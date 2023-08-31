Below, we’re rounding up the best built-in grills. From natural gas and charcoal cooktops to options powered by pellets, each of the designs that made our list will help you achieve a memorable meal — think succulent burgers , juicy steaks , and tender grilled vegetables — not to mention an aesthetically pleasing outdoor kitchen. We’re also bringing you practical tips from barbecue pros to char, smoke, and sear like a true pitmaster.

“One of the biggest considerations when shopping for a built-in grill is size,” says Melissa Cookston , Barbecue Hall of Famer, 7x World Barbecue Champion, and judge on Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown. “Consider how many people you’ll be cooking for regularly. I see a lot of people buying a bigger grill than they need, which leads to wasted space in their outdoor kitchen. You need a surface large enough to have a hot searing zone, plus a cooler cooking zone, but nothing so big that it becomes unmanageable.”

A quality built-in grill is a staple in any outdoor kitchen, just like the perfect pair of grilling gloves or a go-to barbecue sauce recipe . For aspiring pitmasters who love the charred flavor a flaming cook space imparts, there’s no beating the convenience and ease that comes with a built-in grill, which typically flows seamlessly into the rest of your outdoor kitchen setup, offering up plenty of space for prepping, searing, and smoking.

Thanks to a dual fan convection system, you can achieve a wide temperature range from 150° F to 700° F, allowing this do-it-all device to sear up a quick steak or perfume a cut of meat with the nuances of wood-infused smoke. Best of all, the pellet hopper is discreetly located at the front (instead of at the side of the grill, as is typical with pellet grills), resulting in a more streamlined and traditional look.

This great-looking grill from Coyote is more than just a pretty face — it also packs a punch when it comes to heat. Typically, grills fueled by pellets tend to be one-hit wonders for slow-roasting and smoking — they struggle to reach high enough temperatures to get a good crust on proteins. Not this Coyote model, though. It’s as sleek and straightforward as a regular gas-powered grill , with a user-friendly touchscreen interface that makes reaching optimal temps a cinch whether you’re a seasoned cook or a grilling newbie .

This grill holds 15 pounds of pellets, which is slightly lower than the industry standard for pellet grills. You may have to re-up midway through your cook if you plan on smoking meats for an extended period.

User experience is also top-of-mind when it comes to cleaning and filling the charcoal tray. The grates can be quickly hooked to the top of the grill any time you’re adding more charcoal or removing the tray. Altogether, this is a comprehensive charcoal grill perfect for both novice and experienced grillers.

Cooking with charcoal lends a nuanced depth and flavor to food, and those who swear by it are truly die-hard fans. To them, we say: Meet your new go-to grill. Blaze’s charcoal grill touts ample cooking space (550 square inches, to be exact) and an adjustable height charcoal tray to help fine-tune various cooking temperatures. Simply raise the tray for searing on high temps and lower it to cook proteins low and slow.

The infrared burner system also serves to eliminate hot and cold spots on the grates as well as an excess of hot air, resulting in less moisture loss and juicier, perfectly cooked meats . The best part? Cleanup is a cinch thanks to a self-cleaning cook surface that makes quick work of food scraps and debris within 10 minutes when the grill is on high.

If your family is constantly debating on the best cook temperature for a T-bone or trying to nail a moist and flaky filet of fish, TEC’s Sterling Patio infrared grill is for you. This high-end pick incorporates infrared technology, which gives home chefs more control over the exact temperature on the cooking surface. You can achieve a wide range of temperatures, from 200° F to 900° F for everything from a crusty seared steak to slow-roasted ribs .

The price point on this model grill is fairly high, which may not make it a great option for home cooks who need a more standard — and affordable — pick.

This grill boasts an unobtrusive and seamless exterior and low profile, so it won’t take away visually from the rest of your outdoor kitchen decor.

Down below, four individual burners produce 48,800 BTUs, while an accompanying sear station adds an extra 10,600. Translation: Whether you’re smoking a brisket or grilling the day’s catch , this model does it all.

Are aesthetics just as important to you as those oh-so-covetable grill marks? Then you have to get your hands on Weber’s Summit S-460. Form and function combine in this easy-on-the-eyes pick from the legacy brand, which touts a built-in storage area for a standout look amongst your countertop and cabinetry. The grill itself comes fully equipped with many of the bells and whistles found in pricier models, including a sensor-enabled cooking light, a stainless steel smoker box, a 10,600 BTU infrared rotisserie burner, and a center-mounted thermometer.

