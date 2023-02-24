Keep reading for our favorite expert-recommended cocktail mixing glasses, plus some tips and tricks from the pros for maxing stirred drinks at home.

Cocktail mixing glasses are typically made of glass or crystal, but can also be made of metal in a similar silhouette. They should be heavier on the bottom so they don’t tip over and should be easy to handle and clean. We interviewed expert mixologists to get their picks on the best cocktail mixing glasses, considering their construction, capacity, and overall performance before compiling our list.

If you love a spirit-forward libation, a cocktail mixing glass can be your best friend. Instead of using a shaker — which creates a more diluted, often cloudy cocktail — stirring a drink gets it cold but preserves its clarity and keeps its alcohol volume higher. When not in use, the right mixing glass also looks incredibly stylish on a bar or cocktail cart.

Best Overall Mofado 550 ml Crystal Cocktail Mixing Glass Amazon View On Amazon View On Mofado.com Pros: It’s made of high-quality, lead-free crystal and has a solid, seamless construction. Cons: This glass is not dishwasher-safe. This model by Mofado has all the elements of a great cocktail mixing glass. Made of ultra-clear, lead-free crystal, it has a thick, weighted bottom to keep it stable as you mix drinks. It also boasts a seamless design that makes it extra sturdy and unlikely to crack (unless, of course, it gets dropped). It holds up to 18.5 ounces of 550 milliliters of liquid and ice — that’s about one or two cocktails — and has an easy-to-use pour spout that ensures every last drop gets into your serving glass. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Crystal

Crystal Capacity: 18.5 ounces

18.5 ounces Dishwasher-safe: No

Bartender's Pick Cocktail Kingdom 500 mL Yarai Mixing Glass Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Cocktailkingdomcanada.com Pros: Classically styled like cut crystal, this mixing glass is sturdy enough to go in the dishwasher. Cons: It may discolor or cloud over time, and need replacement every few years. This Yarai mixing glass by Cocktail Kingdom was named by our expert mixologist, Anthony “The Professor” Baker, as his personal favorite. A classically-styled vessel with the look of cut crystal, it’s a popular choice among professionals. Constructed of glass, it holds up to 500 milliliters (around 19 ounces), which translates to one or two drinks. “This mixing glass is thick and very durable, and will last you a while so long as you don’t drop it or overheat it in the dishwasher,” says Baker. “But note, after a while discoloration will occur, so you will probably need to replace this mixing glass every three to four years.” Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 19 ounces

19 ounces Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best Value Crate & Barrel Hatch Mixing Glass Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This stylish mixing glass comes at a very wallet-friendly price and does a great job for recreational mixologists. It’s also dishwasher safe. Cons: It’s smaller and lighter than those used in professional settings. This super affordable mixing glass from Crate & Barrel is styled after classic cut crystal and is part of the brand’s Hatch bar collection. While this vessel is slightly smaller and lighter in weight than a standard mixing glass, it’s a great choice for someone who doesn’t have a lot of space or who doesn’t mind crafting one cocktail at a time. Unlike crystal versions of this glass, this model is dishwasher-safe and does a fantastic job for the price. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: Not specified

Not specified Dishwasher-safe: Yes The 13 Best Old-Fashioned Glasses to Upgrade Your Cocktail Hour

Best Splurge Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Mixing Glass Amazon View On Amazon View On Saks Fifth Avenue Pros: This cooler is lightweight and roomy enough for up to a case of drink cans plus ice. It’s also leak-proof and resistant to abrasions and punctures. Cons: It works best with gel-style cold packs, so you’ll have to purchase those separately. Riedel is best known for their extensive line of varietal-specific stemware, so it’s not surprising that they also make other drink-specific glassware. This beautiful mixing glass is made from crystal but is sturdy enough to withstand being run through the dishwasher for easy cleaning. It holds almost 23 ounces, enough to create up to two drinks at the same time. With a heavy-weighted bottom, it offers excellent stability and the diameter of the glass works well to securely hold a strainer across the top. For those who want a splurge-worthy piece meant to last, this cocktail mixing glass from Riedel is an impeccable choice. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Crystal

Crystal Capacity: 22.9 ounces

22.9 ounces Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best Set Regal Trunk & Co Cocktail Mixing Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This set gives you all the essential tools you’ll need to make your favorite stirred drinks. Cons: Serious cocktail enthusiasts may want to invest in higher-quality glass. Sometimes a ready-made kit is the most cost-effective way to start picking up essential barware pieces. This well-curated set from Regal and Co. includes a 580-milliliter crystal mixing glass with a weighted bottom, just large enough to make up to three drinks at once. The set also includes a Japanese-style jigger, Hawthorn strainer, bar spoon, and polishing cloth — all the tools you need to mix up a classic Negroni or Manhattan. The mixing glass, strainer, jigger, and spoon are all dishwasher-safe but can also be easily washed by hand. Serious cocktail enthusiasts may prefer to upgrade to a professional-grade vessel instead, but for novices, it’s a great starter set. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Crystal

Crystal Capacity: 19.6 ounces

19.6 ounces Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best Metal Viski Stainless Steel Cocktail Mixing Tin View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: Designed specifically for wine, this backpack can fit up to five bottles. Backpack straps let you keep your hands free to carry other essentials. Cons: It’s on the expensive side. Mixing glasses are typically made from crystal and glass, but if durability is a major concern, this mixing tin is a winning option. Made from stainless steel, its double-walled construction helps to keep drinks as cold as possible before serving. The high-shine exterior is modeled after the geometric design of cut glass crystal glassware, but it won’t crack or shatter if accidentally hit or dropped, making it a nice option for those who like to mix cocktails often. It holds up to 550 milliliters — around two cocktails at once — and pours easily from the handy pouring spout. Best of all, the stainless walls won’t stain or discolor and it can be easily cleaned by running it through the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $37 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Capacity: 18.6 ounces

18.6 ounces Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best Custom Amehla Custom Cocktail Mixing Glass Amazon View On Amazon View On Amehlaco.com Pros: These handcrafted cocktail mixing glasses are very durable and dishwasher-safe. Cons: There’s only one style of mixing glass to choose from. When standard cocktail mixing glasses just won’t cut it, you can create a custom laser-etched version thanks to the artisans at Amehla, based in Southern California. This glass is available in either 18 or 24 ounces sizes, and can be decorated to your specifications — Amehla also offers design consultations if you need help creating a logo or design. These vessels are hand blown, hammered, and cut individually, and feature thick bottoms and seamless construction. These pieces are wonderfully durable and dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleanup. Price at time of publish: $42 Material: Glass

Glass Capacity: 18 ounces

18 ounces Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best Decorative Viski Gatsby Vintage Cocktail Mixing Glass View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: Elegant and stylish, this roomy mixing glass holds up to 42 ounces. Cons: It’s delicate and should only be washed by hand. Bring a little touch of glamour to cocktail hour with this ultra-elegant, Great Gatsby-themed mixing glass. The delicate fluted glass sits atop a polished gold base, showing off an unmistakable Art Deco silhouette. This stylish mixing glass isn’t just for show — it holds up to 42 ounces, enough to make three to four cocktails at once. It’s lightweight for its size making it somewhat delicate, so you’ll want to handle it with care (it should be washed by hand). When it’s not in use, it will look beautiful sitting atop your bar cart. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Glass, gold-plated metal base

Glass, gold-plated metal base Capacity: 42 ounces

42 ounces Dishwasher-safe: No