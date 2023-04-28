To find the best camping chairs, we tested nearly 30 popular, top-rated options and researched dozens more to come up with this list of comfortable, durable picks. Whether you’re sipping your morning coffee around the campfire or heading out on the trails , here are the best camping chairs we recommend you take along for your next outdoor adventure.

Although they’re designed with camping and backpacking in mind, camping chairs are more versatile than you may think. Thanks to their portability, camping chairs also provide seamless seating for picnics, outdoor concerts, and barbecues. But not all camping chairs are built the same. Some are better for kicking your feet up and reclining, while others provide more upright support for drinking and dining at the campsite table . After a long day of hiking or cooking over tiny camping stoves , it’s important to have a comfortable chair that lets you kick back and relax.

Best Overall Kelty Lowdown Camping Chair Moosejaw View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Campsaver.com Pros: For long fireside lounge sessions, this chair is super comfortable. Cons: While not overly heavy, this is not a super lightweight chair, which can make it uncomfortable to carry for long periods. The Kelty Lowdown Camp Chair is an all-around solid chair for a variety of situations and body types. The Kelty is semi-reclined, which makes it a good standard camping chair to take you from dinnertime at the campsite to a long lounge around the fire. It’s well-constructed with thoughtful details like a double cup holder that also accommodates larger water bottles. Our testers loved the sheath-style carrying case, which allows you to adjust its buckles and store other equipment and clothes inside the sheet. The strap on the sheath makes it comfortable to carry this mid-weight chair. Testers found the setup to be super intuitive, and even our taller users were able to sit for long periods without discomfort. The steel frame was unaffected by our drop tests, and the polyester seat is lightly padded for extra comfort. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Polyester with a steel frame

Polyester with a steel frame Weight: 7.65 pounds

7.65 pounds Dimensions: 24 x 20 x 13 inches

24 x 20 x 13 inches Weight Capacity: 350 pounds

Best Splurge Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On Acmetools.com Pros: A solid, durable frame makes this chair feel similar to a non-folding chair. Cons: Beyond its high price point, testers found this chair to be a bit heavy and stiff. For larger-bodied campers or people who require a stiffer chair for back support, the YETI Trailhead Camp Chair is our pick. It’s rated for a weight capacity of up to 500 pounds, the highest of all our selections, and its steel frame is incredibly strong and durable. This chair also comes with an included backpack for carrying it from one location to another. In our tests, users said this chair felt the most like a non-folding chair, with tons of back and leg support. We like that it has a breathable mesh construction as well, so you don’t have to worry about rain or spills pooling in the chair. It dries quickly and was unaffected by our durability tests. The chair is very stable, even on uneven ground, and testers said it was difficult to knock over, making it great for wiggly children or energetic dogs. If you need extra back support or are very concerned about durability, we recommend this chair. Price at time of publish: $300 Material : Steel with FlexGrid mesh fabric

: Steel with FlexGrid mesh fabric Weight: 13.3 pounds

13.3 pounds Dimensions: 10.2 x 8.3 x 43.3 inches

10.2 x 8.3 x 43.3 inches Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

Best Budget REI Co-op Skyward Chair REI View On REI Pros: This classic umbrella-style folding camp chair is affordably priced and durable. Cons: This chair doesn’t offer a ton of low back support, which can make it uncomfortable after long periods. For $60, REI’s Co-op Skyward Camp Chair is a super reliable option that will last you for years. It has all the basics of a good chair, including a strong steel base that quickly and easily unfolds in an umbrella-like motion. It packs up easily into the included sleeve and has convenient additional features like a cup holder and drop-down pocket for items like your phone or a bottle opener. This chair wasn’t the most comfortable that we tested, but for an average height, average size person without any specific comfort needs, we think you’ll be able to sit happily for a long time. The chair offers enough back support that you can relax in it but isn’t so reclined that it feels out of place at dinner time or gathered around a table. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Polyester with a steel frame

Polyester with a steel frame Weight: 7 pounds

7 pounds Dimensions: 31 x 31.25 x 20 inches

31 x 31.25 x 20 inches Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best for Drinking Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros: It doesn’t get any more convenient than a cooler built into your chair. Cons: Testers noticed that the fabric on the seat frays quickly. There are some people for whom camping is simply the perfect backdrop for drinking. We understand those people, and for them, we recommend this Coleman Camping chair with a built-in cooler that keeps your backup drinks very close and very cold for hours. This chair also comes with a handy sleeve with a strap for portability. Our testers liked that this chair also had a wider seat than some of our other choices, which makes it comfortable if you like to sit cross-legged or have wider hips. Testers noted that it has a more relaxed seat, which might be uncomfortable for those who want a little more support. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Polyester and steel

Polyester and steel Weight: 8 pounds

8 pounds Dimensions: ‎ 37 x 24 x 40.5 inches

37 x 24 x 40.5 inches Weight Capacity: 325 pounds

Best for Dining Coleman Camp Chair with Side Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Campsaver.com Pros: The side table on this chair is convenient for all kinds of things, from card games to meals. Cons: Testers found this chair to be bulky to carry, even when folded. Space is always at a premium at a campground, which is why the built-in table on this Coleman camp chair is an added feature our testers loved. The chair itself has an X-shaped frame made of steel that sits a little higher than other chairs and offers more support for a more rigid seat that some users found more comfortable. The side table flips down, and a spring keeps the chair shut, which saves space. However, some testers said they felt like they might hurt themselves as they figured out how to operate the chair. Testers recommended this chair as a quasi-dining chair, especially if you know you’ll use the table to rest snacks and drinks, and even prepped cooking ingredients next to the fire. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Polyester and aluminum

