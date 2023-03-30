What to Buy The 9 Best Cloth Napkins of 2023 for Every Type of Occasion From casual dinners to special occasions, these napkins enhance your tablescape and dining experience. By Cindy Brzostowski Cindy Brzostowski Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience. Along with her previous work experience in cookbook publishing, she is an avid home cook. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Williams Sonoma Opting for beautiful, durable cloth napkins over flimsy paper napkins or towels can make any meal at home feel more special. Whether you’re serving a multi-course holiday dinner or Sunday brunch, fabric napkins add a certain refinement to dining regardless of what print or color you choose. “Cloth napkins provide a timeless look for a table setting,” says Jenny Chang, the founder and CEO of experiential event planning agency ROCKDIMENSION. “Whether it is a corporate luncheon or a wedding, cloth napkins have an elegant feel to them, especially if they are made from high-quality fabric.” Aesthetics aren’t the only reasons to switch to cloth napkins, though. They are reusable and washable, so you can significantly reduce your waste compared to single-use paper napkins. After considering factors like material, size, and aesthetics, we determined the best cloth napkins on the market right now. Keep reading to learn which ones are our favorites and why. Best Overall Williams Sonoma Hotel Dinner Napkins Set of 12 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: These classic, well-made napkins are versatile and easy to clean. Cons: Some people may want more pizazz in the texture or design. The product name may say “hotel,” but these cloth napkins suit any dining table. While they may not have an eye-catching pattern or texture, they showcase the beauty in simplicity since they can easily transition from fancy dinner parties to casual family meals. And that’s not to say they’re without personality. The napkins come in five colors, including classic options like ivory and bolder choices like red — and there’s even the option to monogram them. The thick napkins are made from pure cotton with full hems and mitered corners (those neatly sewn corners that make the fabric look even more polished) to last years of dining. It also means you’re free to throw the napkins in the washing machine after eating for a fuss-free cleanup. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: 100% cottonSize: 20 x 20 inchesQuantity: 12Machine Washable? Yes Best Value Ruvanti Premium Quality Cloth Napkins Set of 12 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: These napkins are affordable, wrinkle-resistant, and available in many colors. Cons: The fabric isn’t as durable as other options. If you’re ready to switch to cloth but don’t want to spend a lot of money, this pack of 12 is quite the steal at less than $2 per napkin. The value only increases since they’re made from a cotton blend that’s machine washable, allowing you to use them again and again. Just bear in mind that you get what you pay for, and these are on the thinner, less absorbent side. These napkins come in almost every color you can think of, from charcoal to burgundy to mustard. Because they’re so well-priced, you might even want to grab a few different color options to mix things up for various occasions. Along with being wrinkle-resistant, the fabric is fade-resistant, so whichever shade you choose will look as good as new even after dining outdoors. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Cotton blendSize: 18 x 18 inchesQuantity: 12Machine Washable? Yes Best Splurge Matouk Satin Stitch Napkins Neiman Marcus View On Bloomingdales View On Matouk.com View On Neiman Marcus Pros: You can count on the quality of these elegant napkins. Cons: To avoid wrinkles, we recommend taking the extra time to iron these. Turn your dining table into a five-star restaurant with these cloth napkins from Matouk, a brand that’s been around since 1929 and is famous for its luxury linens. The delicate satin stitch along the border makes for a sophisticated touch to whichever of the five colors you choose. The linen fabric comes from Poland, but the napkins are made in the Philippines. While these napkins are a splurge, you don’t have to be super careful while cleaning them. They can handle the washing machine on a gentle cycle and dry on low heat. Just make sure not to use fabric softener or bleach per the manufacturer’s instructions, and they should stay looking lovely. Since linen is prone to wrinkling and creasing, it’s also a good idea to iron these while they’re still damp to keep them looking sharp for your at-home date night. Price at time of publish: $198 Material: 100% linenSize: 22 x 22 inchesQuantity: 4Machine Washable? Yes Best Everyday Food52 Five Two Everyday Soft Cotton Napkins 4.7 Food52 View On Food52 Pros: They’re