Other factors we considered were size and any storage features that made the islands especially appealing. We chose the Catskill Craftsmen Turned Leg Kitchen Island as our top pick. Read on to learn what we like about it and for our entire list of the best butcher block islands.

“When choosing a butcher block island, it's important to consider the type of wood used, the thickness of the block, and any treatment applied to the surface,” says Keith Melanson, interior designer and founder of the Renos Group. “Thicker blocks tend to be more durable, but also heavier and more expensive. You should also look for blocks that have been treated with a food-grade finish to make them more resistant to water and stains.”

Designed to be used in meat processing, the aptly named butcher block is a favorite surface for countertops in the kitchen. It stands up well to contact with sharp knives — without dulling blades — and is fairly easy to maintain, making it an excellent choice for a kitchen island.

Best Overall Catskill Craftsmen Turned Leg Kitchen Island Walmart View On Walmart View On Home Depot With a generous surface area and solid wood construction, this island is an excellent combination of quality, versatility, and value. This craftsman-styled piece is made in the USA and features a 2.5-inch thick butcher block top, a solidly built surface that you can use for food preparation or as a holding area for drinks or appetizers. It features two towel bars, one on each side of the island, that can also be used with the included S-hooks to hang pots or utensils for easy access. A slatted lower shelf can house lesser-used appliances, a tray of your favorite spirits, a storage basket, and more. Price at time of publish: $775 Dimensions: 30 x 20 x 35.5 inches

Best Splurge John Boos Homestead Block Williams Sonoma View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma John Boos is the gold standard for butcher blocks — from cutting boards to kitchen carts, the classic Boos Block is built to last. This kitchen island features a five-inch thick end grain butcher block top (choose from cherry, maple, or walnut wood), set on a solid maple base available in a variety of finishes. The surface area measures 36 by 24 inches, giving ample workspace for slicing, dicing, or carving. A drawer blends seamlessly into the island’s apron, providing space for knives or other kitchen tools, and a lower slatted shelf lends additional storage. It comes with a hefty price tag, but this classic island will stand up to a lifetime of use and won’t budge thanks to its solid build. Price at time of publish: Starting at $2,451 Dimensions: 36 x 24 x 35.5 inches

Solid wood (cherry, walnut, or maple on a maple base) Weight: 270 pounds

Best Value Powell Color Story Black Butcher Block Kitchen Island Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Butcher block islands can get costly, but this version offers some of the same functionality as other similar models at a more moderate price. Measureing 30 by 30 inches, this square island features a butcher block-style wooden top that can be used as a workspace or storage area. One thing to note is that this isn’t a true butcher block — it just looks like one — so you’ll have to put a cutting board on top to protect its surface. That being said, it’s still well-constructed and provides plenty of storage space via the slatted shelf below, the basket-style drawer, and utensil hooks on the sides. If you love the look of a butcher block island but don’t want to spend too much, this is an excellent compromise. Price at time of publish: $395 Dimensions: 30 x 30 x 36.25 inches

Best for Seating West Elm Frame Kitchen Console, Butcher Block West Elm View On West Elm This contemporary kitchen console from West Elm can fit two counter-height stools of your choice on one side, while providing generous storage space on the other. You can prep food or cocktails while guests sit at the counter—a fantastic option when you’re entertaining and don’t want to interrupt the flow of conversation. The frame is made of powder-coated iron, and is topped with a solid oak butcher block top. Two open shelves give you ample room to store pots and pans, small appliances, or other essential kitchen items. One of the best things about this model is its weight capacity—you can store over 100 pounds on each shelf (over 400 pounds overall). Plus, it’s a great looking piece that fits into a multitude of design schemes. Price at time of publish: $1,399 Dimensions: 50 x 30 x 36 inches

Best Rolling John Boos End Grain Butcher Block Culinary Cart Willams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma This luxurious butcher block cart by John Boos is modeled after work tables found in commercial kitchens. Made exclusively for Williams-Sonoma, this island on locking casters is made from stainless steel, topped with an ultra-durable 2.25-inch thick Boos butcher block made from northern hard rock maple. Equipped with two drawers and two shelves, this piece has a ton of storage space for utensils, extra dishes, larger pieces of cookware, or small electric appliances (and then some). There are also two towel rods so you can keep dishtowels within easy reach. A fantastic addition to your kitchen, since its on wheels, it can be moved to wherever it is most needed. Price at time of publish: $2,895 Dimensions: 48 x 24 x 36 inches

