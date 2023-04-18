Menapace’s cooking approach to camping centers around the fire pit, but even if you’re cooking over a camp stove or portable grill , you'll appreciate the added space a camping table provides for building burgers and stacking s’mores. With meal prep in mind, we researched hundreds of options to find the best camping tables for your next outdoor adventure.

“Picnic tables are usually far away from the fire pit, which is where I do most of my cooking,” Menapace says. “A camping table allows me to have a prep space near the heat source, which reduces schlepping back and forth.”

Anyone who has ever been camping knows that at a campground, meal prep space is often quite limited. Sure, most sites have a picnic table, but the surface is usually quickly taken up by sandwich-making, card games, and all the essential camping gear that piles up. For Damon Menapace, an avid camper and the culinary director at Primal Supply Meats in Philadelphia, the built-in picnic table poses another major issue.

Best Overall REI Co-op Camp Prep Table REI View On REI Pros: This table has adjustable legs, which makes it easy to set up on uneven terrain. Cons: The sturdy construction of this table means that it’s heavy, so it’s only ideal for campgrounds where you can pull your car right up to the site. With an aluminum surface and steel construction, the REI Co-op Camp Prep Table is a sturdy, dependable option for all kinds of use. Its biggest draw is the adjustable legs, which make it appropriate for both standing tasks like chopping and prepping meals, and for sitting. The adjustable legs are also helpful on uneven ground, where they can be used to create a flat surface. The table folds in half to carry and store, but the legs pop out easily so one person can quickly assemble the table. The surface is powder coated to avoid rusting and heat-resistant so you can move a hot cast iron without worry. The table features a handle and canvas bag for storage and travel. Price at time of publish: $149 Material: Aluminum tabletop, steel construction

Aluminum tabletop, steel construction Weight: 19 pounds 11 ounces

19 pounds 11 ounces Dimensions: 24 x 49 x 22-31 inches

Best Budget LIFETIME Height Adjustable Craft Camping and Utility Folding Table Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: At an affordable price, this table is great for camping and appropriate for other like tailgating or backyard barbecues. Cons: The surface of this table is not heatproof, so you’ll need trivets or other heat protectors if you’re working with hot cooking tools. When a straightforward table is all you need, our budget pick is the perfect option. With a lightweight but durable polyethylene surface and a steel base, this table can be topped with a tablecloth for dinnertime, set next to your cooking space for prepping, and then easily folded up for transit. The legs easily fold down into the back of the table surface before the top gets folded in half. Sturdy notches hold the two halves together while folded, and a handle makes it easy to carry from place to place. With a 200-pound weight capacity, you won’t have to think twice about what you’re using it for at your campsite. The adjustable legs are a bonus, making it easy to lower to a height perfect for kids. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: High-density polyethylene, powder-coated steel

High-density polyethylene, powder-coated steel Weight: 22 pounds

22 pounds Dimensions: 48 x 24 x 24-36 inches

Best Splurge Mountain Summit Gear Aluminum Folding Picnic Table REI View On REI Pros: This fold-up picnic table includes seating for four adults. Cons: Each seat has the capacity for up to 225 pounds, which might be too low for some users. If what you’re after is an all-in-one table with built-in chairs, Mountain Summit’s folding picnic table is an excellent option. The lightweight aluminum table starts folded into one compact, easy-to-carry rectangle with a comfortable handle. It intuitively folds out into a four-seat picnic table with a heatproof top and four small stools. For off-roading or backcountry camping without a campsite picnic table, this table is a great addition to any camping setup. For warmer weather locations, the table has an umbrella hole in the center that makes adding a little shade simple. The unit is aluminum and won’t rust even when exposed to wind and rain. Price at time of publish: $175 Material: Composite and aluminum

Composite and aluminum Weight: 22 pounds

22 pounds Dimensions: 53.5 x 33.5 x 26.5 inches

Best Roll-Top Table Moosejaw Eatastic Roll-Top Table Moosejaw View On Walmart View On Moosejaw.com Pros: The roll-top construction of this table means it packs down small and weighs less than other options. Cons: A lower weight capacity means heavy-duty gear might overwhelm this table. Roll-top tables are an excellent option when size and weight are a concern. This roll-top table from Moosejaw is lightweight and folds up efficiently to avoid taking up too much space. The setup process is easy and takes just one person. We love the storage added by the mesh sling underneath the tabletop, perfect for holding water bottles, jackets, or other items that aren’t in use. The table adjusts from coffee table to counter height, allowing you to use it for multiple settings. Gather four people around it to eat dinner, or raise it to allow for better slicing and dicing. Later in the evening, lower it down and use it as a resting place for beverages and card games. Price at time of publish: $89 Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Weight: 16 pounds

