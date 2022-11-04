The 10 Best Cake Pans for 2022

Whether you’re new to baking or just refining your recent affinity for snacking cakes , you can benefit from an aluminum pan, according to Roger Rodriguez, owner, pastry chef, and chocolate maker at Vesta Chocolate. “They are great for short, high temp baking, such as cakes, cookies, muffins, etc. It heats up and cools down quickly, and it promotes even browning,” he says. Read on to learn why we selected the Fat Daddio ProSeries Anodized Aluminum Round Cake Pans as the Best Overall and for our full list of the best cake pans.

From creaming butter and sugar correctly to preheating the oven, every step counts toward the perfect cake, yet your prep can be undone by choosing the wrong pan. Colorful stoneware and Pyrex pans look great, but they simply aren’t as heat conductive as those solid metal pans found stacked in professional bakeries all over the world. Whatever the shape, from round to rectangular, loaf to Bundt , choosing the right pan is key to to achieving a perfect crumb every time.

Minneapolis-based Nordic Ware released special-edition pieces like this bundlette pan for its 65th anniversary, and we love that it bakes the company’s classic fluted Bundt cakes in miniature form. Just like the traditional pan, this cast aluminum version is nonstick with an extra-large center tube and a specific attention to crisp detail, from the alternate vertical flutings to handles that make unmolding and lifting easy breezy.

Get your next party started with mini cakes baked in this six-well pan, which also lends itself well to cinnamon rolls, hamburger buns, mini tartes, and more. With BPA-free, nonstick silicone coating, it has a quick release that aids in easy clean up. Wash it with some mild soap in hot water and a gentle scrub.

Pros: It’s made in the USA, and you use it for more than mini cakes.

Making banana bread? This pan from Chicago is the ideal shape and size for any denser batters and can take longer, hotter cooking times. Heavy-weight aluminized steel conducts heat evenly and efficiently for a crumbly, browned topping and a moist, even crumb for that perfect bite. Plus, the pan holds its shape: a wire rod prevents warping, reinforcing the folded rim.

Pros: A wire rod keeps the rim from warping, and the pan can go in the dishwasher.

Every shaped baking dish has its ideal purpose and nothing says a brownies, cornbread, or cobbler like a square pan for all those extra chewy, crispy corners. Made of aluminized steel and wire and designed to be extra heat efficient, this commercial-quality pan has a nonstick silicone glaze, plus a unique ridged surface that helps batter cook more evenly by encouraging minute amounts of air circulation. keep an eye on cooking times and adjust according for the first few uses, then making adjustments to recipes as necessary. To retain the nonstick coating’s integrity, only use non-metal utensils.

Cons: It may not be as useful as other shapes for baking.

A sturdy rectangular pan is a must-have for any baker, and this very inexpensive model from Farberware gives you great excuse to refresh your collection. With a lid included, it will come in handy for any potluck or dinner party. The heavy-duty construction makes this pan warp resistant while still encouraging even browning all around. Plus, it can do double duty for other baking needs with a threshold of 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The rolled edges and non-stick alloy steel make it durable and easy to transport. And unlike a lot of other coated models, the pan is dishwasher safe, though the lid is not.

Pros: It’s both nonstick and dishwasher safe, and it comes with or without a lid.

You don’t always want texture on a cake, but when you do, nothing beats a Bundt pan. When the cake cools, the crags from the pan are perfect for drizzling icing over. With a golden exterior, this pretty pan consists of durable cast-aluminum metal with PFOA-free nonstick coating to help the cake release after cooking. (Still, be sure to thoroughly butter or grease all of those little crevices!) Nordic Ware, the inventor of the signature Bundt pan design, releases new castings regularly, so keep an eye out for everything from floral patterns to ribbon-like shapes.

Ever wonder why angel food cakes are cooked in a tube pan? The super light and airy batter contains a ton of whipped egg whites, which can turn rubbery when overcooked. A tube pan keeps angel food cake light and springy by cutting the cooking time. Two extended arms are made to be turned upside down for faster cooling. This non-stick coated version from Chicago has the added feature of separating into two pieces for a seamless transition from cooking vessel to serving implement. The pan holds up to 16 cups of batter or one boxed cake mix.