Polyester and aluminum Weight: 8.8 pounds

8.8 pounds Dimensions: ‎20.9 x 34.5 x 31.1 inches

‎20.9 x 34.5 x 31.1 inches Weight Capacity: 225 pounds

Best Reclining GCI Outdoors Zero Gravity Recliner 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Pros: Testers found this chair very comfortable, especially for reclining and lounging. Cons: This chair is comparatively bulky even when folded. When you need a chair that fully reclines, like for napping or laying on the beach, we like the GCI Outdoors Zero Gravity chair. The chair unfolds into a full supportive sling that goes from upright seated to fully reclined without much effort. Our testers found the locking mechanism easy to use, so you won’t struggle to sit back up or fully recline. They also noted that the breathable fabric is comfortable to lay in, and the cupholder is conveniently located no matter how you’re sitting. Because the chair is so supportive and sturdy with its steel frame, some testers found it bulky to carry and pack up, so this chair is better for campsites where you’ll be for a few nights, especially when car space isn’t at a premium. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Nylon and steel

Nylon and steel Weight: 20 pounds

20 pounds Dimensions: ‎35 x 30.3 x 43.1 inches

‎35 x 30.3 x 43.1 inches Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best Folding Kijaro Dual Lock Chair 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: Testers found this folding chair to be very easy to set up and pack down. Cons: This chair is comparatively heavy. If you’re looking for a straightforward folding chair but want something that sits higher off the ground than our best overall pick, the Kijaro Dual Lock Folding Chair is a great option. Its height makes it appropriate for tall users, as well as for campers who’d like to use the chair at a picnic or other table. It comes in a wide variety of colors and is super durable and our testers found it comfortable to sit in for long periods. The chair has the added features of two cup holders and a zippered mesh pocket perfect for storing your phone. Testers noted that the armrests in particular were stiffer and more supportive than others they tried out. At just under 10 pounds, it's a midweight chair good for car camping and other activities that don’t require a lot of walking and schlepping. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Polyester and steel

Polyester and steel Weight: 9.4 pounds

9.4 pounds Dimensions: 26 x 35.4 x 37 inches

26 x 35.4 x 37 inches Weight Capacity: 30 pounds

Best Lightweight Helinox Chair Zero Ultralight Compact Camping Chair, Black Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Pros: This super lightweight chair is an excellent option if space or weight is of concern. Cons: Some testers said their shoulders were too wide for this chair. If you know you’ll need to carry your chair a long distance or are worried about space, the Helinox Chair Zero weighs just over a pound and packs down small enough that one user said she thought it would fit in her purse. The setup is intuitive and fast, which is a bonus if you’re tired from a day on the trail. Testers noted that the seat is fairly narrow at the top, which could be an issue for broad-shouldered folks. Because of its lightweight construction, this chair is only rated for 265 pounds, which might make it less useful than some of our other picks. However, if the size is your biggest concern, this was the most comfortable, durable lightweight option we tested. Price at time of publish: $150 Material: Lightweight polyester and aluminum

Lightweight polyester and aluminum Weight: 1.1 pounds

1.1 pounds Dimensions: 19 x 20.5 x 25 inches

19 x 20.5 x 25 inches Weight Capacity: 265 pounds

Best Loveseat Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair 5 REI View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Campsaver.com Pros: This two-person chair is spacious and comfortable for couples, families, or pets. Cons: Because of its capacity, this chair is larger and heavier than other picks on our list. If you camp with a child or pet that likes to sit next to you or climb up onto the seat you’re in, consider the Kelty Low Loveseat, which is essentially a two-seat version of our overall top pick. Despite its larger capacity, our testers found it to be super easy to set up and noted that the loveseat is very generously sized so that two people don’t feel crowded at all. The high back felt supportive to our testers, and they also liked the added amenity of having two cup holders on each armrest. The loveseat comes with a sleeve-style cover with an adjustable cross-body strap that testers found comfortable despite this chair’s larger size and weight. Price at time of publish: $130 Material: Polyester and steel

Polyester and steel Weight: 14.5 pounds

14.5 pounds Dimensions: ‎ 23 x 46 x 13.5 inches

23 x 46 x 13.5 inches Weight Capacity: 400 pounds

Best Rocking Chair GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Pros: We like that this rocking chair sits a bit higher than most of our other picks. Cons: Testers found that the setup required more force than other chairs to fully secure the base. Rocking chairs are a popular style of chair for camper vans and RVs, where you’re often set up on even surfaces. This one from GCI Outdoors won our testers over with its slightly higher-than-average seat and its sturdy construction. Testers could rock on grass, though they noted uneven surfaces might pose an issue. They also like the ability to lock the chair into its unfolded position, which makes it feel more steady. Even in its folded state, testers noted that this chair was on the larger side, and lacked a carrying bag, so it would be a better option for car camping when there’s plenty of storage space. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Polyester and steel

Polyester and steel Weight: 12 pounds

12 pounds Dimensions: 24.75 x 24.5 x 34 inches

24.75 x 24.5 x 34 inches Weight Capacity: 250 pounds