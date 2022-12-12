The 12 Best Cake Stands of 2022

Your Bundt, pound, or layer cakes deserve to stand out, so we've curated cake stands for all tastes, from bold, colorful stands to the minimal and elegant Pillivuyt Porcelain Cake Stand , which we chose as our Best Overall. Our full list of the best cake stands includes our favorite for decorating, the best with a dome, and more.

“I frost on a cake stand with a rotating top, never on one I'll use for a display,” says Rowan Gill, baker and owner of SMOR bakery. “If you use your display stand, you'll end up with frosting and crumbs all over it and it'll be tricky to clean all of that up without bumping into the sides and messing up your frosting. Also, using a stand designed for decorating makes it a lot easier to get a nice smooth top coat of frosting, since you can rotate it as you go rather than having to stop and turn the whole stand.”

You don’t have to be a contestant on a baking show to know that people eat with their eyes first, and a cake stand is an important part of the presentation. In addition to displaying, cake stands are used for frosting cakes and maintaining their freshness. So, you may need more than one for these different uses.

Although crafted today, this stoneware traces its history back to Denmark’s royal family. Called Royal Copenhagen Blue Flute and created in the 1700s, the signature blue brushstrokes framed by a white base are still referred to as “pattern number one.” This porcelain cake stand is surprisingly durable and is one of the few dishwasher-safe models, making it as practical as it is lovely.

A wood and marble cake stand has the best of both worlds: sturdy build and chic appearance. Factor in its rotating pedestal, and you may never purchase iced cakes from a bakery again. Marble is a natural conductor, which keeps cakes cool and makes icing extra easy.

Afternoon tea parties aren’t a thing of the past as long as this vintage-inspired stand is around. These whimsical cake stands come from the family-owned Mosser Glass company in Ohio, which relies on its old glass molds mixed with vibrant hues to bring vintage style to modern kitchens. Each stand is individually pressed, molded, and polished, which leads to tiny variations in color to make each stand unique. With three sizes and colors ranging from matte blue to translucent amber, and beyond, the hardest part will be narrowing down your selection. Mix and match for a funky mix or display it on its own for a stunning tablescape.

Cons: Only comes in models with a raised ridge around the edge which makes slicing directly from the stand more challenging.

Pros: It comes in an array of stunning colors and sizes, and each piece is handmade.

Portugal has centuries of experience in crafting well-made and durable stoneware, and this modern matte black glazed piece is a testament to a tradition that’s as alive as ever The rimmed lip adds to the appeal. Use this stand for serving anything from cakes to a morning quiche. Bonus: this stoneware model is also microwave safe and dishwasher safe.

Whether as a gift to yourself or your favorite baker, this cake stand is a beautiful serving piece for smaller desserts. Julie Hadley, a New York City ceramicist at La Mano Pottery studio who creates and makes stoneware for some of the best restaurants in the area, creates and glazes her ceramics by hand so that every stand is a true original. Just plan ahead, as each one is made to order.

Classic white marble is a stunning blank canvas for anything edible, whether as a centerpiece or an addition to a dessert spread. With a hefty weight and base, this cake stand will also remain stable for frosting. Due to marble’s natural porous qualities, it can stain easily. When used with oily foods, place a piece of parchment or wax paper on the bottom to minimize the likelihood of stains marking your base.

Acacia wood is known for its subtly warm grain and ability to wear well with constant washings. This version is a great choice for anyone looking for a multi-use cake stand that doubles as a cheese and fruit display or pretty much anything else. Topped with a towering glass dome that measures just over 11 inches, this cake stand can hold your tallest layer cake and then some. When done, simply wipe the base clean with a sponge or damp cloth, and make sure to hand wash the dome.

Cons: Crumbs and other debris can be crushed into the plate by the dome and may be tricky to remove.

This professional-level cake plate is perfect for all sorts of decorating needs. The heavy-duty cast iron base keeps cakes stable while the 12-inch aluminum top revolves fully to ensure the smoothest application of icing around, and it comes with a non-slip pad for good measure. When done, simply wipe it clean with a wet sponge or rag. The top aluminum portion can be lifted to help transport finished cakes.

While this stand strikes the proper balance of frilly and functional, you may just wish you could make a cake every day to display it. Made of soda lime glass, it comes in translucent white, Hawaiian blue, and lilac, and it will be the centerpiece of any table it graces. Make sure to hold onto the base while plating for extra support.

