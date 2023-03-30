Aesthetics aren’t the only reasons to switch to cloth napkins, though. They are reusable and washable, so you can significantly reduce your waste compared to single-use paper napkins. After considering factors like material, size, and aesthetics, we determined the best cloth napkins on the market right now. Keep reading to learn which ones are our favorites and why.

“Cloth napkins provide a timeless look for a table setting,” says Jenny Chang, the founder and CEO of experiential event planning agency ROCKDIMENSION . “Whether it is a corporate luncheon or a wedding, cloth napkins have an elegant feel to them, especially if they are made from high-quality fabric.”

Opting for beautiful, durable cloth napkins over flimsy paper napkins or towels can make any meal at home feel more special. Whether you’re serving a multi-course holiday dinner or Sunday brunch, fabric napkins add a certain refinement to dining regardless of what print or color you choose.

Best Overall Williams Sonoma Hotel Dinner Napkins Set of 12 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: These classic, well-made napkins are versatile and easy to clean. Cons: Some people may want more pizazz in the texture or design. The product name may say “hotel,” but these cloth napkins suit any dining table. While they may not have an eye-catching pattern or texture, they showcase the beauty in simplicity since they can easily transition from fancy dinner parties to casual family meals. And that’s not to say they’re without personality. The napkins come in five colors, including classic options like ivory and bolder choices like red — and there’s even the option to monogram them. The thick napkins are made from pure cotton with full hems and mitered corners (those neatly sewn corners that make the fabric look even more polished) to last years of dining. It also means you’re free to throw the napkins in the washing machine after eating for a fuss-free cleanup. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: 100% cotton

100% cotton Size: 20 x 20 inches

20 x 20 inches Quantity: 12

12 Machine Washable? Yes

Best Value Ruvanti Premium Quality Cloth Napkins Set of 12 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: These napkins are affordable, wrinkle-resistant, and available in many colors. Cons: The fabric isn’t as durable as other options. If you’re ready to switch to cloth but don’t want to spend a lot of money, this pack of 12 is quite the steal at less than $2 per napkin. The value only increases since they’re made from a cotton blend that’s machine washable, allowing you to use them again and again. Just bear in mind that you get what you pay for, and these are on the thinner, less absorbent side. These napkins come in almost every color you can think of, from charcoal to burgundy to mustard. Because they’re so well-priced, you might even want to grab a few different color options to mix things up for various occasions. Along with being wrinkle-resistant, the fabric is fade-resistant, so whichever shade you choose will look as good as new even after dining outdoors. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Cotton blend

Cotton blend Size: 18 x 18 inches

18 x 18 inches Quantity: 12

12 Machine Washable? Yes

Best Splurge Matouk Satin Stitch Napkins Neiman Marcus View On Bloomingdales View On Matouk.com View On Neiman Marcus Pros: You can count on the quality of these elegant napkins. Cons: To avoid wrinkles, we recommend taking the extra time to iron these. Turn your dining table into a five-star restaurant with these cloth napkins from Matouk, a brand that’s been around since 1929 and is famous for its luxury linens. The delicate satin stitch along the border makes for a sophisticated touch to whichever of the five colors you choose. The linen fabric comes from Poland, but the napkins are made in the Philippines. While these napkins are a splurge, you don’t have to be super careful while cleaning them. They can handle the washing machine on a gentle cycle and dry on low heat. Just make sure not to use fabric softener or bleach per the manufacturer’s instructions, and they should stay looking lovely. Since linen is prone to wrinkling and creasing, it’s also a good idea to iron these while they’re still damp to keep them looking sharp for your at-home date night. Price at time of publish: $198 Material: 100% linen