soft and attractive, and the cotton has a cool, linen-like texture. Cons: It can become pricey if you’re buying many napkins. While these napkins are made purely from cotton, they have a slub weave that makes them look more like linen. The texture along with special stitching and trendy color options, such as eucalyptus, rhubarb, and paprika, give the napkins high marks in the aesthetics category. The warm and cool color sets come with six in a pack, while the others only include four napkins per set, so they can get a bit pricey for those who regularly host large dinner parties or special events. But once you invest in them, you’ll reap the rewards since the napkins are machine washable, made to look good out of the dryer without any ironing, and designed to last. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: 100% cottonSize: 20 x 20 inchesQuantity: 4Machine Washable? Yes Best for Special Occasions Crate & Barrel Aspen Organic Cotton Napkin Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: Conveniently sold individually, these smooth, machine-washable napkins come in various colors. Cons: The material is thinner but still absorbent. Chang recommends these smooth cloth napkins, calling them “an excellent option for those looking for a napkin that has a variety of color options as well as being cost-efficient.” There are 10 shades to be exact, which range from light to muted to dark tones. While on the thin side, we love that they have mitered corners and come with that crisp diagonal seaming. Pair these with a pretty dinnerware set and your best flatware, and you’re ready for your special occasion. Many cloth napkins come in packs of even numbers, but these ones are sold individually, so you can get the exact number you want for your household or event. It also means that if you need a single replacement, you don’t have to shell out for a whole set. Price at time of publish: $6 Material: 100% organic cottonSize: 20 x 20 inchesQuantity: 1Machine Washable? Yes Best Linen Williams Sonoma Italian Washed Linen Napkins Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: These textured napkins are as good-looking as they are functional. Cons: They’re on the more expensive side. Love the look and feel of linen? Made by a family-owned company in Italy, these beautiful napkins may be more expensive than alternatives looking at the per-unit price, but it’s not for nothing. They have a rich, refined texture and come in 10 gorgeous colors, including cream, navy, sea foam, and sun yellow. While you could warm iron these napkins if you wanted, there shouldn’t be a need since they’re super soft and have an intentional light crinkle due to being pre-stonewashed. As fancy as they seem, cleaning is easy — all you have to do is machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: 100% linenSize: 20 x 20 inchesQuantity: 4 Machine Washable? Yes Best Organic Ichcha Yan Mustard Yellow Napkins Ichcha View On Ichcha.com Pros: Beautifully handcrafted and designed, these artisanal napkins come from a company that gives back. Cons: While they’re safe for the machine, you’ll want to be careful while washing. There’s a lot of craftsmanship and care to appreciate in these organic cotton napkins. Not only are they handwoven on a loom, but they’re also hand-dyed using natural dyes. The result is a quality napkin with a lovely block print in a rich mustard color. Basically, it’s the kind of kitchen linen that’ll spark joy and make you feel proud to own. Plus, the company that sells them is a conscientious, family-run business that donates some of its profits to its artisans and charity. The company recommends being careful when you wash the napkins the first few times to prevent the colors from bleeding. With that said, wash them separately (cold and gentle!) or hand-wash them to be extra safe. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Organic cottonSize: 19 x 19 inchesQuantity: 4Machine Washable? Yes Best Floral Maison d' Hermine Colmar Napkins Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros: These pretty napkins are high quality and bring the right amount of color and print to table settings. Cons: They may change shape or size after washing, and the pattern is only on one side. With their dainty watercolor design, these charming napkins bring a floral touch to your dining table without being too bold. It has the name “Colmar” in its title because the whimsical pattern on the napkins was inspired by the picturesque town located in France. If the dainty print isn’t your style, check out Maison d' Hermine’s other floral napkins. Fanny Lavender, Rose Garden, and Sweet Rose Lavender are just a few of their other offerings that feature flowers. These napkins can be machine washed but note that they may shrink or change shape afterward. