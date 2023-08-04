To help kick off your collection in style, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best candle holders for a chic upgrade to your next dinner party . From durable, outdoor-friendly lanterns and modern candelabras to tiny glass votives, these candle holders are a surefire way to elevate your next dinner party. They’ll even make takeout feel special — they’re just that pretty.

“Candles make a space light up with romanticism and create a sense of excitement when entertaining with friends,” says interior designer Linda Hayslett of LH.Designs . “No room is at a disadvantage if you want to use candles for lighting — they can help any space come alive, from your dining room to your deck.”

To throw a truly epic dinner party, you'll need to create the right ambiance, full of cozy vibes and welcoming details. Beyond gorgeous dishware , crisp linens , and fresh blooms, there is one key component to hosting a dinner party with good vibes: candlelight. Take a look at any well-designed bar or restaurant, and you’ll notice that much of the ambiance comes from the soft glow of candlelight, plus the tastefully curated candle holders.

Best Overall Terrain Antiqued Brass Candlestick Terrain View On Anthropologie View On Shopterrain.com You can’t go wrong with a classic brass style. Designed to look like a lucky antique find, this solid candle holder from Terrain will bring a touch of vintage appeal to any dinner party scene. This style nabbed top honors on our list thanks to its sheer versatility — it can easily flex between a fancy dinner party scene for friends and a casual Sunday lunch with family. Plus, the modest price allows you to invest in several holders should you want to run them down your table for a dramatic effect. The low style is just 4 inches tall, so it will still be easy to see your guests across the table, even with it holding a full-sized taper candle. Because they’re made from solid brass, they’re also nice and weighty, so you don’t run as much of a risk of them tipping over. Bonus: You can also snag medium and tall sizes of this design for a collected, mix-and-match look. Pair them with classic white tapers for a timeless scene or a soft pastel hue (sage green or blush, perhaps?) for a romantic, ethereal look. Price at time of publish: From $22 Material: Brass

Brass Dimensions: 4 x 3.5 inches

Best Value Crate & Barrel Hand-Forged Black Metal Taper Candle Holder Centerpiece Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel If bang for your buck is what you’re after, look no further than this eccentric squiggle candle holder from Crate and Barrel. Hand-forged in durable iron, it includes spots for three taper candles, so you can multiply your glow for under $80. The long and lean shape (and playful curves) allow it to act as a stunning centerpiece, so you can forgo any florals or other ornamental decorations on your tablescape and let this piece shine. This candle holder is designed in collaboration with Jake Arnold, an interior designer for big names like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, and Aaron Paul, scoring you A-List style without breaking the bank. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Iron

Iron Dimensions: 3.5 x 22.75 x 5.25 inches

Best Splurge Arhaus Layla Taper Holder Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Candle holders are like jewelry for your dining table — and when you think about it that way, doesn’t that make them a very worthy splurge? For a design that will turn heads at your next dinner party, consider investing in a few of these brass holders from Arhaus. Modeled after intricate Moroccan candlesticks, they’re the perfect accompaniment to an eclectic tabletop scene, giving your home a collected, worldly appeal that usually only comes from years and years of amassing vintage travel finds. Weighty and dramatic (the large size is 17 inches tall), the solid brass design features intricate fascinating ribs, all finished in a lightly antiqued treatment that will only get better each time you use them. While they are on the pricier side, these tapers are a worthy buy for a meaningful wedding gift or for anyone looking to splurge on quality homewares. Price at time of publish: From $119 Material: Brass

Brass Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 14.75 inches (small); 5 x 5 x 17 inches (large)