With a main cooking area that clocks in at just 468 square inches, this grill is the smallest full-sized model on our list.

Specialty-vented heat control grids evenly distribute heat across the cooktop, cutting down on the risk of cold spots and minimizing the likelihood of flare-ups, while a removable warming rack keeps things functional and offers up a spot to stash ears of grilled corn , grilled baby potatoes , or burger buns while you prep the rest of the meal.

If your outdoor kitchen is more petite than palatial, you may want to consider a smaller built-in grill model to save space and maximize the amount of room you have left behind for prepping and dining. This compact Coyote C-Series built-in grill is the best we’ve found at bringing to the table all the necessary features while still keeping a small footprint. The two burners combine for a surprising 40,000 BTUs of cooking power, while the modest 497-square-inch cooktop lends just enough room for a few steaks or a collection of chicken breasts.

With just two burners available for grilling, this is perhaps not the best option for households with larger families or those who entertain a lot.

Other cooking methods are catered to, too — a 14,000 BTU infrared rear burner helps you slow-roast heftier cuts, while an included rotisserie kit can accommodate birds up to 50 pounds. There’s even a full-size smoker box included for added flexibility, which you can use to charcoal grill or smoke your food without needing a separate appliance. While it is a splurge, this comprehensive model truly does it all, making it a great option for seasoned pros or anyone looking to turn their pastime into a passion.

Grill masters looking for a heavy-hitter appliance that can keep pace with a variety of different cooking methods and meals should add this DCS Series 9 built-in grill to their wishlist. The attention to detail on this model is top-notch, with bespoke additions like LED lighting under the hood and ceramic flame tamers that create a more steady, even heat. The three hefty burners within each boast an impressive 25,000 BTUs, allowing this grill to get up to a scorching 1,1100° F.

The cooking grates on this model are double-sided to help better address what you’re cooking; a larger side directs grease from fatty foods into a grease trap, while a thinner side helps create the perfect sear on vegetables and leaner meats.

Solid stainless steel cooking grates provide durability and a touch of non-stick, ensuring your filets of fish and hand-packed burgers stay in one piece. On the exterior, a solid double-walled hood keeps heat from escaping, while a heavy-duty thermometer displays the temperature for precise monitoring of the precious proteins within.

Budget-conscious buyers will appreciate the more modest price point of the Bull Outlaw built-in grill model, especially knowing that its quality far supersedes its price tag. While it’s void of too many fancy upgrades, this is a solid built-in grill model that will carry most homeowners through routine barbecuing tasks. Rest assured, you’ll still achieve a quick and even cook on everything from juicy chicken breasts to thick porterhouse steak , thanks to an impressive combined 60,000 BTUs across four burners.

There are other modest upgrades too, like a removable wire rack that acts as the ideal place to keep sides to-temperature while you finish off your proteins, and a full-width drip tray that makes post-dinner cleanup a breeze. “While it may not be the flashiest grill out there, the Blaze is a very solid performer that will help you make some great meals,” says Cookston.

For a built-in grill that is reliable and versatile, you can’t go wrong with Blaze’s Prelude model. Aimed at novice grillers and those who don’t take their barbecue too seriously, this do-it-all appliance boasts four commercial-grade stainless steel tube burners, producing an impressive 14,000 BTUs of cooking power each. A push-and-turn flame-thrower ignition makes starting up the appliance — and getting it to the right temperature — quick and easy. Inside, the roomy cooktop has heat-zone separators, so you can easily create the different temperature zones necessary to cook up multi-part meals, like steak and veggies .

This model is geared more towards novice cooks, so pro-level chefs may feel like it’s missing a few bells and whistles.

This grill comes with two different fuel options — propane and natural gas — so you can cater your choice to your preferred cooking method.

Factors to Consider

Kitchen Setup

If we can convince you of one thing in this piece, allow it to be this: Do not buy a built-in grill until you’ve solidified the layout and plans for your outdoor kitchen setup. The two decisions need to go hand-in-hand, ensuring your chosen grill setup works for your dream outdoor kitchen and vice-versa. “Your contractor will need the exact specs on your appliance selection before starting work,” explains Cookston. “All of this is a bit different than shopping for a standalone grill, where you will be looking for the features that you want. I have seen people put the cart before the horse, so to speak, by buying appliances without a real plan. This leads to changes in contractor plans, and sometimes replacing components.”

“Think about the energy of hosting people when designing your space,” adds chef, author, and Alchemy Grills founder Matt Basille. “Quite often, everything is directed to the rear end of an outdoor kitchen which means your back is turned to people. Find a way to balance accommodating the cooking part with the hosting part, and never underestimate the power and function of a great island countertop.”

