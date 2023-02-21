The Best Camping Coffee Makers to Take on Your Next Adventure

With Calatrello’s expertise and our own research as coffee-drinking outdoor enthusiasts, we’ve assembled a great lineup of the best camping coffee makers on the market today. With its comprehensive accessories and quality brewing capability, the Aeropress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press Kit is our choice for best overall, but read on to learn more.

“When it comes to brewing coffee on a camping trip, it’s all about portability, ease of use, and, of course, a great-tasting cup of coffee,” says Heather Calatrello, owner and head roaster at ShedLight Coffee Roasters . “Some opt for the simplest option and use instant coffee while in the wilderness, but we prefer to take the manual brewing route when away from electricity and convenience.”

Connecting with the outdoors is one of life’s simplest pleasures, and so is a great cup of coffee . Fortunately, the two don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Thanks to an array of clever tools and camping coffee makers, you can enjoy a fantastic brew in the woods, on top of a mountain, or during a quick break on the trails.

Best Overall AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press Pros: This versatile kit includes everything you need (except coffee). Cons: Lots of parts could prove pesky on the go. "You can always opt for the trusty Aeropress," says Calatrello, and we agree. The Aeropress Go is lightweight, doubles as both brewing vessel and travel mug, and the kit comes with everything from a scoop to paper filters — all at a very reasonable price. This camping coffee maker has a 10-ounce capacity, meaning you can make between 1-3 servings without a long wait: just one minute for hot coffee or two minutes for cold brew. Aeropress Go is a great all-rounder for travel, camping, hiking, or even a quick afternoon coffee right at your desk. Price at time of publish: $30 Capacity: 10 ounces Dimensions: 4.75 x 4.75 x 11.75 inches Weight: 318 grams / .7 pounds Brew Type: French press

10 ounces Dimensions: 4.75 x 4.75 x 11.75 inches

4.75 x 4.75 x 11.75 inches Weight: 318 grams / .7 pounds

318 grams / .7 pounds Brew Type: French press

Best Value Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper Size 02 Pros: Inexpensive and super lightweight. Cons: Not as durable as other options on this list. For a lightweight, inexpensive camping coffee solution, it's tough to beat the Hario V60. This plastic pour-over vessel can easily be tossed into a daypack and used with just about any mug you'd like. The V60 comes in white, red, or translucent, and it's heat resistant to accommodate exposure to boiling water. This is a no-frills coffee maker and isn't as durable as a stainless steel dripper (we like the Kalita Wave 185!), but if you're looking for something cheap and cheerful, well, here it is. Price at time of publish: $25 Capacity: 10 ounces Dimensions: 4.33 x 4.8 x 4.92 inches Weight: 200 grams / .4 pounds Brew Type: Pour-over

10 ounces Dimensions: 4.33 x 4.8 x 4.92 inches

4.33 x 4.8 x 4.92 inches Weight: 200 grams / .4 pounds

200 grams / .4 pounds Brew Type: Pour-over

Best Splurge 1Zpresso JX-Pro S Manual Coffee Grinder Pros: A portable grinder will provide the freshest possible coffee. Cons: It's a little bulky for backpacking. If you really want to splash out on campground coffee-making, treat yourself to a high-end manual grinder. "We never recommend buying pre-ground coffee or grinding coffee in advance to bring on a trip," says Calatrello, who is a staunch believer in drinking coffee that is as fresh as possible. "The best option for camping trips is to bring a manual grinder along for the ride, and the 1Zpresso JX-Pro is our favorite. It'll grind for any brewing style you like and does so extremely well." Yes, it's an extra piece of equipment to carry, but the JX-Pro has a folding handle for increased portability, and its 200-click settings give you full control over the size of the grind. As a result, this is the perfect companion to any style of camping coffee maker. Price at time of publish: $170 Capacity: 35 grams Dimensions: 8.54 x 6.38 x 2.87 inches Weight: 2.14 pounds Brew Type: N/A

