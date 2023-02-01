What to Buy The 5 Best Candy Thermometers for 2023, According to Our Tests The ThermoPro TP510 Waterproof Digital Candy Thermometer was the best. By Nick DeSimone Published on February 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite The Tests FAQ What Didn’t Make the List Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Food & Wine / Marcus Millan If you’re not someone who regularly makes candy at home, you might think, “Why would I need a candy thermometer?” But candy thermometers aren’t just for candy. Sure, they’re great for monitoring the state of sugar for some homemade nut brittle or caramel topping for ice cream, but they can do so much more. A candy thermometer is perfect for deep frying — another notoriously fickle task in a home kitchen. Even shallow or pan frying can be made easier with the inclusion of a candy thermometer. Knowing the exact temperature takes the guesswork out of frying, jam-making, or sugar work. Once you add one to your drawer, you’ll wonder how you ever cooked without it. Gone are the days of burnt sugar setting off the smoke detector or pale, flabby chicken skin due to too-cold oil. To find the most useful, reliable candy thermometers, we tested 13 for their ease of use and accuracy. The ThermoPro TP510 Waterproof Digital Candy Thermometer tops our list, but read on to find which candy thermometer is best for you. Our Top Picks Best Overall: ThermoPro TP510 Waterproof Digital Candy Thermometer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Runner-Up: OXO Good Grips Glass Candy and Deep Fry Thermometer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Taylor Precision Products Taylor Candy And Jelly Deep Fry Thermometer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bluetooth: Williams Sonoma Bluetooth Candy Thermometer at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best for Deep Frying: CDN Digital Deep Fry Thermometer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall ThermoPro TP510 Waterproof Digital Candy Thermometer with Pot Clip 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Our testers loved this model for its fast, accurate performance and extra design features. Cons: The top-heavy design makes it feel unstable at times. This thermometer emerged as an instant favorite among our testers. It gave the fastest reading of all that we tested and was accurate. We also loved the design: It was the only one we tried with a backlight, and it was simple to read and use, especially with the printed target temperatures on the head. The only part of the design our testers didn't like was the head size compared to the probe. Its large size makes it very top-heavy and prone to falling over. This, coupled with the extra long probe, make it feel a bit unstable. Price at time of publish: $24 Measures: 15 inchesDisplay-type: DigitalTemperature range: -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit Best Overall Runner-Up OXO Good Grips Glass Candy and Deep Fry Thermometer 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: We loved this thermometer's quick, accurate measurements and innovative design. Cons: We didn’t love the clip on this model. This OXO model was edged out only slightly in our tests. Our testers loved its lightning-quick and accurate reading, which made using it a breeze. We noted that even for the price, which is on the higher side, this thermometer was worth the money and “an excellent value” due to its stellar performance. Our testers also loved its thoughtful design — the end of the probe is U-shaped to avoid scratching your cookware, and the names of the sugar stages are printed on the interface for easy reference. Our only complaint was that the tight clip made the thermometer challenging to move and adjust. Price at time of publish: $21 Measures: 16.5 inchesDisplay-type: Analog Temperature range: 100 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit Best Value Taylor Precision Products Taylor Candy And Jelly Deep Fry Thermometer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: We loved the design of the bulb of the thermometer and its competitive price. Cons: This thermometer can be more challenging to read. This is a good thermometer at a low price. It’s an analog thermometer, so by comparison, it’s harder to read than its digital peers. The candy stages are noted on the edge, cluttering the thermometer's body, but it didn’t interfere much with the temperature numbering. Our testers noted that this is exacerbated when the thermometer gets seamy during cooking. While the thermometer is great for large batches, our testers found it particularly handy for small or shallow batches of melted sugar or frying. The bulb almost reaches but doesn't touch the bottom of the pot. Nevertheless, one tester said, “you [get] accurate readings, even with small batches of candy, without having to tip the pot.” As a professional pastry chef, Chef Conn Zhang at Hutong NYC, also reaches for his Taylor candy thermometer at work. He says, “I find Taylor accurate... [It] offers me two things I need for sugar work. Accuracy and safety. I usually use a thermometer for the sugar syrup when making an Italian meringue, macarons, or specialty desserts at Hutong.” Price at time of publish: $10 Measures: 12 inchesDisplay-type: AnalogTemperature range: 100 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit The 6 Best Meat Thermometers for 2023 Best Bluetooth Williams Sonoma Bluetooth Candy Thermometer 4.2 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: We loved this thermometer's convenient Bluetooth feature and secure clip. Cons: This thermometer's screen can be small and difficult to read. The Bluetooth feature on this model is great because you can connect your thermometer