Material

Another differentiating factor you’ll run into when shopping for built-in grills is a variety of different body materials. As a general rule of thumb, most grills on the market are made from stainless steel, carbon steel, or cast iron, with a few also being comprised of enamel and brick. All of the models on our list are made of stainless steel, which tends to be the most affordable and durable option. However, if you prefer to cook on a different surface (say you’re a cast iron devotee), it’s important to shop with that consideration in mind.

Size

Like standalone models, built-in grills come in a variety of different widths, with the majority ranging from 24 inches wide to 48 inches wide. You’ll need to consider what size grill balances your cooking needs with the available square footage in your outdoor kitchen. You want ample room for all the ribs and chicken wings your family desires while also ensuring you don’t choose a model too large that there’s no room leftover for prepping your buns or mixing up dinner cocktails. Generally, a grill that ranges from 30 to 36 inches wide works for most scenarios.

Basille adds that homeowners should be mindful of how their whole outdoor cook space flows together, much like you would in a traditional kitchen. “The counter space, cook space, storage, and refrigeration should all work together aesthetically and functionally,” he says.

Fuel Type

When choosing a cooktop for your outdoor kitchen, it’s important to filter your options to include just the type of fuel source you prefer and are comfortable using. Many of the models on our list can be used with both natural gas and propane, but some offer more niche cooking styles, such as charcoal and wood pellets. If versatility is important to you, make sure your chosen model can flex between one or two different fuel sources before purchasing.

“There are many schools of thought when it comes to the best fuel for a grill,” says Basille. “Gas is easier to get going and easier to maintain, but my preference from a style and taste perspective will always be charcoal and live-fire wood cooking. The taste is unmatchable.”

Heating Power

The biggest determining factor for how quickly your grill will get to temperature and how effective it will be in cooking your food is its heating power. For gas or propane methods of fuel, this is referred to as BTUs, or British Thermal Unit, the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature by 1° F. This is a glimpse into the model’s efficiency, which can go a long way towards determining how powerful it will be to cook with. Another consideration in this category is how many burners a model has. The more burners, the more powerful a cook it can deliver.

Extra Features

While we’ve covered many of the basics above, there are some extra bells and whistles you may encounter while shopping for a built-in grill that, while not necessary, add up to a far better user experience. Look for smart add-ons like a warming grate, integrated storage, automatic LED lights in the hood, and thermometers on the exterior — these features will add value and altogether make your time spent with the grill more enjoyable.



Frequently Asked Questions How do you install a built-in grill? In most cases, you will want to install a built-in grill with the help of a contractor while you are in the process of building your outdoor kitchen. The primary reason? There are many safety features to consider that will help maintain the integrity of your appliance and the surrounding kitchen. “You’ll need to work hand-in-hand with your contractor or professional grill dealer to ensure you get the outdoor kitchen and grill that you want,” says Cookston.

“Modular outdoor kitchens, made of preformed concrete or metal, are gaining popularity and can be customized for size, color, and appearance, and can be placed on a patio, ready to cook within a few hours. Contractor-built kitchens are generally framed in wood and then an exterior surface (such as stacked stone) is applied. As they have wood in them, they need insulated jackets around any heat-producing appliances, such as burners, griddles, or grills.”

How do you clean a built-in grill? Cleaning a built-in grill is the same as cleaning a standalone model, and your best bet is consistency. Remove burnt-on debris from the grates after each use, and periodically clean around the burners to rid the space of any fallen chunks of food. If you’re relying on an alternative fuel method, like charcoal or wood pellets, it’s important to routinely clean your hopper and cycle through your fuel to ensure that you get the desired flavor and cook. Never use any chemicals or cleaning solution on your grill without first reading the manufacturer’s instructions.

What accessories do you need for a built-in grill? Grilling accessories are pretty standard across both built-in and standalone grills, so feel free to utilize whatever tools you normally gravitate toward when cooking. This could be anything from a tech-savvy digital thermometer to stainless steel tongs or a basket for veggies. Cookston recommends stocking your space with an instant-read thermometer, as well as a quality grill spatula, brush, and tongs.

Are built-in grills safe? As long as they are installed properly and utilized according to the manufacturer's instructions, built-in grills are safe. Consult your user manual before incorporating a new tool or experimenting with an off-label cooking strategy — at best, you could damage your grill or void your warranty, and at worst you could cause injury or a fire.

