The 7 Best Can Openers That Cut Smoothly Every Time

That’s why we did the research for you and found the models worth buying after evaluating each one’s design and ease of use. Whether you want an electric, manual, or ambidextrous can opener, our list features options that are functional and built to last.

Can openers aren’t an exciting or expensive purchase, but they are an item you want to buy once and never again, or at least for a long time. If you’ve dealt with a janky can opener, you know the importance of a quality one — one that latches on effortlessly and cuts smoothly around the entire can.

Best Overall, Manual Zyliss Lock N’ Lift Can Opener 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sur La Table Pros: We love its lid lock mechanism, smooth-turning soft handle, and built-in magnet for retrieving the top. Cons: It’s mostly made of plastic. This manual can opener from Zyliss lands in the top spot on our list because, frankly, the company nailed the design. Our favorite feature is that once punctured the lid, the blades lock into place, meaning you don’t squeeze the handles tightly as you move around the can. After opening the can, you simply press the red release button to unlock the blades from the lid. Following that step, you use the magnetic part of the can opener to lift the lid out of the can and throw it away for completely hands-free disposal. Best of all, this smartly-designed model is just a little over $20. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Manual crank

Best Overall, Electric Hamilton Beach Classic Chrome Heavyweight Electric Automatic Can Opener 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: The cutting mechanism is very consistent and efficient, plus you can pop it off easily to clean. Cons: The opener itself is quite light (despite its large size), so you need to hold onto larger cans. During our electric can openers test, this Hamilton Beach model performed the best. The instructions are clear, it’s easy to notch cans into the cutting mechanism, and it’s truly hands-free (with the exception of a 28-ounce can, which our testers needed to hold to keep the can and the opener from tipping over). A magnetic piece holds onto the top of the can, so you can pull the can away and then toss the lid without having to dig your fingers into the can, plus it stops cutting automatically once the top has been completely removed. At 10 inches tall, 5 inches wide, and 6 inches deep, it’s the largest can opener on this list, so it might not fit as easily into your utensil drawer as others. Price at time of publish: $27 Type: Electric

Best Value EZ-DUZ-IT Can Opener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: Basic, durable, and high-quality, this can opener gets the job done. Cons: It’s lacking features that other models have. If you’re looking for a no-fuss, no-frills model, this is the can opener for you. A simple swing-style design, it’s the tried-and-true place, squeeze, and turn kind of can opener. The handles are covered with a layer of rubber to grip comfortably, and the crank handle and blade are made of durable carbon steel. It’s the heaviest manual can opener on our list, so it isn’t particularly gentle on the hands. That said, you can rest easy knowing you won’t need a new can opener anytime soon. Price at time of publish: $15 Type: Manual crank

Best with Bottle Opener KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can/Bottle Opener 8.34-Inch Black Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros: This can opener does two jobs in one gadget, making it well worth your money. Cons: Both the can and bottle openers are relatively basic. It’s hard to turn down a two-in-one gadget, especially when it will save room in cluttered kitchen drawers. For this reason and more, we recommend this KitchenAid can and bottle opener. It has a straightforward, user-friendly design, featuring a rust-resistant stainless steel manual crank mechanism for opening all kinds of cans, ergonomic handles for comfort, and a built-in bottle opener at the top to effortlessly remove caps. The bottle opener does make it a little longer than many of the other manual openers on our list, but we let that slide considering it has a bonus tool. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Manual crank

Best Ergonomic Oxo Good Grips Smooth Edge Can Opener 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros: This manual can opener is functional and reliable while being gentle on the hands. Cons: Its side-wind mechanism might take a few tries to get used to. Gripping the arms of a can opener and turning the crank can be challenging for cooks with arthritic hands or weak wrists. If you can relate, we recommend the OXO Good Grips opener. The long arms are cushioned and slightly curved to fit perfectly into your palm, and the knob is also large and soft. Built-in pliers for hands-free top removal round out the user-friendly features. Plus, instead of cutting inside the upper rim of the can, this can opener cuts around the outside — so if you only need a cup of beans, you can put the top of the can back on, place it in the refrigerator, and use the rest another time. Price at time of publish: $26 Type: Manual crank

7.5 inches Dishwasher-Safe: No



Best Compact Korin Japanese Can Opener 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Korin.com Pros: If you’re planning a long backpacking or camping trip, this is an excellent choice. Cons: A true manual can opener, it requires more effort than others. While all the other manual can openers on this list feature gears that turn to cut through the lid, this manual can opener hands you the reins. Entirely made of sturdy steel, it won’t bend or break regardless of how much force you use to pierce the top of cans. Before you scoff at the primitive nature of it all, consider that this can opener has no chance of the gears misaligning, rusting, or growing dull and ceasing to work. Likewise, it’s by far the smallest, so if you’re heading out on a backpacking trip and need to bring a can opener, this is your best bet. Price at time of publish: $9 Type: Manual cut

5 inches Dishwasher-Safe: No