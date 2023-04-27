If you’re ready to replace your cookware set, after extensive research and testing, we rounded out our favorite six sets on the market, taking into account performance, durability, design, and price.

Ceramic-coated cookware has become increasingly popular over the last few years as an alternative to traditional nonstick surfaces. Ceramic offers a highly slippery and frictionless coating that rivals traditional nonstick pans. Hello, perfect scrambled eggs . In addition, ceramic coating is more durable than some other nonstick materials and can be safer at higher temperatures. Plus, it’s virtually indestructible; it doesn’t scratch as easily and is compatible with metal utensils. And compared to stainless steel or cast iron cookware, it excels with its ease of cleaning, maneuverability, and — usually — price.

If you’re looking to add just one piece of ceramic cookware to your kitchen, this is undoubtedly the skillet to add. It’s big, but not too big, impossibly slick, lightweight, and easy to handle. The aluminum body makes this pan lightweight, so even though it has a large cooking area, it’s easy to maneuver. The sides of this pan are more sloped than most, which is great for tossing pasta but makes tasks like flipping a grilled cheese a bit tougher. The ceramic coating is GreenPan’s famous nonstick coating that is just as suited for scrambled eggs with virtually no cleanup as it is for crispy fish skin finished in the oven. This pan really does it all — it’s almost like having an entire set in just one piece.

The nonstick surface on these pans is unique; the brand uses a Micro Divet surface that allows heat to distribute evenly and allows food to easily release from the pan, even when searing. This, combined with the thick aluminum bottom, makes these pans superior at providing even heat with no hot spots. Plus, the divets ensure that oil doesn’t pool in any part of the pans and is evenly distributed across the entire surface for a more consistent and even cook. The impressive heating does have a slight downside, though; the handles are made of stainless steel, which conducts heat wonderfully, meaning these handles get extremely hot.

If you’re short on space but still want the benefits of ceramic cookware, this two-pan set is perfect. It lacks the variety and versatility of other sets with more pieces, but they get the job done in a small space with a bit of creativity. GreenPan is known for its durable and highly nonstick cookware, and these pans are the perfect example. The ceramic coating is strong and resists scratches, so these pans will stay smooth for years to come.

You’ve probably seen these ultra-sleek colorful pots and pans somewhere on your Instagram feed; they’re a favorite of influencers and savvy home cooks alike. One of our favorite things about this set, beyond how great they’ll look on your cooktop, is the innovative storage solutions. This set comes with the high-quality pots and pans you'd expect and a pan rack and lid holder to make storage a breeze. In addition, the slick coating means virtually no oil is required, and there’s zero sticking, so cleanup couldn’t be easier. When it comes to making pancakes, Food & Wine Associate Commerce Editor Bridget Degnan always reaches for her Caraway pan. "I choose this pan over my other two nonstick pans because of its design and ease of cleaning," she says. "The slick interior is ideal for flipping pancakes and eggs, and there is never any food stuck to the pan after cooking; it wipes clean with minimal effort." Our only gripe is that, for the price, we wish more pieces were included.

If you’re looking to start a cookware collection from scratch or fully replace your set on a budget, this may be the set for you. This comprehensive set is a bargain with 14 pieces, including some utensils. We especially love the Thermo-Spot technology, a visual indicator on the pan that lets you know when the pan is heated enough to begin cooking — no more flabby chicken skin. The aluminum base heats evenly, but these are incompatible with induction cooktops.

This complete set from ceramic cookware favorite GreenPan comes with everything your kitchen needs, including 8- and 10-inch frypans, 1.5- and 2.25-quart saucepans with lids, a 5-quart casserole with lid, and 3-quart sauté pan with lid. Unlike many other types of nonstick cookware, these pans are rated as safe for up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning they can take high heat and even go in the oven. Do note that the lids are only safe up to 425 degrees. Like all GreenPan cookware, you can expect cookware free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, and the pans’ edges make for easy, spill-free pouring. This set also tops our list as the best nonstick cookware set , and when testing, it performed at top marks during an omelet, sauce, and rice pilaf test. Overall, this set is evenly weighted and comfortable to handle. Price at time of publish: $350

Our Favorite

The GreenPan SearSmart Hard-Anodized Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set is our favorite ceramic set on the market due to its superior design and versatility. If you’re looking for form and function, check out the Caraway Cookware Set for its sleek design and innovative storage.