Best Set Fable Candle Holder Set Fable View On Fable.com If you’re someone who likes the aesthetic appeal of a coordinating set, look no further than this duo of simple-yet-stunning taper candle holders from Fable. Like the rest of their classic dinnerware, this pair is made from natural stoneware that’s hand-finished in Portugal. The holders themselves are low and unassuming, making them the ideal pick for anyone who prefers a quieter tabletop scene or leans more minimalist in their aesthetic. Available in two different sizes, each pair is teamed with your choice of black or white taper candles so you can style them up right away (and don’t have to worry about finding a candle design that fits properly). Choose from a selection of five subtle glazes — including soft green, muddy taupe, and speckled white — each of which coordinates perfectly with one of the brand’s dishware lines, if soup-to-nuts tabletop synergy is your jam. Price at time of publish: $57 Material: Stoneware

Stoneware Dimensions: 1.5 x 3.5 inches (small); 2 x 5 inches (large)

Best Metal CB2 Allis Black Taper Candle Holder CB2 View On CB2 Looking for a bit of edge? These powder-coated black metal candlesticks from CB2 are just the vibe you need. Sourced by designer Hayslett. these candlesticks pair perfectly with matte black flatware or sculptural wine glasses but would look equally as chic alongside old-school china for a traditional-meets-industrial aesthetic. “This tapered candle holder is a great stylish, sleek look that pairs well with a modern, moody space,” she adds. “The black metal with the small round detailing on the base gives a classic yet cool vibe when paired with a white, gray, or black taper candle.” Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 11 x 4.5 inches

Best for Tealights Serene Spaces Living Green Ribbed Glass Votive Holders, Set of 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart If you’re looking to create a wow-worthy effect with tons of candlelight, votives are where it’s at. They tend to be less expensive than their larger counterparts, meaning you can spring for more of them to really up the impact of your display. This trendy ribbed style from Amazon adds a fresh pop of green to your tablescape while throwing the most beautiful light thanks to the faceted construction. The coolest part? While one side is designed to hold votive candles, they can be flipped over to house taper candles as well. Genius, right? Designer Molly Torres Portnof of DATE Interiors suggests layering candles like these votives in your dining room, bathroom, and primary bedroom especially, adding, “Any mundane activity instantly becomes dreamy, chic, and romantic in candlelight.” Price at time of publish: $22 Material: Glass

Glass Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 2.25 inches

Best Colorful Anthropologie Delaney Candlestick, Medium Pink Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Anthropologie is known for its funky tabletop accessories, and its Delaney line of candlesticks is no exception. Made of airy-colored glass, they have a playful silhouette with various bubbles, curves, and ribs that feel both classic and of the moment. You can select a few in your favorite shade or mix and match several of the 10 shapes and colors for a kaleidoscope effect that will leave your dinner party guests smiling. Our advice? Pair them with simple white taper candles so the beauty of the colored glass can shine. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Glass

Glass Dimensions: From 4 to 11 inches in height

Best Wood Farmhouse Pottery Wood Candlesticks West Elm View On Farmhousepottery.com View On Food52 View On West Elm To create a rustic and casual tablescape, you can’t go wrong with a classic collection of wooden candlesticks. Handcrafted in Vermont out of New England ash wood, these simple designs are solid and stunning, transforming a basic tabletop accessory into an heirloom-worthy find. Choose from two different heights (each designed to hold taper candles) and three different stains to create country-chic farm-to-table vibes at your next dinner or holiday meal. Price at time of publish $65 Material: Wood

Wood Dimensions: 2.75 x 6 inches (small), 3 x 9 inches (medium)

Best Outdoor Frontgate Tucker Teak Lantern Frontgate View On Frontgate Why should your alfresco celebration cease just because the sun has gone down? With these Frontgate outdoor lanterns, it doesn’t have to. They’re made from weather-resistant teak, enclosed on all four sides by shatterproof glass, and feature drainage holes at the base, so they can hold their own against anything Mother Nature throws at them, from wind and rain to glaring sunlight. Team them with real hurricane candles for that authentic glow or a battery-powered version so you don’t have to worry about partying until the wick burns out. Price at time of publish: $169 Material: Wood, glass, and stainless steel