16 pounds Dimensions: 48 x 27.3 x 25.5-34 inches

Best with Storage L.L.Bean Camp Table L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Pros: A mesh shelf under this table is perfect for drying dishes. Cons: This table’s small size makes it better for couples or used as a side table. Sometimes a small table that can be easily moved around your campsite is the best option. In those situations, opt for L.L. Bean’s super-portable camp table. With a detachable roll-top and accordion-style base similar to a camping chair, this table can be quickly picked up and placed wherever you might need it, whether that’s next to your chair to hold a beverage, in front of you for eating a meal, or next to your camp stove. A super-convenient mesh shelf underneath the table adds extra storage for snacks, cooking utensils, flashlights, and more. A canvas bag makes storage and transport easy. Price at time of publish: $89 Material : Mesh and aluminum

: Mesh and aluminum Weight: 4 pounds 14 ounces

4 pounds 14 ounces Dimensions: 27.6 x 26.8 x 27.2 inches

Best Large Dining Table ALPS Mountaineering Dining Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On REI Pros: This large yet lightweight table is perfect for big groups. Cons: Unlike some of our other picks, this table is not adjustable. When you’re heading out on a camping trip with a larger group, a second full-size table can be invaluable. For those occasions, bring along ALPS Mountaineering Dining Table, a roll-top unit that packs down small and is surprisingly lightweight, but is large enough to seat four to six people. The construction makes this table very light: simply roll up the surface and fold down the base to pack it up. Safe for hot items and rustproof, the only drawback of this table is that it lacks height adjustment, making it better for seated activities like eating or playing games. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Weight: 12 pounds

12 pounds Dimensions: ‎28 x 43 x 28 inches

Best Full Cooking Station GCI Outdoor Master Cook Station Portable Outdoor Folding Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Pros: All the storage you could need is built into this all-in-one camping cook station. Cons: The cook station doesn’t come with a carrying bag. When you’re cooking for bigger groups or setting up a campsite for a longer stay, a cooking station offers all the bells and whistles. This one from GCI has a hook to hang a lantern at night, plenty of space for a camp stove, a canvas sling for dirty or unused dishes, plus several shelves and even a place to hang a roll of paper towels. The GCI cook station is best for campgrounds or backyards with a flat surface as the legs are not adjustable and can be shaky on uneven or rocky terrain. The unit is easy to unfold and set up but doesn’t come with a carrying bag. Price at time of publish: $145 Material: Aluminum and steel

Aluminum and steel Weight: 22.4 pounds

22.4 pounds Dimensions: 22.2 x 70.1 x 68.3 inches

Best Small Dining Table REI Co-op Camp Roll Table REI View On REI Pros: Efficient construction makes this table easy to set up and break down. Cons: This small table has a comparatively low weight capacity of 100 pounds. For groups of two to three people, REI Co-op’s Camp Roll Table is a lightweight and easy-to-set-up dining table. The accordion-style base is braced with aluminum piping that creates a very stable base, while the roll-top surface is rigid and heat-safe. The table breaks down for storage in a canvas bag, and can easily be set up by one person. This table does not have adjustable legs, which means on rocky surfaces the table won’t always create a perfectly flat surface. It also means that this table is specifically best for seated activities: users will find it uncomfortable to lean over the table to do prep or other standing activities. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Weight: 8 pounds 8 ounces

8 pounds 8 ounces Dimensions: 27.5 x 27.5 x 27.5 inches

Best Compact Cooking Station Mountain Summit Gear Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Pros: This slightly smaller cooking station is good for car camping. Cons: Most of the cooking station is made from aluminum, but the canvas is not waterproof. When you’re looking for a little more storage than just a table, but don’t want something as large as the GCI outdoor cooking station, we recommend the Mountain Summer Gear Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen. Set up, it is slightly more compact than our other pick, but still has a surface perfect for prepping food or settling your camp stove. Off to the side, it also has a canvas-protected shelving unit that can keep dishes clean and out of the way or store food that doesn’t need to be in a cooler. We like this unit for its lightweight construction and because the tabletops are roll-top, which makes the whole unit compact when packed down. Price at time of publish: $150 Material : Aluminum and canvas

: Aluminum and canvas Weight : 13 pounds 8 ounces

: 13 pounds 8 ounces Dimensions: 56.2 x 18.9 x 31.5 inches

Best Lightweight PORTAL Camping Table Foldable Portable with Adjustable Legs Amazon View On Amazon Pros: At just nine pounds, this table offers the best size-to-weight ratio. Cons: A low weight capacity of just 66 pounds might be a problem for some users. This lightweight table is made from aluminum with a roll-top construction, which makes it the lightest large table we recommend. If weight is an important concern, this table weighs in at just nine pounds and comes in an easy-to-carry and pack canvas bag. The table is large enough to seat four people and offers plenty of space for prep and storage. The adjustable legs make it even more versatile. Because of its lightweight construction, however, it has a relatively low weight capacity, which makes this table incompatible with heavier items like large fish or breaking down large animals. Price at time of publish: $72 Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Weight: 9 pounds

9 pounds Dimensions: 35.4 x 20.9 x 27.5 inches