Your cupcakes, petit fours, and pastries will find a worthy display with this two-tiered acacia stand from Nambé. Over its 60-plus years in business, Nambé's pieces have been housed in galleries, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and The British Museum in London. The solid wood set comes with an easy-carry handle. Both levels have a raised lip to keep those small bites from slipping off while carrying. It's also a great piece for serving cheese or hors d'oeuvres.

Cons: It can't fit larger cakes with the rod through the center. We wish it came as a three-tiered version, too.

Pros: The design is great for a variety of desserts and other small foods, so you can get a lot of use out of this piece.

A glass cake stand and dome are always useful to have around, as they easily display cakes and baked goods while keeping them fresh, too. This footed stand from Libbey, a top glassware manufacturer for almost 200 years, is made of double-walled glass and tucks nicely into any cozy kitchen scene. Thicker glass means less chance of knicks. Use this piece to display extra tall cakes, pies, or even your morning haul of bagels and muffins for easy access.

Cons: It’s taller than the average cake stand and may be difficult to store with the dome on top.

If you’re going to invest in just one cake stand, this is a great choice. The artisans at Pillivuyt have been making high-quality dishes and tableware in France since 1818, and their dedication to craftsmanship shows. The high-fired porcelain brings a clean aesthetic to any display, making sure that your cake is what shines the brightest. A slightly raised rim catches stray crumbs and keeps sauces from spilling over.

Our Favorite

Cake pans are incredibly useful tools for baking everything from brownies to banana bread and even fancy layer cakes. We chose the Pillivuyt Porcelain Cake Stand as our Best Overall for its classic, versatile design – a porcelain cake stand with simple lines would be a seamless addition to any kitchen or dessert table.

Factors to Consider

Care and Cleaning

Due to the nature of a cake stand, most are hand-wash only. For best results, wipe a cake stand with a warm cloth or sponge and let dry completely. Be gentle when stacking and storing, as many stands are glass or porcelain and can chip when treated roughly. Never put cake stands in a dishwasher or microwave unless explicitly advised to do so.

Design

There are as many cake stands as there are cakes, and there is no wrong choice. Look for a design that fits your personal aesthetic, but also be aware of the types of foods the stand will be used for. A little extra height can be nice in theory but difficult to store. Any cake stand with a wide base will be more stable if you’re looking for something sturdier. Longer, slimmer bases will have an added height and elegance but may rock when you’re serving cake. The rim on any cake stand helps prevent the cake dome from slipping off as well as limits crumbs and frosting drips. Unfortunately, it also makes slicing and serving trickier. A cake stand without the rim can be a good investment if you’re not the one serving.

Stability

Just because a cake stand is elevated, doesn’t mean that it’s unstable. Some stands are well balanced, while some can have minor imperfections that affect stability. When choosing a cake stand, try to test it out whenever possible and choose one that feels steady on the counter. For those who prefer a narrow base, hold onto the base of the stand while gently placing your dessert on top and be conscious when slicing or serving.

Frequently Asked Questions How big should a cake stand be? For a nice display, the surface should be no more than a couple of inches wider than the cake you're putting on it. Too much wider and your cake will seem smaller than it actually is, but if it's too small, you won't be able to put the lid on without bumping into the sides of the cake. For height, I like one around six to eight inches tall. Any higher always feels a little precarious to me.

Do glass domes keep cake fresh? Yes. A cake dome limits oxygen exposure to the cut portion of any cake, keeping it fresher in between slicing. We consider it just as important as a cake stand. Most domes are made to fit a standard cake stand with a little extra space for you to dress the plate with decorative flowers or fruit for a polished look. A plastic dome will also keep the cake fresh.

What's the point of using a cake stand? As we mentioned, cake stands have three main uses: frosting cakes, displaying them, and maintaining their freshness. If you have a large, flat plate, you can absolutely use that also. (It’s best to avoid plates that have sloped sides, as the cake won't sit flat.) A nice stand elevates the cake and is made for serving. You can replace cake with other desserts or baked goods, and a cake stand will have the same functions.

Our Expertise

Alissa Fitzgerald is a chef, recipe developer, and food writer with over 15 years of experience in the food industry. For this piece, she interviewed Rowan Gill, baker and owner of SMOR Bakery, to find out what the pros look for in cake pans. She then used their insights, market research, and her own expertise to curate this list.