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: 100% cottonSize: 20 x 20 inchesQuantity: 4Machine Washable? Yes Best Patterned Anthropologie Nifty Jacquard Napkins, Set of 6 Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Pros: On top of their fun print, they are durable, soft, and easy to clean. Cons: The material means there’s some possibility of shrinkage. No one said you had to settle for plain white napkins. Cloth napkins are another part of your home where you can showcase your personality, and if you lean towards boho-chic, then these may be just what you’re looking for. You can go all out with the multi-colored set, a collection of different bright shades, or you can go for one with specific colors like blue or neutrals. Either way, you’ll get the whimsy look of mismatched patterns. But what’s a pretty napkin without functionality? Well, the design does help to mask some stains that would be glaring on all-white napkins. More than that, though, these are absorbent, soft to the touch, easy to wash (machine washable), and long-lasting. Since they’re made of cotton, be careful when you wash and dry them to limit any shrinkage. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: CottonSize: 20 x 20 inchesQuantity: 6Machine Washable? Yes Our Favorite We named the Williams-Sonoma Hotel Dinner Napkins our favorite overall pick because of their classic design and quality construction. For a linen option, the Williams-Sonoma Italian Washed Linen Napkins are a favorite for their beautiful look, texture, and feel. Factors to Consider Material Cloth napkins are generally made from cotton, linen, polyester, or a blend of those materials. The type of fabric you choose for your napkin will affect its softness, texture, absorbency, durability, and possibly price. For example, linen has a rougher feel than cotton and polyester, and the latter are often more affordable. What you decide on is a matter of personal preference, as each has its own benefits. Aesthetics There’s no limit to the different designs of cloth napkins, from solid colors to eye-popping patterns. When choosing yours, it can help to consider the colors of your dishes, flatware, tablecloths, runners, and kitchen appliances to see what might fit in best aesthetically. Over time, you may want multiple sets — some basic, muted tones and others that are flashy — to mix things up depending on the occasion. Quantity Oftentimes, cloth napkins come in sets of even numbers, from two to four to six to eight, but some napkins are sold individually. Whether you’re planning a holiday dinner or want a set for everyday use, it’s best to overestimate how many napkins you might need. Chang says that people should anticipate two to three napkins per guest. “This accounts for any drops, spills, or soils that may occur during an event.” Plus, it doesn’t hurt to have more napkins on hand if more people come or if some are dirty. Size Cloth napkins are often made in a square shape with an equal length and width. You can find some in 12 inches by 12 inches up to 22 inches by 22 inches, but the most common are those in the 17 inches by 17 inches to 20 inches by 20 inches range. When choosing the size of your napkins, you should account for them being able to comfortably cover the average person’s lap. If you like to go all out with your hosting, you’ll also want to choose napkins that are large enough to fold into various designs. Care Most cloth napkins are safe to put in the washing machine and the dryer. You should check the manufacturer’s care instructions or the cleaning instructions on the napkins’ tag to be sure and to confirm the correct temperature and any bleaching or ironing guidelines. Frequently Asked Questions How do you fold cloth napkins? “The pocket fold is the most timeless and functional option, as it is a simple technique,” Chang says. “Along with this benefit, the pocket may also be used to hold menus or silverware.” For a fancier fold, try the fan fold or consider using napkin rings. Remember, there are no set rules here! Just because you’re using cloth napkins doesn’t mean you have to make a production out of it every time. You can always simply fold the napkin in quarters for everyday dining. What fabric is best for napkins? The best fabric for napkins is really whatever appeals to you the most and makes dining enjoyable and cleanup as easy as possible. That being said, Chang does have her recommendation: “In our experience, 100% cotton or linen is the best fabric for napkins,” she says. “They are durable and can be easily cleaned. They are also best for creating intricate napkin folds as the material is softer than polyester.” What size of cloth napkin is best? Chang says the ideal size for traditional dinner napkins is 17 inches by 17 inches. She explains, “This allows for the napkins to be placed in the lap and are the best size to create napkin folds without being too small or bulky.” If you’re expanding your cloth napkin collection, it’s a good idea to always go for the same size so they’ll fold the same way. Our Expertise Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing. 