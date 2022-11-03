The 10 Best Cake Decorating Tools of 2022

To create a cake worthy of being your table's centerpiece, there are some tools you need beyond measuring cups and pans. We tapped expert bakers and cake artists to share their must-have tools for creating showstopping designs worthy of oohs and ahhs at the fanciest of soirees. Below, you can shop the best cake decorating tools recommended by the pros.

Cakes are synonymous with celebrations. Whether you're hosting a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or any other important milestone, the party isn't complete without a beautiful dessert for your loved ones. While it’s nice to order a professionally decorated cake every now and then, there’s something special about serving one that you’ve prepared yourself with carefully piped designs and personal touches.

Best Decorating Kit: Taiker Cake Decorating Kit Amazon View On Amazon Ready to dive headfirst into your journey to becoming a master at-home cake artist? With cake pans, a turntable, piping bags, a leveler, and more, this Taiker decorating kit has everything you need to take your kitchen from empty to fully stocked. In total, there are 493 pieces, including both basic baking tools and others more specific to cake decorating. At such a low price point, the tools are not as high-end as some of the others on this list, but if you are looking for an all-in-one kit to take your baking to the next level, this is the perfect place to start. Price at time of publish: $44

Best Kit for Beginners: Kootek Cake Decorating Kits Supplies with Turntable Amazon View On Amazon If a 500-piece kit seems a little overwhelming, try this more approachable option that includes 71 pieces. Featuring a turntable, piping bags and tips, a coupler, spatulas, and scrapers, it covers the basics that you’ll need to bake, frost, and decorate an impressive cake but is easier to store than the option above. At $20, this kit is certainly worth the investment even if you only use the tools a few times a year. Customers say it’s great for beginners and surpassed their expectations. Price at time of publish: $26

Best Piping Set: Wilton 46-Piece Deluxe Cake Decorating Set Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart “Wilton bags are great quality and never burst,” says Rose Atwater, owner of Rose Bakes and author of Cake Decorating for Beginners, and this Wilton set is the first and last one you’ll need. It comes with 24 disposable piping bags, plus a bag cutter and a coupler (for switching between different tips on the same decorating bag). There are also 18 decorating tips that include fun shapes like stars, leaves, and petals, as well as a storage case to keep everything organized. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Offset Spatula: Ateco 1387 Stainless Steel Blade Offset Spatula with Wood Handle 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Holmon favors Ateco’s offset spatulas as well, which come in three lengths to fit your hand and the cake you’re frosting. Offset spatulas are the tool of choice for bakers for getting the first layer of frosting onto your cake (also known as the crumb coat). From there, you can also use it to spread a thicker layer of frosting over the top and sides, as well as make basic designs. The Ateco spatula also earns points for its wood handle and stainless steel blade construction, which look as nice in your drawer as they do gliding across the surface of your cake. Price at time of publish: $14

Best Modeling Tools: Innovative Sugarworks Sugar Shapers Amazon View On Amazon “I honestly couldn’t live without these tools,” Holmon says about this set of modeling tools from Innovative Sugarworks. “They are perfect for shaping, smoothing, texturing, and finessing both cakes and sugar models.” The set features six uniquely-shaped, color-coded, double-headed tools (a smaller and a larger head) designed to work with any and all ingredients you may be using on your cake, edible or inedible. The small grips along the tools make them comfortable to hold and ensure they won’t slip out of your hand and ruin your hard work. Price at time of publish: $37

Best Bench Scraper: OXO Bench Scraper View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Ever wondered how bakers manage to create cakes that look so smooth they don’t even look real? The answer is a bench scraper, like this one from OXO, which experts Holmon and Atwater count as an essential decorating tool. After covering the cake in a thick layer of frosting, you hold the bench scraper in your dominant hand against the cake and rotate your turntable until it is smooth. Bonus: The stainless steel blade can also be used to cut dough, clear off cutting boards, chop and move veggies, and more. Price at time of publish: $12

Best Fondant: Satin Ice Fondant Amazon View On Amazon Once you’re ready to move beyond frosting designs, the next step is fondant, and the pros recommend this Satin Ice Fondant. “For fondant, gum paste, and modeling chocolate, this is a brand that delivers professional results consistently,” says Holmon. “We use it exclusively in the studio, and we even worked directly with the company creating the gorgeous sugar pieces on their products.” For fondant specifically, they offer 15 different colors, as well as shimmer fondants that include edible glitter and tropical fondant formulated to hold up in humid conditions. Price at time of publish: $18

Best Cake Leveler: Agbay Single Blade Cake Leveler Agbay View On Agbayproducts.com "It's high-end, but I swear by my Agbay cake leveler," says Atwater. While less expensive levelers use a metal wire and require you to hold them in place to keep them from sliding out of alignment, this Agbay leveler features a thick, stainless steel serrated blade. It can be adjusted from just a quarter inch all the way up to six inches high, while the width can accommodate a half sheet cake and the wide feet provide stability. It also comes with a blade cleaning tool and blade guard. Invest in this once and you'll never need another leveler again. Price at time of publish: $250