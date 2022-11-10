The 12 Best Canning Products for 2022

Canning requires some initial research and the right tools, but that shouldn't scare you off! "I always end classes with an encouragement to try canning,” says Ward. “Better yet, try it with friends, family, and neighbors. It’s a great way to make the prep work go fast, build community, and have fun. Plus, everyone takes home jars of good stuff." Here, we bring together our top picks for everything you need to safely can delicious, healthy food, including jars, pickling salt, and the best resource book.

Canning works by creating a sealed vacuum inside a jar, which prevents spoilage and keeps ingredients fresh for an extended period. Hot water bath canning is the simplest method and requires less of an up-front investment, but is not as versatile as pressure canning , which involves special equipment but allows you to process meat and low-acid foods. It's one of many ways to preserve your food, and alongside other techniques like dehydration and fermentation , can keep your summer bounty delicious and ready to enjoy year-round.

Canning is an age-old method for putting up food, from pickles and pie filling to soups and even meat. In fact, you can use it for anything but food but dairy and high-fat foods, which gives you countless possibilities for food preservation, according to Christina Ward, the Master Food Preserver for Wisconsin and author of Preservation: The Art and Science of Canning, Fermentation, and Dehydration . You can even recreate some of your favorite jarred foods , like canned tomatoes .

Best Pressure Canner: All American 1930 10.5-Quart Pressure Cooker and Canner Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Durable, high-quality canners from All-American have stood the test of time and are the top pick of food-preserving experts. Cons: The high price tag may put this canner out of reach for budget shoppers. All-American's pressure canners are the gold standard among food-preserving experts and home-preserving enthusiasts, and for good reason. According to Ward, All-American pressure canners are the best for their durable construction and long life. Though the up-front cost is high, these canners will last a lifetime and are worth every penny. We like this model because its 21.5-quart capacity is large enough to put up a batch of jars without crowding your countertop or cabinet. If you plan to put up a lot of food, try All-American’s 41-quart model (though bear in mind these large canners can be too heavy for glass-top stoves). If you want a smaller pressure canner, the 12-quart canner is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $420



Best Pickling Salt: Morton Canning and Pickling Salt Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Webstaurantstore.com Pros: This salt is made specifically for canning recipes, and it has no additives. Cons: It may not be not as versatile as the go-to salt in your kitchen. When canning pickles and other preserves, the salt you choose is important. "All salts used for canning must be 100 percent salt. That means no table salts, as they have additional chemical additives to prevent caking. Canning salt, sea salt, and kosher salt are all good to use, but always double check that your choice is free from additives," says Ward. Morton is a trusted name in salt and produces many varieties. Different salts have more or less salinity (your sea salt and kosher salt, for example, may not contain exactly the same percentage of sodium). We like this one because it's custom-made for canning, and it can be used in trusted canning recipes without modifications. It comes in a four-pound box, meaning you'll have enough salt for multiple canning projects. Price at time of publish: $1.86

Best Canning Jars: Ball Glass Regular Mouth 16-Ounce Mason Jars with Lids and Bands Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: These affordable jars are the perfect size for jams, pickles, and more from a trusted brand in canning. Cons: The 16-ounce size may not be large enough for whole vegetables or other large canning projects. When looking for jars, it's important to use jars specifically made for canning, as these jars are sturdy enough to hold up to the heat and pressure of canning without exploding and cracks. Ball is a go-to choice for canning jars, and the name has become ubiquitous with home canning here in the United States. When we're starting a canning project, we often reach for these, which can be easily found online and even at your local grocery store or hardware store. Ball jars come in a range of sizes, from tiny jam jars that are perfect for gifting to big half-gallon jars for large batches of pickles or for canning meals and meats, and everything in between. We love pint jars because they are large enough to hold a variety of preserves, without being so big that we need to invest in a large-capacity canner or process the jars for extended periods. Price at time of publish: $27

