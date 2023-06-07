Unlike insect repellents that deter pests from biting people, these devices kill bugs due to their ultraviolet lights that draw them into the high-voltage metal grid that causes electrocution. Yes, it sounds harsh, but they remove mosquitoes from your area (and prevent them from multiplying) rather than just scaring them away to return another time. If you want a mosquito-free summer, keep scrolling to shop our list of the best bug zappers on the market.

Every summer reminds us that bugs love warm weather just as much as we do. While there’s not much more you can do than run away from a swarm of gnats on a sunset stroll, there is a solution to keeping flies, mosquitoes, and other pesky insects from ruining outdoor gatherings like backyard barbecues and bonfires. Enter bug zappers.

Best Overall Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Globalindustrial.com Pros It has a large coverage area and doesn’t require a lot of hands-on cleaning. Cons It’s louder and brighter than others, but you can place it far from your seating area while reaping the benefits of a bug-free setting. This bug zapper is our best overall pick because it has a large coverage area of up to an acre, a self-cleaning design, a limited two-year warranty, and a high-intensity ultraviolet light to attract pests. The lantern is designed to withstand weather conditions and doubles as a decorative light for your outdoor space. If the concept of dead bugs makes you shiver, this is the gadget for you. After the insects hit the electrified grid, the remains fall to the ground instead of into a removable tray you’d have to clean yourself. Not only does this work in your favor, but it’s also environmentally friendly. The device is on the louder side, but thanks to its range of coverage, you can place it away from your entertaining space, whether a fire pit, patio table, or tent. It’s important to note that it needs to be plugged into an outlet to operate, so you might want to purchase an extension cord. Price at time of publish: $65 Type: Lantern

Best Value Livin’ Well Bug Zapper Amazon View On Amazon View On Shoplivinwell.com Pros It’s extremely quiet, built to last 10,000 hours of use, and at a reasonable price. Cons The cleaning process isn’t as simple as self-cleaning models, and you’ll most likely need to buy an extension cord and a studier hook for hanging and plugging in. For about half the price of the model above, this bug zapper is an excellent choice for those wanting to spend less but still buy a quality device. Though it has a significantly lower coverage area at 1,500 square feet, it’s surprisingly very quiet, so you can place it closer to your patio without being bothered by loud zapping noises every time a bug flies into it. Like the Flowtron BK-40D, it features an attractive lantern design and requires an outlet for its 6-foot cord, so you’ll probably need an extension cord. The light lasts up to 10,000 hours, so depending on how often you plug it in, it’s suitable for years of use. It comes with a small hook for hanging, but you might want to consider getting a shepherd’s hook for a sturdier foundation. This one doesn’t have the luxury of self-cleaning grids. After the bugs are eliminated, they fall into the detachable tray. Luckily, the tray doesn’t need to be dumped multiple times in one night due to its roomy size, and when it’s time, it’s a quick and easy process. Simply twist the tray off the bottom, discard the remains on the grass, and rinse before putting it back on. Price at time of publish: $31 Type: Lantern

Best Splurge Flowtron MC9000 Residential Bug Fighter Amazon View On Amazon Pros It’s a solid choice for those who live on acreages or for commercial use. Cons It’s pricey and not necessary for smaller outdoor spaces. We recommend this heavy-duty bug zapper if you live on a farm, an acreage, or somewhere close to a wooded area. This device is from the same brand as our top pick at a much higher price, but it's worth it for places where the mosquito population prevents you from enjoying summer nights on the porch. Plus, it’s great for restaurant patios, butcher shops, and outdoor weddings to keep flies away from food. The are a few key differences between the Flowtron MC9000 and the Flowtron BK-40D. First, the former features 120 watts of black light energy, while the latter has 40 watts, meaning the MC9000 has three times the power to attract insects. Another distinction between the two is their coverage: the MC9000 has a 2-acre radius compared to 1 acre. Lastly, this one is larger and heavier, at 13 pounds, and has highly durable stainless steel grids. Thanks to the self-cleaning grids, this bug zapper requires minimal maintenance. The manufacturer recommends hanging it 6 feet above the ground and 25 feet away from your entertaining space so you and your guests don’t have to worry about walking over dead bugs. Price at time of publish: $285 Type: Lantern

2 acres Power Source: Corded electric

Best Cordless Koosa Solar Bug Zapper Amazon View On Amazon Pros This portable bug zapper is ideal for outdoor activities, as it’s cordless and easy to charge. Cons The handle can become flimsy, but that’s expected with frequent use. Those who don’t want to mess with an outlet should consider this rechargeable bug zapper. It’s perfect for camping trips, picnics, and backyards without access to an outlet; plus, we love that the light doubles as a lantern to help you get from place to place in the dark. The device comes with batteries, so it’s ready to use as soon as it arrives, and it has two easy ways to stay charged — solar energy and most standard USB chargers. During the day, the sun keeps it charged via solar panels on the top of the lantern, and at night, you can plug it into a USB port and have a full battery within three hours. There aren’t many downfalls to this cordless bug zapper other than its handle can become flimsy over time. But overall, it’s compact, portable, and easy to use at home or on adventures. Price at time of publish: $50 Type: Lantern

Best Handheld Faicuk Handheld Electric Racket Bug Zapper Amazon View On Amazon Pros This electric fly swatter allows you to target bugs instead of relying on the device to lure them in. Cons It’s not an effective choice for people with large populations of bugs. Think of this bug zapper as the ultimate fly swatter. It might not be as convenient as the ones that hang there and do the work for you, but it’s a fuss-free device for people with small outdoor areas, who don’t deal with major pest problems, or who want a compact indoor option. It doesn’t require an outlet, is easy to target individual annoyances, and rings in under $15. This simplified version of a bug zapper ditches the light component and adds a handle with a button you push when you’re ready to hit your target. Hold it like a standard fly swatter or tennis racket, get as close as possible to the insect, and push the switch to finish the job. Though it has safety features, it’s not suitable for children. Price at time of publish: $14 Type: Racket

