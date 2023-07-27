Now, whether I’m cooking over an open fire or setting up a camp stove on the nearest available stump, I make sure I have the right gear to make a delicious meal outdoors. I’ve tested several of the below mess kits and learned quite a bit about what is essential (and what adds bulk to my pack). Here are the best mess kits for campers who love to cook.

Growing up in California, I spent loads of time camping, hiking, and backpacking. Despite my career as a former chef, I found that I was never properly stocked with the right food storage containers, utensils, or cookware when making meals at a campsite. Once I made other outdoors-oriented friends, however, I quickly discovered the importance of compact and highly portable camping mess kits. These kits include all of the essentials you'll need to cook at a campsite and nothing you won't use.

Whether you’ve planned a car camping trip or a week-long backpacking excursion, you'll need the right tools for cooking outdoors. Without the right supplies, cooking and dining in the elements can be challenging (not to mention unpredictable). Plus, after physically exerting yourself on the trails all day, the last thing you’ll want to worry about is if your campsite is stocked with the right cooking tools to make dinner.

Best Overall GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Dualist HS Cookset Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Pros This cookware set includes all the basics, is lightweight, and it includes pieces that can be used for a variety of functions. Cons This kit only has one pot included, so for those looking to cook more than one dish at a time, this can be limiting. We also found that the mugs can be a little awkward to drink from. In addition to being lightweight, this kit is extremely compact, making it ideal for carrying in your pack (if reconfigured, it even has room to fit a small, 8-ounce fuel canister inside). The two-person set doesn’t skimp on any essential pieces and holds up to other, heavier options. The 1.8-liter nonstick pot comes with a helpful straining lid and is crafted from hard-anodized aluminum, which works well for retaining and distributing heat. During our tests, we found the mugs to be a bit awkward in shape, but we liked that they can double as bowls, serving four instead of two. Plus, they’re insulated to keep your food or beverage at a safe temperature for longer and prevent your hands from overheating. The entire set is contained in a storage bag that doubles as a portable sink or water bucket, so cleanup is speedy, and transporting water is effortless. Price at the time of publish: $95 Material : Silicone, nylon, polypropylene, non-stick coated, and hard-anodized aluminum

Best Value Odoland 15pcs Camping Cookware Mess Kit Amazon View On Amazon Pros This kit’s affordable price point does not compromise the quality of its materials. Cons The kit may rattle while being carried, and the cookware lid does not fit perfectly on top of all the pieces. A great option for those just beginning to spend time outdoors or those shopping within a certain budget, this 2.75-pound kit is complete with three different nonstick, lightweight, aluminum cooking vessels. The set even includes a frying pan, which is unusual for most mess kits. Each pot has thermally insulated handles, and the included foldable spoon doubles as a lever for the lid, so you can safely check on boiling water. While all the components may not silently nest inside one another, once the kit is fully assembled, it makes for a small and sturdy package at around 8 x 6 inches. The stainless steel cups and plates won’t retain odors or stains and are durable for long-term usage. While we found the folding utensils to be a little flimsy during testing, they still get the job done. Because the set has gaps when it’s stacked, there is extra room to fit a few extraneous personal items like lighters, napkins, or even a mini camping stove. Price at the time of publish: $36 Material : Hard-anodized aluminum, stainless steel, and silicone

Best Splurge GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Camper Cookset Amazon View On Amazon View On Moosejaw.com View On REI Pros This cookware set is complete with multiple cookware pieces and durable components, making it the perfect compact option if you plan on making more than just a single-pot meal. Cons This set is too heavy and large for certain camping activities such as backpacking. It also does not include utensils. This lightweight kit has all the bells and whistles to make what can otherwise be a finicky ordeal nearly as easy as cooking in your home kitchen. The bottoms of the cookware pieces are scored to evenly disperse heat, and a specialized Teflon coating will heat the surface hot more rapidly than other nonstick options, improving fuel efficiency and ensuring a quick meal when after a long day of hiking. The lids are perforated along one side for straining and have silicone seals that retain moisture. Odor-resistant polypropylene plates and bowls easily nest within the setup, housing a foldable handle for the cookware with extra room for folding utensils, lighters, or other small accouterments. This all-in-one mess kit gets points for its versatility, and in our opinion, it’s worth the splurge for the peace of mind it provides. You’ll have all the cooking tools you’ll need. Price at the time of publish: $160 Material : Silicone, nylon, polypropylene, nonstick coated, and hard-anodized aluminum

