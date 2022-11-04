The 11 Best Coasters of 2022

When purchasing coasters, the material, size, and shape are all worth considering. Materials like cork and felt are the most absorptive and lightweight, while heavier-duty coasters made from materials like marble offer more stability. Some coasters also have curved edges to keep any excess drips contained. From modern leather picks to customizable options perfect for gifting, this list offers the best coasters in form and function, with the bonus of looking stylish on your tabletop . The Stahala Wooden Drink Coasters earned the top spot on our list for their style and versatility. Read on for our other favorite picks.

Coasters serve both a functional and decorative purpose, keeping your tabletops free of pesky glassware stains while adding a fun pop of color or interesting texture to your living space. The primary function of a coaster is to act as a barrier between your glass and the surface to keep condensation off tabletops, but a coaster can also prevent your glassware from potentially scratching delicate wood or marble surfaces. In addition to their practicality, coasters are also decorative and made of a wide variety of materials to suit virtually any home aesthetic.

These mandala ceramic coasters feature vibrant pops of color and eye-catching designs. Top features include the craftsmanship of absorptive ceramic material, a stay-put cork base, and a decorative coaster holder. Due to their ceramic nature, these are best suited for carpeted living rooms, as the ceramic can break if dropped onto wood, tile, or linoleum floors.

Funky while still being practical, this four-piece set of Banksy coasters displays four of his well-known works on solid Paulownia wood. Lightweight yet durable, these coasters come equipped with a coaster holder that also conveniently doubles as a wine bottle holder when the coasters are in use. These wooden coasters would make a thoughtful housewarming gift, especially for an art-collecting friend or family member.

Whether you’re pouring fresh coffee or serving cocktails while entertaining guests, our most versatile coaster pick is your best bet. These Barvivo coasters are made of silicone and are heat-resistant, slip-resistant, and dishwasher-safe. They’re affordable and come in a pack of eight, making them a great choice for larger homes and to use across many surfaces. Due to their silicone construction, they’re versatile and can be used for all types of drinks — both hot and cold. Keep it simple with black and gray or mix it up and go for the rainbow pack.

Keep it whimsical with these colorful, fruit-themed coasters best for outdoor use. They’re designed with flexible, grippy silicone, making them great for outdoor gatherings and pool parties. These coasters are most practical for keeping drinks in place on a variety of outdoor surfaces like poolside decks, backyard patios, and wood or wicker furniture. They can be easily rinsed and are also conveniently dishwasher-safe.

Eliminate the sticky residue that builds up in your car cup holders by investing in this duo of coasters. These coasters are designed to fit inside most standard-sized car cup holders, which makes them ideal for travel. They also have several handy features, including a ribbed base, grip cups, and raised outer lip to help the coasters stay snugly in place. The deep-cup style will contain drink spills and even crumbs that collect from family road trips with little ones.

Share your fondest vacation memories or showcase a favorite family portrait on these personalized shatterproof coasters. Made of acrylic and customizable with the option to add personal photos, these coasters make great gifts for new homes, birthdays, and holidays. These are the perfect coasters for big families or families with little ones, as the acrylic material is durable and easy to clean. Note: You will have to use the provided stencil and cut out your photos to add them to each coaster.

For an elegant pick, we love these Dragon Glassware coasters with a crystal-cut designed edge. These coasters are made of thick, lead-free crystal glass and feature small, non-slip grips on the bottom for added stability. While they are not absorptive for icy beverages, they function nicely as decorative statement pieces and look elegant on a festive holiday table. The classy black coaster holder also makes this luxurious set very giftable.

If your home has a modern, minimalist aesthetic filled with leather accents, then these Dacasso Black Leather Coasters are the set for you. These black leather coasters have a sleek and simple silhouette with no visible seams. They also come equipped with a coaster holder when not in use. The felt bottom keeps the coasters steady, and cleanup is easy with a soft cloth. Because these are leather, it is recommended to wipe them dry after use so that the leather does not sit wet for extended periods.

While a bit more expensive than other picks on our list, these marble coasters are both elegant and functional. These Pottery Barn coasters would pair beautifully with marble kitchen countertops and raw-stone backsplashes. We appreciate the smooth marble edges and curved lip, but we especially love the slip-resistant cork on the bottom of the coaster for added stability. These coasters come in white or black marble and can be monogrammed for personalization or gift-giving. They would also look lovely on a Thanksgiving tablescape .

These felt and cork coasters from Barvivo are simple in design but offer a ton of absorption. The top layer is made of felt, while the bottom is made of cork. The two materials are fused for a lightweight yet durable, all-purpose coaster. The set includes four colors and offers great value for their practicality. Whether you’re serving a cortado coffee or cold beer for guests, these coasters will keep your surfaces stain-free.

These hybrid wooden and cork coasters bring together the best of both materials: the solid wood base with felt grips on the bottom keeps the coaster in place while the absorptive cork soaks up any moisture from your glass. The wooden base has a curved lip around the edges, which nicely frames the glass, making it more sturdy while containing drips. The natural wood is stylish and works with a variety of home aesthetics, but we think it would look particularly great placed on darker-painted wood coffee tables and side tables.

Factors to Consider

Material



Coasters can be made from a wide variety of materials, from wood to marble. If your preference is for something super absorptive, we recommend cork or felt. If you prefer something that looks more elegant and can be easily cleaned with a quick wipe, opt for wood, marble, acrylic, or leather options. For heavier glassware, we recommend thicker, heavier coasters like our marble pick. If you typically use lightweight plastic or acrylic cups, a lighter-weight coaster will suffice.

Size



Coasters typically come in round or square shapes and sport a similar size at roughly four inches in diameter. We recommend leaving about a half inch from the edges of your glass to the outline of your coaster, so make sure the coasters you opt for fit your widest glassware.

Features



Depending on the type of surface on which you will be placing your coasters, you may want to consider a non-slip base. This is by far the most practical extra feature of a coaster. Cork and felted bases offer extra strength and stability. A gentle, curved lip will also help keep moisture from dripping off a coaster if it is not made of something ultra-absorptive. If you know you will be using the coasters for ice-filled drinks, check out the curved lip options.

Our Expertise

Years of tasting and writing about food, wine, and spirits guide Melissa Vogt's research. As a tourist, Vogt seeks out the very best in local food and drink, and she's well acquainted with where to find good libations and eats in her hometown of Santa Rosa, Calif. Read more of her writing on her website and in Napa Valley Life, Very Napa Valley, and Wine Country This Month. As part of her research, Melissa connected with sommeliers and beverage directors from around the country.