100% linen Size: 22 x 22 inches

22 x 22 inches Quantity: 4

4 Machine Washable? Yes

Best Everyday Food52 Five Two Everyday Soft Cotton Napkins 4.7 Food52 View On Food52 Pros: They’re soft and attractive, and the cotton has a cool, linen-like texture. Cons: It can become pricey if you’re buying many napkins. While these napkins are made purely from cotton, they have a slub weave that makes them look more like linen. The texture along with special stitching and trendy color options, such as eucalyptus, rhubarb, and paprika, give the napkins high marks in the aesthetics category. The warm and cool color sets come with six in a pack, while the others only include four napkins per set, so they can get a bit pricey for those who regularly host large dinner parties or special events. But once you invest in them, you’ll reap the rewards since the napkins are machine washable, made to look good out of the dryer without any ironing, and designed to last. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: 100% cotton

100% cotton Size: 20 x 20 inches

20 x 20 inches Quantity: 4

4 Machine Washable? Yes

Best for Special Occasions Crate & Barrel Aspen Organic Cotton Napkin Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: Conveniently sold individually, these smooth, machine-washable napkins come in various colors. Cons: The material is thinner but still absorbent. Chang recommends these smooth cloth napkins, calling them “an excellent option for those looking for a napkin that has a variety of color options as well as being cost-efficient.” There are 10 shades to be exact, which range from light to muted to dark tones. While on the thin side, we love that they have mitered corners and come with that crisp diagonal seaming. Pair these with a pretty dinnerware set and your best flatware, and you’re ready for your special occasion. Many cloth napkins come in packs of even numbers, but these ones are sold individually, so you can get the exact number you want for your household or event. It also means that if you need a single replacement, you don’t have to shell out for a whole set. Price at time of publish: $6 Material: 100% organic cotton

100% organic cotton Size: 20 x 20 inches

20 x 20 inches Quantity: 1

1 Machine Washable? Yes

Best Linen Williams Sonoma Italian Washed Linen Napkins Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: These textured napkins are as good-looking as they are functional. Cons: They’re on the more expensive side. Love the look and feel of linen? Made by a family-owned company in Italy, these beautiful napkins may be more expensive than alternatives looking at the per-unit price, but it’s not for nothing. They have a rich, refined texture and come in 10 gorgeous colors, including cream, navy, sea foam, and sun yellow. While you could warm iron these napkins if you wanted, there shouldn’t be a need since they’re super soft and have an intentional light crinkle due to being pre-stonewashed. As fancy as they seem, cleaning is easy — all you have to do is machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: 100% linen

100% linen Size: 20 x 20 inches

20 x 20 inches Quantity: 4

4 Machine Washable? Yes

Best Organic Ichcha Yan Mustard Yellow Napkins Ichcha View On Ichcha.com Pros: Beautifully handcrafted and designed, these artisanal napkins come from a company that gives back. Cons: While they’re safe for the machine, you’ll want to be careful while washing. There’s a lot of craftsmanship and care to appreciate in these organic cotton napkins. Not only are they handwoven on a loom, but they’re also hand-dyed using natural dyes. The result is a quality napkin with a lovely block print in a rich mustard color. Basically, it’s the kind of kitchen linen that’ll spark joy and make you feel proud to own. Plus, the company that sells them is a conscientious, family-run business that donates some of its profits to its artisans and charity. The company recommends being careful when you wash the napkins the first few times to prevent the colors from bleeding. With that said, wash them separately (cold and gentle!) or hand-wash them to be extra safe. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Organic cotton

Organic cotton Size: 19 x 19 inches

19 x 19 inches Quantity: 4

4 Machine Washable? Yes

Best Floral Maison d' Hermine Colmar Napkins Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros: These pretty napkins are high quality and bring the right amount of color and print to table settings. Cons: They may change shape or size after washing, and the pattern is only on one side. With their dainty watercolor design, these charming napkins bring a floral touch to your dining table without being too bold. It has the name “Colmar” in its title because the whimsical pattern on the napkins was inspired by the picturesque town located in France. If the dainty print isn’t your style, check out Maison d' Hermine’s other floral napkins. Fanny Lavender, Rose Garden, and Sweet Rose Lavender are just a few of their other offerings that feature flowers. These napkins can be machine washed but note that they may shrink or change shape afterward. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: 100% cotton

100% cotton Size: 20 x 20 inches

20 x 20 inches Quantity: 4

4 Machine Washable? Yes