Wood, glass, and stainless steel Dimensions: 9.5 x 9.5 x 16 inches (small), 9.5 x 9.5 x 21 inches (medium), 9.5 x 9.5 x 28 (large)

Best Floating Pottery Barn Floating Glass Candleholder Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn There’s a candle holder out there for every decor style — and these are perfect for the more modern-leaning among us. Meant to be paired with pillar votive candles, these barely-there candle holders are designed to create the illusion that your flames are floating in mid-air. They’re made of Borrosil glass, which remains ultra-clear while boasting the ability to withstand more heat and pressure than average. Choose from three different sizes or spring for the trio that includes all of them for a magical outdoor dinner party scene. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Glass

Glass Dimensions: 2.75 x 6 inches (small), 2.75 x 7.75 inches (medium), 2.75 x 11.5 inches (large)

Best Candelabra SIN Weylyn Candelabra West Elm View On Virginiasin.com View On West Elm If the phrase “candelabra” calls to mind Liberace or The Phantom of the Opera, you’re not alone; they can feel antiquated (and not in a cool way). The good news? There are plenty of modern candelabra designs out there — and we found one of the best. Handcrafted in Brooklyn by ceramicist Virginia Sin, this six-candle ceramic holder is loosely modeled after a ribbon, though it feels more modern than overtly feminine. Made of durable stoneware and available in snowy white or rich black, the piece features hand-formed “waves,” each of which has an inconspicuous hole at the center for a slim taper candle. It’s the perfect standout centerpiece for your next bash — and will look just as whimsical residing on your tabletop or mantle when not in use. Price at time of publish: $160 Material: Stoneware

Stoneware Dimensions: 18.5 x 3 x 5 inches

Best for Tapers Fredericks & Mae Short Taper Candleholder Wall Sconce Food52 View On Food52 View On Fredericksandmae.com Adding candlelight to your tabletop is a no-brainer for a dinner party — but it’s not your only option. If you want to bring ambiance to the kitchen (or anywhere else in your home) without wiring new electricity, these taper candleholders from Fredericks & Mae are a stunning solution. Modeled after antique sconces, this dual iron taper candle holder is atmospheric, sophisticated, and designed to complement any decor style. To attach your tapers, simply wedge the ends of the candle onto the pointed spike for a sturdy and seamless arrangement. Price at time of publish: $46 Material: Iron

Iron Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 6 inches

Best Ceramic Crate & Barrel Grande Délicat Taper Candle Holder Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Candle holders can be stunning, but most look pretty funny without said candles actually in them, making you less likely to leave them out when you’re not actively entertaining. Not this pick from Crate and Barrel, though. Mimicking the look of a shallow vessel or vase, it strikes a beautiful silhouette whether empty or paired with a taper candle, so you can leave it on your dining room table or mantle regardless of party status. The sturdy ceramic body is designed with a goes-with-anything creamy white glaze and subtle texture for a piece that honestly gets better and better the longer you look at it. Price at time of publish: $90 Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Dimensions: 7.68 x 7.09 x 12.6 inches

Best Glass Pottery Barn Hammered Café Recycled Hurricane Candleholder Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Glass may be one of the quietest, most understated materials out there, but when done correctly, it can make a lasting impression. Case in point? These standout pillar candle holders from Pottery Barn. Handcrafted in India from recycled glass and available in four different sizes, they feature a gently tapered shape and subtle faceted sides for a slightly modern twist on the traditional hurricane. But that’s not even the best part: Each piece is designed with a unique “hammered” finish, which lends a wavy appearance to the glass — a look that was commonly seen on old windows that were made by hand. The result is a shimmering effect that makes the glowing flame inside dance. While we love this style as a pillar candle holder, it can also be used as a vase or decorative piece, making it the ultimate in versatility. Price at time of publish: From $70 Material: Recycled glass

Recycled glass Dimensions: 2.25 x 2.25 x 2.75 inches and larger