to your phone to set your target temperature, and the thermometer will beep when reached, taking the guesswork out of trying to maintain a temperature or reading the small readout screen. This is helpful for this model since the screen is particularly small and can be difficult to see. The option to connect to your phone makes it easier for anyone with vision impairments or if you are cooking with children and want to include them without the danger of exposing them to boiling hot oil or sugar. Our testers also loved how secure the clip was, which made it feel safer. Price at time of publish: $65 Measures: 10 inchesDisplay-type: DigitalTemperature range: -40 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit Best for Deep Frying CDN Digital Deep Fry Programmable Thermometer 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This model had several fryer-specific features that we loved and extreme accuracy. Cons: We didn’t like that this thermometer doesn’t have an off button. A fluctuation of just 5 or 10 degrees can mean the difference between golden brown and delicious and soggy, greasy, and flabby when it comes to deep frying. This CDN model snagged our top spot for frying due to its thoughtful, fryer-friendly features. Our favorites are the steam guard to prevent dangerous splatter from water droplets falling from the screen and the ability to program a set temperature with an alert beep. During our testing, it was one of the most accurate, which is vital for frying. However, our testers were disappointed to learn that there’s no off button, saying, “You turn it on, then it just auto-shuts off after an hour…I would have liked an off button to save battery juice.” Unfortunately, the lack of this button means you’ll likely have to buy new batteries much sooner than other thermometers. Price at time of publish: $23 Measures: 14 inchesDisplay-type: DigitalTemperature range: 40 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit The 7 Best Pasta Pots of 2023 Our Favorite We loved the ThermoPro TP510 Waterproof Digital Candy Thermometer for its easy use; its highly user-friendly interface and features landed it in our top spot without question. The OXO Good Grips Glass Candy and Deep Fry Thermometer was a close second for its quick and accurate readouts and ideal design. The Tests To test the capabilities of each thermometer, our product testers performed two tests. The first, the boiling water test, sought to determine the accuracy of each thermometer. The testers boiled water and timed how long each thermometer took to read 212 degrees Fahrenheit — the temperature at which water boils — and if each accurately read that measurement. Next, they performed the sugar candy test to assess the accuracy of the thermometers and their general use. Each tester attached the thermometers to the pans when possible and made a high-temperature candy recipe from start to finish. Testers were asked to note the ease of cleaning, accuracy, ease of use, and quality of the final product. Finally, testers were asked questions about each thermometer’s performance, which we used to rate and rank the thermometers. Frequently Asked Questions How do you use a candy thermometer? Many candy thermometers feature a clip that lets you set it on the rim of the pan. The bottom of the thermometer sits in the pan but not touching the bottom to get an accurate, hands-free reading. Others are a probe style, similar to meat thermometers, that need to be held in whatever you’re measuring though those are less common. Can you use a meat thermometer as a candy thermometer? In a pinch, a meat thermometer can give you a somewhat accurate measurement when it comes to deep frying or candy making, but they’re not meant for that task. Freya Drake, former pastry chef of Bluehour, Castagna, and Pambiche in Portland, Oregon, and chef instructor at Kitchen Ambition, says the distinction is “all about the shape and materials. A meat thermometer is designed to poke through a cut of meat to test the internal temperature, so the probe-style tip is usually metal.” To use a meat thermometer instead of a candy thermometer, you must hold it steady in whatever liquid you have so the reading can be consistent. For example, suppose you’re looking to find the general temperature. In that case, this is fine, but for things like caramel making, knowing the exact temperature of the sugar mixture is imperative, and this method might not give you the accurate readings you need. How do you clean a candy thermometer? First and foremost, never put any type of thermometer in the dishwasher. Most thermometers can be thoroughly cleaned with a kitchen towel dipped in warm soapy water and rinsed. For thermometers crusted with anything sticky or cooked on, Elizabeth LaBau, cookbook author and candy maker behind Sugar Hero, recommends, “submerge the thermometer in a pan of water and let it sit. Soon, the water will dissolve the sugar, and the thermometer will be clean. This process is pretty fast, but if you want to speed things up even more, you can put the thermometer in a saucepan of water and bring it to a boil.” Regardless of how you clean your thermometer, always dry it thoroughly with a kitchen towel and let air dry the rest of the way. This prevents rust and any corruption of any internal electronics that might be present. In order to assess the best candy thermometers on the market, Nick used data from our expert testers. Our testers put each thermometer through the same series of exhaustive tests to fairly compare them to each other and meticulously test each thermometer's abilities. Nick also spoke with several candy experts and pastry chefs for this article. All chefs they spoke with have extensive knowledge of pastry and candy making with combined decades of experience using candy thermometers in their daily work.