scheme. But more importantly, the hardwood top also features a gasket, making the lid airtight and able to protect coffee beans or grounds from excess humidity and air. This style of canister comes in three sizes, available individually or as a set, each featuring a stainless steel tablespoon scoop that fits right into a dedicated slot on the exterior. The body of this canister is dishwasher-safe and the tops with gaskets can be wiped down for easy cleaning. While it doesn’t have the advantage of a vacuum seal, it does the job with style — at a great price. Price at time of publish: $17 Capacity: 33 ounces Material: StonewareDimensions: 5.5 x 5 x 5 inches Dishwasher-safe: Body only Best Set Veken Coffee Canister Set Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This set is perfect for storing different roasts and blends, and it includes a travel size for coffee on the go. Cons: The set is only available in one color. It is not specified to be dishwasher-safe. Coffee lovers that like to keep a couple of different roasts on hand will appreciate this set of canisters with airtight lids. It includes a 20-ounce and 16-ounce cylindrical jar made of stainless steel, with lids that seal using a steel bail clasp. The lids also have breather valves that allow carbon dioxide to escape (one of the elements that cause beans to go stale), and a rotating date tracker to help you keep on top of storage or expiration dates. This set also includes two metal scoops, replacement breather valves, and a 1.1-ounce travel canister so you can store leftover grounds or bring your favorite coffee anywhere you go. Price at time of publish: $53 Capacity: 20 ounces and 16 ounces, 1.1 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steel, siliconeDimensions: not availableDishwasher-safe: No Best for Coffee Pods Bekith 1-Gallon Glass Jar with Wooden Lid Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The wide mouth allows for easy access to your favorite coffee pods. Cons: The wooden lid and silicone gasket require hand-washing. If you rely on coffee pods for your daily cup of joe, a glass canister is a nice option for storage — it lets you see what flavors you have at a glance, and you always know when it’s time to replenish your stash. This 1-gallon jar is made from sturdy borosilicate glass and features a wide mouth so you can easily reach in and pick out your preferred pod. The wooden lid has a silicone ring that provides a secure seal, protecting the jar's contents from moisture and air. The glass container is dishwasher-safe, but you’ll want to clean the wooden lid and silicone gasket by hand. Price at time of publish: $26 Capacity: 1 gallon Material: Borosilicate glass, woodDimensions: 6 x 10 x 6 inches Dishwasher-safe: Glass jar only Factors to Consider Airtight Seal Keeping coffee beans fresh requires some sort of airtight seal, so be sure your canister is equipped with one. From vacuum seals to silicone gaskets, whatever you choose should protect from excess humidity and air that can deteriorate beans and grounds. Overall Capacity The size of your canister should be large enough to hold just the right amount of beans. For example, if you’re buying coffee by the pound, you’ll want to ensure the entire bag’s contents will fit into your chosen container. Containers with vacuum seals may appear larger than their actual capacity, so double-check the internal storage before buying based on external measurements alone. Sets Buying sets can often be more economical than buying one piece at a time and can come in handy if you like storing multiple types of beans at once. Additionally, canister sets can come with useful accessories, like scoops, additional valves/gaskets, filters, and travel-size containers, all great items to have if you’re serious about coffee. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best way to store coffee? “The general rule of thumb is that coffee beans should be kept away from moisture, air, heat, and light as much as possible,” says Sullivan. While the bags holding unopened coffee work fine in keeping coffee fresh, once the bag is opened, it loses its efficacy. Sullivan suggests placing your coffee in a vacuum-sealed or air-tight canister and storing it in a dry and dark area, like a pantry or cabinet. How long do coffee canisters keep coffee fresh? “Coffee's peak freshness is within a few weeks of roasting,” says Sullivan. “A coffee canister can help prolong that shelf life by reducing light and air and inhibiting the oxidation of flavors so that as time passes it loses the good stuff less rapidly. If stored properly you can still enjoy a great cup of coffee up to a couple of months later.” What type of container is best for storing coffee? Our expert highly recommends vacuum canisters, like the Fellow Atmos and Airscape Classic options on this list. “If you don't have one of these, an opaque airtight container works great,” says Sullivan. Are coffee vacuum canisters worth it? “A vacuum container provides the extra benefit of removing oxygen,” says Sullivan. This helps keep coffee fresher than an airtight seal alone, so if you want the extend the life of your coffee, the vacuum seal-type canister is worth it. How do you store bulk coffee? "For most people at home, buying in bulk isn't recommended due to the rapid aging process of coffee and the better taste when coffee is brewed freshly after roasting," says Sullivan. But, he notes, if you have to buy in bulk, keep the same philosophies listed above, and keep coffee away from moisture, air, heat, and light as much as possible. Our Expertise Bernadette Machard de Gramont is an LA-based freelance writer specializing in food, wine, and kitchen products.