Best for Backpacking UCO 6-Piece Camping Mess Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware Pros This slim, featherweight mess kit is designed to withstand a lot of wear and tear and includes some innovative features such as a silicone gasket to help prevent spillage. Cons While you can technically eat off of both sides of the primary container, the top is a bit shallow and narrow for larger or messier meals. When backpacking, weight and size are primary concerns in choosing the gear. At a whopping 0.8 pounds, this UCO Mess Kit is about as light as it gets. Plus, once it’s snapped together, it measures just three inches wide. The top/plate and bottom/bowl seal together with a silicone gasket to contain a collapsible cup, and a tether straps utensils to the outside which can also be used to hang-dry all five pieces after washing. During our testing, we found the rounded corners made scooping up the last bits of any meal effortless, which is important if you’re quickly downing a bowl of hearty morning oatmeal before hitting the trails. Plus, with only the cup nestled inside, there’s room for spare bits and bobs. This set also works wonderfully as a container for meal prep or mise en place as you cook. As a bonus detail, the cutlery can slide together to create an extra-long utensil for cooking or scooping into dehydrated meal bags. Price at the time of publish: $28 Material : Polypropylene, nylon, and TPE

Best for Car Camping Stanley Adventure Base Camp Cookset for 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Campsaver.com Pros The cookware components of this all-inclusive kit are superior in construction and come along with a variety of utensils, accessories, and serveware for outdoor meals made easy. Cons Although the design and materials are top-notch in this surprisingly compact kit, it’s the heaviest choice in our list by nearly three pounds. There are no cups or mugs included in this set. This durable kit from editor-loved brand Stanley has everything from a large boiling pot to a folding spatula and drying rack. Held together by a bungee and with a clear stacking diagram etched on the lid, all the components fit seamlessly for an easily portable, albeit heavy, kit. The two stainless steel cookware pieces have thick bottoms and aluminum cores that disperse heat evenly without hot spots or discoloration. Fully stock your base camp with the included four heavy-duty BPA-free plates and bowls, a flexible trivet that doubles as a pot holder, a cutting board, a drying rack, and foldable utensils, including a spatula and spoon). We think this Stanley Cookset makes a great option for car camping, where you won’t need to lug it very far from the trunk to the table. Plus, it looks like cookware we'd use in our home kitchens. Points for aesthetics! Price at the time of publish: $90 Material : Stainless steel, BPA-free plastic, and bungee cord

Best Solo Kit Sea to Summit Alpha Pot Cookset 1.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Pros The Alpha Pot Cookset 1.1 is small, compact, and lightweight, and it’s constructed of safe, sturdy materials ideal for just one camper. Cons This kit is simple and limited, it does not include utensils, and the lid and koozie must be removed from the cup to lock the pot shut. This cookware set is a no-frills, all-in-one kit practically designed for a single camper. It includes one 1.2-liter anodized aluminum pot, a large bowl, and a mug with a koozie and a top. Thanks to the pot’s locking handle, all the components can be securely contained inside the pot for seamless transportation. The whole kit weighs less than a pound, which makes this pick a great solo backpacking option. The interior of the pot is non-abrasive, easy to clean, and heats up quickly. Both the bowl and cup are constructed from BPA-free, glass-reinforced polypropylene, meaning they hold up to heavy usage and a wide range of temperatures. The cup’s lid and koozie protect your hands. However, both the corresponding lid and koozie must be fully removed to lock the kit. Price at the time of publish: $60 Material : Hard-anodized aluminum alloy and stainless steel, silicone, and BPA-free polypropylene

Best for Picnics Light My Fire Camping Mess Kit Amazon View On Amazon Pros Light as a feather, this Scandi mess kit boasts extra compartments and containers, making it an optimal choice for picnics and beach days. Cons This kit is not the best option for those who do not need multiple, smaller containers. Incredibly lightweight, this mess kit makes a great option for camping, but it also works flawlessly for day trips and picnics at the park. It comes in multiple cute colors and doubles as a bento box. Along with its lidded plate and bowl, this kit also contains two airtight containers and a collapsible cup, so you can pack up a full spread without worrying about mixing meal components or running out of room in your picnic basket. Once you’ve snacked away, just stack all the empty pieces together and secure the whole thing with the included harness for a compact carry. Every included unit is constructed with environmentally-friendly bioplastic and recycled ingredients that significantly lower the carbon footprint of the kit, so you can enjoy the outdoors without worrying about harming the planet. Plus, it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, which means you can use it to pack lunches or as food storage containers at home. Price at the time of publish: $20 Material : BPA-free biolplastic

Best Dinnerware Kit Coleman 24-Piece Enamel Dinnerware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com Pros Enamelware is known for its durability, which means this set can withstand years of heavy-duty use at the campsite. Cons Unlike every other option we’ve included in our list, this Colemen set does not have a carry bag or included method of containment. Coated in classic red speckled enamel, this 24-piece set is a practical and versatile dinnerware set for both grilling burgers in the backyard and sitting down for breakfast at a campsite. Known for its sturdy and long-lasting qualities, enamelware will also retain heat, keeping your meal warm as you eat, even on the chilliest of nights. Aside from the bowls, plates, and mugs, there is also a full set of table-ready cutlery stowed away in a flatware storage roll, which keeps knives, forks, spoons, and other sharp utensils safely secured. This roll is especially handy if you’re looking for a safe way to store paring knives or other sharp objects while packing or traveling. Price at the time of publish: $55 Material : Enamel, stainless steel, and plastic