Factors to Consider

Material

When it comes to the ceramic part of cookware, it’s typically coated around another type of material. The internal part of the pan is usually stainless steel, aluminum, or a combo of the two. Fully aluminum and aluminum cored pans tend to heat better and more evenly though if the bottom of the pan is aluminum, it won’t work on induction cooktops. Stainless steel is versatile and works on any type of stovetop, but it doesn’t heat as well as aluminum. Consider what’s important to you when purchasing your set.

What the Set Includes

Some sets only include a couple of skillets, while others are more comprehensive and have much more variety of pieces. How many pieces you’ll need depends on the type of cooking you do. If you already have some other pans you like or don’t cook often, a smaller set will suit your needs better. Suppose you want to start a pan collection from scratch or replace all your pans. In that case, a more extensive set will probably be better for you, especially if you’re often cooking for a larger family or meals with multiple components.

Induction compatibility

If you have an induction stove, you likely already know that not all cookware is compatible with induction’s unique technology. Induction burners use magnets to detect cookware, so no magnetic surfaces don’t activate the burner and allow them to turn on. Aluminum is the most common material with pans incompatible with induction. But if you have induction burners, you can still reap the benefits of aluminum so long as it’s clad with another induction-friendly material, usually stainless steel.

Ease of Cleaning

No one loves to do extra dishes. A significant advantage of ceramic cookware is its slippery, nonstick surface. This makes cleaning a breeze because there are never any cooked-on messes to scrub out of the pan's surface. Some pans are dishwasher safe, so if saving on clean-up time is important, opt for these varieties.



Frequently Asked Questions Is ceramic cookware safe? You may have heard some things in the past few years about the safety of nonstick cookware. Thankfully, ceramic cookware is a solution to these concerns: It's among the safest coating for cookware because it's tough and can’t get scratched or scraped off as easily as the classic nonstick coating. And when it does, it’s non-toxic and safe to continue to use, even if there’s a scratch or two.

Is ceramic cookware nonstick? Ceramic coating is one of the most nonstick coatings on the market. It creates an ultra-smooth surface that makes food nearly impossible to cling to. Ceramic differs from traditional nonstick coating in almost every way — it’s thinner, more brittle, and usually lasts longer. Its smooth finish also makes healthier cooking more attainable because it requires less oil and butter to prevent sticking.

What are the disadvantages of ceramic cookware? Ceramic is great for nonstick cooking, but there are better tools for techniques like searing and building up a fond. They’re designed to prevent food from getting stuck to the pan, so you won’t get chicken skin as crisp or a pan sauce as flavorful in a ceramic pan. Nonstick cookware, ceramic included, isn’t suited for high heat; stainless steel is the better choice for higher temperatures. Ceramic cookware is also coated, so eventually, the coating can chip off or scratch, which can't happen in other homogenous material pans like fully aluminum or stainless steel.

How do you clean ceramic cookware? Like most cookware, handwashing is always the better cleaning method for ceramic cookware. Some manufacturers say that their cookware is dishwasher safe. Do note that the high heat and pressure of the dishwasher are much harder on your pans than gentle handwashing. Cleaning by hand will extend the life of your pans. The nonstick surface also means that ceramic cookware rarely requires any scrubbing; just a gentle wipe-down with the soft side of a soapy sponge should do it.

Our Expertise

Nick DeSimne researched and wrote this article. They are a food writer with nearly a decade of experience as a professional cook. Nick has used every type of nonstick cookware imaginable during their tenure on the line in restaurant kitchens, including the best of the best ceramic varieties. They also spoke to Jakob Miller, a barbecue expert and passionate cook with a website dedicated to helping home cooks mater barbecue and feel confident in their cooking ability.