The 7 Best Carving Boards of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Thanks to its natural antimicrobial properties, wood is a popular choice for carving boards. Wood tends to be gentler on knives , too, which helps keep blades sharper for longer. Our experts put dozens of carving boards through extensive testing, including slicing baguettes and carving entire chickens, and while Made In’s Butcher Block was deemed best overall, all seven boards on this list are worth a closer look.

What’s the difference between a carving board and a cutting board , you ask? They’re pretty similar — but with one key difference: Carving boards have a handy drain channel running around the board's perimeter. This groove collects all the drippings and juices that emerge while carving poultry , slicing steak , or, say, chopping a bunch of tomatoes. You can think of a carving board as a cutting board that helps keep messes at bay.

Best Overall: Made In The Butcher Block 5 Made In View On Madeincookware.com Pros: A spacious carving board that stands up to frequent use. Cons: It’s heavy, so cleaning can be tricky. Made In’s Butcher Block is the real deal. Weighing in at eight pounds with a deep juice groove, this beechwood carving board is ultra-sturdy and ready to handle just about anything you’ll be tempted to slice atop its well-oiled surface. One tester reported that the Made In board is “very durable and resistant to scratches,” providing “more than enough space” for a whole chicken. The tester also enjoyed this carving board for slicing bread, citing that “the size and weight of the board are great for cutting a baguette, and the grooves are helpful for catching crumbs.” Of course, the weight-driven stability means the Made In carving boarding can be tricky to maneuver — especially when it comes to getting it over to the sink for cleaning purposes. This isn’t a board you’re likely to move from counter to table, but if you’re looking for an investment piece that’ll last for years to come, our testers agree that the Made In Butcher Block “looks and feels like a high-quality carving board,” appreciating the functional juice wells and handles on the outer edges for easier grip. Time at price of publish: $129 Material: Beechwood

Beechwood Size: 17.75 x 11.75 x 1.6 inches

Best Value: Joseph Joseph Cut & Carve Multi-Function Cutting Board 4.2 Bed, Bath & Beyond View On Amazon Pros: A lightweight, sturdy, easy-to-clean carving board. Cons: It’s a bit small for carving large pieces of meat.

“This board is great for general prep work in addition to serving as a dependable carving board,” said one tester. Thanks to its durable rubber surface, the Joseph Joseph Cut and Carve Plus is dishwasher-safe and versatile for everything from vegetables to pork tenderloin. Our testers did find the Cut and Carve Plus to be on the small side during the baguette test and noted that a whole chicken took up most of the board. So while this may not be the ideal carving board for your Thanksgiving turkey, if you’re looking for an affordable board that will run double-duty as a daily-use cutting surface, it’s a tough one to beat. One tester even remarked, “I would buy this carving board for myself, and I’d even be willing to pay twice its current cost.” Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Rubber

Rubber Size: 14.5 x 11 x 1 inches

Best Large: Teakhaus Professional Carving Board with Juice Canal 5 Teakhaus View On Teakhaus.com Pros: Reversible, large size makes this one of the most versatile carving boards available. Cons: It’s hefty at 15 pounds. This board is both gorgeous and functional thanks to its reversible surface. Just flip it over to make use of a flat cutting board, or flip it again to use the grooved side for carving. “The heavy-duty construction and deep juice canal blew me away,” said one tester. “Even on an uneven surface, the juices pooled into the groove and never once overflowed onto my table.” Our testers reported having plenty of space on the board while carving a four-pound chicken and are “confident this carving board could accommodate a turkey of any size.” The varied nature of teak woodgrain means knife marks are well-hidden, and, with proper care, our testers have no doubt this Teakhaus carving board will “last a lifetime.” It is heavy at 15 pounds, but given the size and solid wood construction, that’s to be expected. Price at time of publish: $120 Material: Teakwood

Teakwood Size: 24 x 18 x 1.5 inches

Best Grip: Lipper International Acacia Cutting Board with Grid Grip 5 Walmart View On Wayfair View On Walmart View On Lowe's Pros: Ultra-grippy surface ensures food won’t slide around during carving. Cons: Grid design may take some getting used to. At first glance, this Lipper International carving board — with its grid-like center patch — looks more than a little unconventional. But our testers loved how efficiently this board held everything in place, from baguettes to chickens to fresh produce. “Both the gripper grid in the middle and the two juice wells made carving a roast chicken easy peasy,” noted one of the testers. The sturdy acacia board ensured no mess was left on the countertop, and despite reservations that the grippy center might be tricky to clean, our testers were pleasantly surprised to find the opposite. “It was surprisingly easy to remove food scraps, and the board rinsed clean with no issue.” Like other carving boards, this one is large and can make for awkward maneuvering in the sink, but our testers agreed it’s worth the purchase. “I would recommend this carving board due to its excellent functionality, appealing design, and reasonable price,” our tester confirmed. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Acacia wood

Acacia wood Size: 20 x 15 x 1 inches

Best Plastic: OXO Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: Lightweight and easy to clean. Cons: Not as aesthetically pleasing as wooden carving boards. In a lineup of head-turning wooden carving boards, OXO’s plastic contender may not look like much — but don’t discredit this one just yet. Despite its lightweight, slim profile, the OXO carving board comes through with non-slip feet to keep everything in place while slicing. “It didn’t move an inch while I cut my baguette, which is ideal when you’re using something like a serrated knife,” said one tester. Testers acknowledge that the juice well is slender, but thanks to the board’s generous overall size, messes were kept to a minimum, with plenty of space for drippings to distribute. According to our tester, “A three-pound chicken fits nicely on this board. Even as I broke the bird down into pieces, I had enough room to continue carving.” As with most products in the OXO Good Grips line, functionality comes first. Yes, you can pop it in the dishwasher; no, it doesn’t scratch easily. This is a great carving board for the budget-conscious or anyone working in a small space. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Plastic

Plastic Size: 21.1 x 14.5 inches

Best for Poultry: JK Adams Maple Reversible Carving Board 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Pros: Deep juice wells and plenty of space for chicken. Cons: This is a meat-centric carving board.

Though this reversible carving board has juice wells on both sides, one side has an indentation designed to cradle your roast chicken — or other poultry — during the carving process.

“I never realized the center cavity and juice well could make things so easy,” said our tester, who confirmed that the roast chicken stayed put during carving. The cavity helped to capture some of the drippings and didn’t add any difficulty to the cleaning process afterward. The tester also noted that the J.K. Adams board did show knife marks right away, but “nothing beyond the normal wear and tear one should expect.” This carving board could be just the thing you didn’t know you were missing in the kitchen — our tester said, “I never felt I was lacking these features before, but now having used a carving board with an indentation and juice well, I would absolutely purchase this board for its special features. It also helps that it’s good-looking.” Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Maple wood

Maple wood Size: 20 x 14 x 1.25 inches

