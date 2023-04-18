Canning is one of my favorite summer traditions, especially for preserving produce I grow or buy from the local farmer's market. There's something magical about being able to put up food from one season to enjoy in another, and nothing gives me a mood boost in winter quite like cracking open a jar of sunny summer garden tomato sauce. With canning equipment and just a little know-how, pressure canning and hot water bath canning are easy – not to mention, fun and rewarding. (And the jars look great on kitchen shelves!) Here we share our favorite books on canning for beginners, seasoned preservers, and everyone in between.

Best Overall So Easy To Preserve, 6th Edition UGA View On Uga.edu Many canning experts consider So Easy to Preserve the best home-preserving book in the U.S. While this book is not as widely available at retailers as our other picks (though sometimes you can find used copies), it's hands down my favorite for a few reasons. First, it's comprehensive: you'll find plenty of recipes to whet your appetite here. Second, but more importantly, it explains the reasons a canning project works or doesn't, so you can understand the process and safely engage in canning experiments of your own. We also love the spiral binding, which means the book lays flat for easy reference in the kitchen. If you’re going to purchase just one canning book, let it be this one. Price at time of publish: $25 Full Title: So Easy to Preserve, 6th Edition

So Easy to Preserve, 6th Edition Author: Elizabeth Andress and Judy Harrison, Eds.

Elizabeth Andress and Judy Harrison, Eds. Number of Pages: 388

388 E-book Available: No

Best for Beginners Ball Canning Back to Basics Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barnesandnoble.com Ball Canning has long been the trusted source for canning information (and of course, for jars as well), and this particular book is a great entry point into the world of canning. Many canning enthusiasts began with simple recipes like jams and pickles, which have enough acid or sugar to can safely in a hot water bath, and I always recommend the recipes in Back to Basics to first-time canners. The book gives you useful insights into the canning process, troubleshooting, and simple recipes, so you can build your confidence in the kitchen and put up some great preserves while you're at it. Price at time of publish: $15 Full Title: Ball Canning Back to Basics: A Foolproof Guide to Canning Jams, Jellies, Pickles, and More

Ball Canning Back to Basics: A Foolproof Guide to Canning Jams, Jellies, Pickles, and More Author: Ball Home Canning Test Kitchen

Ball Home Canning Test Kitchen Number of Pages: 192

192 E-book Available: Yes

Best New Release The Homestead Canning Cookbook Amazon View On Amazon This book came into the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s one of my favorite new books on canning. Full of beautiful photography and typography, the visual appeal of this book give and mouthwatering recipes would make it a great gift, though you’ll almost certainly want to keep it yourself. I love that the recipes are creative and easy to follow, and written by an expert: author Georgia Varozza is a certified master food preserver who knows the ins and outs of safe canning. Price at time of publish: $16 Full Title: The Homestead Canning Cookbook: Simple, Safe Instructions from a Certified Master Food Preserver

The Homestead Canning Cookbook: Simple, Safe Instructions from a Certified Master Food Preserver Author: Georgia Varozza

Georgia Varozza Number of Pages: 208

208 E-book Available: Yes

Best for Pressure Canning The All New Ball Book of Canning and Preserving Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Ball has been publishing comprehensive canning books for roughly a century, so it's no surprise that this new volume is a winner in my book. Ball has published dozens of editions of its canning explainer, the Blue Book, and even though this one goes by a different name, the spirit of the book is the same, according to canning expert Christina Ward. "I do like the 2020 edition of the Complete Book of Food Preservation. Though I still refer to all the Ball-published canning books as the Blue Book,” she says. Many canning books focus on water bath canning, but this book focuses on pressure canning as well, making it our top pick on the subject. As with other Ball books, it offers comprehensive guidance on the canning process, including methods and equipment, so you can go into your kitchen equipped with the knowledge you need to put up a bounty of summer foods. Price at time of publish: $18 Full Title: The All New Ball Book of Canning and Preserving: Over 350 of the Best Canned, Jammed, Pickled, and Preserved Recipes

The All New Ball Book of Canning and Preserving: Over 350 of the Best Canned, Jammed, Pickled, and Preserved Recipes Author: Ball Home Canning Test Kitchen

Ball Home Canning Test Kitchen Number of Pages: 368

368 E-book Available: Yes