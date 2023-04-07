From sweet to savory to spicy, these rimming salts run the gamut in flavor. To get you started, go for a classic and grab your favorite margarita glass , peruse some of our favorite marg recipes , and get ready for a cocktail experience that will leave you feeling like you’re sipping beachside.

When a cocktail calls for a salty rim, there’s simply no other way to serve or enjoy it. Any home bartender worth their salt likely has a wide variety of delicious options on hand, since not all rimming salts serve the same purpose. Whether you're shaking up a refreshing cucumber margarita or garnishing a spicy Bloody Mary, this roundup of the best cocktail rimming salts offers more interesting alternatives than your average table salt.

Best Overall J.Q. Dickinson Craft Cocktail Salt Mouth View On IGourmet View On Mouth Pros: The J.Q. Dickinson Craft Cocktail Salt is made by seventh-generation salt makers and is conveniently packaged in a wide-mouth tin for easy application. Cons: While there is a hint of bourbon and oak flavors, this sea salt is pure and simple in its flavor profile — there is no acid or sugar here. J.Q. Dickinson makes a mean Bloody Mary salt (also featured on this list), but their Craft Cocktail Salt earns our best overall pick for its simplicity and purity in flavor. It’s versatile for any cocktail for which you would throw salt on the rim, plus the wide-mouth tin packaging makes application quick and easy. The salt is finely ground and offers just a hint of bourbon and oak flavors; this gives the salt an added layer of flavor depth without taking away from its purity and versatility. Coming from seventh-generation salt makers, this artisan Craft Cocktail Salt from J.Q. Dickinson should be a staple ingredient for every home bartender. Price at time of publish: $11 Size : 4 ounces

: 4 ounces Packaging : Tin

: Tin Ingredients: Sea salt, bourbon, and oak flavors



Best Versatile Red Clay Spicy Margarita Salt Gift Box Amazon. View On Amazon View On Redclayhotsauce.com Pros: This is a very balanced rimming salt with sweet, salt, and acidic ingredients. Cons: The small, spice-jar style packaging means you’ll have to pour the salt out to rim the glass. When it comes to an all-purpose rimming salt that can magically pair itself with a wide variety of cocktails, you have to look for balance in the ingredients. And the Red Clay Spicy Margarita Salt has just that, with a combination of salt, sugar, lime peel, chili pepper, and orange peels. The salt coupled with the sugar and the chili coupled with the citrus peels brings a very balanced flavor profile. This set comes in a two-pack and each jar contains four ounces, so this will serve a good many cocktails. Because of its balance, it can even serve as seasoning salt on grilled meats to be chopped up and thrown into tacos — taking Taco Tuesday up a notch with restaurant-quality fixings. Price at time of publish: $16 Size : 4 ounces

: 4 ounces Packaging : Glass spice jar

: Glass spice jar Ingredients: Salt, sugar, lime peel, chili pepper, and orange peel

Best Splurge Jacobsen Salt Co White Truffle Sea Salt Jacobsen Salt Co View On Jacobsensalt.com View On Mouth Pros: This White Truffle Sea Salt is made with real Italian truffles — no synthetic flavors or aromas here. Cons: This is very coarse, flake sea salt and will need to be ground down with a mortar and pestle or spice grinder for use on cocktail glass rims. Pacific North Westerners all know and love Oregon’s town of Tillamook for their delicious cheese, which is why we gravitated toward this artisan White Truffle Sea Salt from producer Jacobsen Salt Co., crafted in this storied foodie town. The company hand-harvests salt directly from Netarts Bay off the coast of Oregon. It’s infused with real Italian truffles, so tread lightly, because it doesn’t take much truffle to infuse a lot of aroma and flavor. We recommend finding a good cocktail salt recipe and slowly adding this pure truffle salt to your liking. While this method is a bit more time-consuming than a ready-to-go cocktail salt, it’s worth the umami-rich payoff. Price at time of publish: $48 Size : 2.46 ounces

: 2.46 ounces Packaging : Glass jar

: Glass jar Ingredients: Sea salt, white truffle

Best Chile Salt Desert Provisions Hatch Green Chile Salt Desert Provisions View On Amazon View On Desertprovisions.com Pros: This salt comes in a two-pack for just $28 — a great deal for an artisan-made rimming salt. Cons: Because this salt comes in a small glass jar, you will need to pour it onto a flat surface or plate to rim the glass. Who doesn’t love a customizable product? While there’s a beautiful simplicity of ingredients in the Hatch Green Chile Salt from Desert Provisions — just sea salt and green chiles from New Mexico — the company offers a customizable spice level to suit your preference. Choose from mild or hot, or select both, to add to your growing collection of spicy cocktail-rimming salts. This is a great option if you’re planning to make margaritas for a big gathering and you know your guests have different spice tolerances. For those who enjoy fiery cocktails, we recommend opting for a chile-infused salt like this one and pairing it with pepper-infused cocktails like a jalapeño margarita. Price at time of publish: $28 Size : 3.4 ounces

