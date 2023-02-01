To find the most useful, reliable candy thermometers, we tested 13 for their ease of use and accuracy. The ThermoPro TP510 Waterproof Digital Candy Thermometer tops our list, but read on to find which candy thermometer is best for you.

A candy thermometer is perfect for deep frying — another notoriously fickle task in a home kitchen. Even shallow or pan frying can be made easier with the inclusion of a candy thermometer. Knowing the exact temperature takes the guesswork out of frying, jam-making, or sugar work. Once you add one to your drawer, you’ll wonder how you ever cooked without it. Gone are the days of burnt sugar setting off the smoke detector or pale, flabby chicken skin due to too-cold oil.

If you’re not someone who regularly makes candy at home , you might think, “Why would I need a candy thermometer?” But candy thermometers aren’t just for candy. Sure, they’re great for monitoring the state of sugar for some homemade nut brittle or caramel topping for ice cream, but they can do so much more.

Best Overall ThermoPro TP510 Waterproof Digital Candy Thermometer with Pot Clip 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Our testers loved this model for its fast, accurate performance and extra design features. Cons: The top-heavy design makes it feel unstable at times. This thermometer emerged as an instant favorite among our testers. It gave the fastest reading of all that we tested and was accurate. We also loved the design: It was the only one we tried with a backlight, and it was simple to read and use, especially with the printed target temperatures on the head. The only part of the design our testers didn't like was the head size compared to the probe. Its large size makes it very top-heavy and prone to falling over. This, coupled with the extra long probe, make it feel a bit unstable. Price at time of publish: $24 Measures: 15 inches

15 inches Display-type: Digital

Digital Temperature range: -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Overall Runner-Up OXO Good Grips Glass Candy and Deep Fry Thermometer 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: We loved this thermometer's quick, accurate measurements and innovative design. Cons: We didn’t love the clip on this model. This OXO model was edged out only slightly in our tests. Our testers loved its lightning-quick and accurate reading, which made using it a breeze. We noted that even for the price, which is on the higher side, this thermometer was worth the money and “an excellent value” due to its stellar performance. Our testers also loved its thoughtful design — the end of the probe is U-shaped to avoid scratching your cookware, and the names of the sugar stages are printed on the interface for easy reference. Our only complaint was that the tight clip made the thermometer challenging to move and adjust. Price at time of publish: $21 Measures: 16.5 inches

16.5 inches Display-type: Analog

Analog Temperature range: 100 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Value Taylor Precision Products Taylor Candy And Jelly Deep Fry Thermometer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: We loved the design of the bulb of the thermometer and its competitive price. Cons: This thermometer can be more challenging to read. This is a good thermometer at a low price. It’s an analog thermometer, so by comparison, it’s harder to read than its digital peers. The candy stages are noted on the edge, cluttering the thermometer's body, but it didn’t interfere much with the temperature numbering. Our testers noted that this is exacerbated when the thermometer gets seamy during cooking. While the thermometer is great for large batches, our testers found it particularly handy for small or shallow batches of melted sugar or frying. The bulb almost reaches but doesn't touch the bottom of the pot. Nevertheless, one tester said, “you [get] accurate readings, even with small batches of candy, without having to tip the pot.” As a professional pastry chef, Chef Conn Zhang at Hutong NYC, also reaches for his Taylor candy thermometer at work. He says, “I find Taylor accurate... [It] offers me two things I need for sugar work. Accuracy and safety. I usually use a thermometer for the sugar syrup when making an Italian meringue, macarons, or specialty desserts at Hutong.” Price at time of publish: $10 Measures: 12 inches

12 inches Display-type: Analog

Analog Temperature range: 100 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Bluetooth Williams Sonoma Bluetooth Candy Thermometer 4.2 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: We loved this thermometer's convenient Bluetooth feature and secure clip. Cons: This thermometer's screen can be small and difficult to read. The Bluetooth feature on this model is great because you can connect your thermometer to your phone to set your target temperature, and the thermometer will beep when reached, taking the guesswork out of trying to maintain a temperature or reading the small readout screen. This is helpful for this model since the screen is particularly small and can be difficult to see. The option to connect to your phone makes it easier for anyone with vision impairments or if you are cooking with children and want to include them without the danger of exposing them to boiling hot oil or sugar. Our testers also loved how secure the clip was, which made it feel safer. Price at time of publish: $65 Measures: 10 inches

10 inches Display-type: Digital

Digital Temperature range: -40 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit