With so many cast iron brands on the market, it can be hard to know which are the best — the ones that make pieces that truly stand the test of time. Enameled or non-enameled? Pre-seasoned or unseasoned? Just one skillet or an entire set? Below, we answer these questions with our favorite cast iron cookware pieces loved by our test kitchen and editors.

It might be tempting to keep buying new nonstick pans, but cast iron pieces will last you a lifetime. In addition to its practically indestructible design, the dense metal offers superior heat retention, even cooking, and versatility, allowing you to use it on the stovetop, the grill, and in the oven.

What do cast iron cookware and wine have in common? They both get better with age. The more you use your cast iron cookware, the better results.

Best Overall Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: It offers superior heat distribution when cooking and gives foods even browning. Cons: It has a small pour spout and could cause drippage. Lodge manufactures high-quality cast iron cookware pieces at affordable prices, and this skillet is one of our favorites from the brand, earning a perfect score during our tests. It outperformed more expensive skillets by giving a thick cut of pork a beautiful crust without sticking to the pan. We also found that it consistently produced high, even heat throughout the tests and that it was easier to clean than others. What’s more, you get a comfortable silicone handle cover for safe and smooth transitions between the stove, oven, grill, and table. The skillet is pre-seasoned, compatible with induction cooktops, and has an attractive tag everyone can appreciate. Price at time of publish: $41 Comes Pre-Seasoned: Yes

Best Value Lodge 4-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This set is a budget-friendly way to start using more cast iron cookware pieces. Cons: A hot handle cover is not included with this set. On a budget but eager to outfit your kitchen with a few essential cast iron cookware pieces? Lodge’s 4-piece set includes our test kitchen-approved 10.25-inch skillet, a 10.5-inch round griddle, a 5-quart Dutch oven, and an accompanying lid (which also fits on the skillet) to serve just about every purpose in the kitchen. Plus, they’re suitable for campfire cooking, enabling you to enjoy delicious meals on your adventures. Lodge seasons their cookware with 100% vegetable oil, so you can get straight to cooking after taking this set out of the box. Prepare pancakes for breakfast on the griddle, soup for lunch in the Dutch oven, and steaks for dinner in the classic skillet, all without breaking the bank. Price at time of publish: $132 Comes Pre-Seasoned: Yes

Best Splurge Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Lecreuset.com Pros: This is a heritage set of pieces that comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Cons: The set doesn’t offer as much variety for the cost. After comparing this set to all the other cast iron cookware collections on the market, we named it our favorite because of the craftsmanship the brand has become synonymous with. The enameled cast iron requires no seasoning and is easy to rinse clean — yes, you can technically place it in the dishwasher, but we prefer handwashing for longevity. Every piece, including the knobs, is oven-safe, stain-, and chip-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about damaging your investment. Though Le Creuset’s products are on the expensive side, the quality speaks for itself. Including a limited lifetime warranty, this set features a 9-inch signature skillet, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with a lid, and a 1.75-quart saucepan with a lid. Price at time of publish: $575 Comes Pre-Seasoned: No, not required

Best Small Lodge 6.5-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This is an ideal size for small spaces or those cooking for one to two people. Cons: This will not fit large cuts of meat or meals for a family. For just $10, you can experience the quality of Lodge cast iron cookware. This 6.5-inch skillet offers all the benefits of the larger version, our best overall pick, including being pre-seasoned, induction compatible, and able to withstand temperatures up to 500° F. Even though it’s on the small side, Food & Wine Commerce Writer Elisabeth Sherman testifies to its endless versatility and ability to cook various dishes with ease, including two fried eggs or a low-maintenance dinner for two “without any overcrowding.” Plus, the hole in the handle allows this mini skillet to be a piece of decor on your wall or counter when not in use. Price at time of publish: $10 Comes Pre-Seasoned: Yes

Best Dutch Oven Staub 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte Dutch Oven Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: It’s our favorite Dutch oven because of its thoughtful design and delicious results during our in-house tests. Cons: Foods might stick to the surface, but it’s nothing a little oil can’t fix. Chili, roast chicken, and sourdough bread are just a few delicious recipes you can make using this editor-loved Staub Dutch oven. We put it to the test against other popular Dutch ovens, including ones from brands like Le Creuset and Emile Henry, and it came out on top, producing evenly browned chicken and perfectly cooked rice. We can’t forget about the lid: It’s tight-fitting design retains moisture, so your food comes out full of flavor, and the bumps on the inside return juices to your food for optimal tenderness. Offered in an array of elegant enamel finishes, this heirloom kitchen piece makes a beautiful accent on your stovetop. Price at time of publish: $464 Comes Pre-Seasoned: No, not required