The beauty of a springform pan is twofold: its ability to hold very crumbly, wet ingredients together and how easily the pan releases after the cake has set. Think perfectly creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust or a dough-heavy deep dish pizza. The anodized aluminum is rust resistant, heats up quickly, and helps bake as uniformly as possible. The bottom’s has waffled texture helps the cake release.

Rolled rims make these pans easy to grab with bulky mits while hot, and the straight sides shape a cake that’s easy to work with. Chose from a variety of depths, from two to four inches, and widths. Bonus: the pans are oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and are even pressure cooker, air fryer, and freezer safe.

Bake like a professional at home with this set of three Fat Daddio ProSeries round cake pans. These anodized aluminum cake pans consistently bake great cakes. Aluminum is prized for baking because of its lightweight nature and excellent heat conductivity, which leads to quick heating and cooling. Yet, aluminum can leach into acidic foods and leave a metallic taste. Unlike many aluminum pans, these are non-reactive to citrus and cocoa powder thanks to the anodization process, which makes a metal surface resistant to corrosion.

Our Favorite

Cake pans are incredibly useful tools for baking everything from brownies to banana bread and even fancy layer cakes. With their even browning and clean release, we consider Fat Daddio’s Round Cake Pans the best of the bunch.



Factors to Consider

Care and Cleaning



Most pans, unless clearly marked, have some sort of nonstick coating. To keep your pans performing their best, steer clear of most dishwasher detergents and abrasive soaps. Be cautious with metal spatulas or knives, and even course sponges, which can damage the surface of treated bakeware. For cleaning purposes, soak cake pans in warm, soapy water and hand wash as needed. Allow pans to dry fully before putting them away. If discolorations do occur, you can season your pan just like you would cast iron: rub a few drops of your favorite baking oil into the pan with a cloth and let it sit in a warm oven around 250 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake for 10 minutes and then wipe clean while still warm.

Material and Heat Conductivity



Plan ahead to ensure you have the right sort of pans for the right cake outcome. Different cakes perform better depending on a lot of factors, including temperature, where in the oven the cake is placed, and the depth of the cooking vessel. Pans provide varying levels of consistency based on minor differences like ridges or steel versus aluminum. Always check baked goods during the cooking process and pay attention to signs like uneven edges and gooey middles, which can result in an overcooked cake. Anodized aluminum is nonreactive, which means that acidic ingredients in your batter like buttermilk, natural cocoa powder, and citrus can’t leach metal from the pan into the baked good.

Pan Depth and Shape



A pan with straight sides is a great choice when baking cakes because it makes for a clean line which is easy to decorate and stack. Leave those angled pans for pies. Shallow pans can cook the surface of the cake too quickly while the bottom and center are still gooey. Play around with different placements in the oven if that is the case and different cake pan depths. Occasionally check your oven temperature with a thermometer for any unresolved issues. In general, beginning bakers can get by with just a few pieces like a rectangular pan and a round pan and build.

Frequently Asked Questions Does the depth of a cake pan matter? Yes. The heat from convection can or can’t get to surface depending on how deep or shallow baking pan is. For example, shallow pans will brown more on top,” says Rodriguez.

Why are some cake pans slanted? A cake pan may have slanted edges so that you can nest it with other pans in storage. A round cake pan with a slanted edge, however, is likely meant for pies, according to Rodriguez. Instead of a pan with slanted edges, opt for a “straight edge aluminum cake pan with removable bottom,” he says. “It makes getting the cake out of the pan so much easier.”

Our Expertise

Alissa Fitzgerald is a chef, recipe developer, and food writer with over 15 years of experience in the food industry. For this piece, she interviewed Roger Rodriguez, owner, pastry chef, and chocolate maker at Vesta Chocolate to find out what the pros look for in cake pans. She then used these insights, market research, and her own expertise to curate this list.