The best citronella candles are long-lasting, so you don’t have to replace them often, and they contain the right amount of citronella oil to combat pests. After researching top-rated candles, we rounded up the ones worth buying.

While there are different insect repellents on the market, citronella candles are a mellow-yet-effective choice to fight off mosquitoes, flies, ticks, and other irritating insects. They work by releasing citronella oil into the air, which drives pests away and masks the human scents they’re attracted to. The closer you are to the candle, the more you’re protected — this goes for your food, too. In addition to their bug-repelling capabilities, they gently perfume the air with a citrusy aroma and add a cozy ambiance to your get-together. Overall, citronella candles aren’t a one-stop answer to all protection from bug bites, but they create an additional layer with minimal effort.

Summer evenings are best spent around the fire, on the patio eating a dinner cooked on the grill , or at your favorite park for a sunset picnic. To make these nights as enjoyable as possible, prepare to keep pesky bugs at bay; as you know, the party is over as soon as the mosquito bites start.

Best Overall Pottery Barn Abbott Concrete Candle Citronella & Geranium Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: It’s attractive enough to display on a patio table and has a 50-hour burn time. Cons: It’s on the pricey side, but its ceramic holder can be repurposed. Our first choice, the Repel Citronella Triple Wick Candle, is sold out at the moment, but luckily, we have a runner-up that we love just as much, plus it’s a lot better looking. This three-pound citronella candle from Pottery Barn is a solid choice for those wanting to cover a large area. It has a burn time of up to 50 hours and emits a pleasant aroma of citronella, geranium, rose, eucalyptus, oakmoss, and cedarwood while combating pests. Before each use (after the initial burn), trim each wick for a clean and even burn. The blend of wax and oil sits inside a hand-molded ceramic holder that can be repurposed as a plant pot after the last burn. While the manufacturer doesn’t specify, we suggest using this candle (and most citronella candles) outdoors only. Price at time of publish: $59 Burn Time: 50 hours

50 hours Size: 3 pounds

3 pounds Number of Wicks: Three

Best Value La Jolie Muse Citronella Candle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lajoliemuse.com Pros: The lid prevents dirt or dust from accumulating, and they are easy to disguise as standard decorative candles. Cons: The scent is stronger than average. If our top pick is more than you’re wanting to spend, look no further than this under-$20 citronella candle. While it has a shorter burn time, it’s an excellent choice for many reasons beyond its low price. It features three wicks that are spread out for optimal heating and melting, a whimsical tin holder inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s paintings, and, most importantly, the bug-repelling property citronella oil. The candle is made of pure soy wax, so it burns with fewer toxins than paraffin. It has a burn time of up to 30 hours and should be lit for four hours at a time, as suggested by the merchant. Unlike other citronella candles, it’s smokeless; that means it’s a good option for porches or outdoor areas close to your house, but keep in mind that citronella is toxic to pets and can potentially permeate furniture. Price at time of publish: $15 Burn Time: 26 to 30 hours

26 to 30 hours Size: 11.6 ounces

11.6 ounces Number of Wicks: Three

Best Splurge Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: You don’t need to worry about undisclosed chemicals with this natural candle that utilizes essential oils to keep bugs at bay. Cons: The beeswax in these candles may attract bees. For frequent outdoor dining, this six-pack of citronella candles is a smart choice. Despite their smaller size in comparison to the three-wick picks above, each candle burns for up to 30 hours, which is either the same or only a fraction less than their larger counterparts. Let’s say you spend about two hours enjoying dinner on your patio. With this set, you have enough candles and burn time for 90 meals without pests bothering you. Murphy’s candles are free of harsh chemicals, employing essential oils from plants, including citronella, rosemary, peppermint, lemongrass, and cedarwood. This adds to the protective nature of citronella without having you ingest commercial pesticide ingredients. Unlike standard candles made from paraffin, these contain soy and beeswax, making them even safer in the air, as paraffin burns less cleanly. Keep in mind that bees are attracted to the scent of beeswax. Price at time of publish: $66 for 6 Burn Time: 30 hours

30 hours Size: 9 ounces

9 ounces Number of Wicks: One

Best for Camping Cutter Citro Guard Camping Candles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hardwareworld.com Pros: Ordering in a pack of six provides a steep cost discount for these sturdy candles with a handle for placement and moving. Cons: The specific chemical ingredients aren’t disclosed on the label. You’ll essentially get a full candle for free when purchasing the Cutter citronella candle as a six-pack, making it all the easier to scatter these around your campsite to create a border against pesky invaders. The handles make them easy to carry and move around as needed, though you’ll want to do that before they’re lit, as the handle can become hot once they’re aflame. These candles blend in nicely with woodsy areas thanks to their copper color, providing a comforting glow without being visually invasive, and the wideness of the base helps prevent them from toppling over. Each 20-ounce candle burns for up to 40 hours, enabling you to use them for several evenings on a camping trip. Price at time of publish: $42 for 6 Burn Time: 40 hours

40 hours Size: 20 ounces

20 ounces Number of Wicks: Three