: 3.4 ounces Packaging : Glass jar

: Glass jar Ingredients: Sea salt, New Mexico green chiles

Best Bacon Salt Sea Salt Superstore Bacon Sea Salt Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Salt infused with bacon flavor make this a pure expression of its style — there are no additives, preservatives, or anti-caking agents like many other bacon salts on the market. Cons: Because this salt comes in a resealable bag, you will need to pour it onto a flat surface or plate to rim the glass. Another delicious option for a Bloody Mary is this Bacon Sea Salt from Sea Salt Superstore. Because bacon has become a must-have Bloody Mary garnish, a bacon-salted rim is a natural pairing. This sea salt is combined with natural bacon flavor smoked over alder wood, giving it a distinct smoky flavor that couples very well with a plethora of Bloody Mary garnishes. Because it’s fine-grained, it will easily hold onto the edge of your highball glass. This is another salt that doubles as yummy seasoning salt for grilled meats, egg-based breakfast dishes, and even desserts. Price at time of publish: $10 Size : 5 ounces

: 5 ounces Packaging : Resealable bag

: Resealable bag Ingredients: Sea salt and natural bacon flavor smoked over real alder wood

Best Margarita Salt Lava Craft Cocktail Co. Chile Lime Classico Amazon. View On Amazon View On Drinklava.com Pros: This tasty margarita salt from Lava Craft Cocktail Co. is equipped with easy, wide-mouth packaging for a quickly salted rim. Cons: This salt is savory and tangy, so those who prefer a touch of sweetness will not find that in this offering. The Chile Lime Classico from Lava Craft Cocktail Co. is a truly balanced cocktail salt. There are not just one but three kinds of peppers infused into this salt, accompanied by real lime and lemon juice crystals, making for a savory and tangy flavor profile with a touch of heat. The flavor profile and balance make this a great option for a range of margaritas — everything from a classic to a Cadillac to those mixed with other fruit juices (one of our personal favorites is a watermelon margarita). Because this salt offers the duo of citrus and is subtle when it comes to pepper spice, it also doubles as a great salt for beers or Micheladas. Price at time of publish: $11 Size : 5 ounces

: 5 ounces Packaging : Plastic container

: Plastic container Ingredients: Blend of three peppers, sea salt, real lime, and lemon juice crystals

Best Bloody Mary Salt J.Q. Dickinson Bloody Mary Salt Mouth View On Mouth Pros: This Bloody Mary salt comes from seventh-generation salt makers and includes a unique combination of flavors. Cons: This salt is savory, so those who prefer a more sweet and salty combo should look elsewhere. When it comes to garnishing a Bloody Mary, we think the more the merrier. Given the incredible range of toppings, it makes sense that Bloody Mary salted rims should offer a bounty of flavors. We can’t get enough of the J.Q. Dickinson Bloody Mary Salt, which is packed with savory ingredients like dried chile peppers, roasted garlic, celery seed, and a unique applewood smoked salt as the base. It’s the perfect complement to a top-heavy garnished Bloody Mary and promises easy application with its wide-mouth tin packaging. Price at time of publish: $16 Size : 4 ounces

: 4 ounces Packaging : Tin

: Tin Ingredients: Applewood smoked salt, local dried chili peppers, roasted garlic, and celery seed

Best Tajin Salt Tajín Clásico Chile Lime Seasoning Rimmer Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The packaging is ideal, offering a lime juicer, a dish to dampen the glass rim, and a large container for dipping the glass directly into the Tajin. Cons: This classic product is spicy with no sweetness; for those who prefer a sweet and savory combination, this is not going to be the right fit. Yes, there are other Tajin salts out there, but sometimes it just makes the most sense to stick with the original. The authentic Tajín Clásico Chile Lime Seasoning Rimmer is tried and true and gives Tajin lovers exactly what they want: a zesty, spice-filled rim. Chili peppers, lime, and sea salt are the only ingredients used, offering simplicity and quality. We like the efficient packaging, which offers a lime juicer to conveniently drain your lime into a dish that’s suitable for dampening your glass rim properly; simply place the glass rim over the lime juicer to come into contact with the lime juice, then dip into the Tajin container. Price at time of publish: $7 Size : 4.23 ounces

: 4.23 ounces Packaging : Plastic container

: Plastic container Ingredients: Chili peppers, lime, and sea salt

Best Black Salt Saltverk Black Lava Salt Amazon View On Amazon View On Saltverk.com Pros: The Black Lava Salt from Saltverk comes from Iceland and is sustainably hand-harvested, leaving no carbon footprint from its production. Cons: Because this flaky sea salt is infused with activated charcoal, you may notice some ashy transfer onto your clothing or hands. There’s something exotic about a black-salt rim on a cocktail glass. Black salt is often sourced from very exotic places. The Saltberk Black Lava Salt is sustainably hand-harvested from black lava fields in Iceland and done so with an ancient, 17th-century method in which geothermal energy is the sole energy source used for extraction. This means zero carbon footprint on the environment from its production — an incredible feat in sustainability that’s worth supporting. The salt is infused with activated charcoal, which enhances the dark color and helps to naturally smooth the bitterness of salt, giving it a softer and more delicious flavor profile. Price at time of publish: $12 Size: 3.17 ounces

3.17 ounces Packaging: Glass jar

Glass jar Ingredients: Sea salt, activated charcoal from volcanic lava stones