35 grams Dimensions: 8.54 x 6.38 x 2.87 inches

8.54 x 6.38 x 2.87 inches Weight: 2.14 pounds

2.14 pounds Brew Type: N/A

Best Multi-Purpose Stanley Boil and Brew Camping French Press Pros: A durable, versatile, and flame-safe French press. Cons: Don't grab the hot handle with bare hands. This is a coffee maker truly built for adventure. Instead of heating water in one vessel to pour into another, you can heat directly in the Stanley Adventure All-In-One. The stainless steel construction means it's safe for use right over the campfire, so feel free to use it for coffee, tea, or any other time you need to boil water. We also appreciate the 32-ounce capacity, which means you can use the Stanley Adventure to make coffee for more than one person. Sure, it's a little bulky, and you won't want to grab the handle without a towel or heat-proof gloves if you've had it over the flames, but this is definitely a multi-purpose tool you'll be glad to have on hand. Price at time of publish: $24 Capacity: 32 ounces Dimensions: 4.3 x 4.3 x 7.6 inches Weight: 421 grams / .9 pounds Brew Type: French press

32 ounces Dimensions: 4.3 x 4.3 x 7.6 inches

4.3 x 4.3 x 7.6 inches Weight: 421 grams / .9 pounds

421 grams / .9 pounds Brew Type: French press

Best for Espresso Wacaco Nanopresso Pros: Produces great espresso — crema and all. Cons: It's pricey. The Wacaco Nanopresso uses pumping action to create the pressure (up to 18 bars) necessary to pull a great shot of espresso. It works best with a fine grind that is firmly tamped, but once you've got everything sorted, you'll be impressed with the quality (and crema) of portable espresso from this clever tool. Between the price and quantity of yield, this maybe isn't the most practical camping coffee maker, but it does a good job of living up to its claims and will most certainly be appreciated by discerning coffee drinkers. Price at time of publish: $70 Capacity: 2.7 ounces Dimensions: 2.8 x 2.44 x 6.14 inches Weight: 337 grams / .7 pounds Brew Type: Espresso

2.7 ounces Dimensions: 2.8 x 2.44 x 6.14 inches

2.8 x 2.44 x 6.14 inches Weight: 337 grams / .7 pounds

337 grams / .7 pounds Brew Type: Espresso

Best for Groups BruTrek BaseCamp Coffee Press Pros: This is a big, durable French press. Cons: It's a big French press. Whether you're camping with friends or family, or if you need to caffeinate a crowd, the BruTrek BaseCamp 48-ounce coffee press is ready for action. This double-walled stainless steel press is available in six different colors and will keep coffee hot until the last dregs. Naturally, a camping coffee maker with a generous volume is going to be bulkier than some other choices, but if you'd prefer to avoid making coffee over and over again from a smaller vessel, the BruTrek has you covered. Price at time of publish: $70 Capacity: 48 ounces Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 11 inches Weight: 1088 grams / 2.4 pounds Brew Type: French press

48 ounces Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 11 inches

4.5 x 4.5 x 11 inches Weight: 1088 grams / 2.4 pounds

1088 grams / 2.4 pounds Brew Type: French press

Best Pour-Over MiiR Pourigami Pros: A clever design that takes up minimal space. Cons: There's a bit of a learning curve with the setup. MiiR's Pourigami definitely wins coolness points for its clever, flat-folding design. It's nice and durable since it's made of stainless steel, and the fact that it folds down when not in use makes it ultra-practical for travel and camping. Like other pour-over devices, the Pourigami sits atop your chosen mug and utilizes a filter to hold coffee grounds. Some users report that it can be tricky to figure out how to fold and fold the Pourigami, but once you've figured it out, again, it's tough to argue with a fold-flat coffee-making solution. Price at time of publish: $30 Capacity: Not listed Dimensions: 5.5 x 2.75 x 0.75 inches Weight: 114 grams / .25 pounds Brew Type: Pour-over

Not listed Dimensions: 5.5 x 2.75 x 0.75 inches

5.5 x 2.75 x 0.75 inches Weight: 114 grams / .25 pounds

114 grams / .25 pounds Brew Type: Pour-over The 7 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed