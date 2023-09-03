Amazon Is Taking Up to 40% Off Bestselling Camping Gear for Labor Day—Shop the 11 Best Deals Now

Summer is usually touted as the best season for outdoorsy activities. That said, if you prefer crisp air and changing leaves (as opposed to stifling heat and stubborn mosquitoes), fall camping is more enjoyable. Since Labor Day marks the informal end of summer for a lot of people, it’s a fitting time to stock up on camping essentials for your next fall trip.

Over Labor Day weekend, Amazon is slashing prices on top-rated camping brands like Stanley, Coleman, and plenty more. Right now, you can save on mess kits, portable coffee makers, coolers, and anything else you’d need to make your next adventure a success. Best of all, discounts are as high as 40% off right now.

Best Labor Day Camping Gear Deals

Stanley Camp Pour Over Set

Amazon

Thanks to its stainless steel design, this Stanley pour-over set is virtually unbreakable and brews a hot cup of coffee without absorbing subtle flavors and aromatic oils. All you need are coffee grounds and boiling water — the coffee drips straight into the insulated mug, and you can replace the pour-over strainer with the included easy-sip lid when it’s time to hit the trail.

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove

Amazon

This four-in-one camping cooker includes a stove, a wok, a reversible griddle, and a grill, so you can cook like a pro even in the great outdoors. It has removable legs and is packable, making it especially portable, and it only needs a propane cylinder (sold separately) for matchless, push-button ignition.

Coleman Steel-Belted Cooler

Amazon

The Coleman steel-belted cooler utilizes a heavy-duty insulated body to keep ice frozen for up to four days, according to the brand. It’s roomy enough to hold as many as 85 cans and it doubles as an impromptu seat thanks to the fact that it can reportedly support up to 250 pounds. According to reviewers, the construction and stain-resistant liner deliver the lifetime quality that buyers have come to expect from the brand: “I had a Coleman cooler like this before and it lasted me probably close to 40 years,” one wrote.

Rtic Ultra-Light Hard Cooler

Amazon

If you’re looking for something a little more portable, this 52-quart Rtic hard cooler is 30% lighter than similar rotomolded options, but it still has 3 inches of foam insulation to keep ice cold for up to 10 days, according to the brand. It’s also bear-resistant thanks to its rubber t-latches and has rope handles with textured grips for easier carrying.

Stanley Adventure All-In-One Boil + Brew French Press

Amazon

Boil your water, brew a rich, delicious cup of coffee, and strain out the grounds — all in the same container. This Stanley French press set is tough enough to handle an open flame, so after boiling, you can just add your coffee grounds and press the plunger. The set nests for compact portability, but still serves up to four people. It’s a great way to make coffee at a campsite without any fuss.

Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa

Amazon

Eat, drink, and even sleep in luxury wherever you happen to be, all thanks to this best-selling inflatable air sofa. It fills up without pumps or your lungs (just pull it through the air to inflate it), after which it provides a cushy, convenient, comfortable spot to lounge — headrest and storage pocket included. Get it in your choice of nine solid colors or seven prints to match your sense of style.

Trebo Half Gallon Water Bottle with Paracord Handle

Amazon

This bottle has a 2-liter capacity as well as a double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel interior, which keeps the contents ice cold for up to 48 hours or hot for up to 24. It also comes with interchangeable lids for sipping, gulping, and leak-free travel, not to mention a carrying pouch, carrying strap, and paracord handle.

Uco 4-Piece Camping Mess Kit

Amazon

Everyone needs a solid camp mess kit, and this Uco set has everything you need to enjoy a meal in nature. It comes with a bowl, a plate, a three-in-one spork, and a tether. When combined, they create a container with an airtight seal to protect and preserve whatever’s inside. According to reviewers, the set is durable, easy to clean, and compact for light travel.

Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set

Amazon

A number-one best-seller in open-fire cookware, and one of our favorites, the Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set is currently on sale for its lowest price in months. It includes 21 components for prepping, cooking, serving, and eating, most of which are made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel. The kit cleans easily and then nests together for portable travel, a feature we absolutely love, since it leaves more room for delicious ingredients.

Jolly Green Products Rotating Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

Amazon

Whether you’re bringing the kids or you’re a kid at heart, these wood and stainless steel roasting sticks will make your next camping trip much more joyful. Their telescoping designs extend from 10 to 34 inches, and they have thumb-operated spinwheels so you can effortlessly rotate your marshmallows for even roasting. They’re also sturdy enough to support hot dogs and sausages and the set of five comes in a cute travel pouch to keep everything organized, even when you’re on-the-go.

Conjgi Camping Cookware Storage Utensils Bag

Amazon

If delicious food is the highlight of your camping experience, this cookware storage bag has been called the “best camping set yet,” by shoppers. It includes all the culinary luxuries, including prep and serving utensils, roasting sticks, a bottle opener, a few kebabs, and salt and pepper shakers, all in a compact, easy-to-carry bag that comes in five color options.