Best Water Bath Canner: Granite Ware 21.5-Quart Water Canner with Lid and Jar Rack Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Pros: This attractive, affordable canner is the perfect size for home canning projects. Cons: Hot water bath canners cannot be used for all canning projects, particularly for low-acid foods. Also, the porcelain that makes up this canner’s exterior can chip if dropped. Graniteware's iconic, speckled pots have been a top pick for home canners since the 1870s and are still loved today. But there's a lot to love about this pot beyond its looks. It can accommodate enough jars for most canning projects, it's compatible with a variety of stovetops, and it distributes heat evenly. It’s durable, too, though the porcelain coating may chip if the pot is dropped. I've had my Graniteware canning pot and rack for over 20 years, and both work just as well as they did the day I bought them. The pot comes with a jar rack that fits perfectly inside and has handles for easy removal. The pot is dishwasher safe, too, though the rack is best washed by hand. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Canning Set for Beginners: Concord 7-Piece Home Canning Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Pros: This canning set includes almost everything you need to start preserving at home. Cons: The set doesn’t include a pot or jars. Also, the grey color of the set isn't as eye-catching as some other options. A great gift for yourself or a food-loving friend, this user-friendly set has just about everything you need to start making simple hot water bath-canned foods at home. We especially like this set because it includes a rack, which means you can convert an existing pot into a water bath canner. The only thing you'll need to purchase is a set of jars. This set includes a lid lifter and a jar lifter, two important tools for safely grabbing your jars from hot water for filling, and a funnel for mess-free preserving, which makes this set a great value. We wish it came in more, brighter colors, but the subtle grey would be a great choice for many kitchens. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Jar Storage: Roots & Harvest Canning Safecrate for Jelly Jars The Home Depot View On Home Depot Pros: This affordable crate takes up minimal space and keeps jars safe. Cons: Plastic is not as sustainable as other materials. The mantra in my kitchen is "the more jars, the merrier," but as any canning enthusiast can tell you, those towers of glass jars can feel precarious. To keep jars secure and separated, without them rolling together, I count on Lem's Roots & Harvest Canning Jar Safecrates. What sets this one apart is the lid, which snaps to the base to hold jars firmly in place even if the crate itself is bumped. We also like that these crates are stackable for kitchens with limited storage space. And, for home canners on the move, they're easy to carry and keep jars from knocking together and breaking in transit. And they’re perfect for bringing your new home-canned preserves to friends and family to give as gifts. Price at time of publish: $18

Best Canning Rack: Granite Ware Canner Rack, 21.5-Quart Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This affordable, durable rack is sturdy enough to hold a batch of full jars and includes handles to safely lift them in and out of the water. Cons: The 21-quart design will not work in smaller canning pots; handles can become hot during use. The same rack the GraniteWare 21.5-quart hot water canner use is available as an affordable, standalone purchase. This rack is a great option if you already have a large, lidded pot you'd like to use as a canner, and it's the perfect capacity for many home canning projects. We opt for metal racks over silicone or plastic because they're incredibly durable; this one will last through years of canning projects. We especially like this rack for its sturdy handles, which make it easy to lift the entire rack out of hot water to fill jars and put them back in the water. Make sure you use oven mitts, though, as the handles become hot during the canning process. The chrome rack is dishwasher safe, and the handles fold flat for easy storage without too much bulk. Price at time of publish: $18

Best Jar Lifter: Ball Secure-Grip Jar Lifter Walmart View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Pros: Ergonomic handles protect hands from heat and make lifting jars a breeze. Cons: It’s more expensive than other jar lifters. If you've ever tried to wrangle canning jars out of a hot water bath with a tea towel or hot pad, you understand how much of a lifesaver a jar lifter is. Jar lifters are a set of tongs specially shaped to grip around the neck of your canning jars to, as the name implies, remove them from water, while keeping your hands out of harm's way. There are many jar lifters on the market, including others from Ball and from trusted names like Kilner (an English canning company), but we chose this one because of its sturdy, ergonomic handle. Unlike many jar lifters, this one has a thicker handle to help you get a secure grasp on your jars without digging into your palms. Plus, the coated grip keeps jars from slipping. Price at time of publish: $16

Best Funnel: Harold Import Wide Mouth Canning Funnel Amazon View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware Pros: The durable funnel is easy to clean and rust-resistant, and its wide mouth makes filling jars a mess-free breeze. Cons: It doesn’t come with a detachable nozzle or strainer like some funnels Canning funnels are a bit different than your standard kitchen funnel. Their wider opening means you can easily pour jams, jellies, and other preserves without spilling and without bits of fruit getting stuck in the funnel's mouth. We have many reasons to love this funnel, not least of all is its adorable little loop handle, which helps you hold your funnel in place and remove it without getting jam (or syrup, or jelly) all over your hand. We also love its rust-resistant stainless steel build, which is more durable and sustainable than plastic while still being dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $13

Best Digital Scale: Taylor Precision Products Compact Digital Scale Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Katom.com Pros: This waterproof scale helps you accurately weigh up to 11 pounds of ingredients while being compact and easy to store. Cons: For large-scale kitchen projects, its 11-pound weight limit may be too low. Taylor Precision Products is well-known for its kitchen scales, and users recommend this model for home and commercial kitchens alike. Measuring by weight rather than volume ensures that you're reproducing recipes accurately, so this scale is a great choice for home canners who want to make sure they're using the appropriate amount of salt and other ingredients. It requires AAA batteries, which are included, and is easy to set up and use. We also appreciate the scale's low profile: It's small enough to tuck away in a drawer or cabinet, and it doesn't take up much counter space. We especially love that it’s waterproof and has an easy-to-clean surface and removable weighing platform, so a spill during measuring won't be the end of the world (or at least the end of your scale). Price at time of publish: $21

Best Cookbook: Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com View On Target Pros: Ball is a trusted source on canning, and this cookbook has been a resource to countless people before. Cons: The pressure canning section is a little thin. For decades, the Ball Blue Book was the standard for home canning books. Ball now continues its tradition of sharing canning expertise in this hefty volume that features over 400 recipes. We appreciate the thorough guidance for home canning as well as the many creative ideas for preserving at home. The hardcover book is sturdy, too, and will last on your shelves (and in your kitchen) for years to come. Price at time of publish: $20