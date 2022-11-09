The 6 Best Brownie Pans of 2022

With so many different materials, shapes, and finishes, choosing which type of brownie pan is right for you can be challenging, even if you consider yourself a seasoned baker . Luckily, we researched the top brownie pans on the market and consulted with an expert to determine the ones worth adding to your kitchen. Our top choice, the All-Clad Pro-Release Nonstick Bakeware Square Baking Pan , is suitable for any brownie. Read on for our list of the best brownie pans, the factors to consider before buying, and answers to commonly asked questions.

Any good brownie recipe needs a quality baking pan, whether you’re partial to crispy edges or a cakey texture. If your pans have lost their nonstick coating after countless batches of brownies and cycles in the dishwasher, say hello to something that will withstand the test of time and meet your needs.

“Ceramic is a good insulator, so if you aim to serve your brownies while still warm from the oven, then in my mind, that’s the only reason to consider ceramic,” says Laurel Almerinda, pastry chef & partner at Huckleberry Bakery and Café in Los Angeles.

The handles on this ceramic square pan feature a unique grooved texture, increasing the friction between your hands and the surface and making it easy to hold without the risk of dropping. It’s dishwasher-safe, but since ceramic is more fragile and is easy to clean, try washing it by hand instead. It is also available in multiple sizes and colors depending on your needs.

Cons: The edges are slightly rounded, so the brownies will not be an exact square cut.

Pros: This ceramic pan is available in multiple colors and size options, so you can mix and match as desired.

For larger batches of brownies, this 9- x 13-inch pan from Caraway is the way to go. It has stainless steel handles and an aluminized steel body and is available in multiple color options to match your other nonstick Caraway pieces . Caraway does not recommend washing their pans in the dishwasher to prevent cosmetic imperfections and damage to the nonstick ceramic coating, so get this clean by hand after you’ve enjoyed your brownies.

Cons: This is on the pricier side compared to other options and is not dishwasher-safe.

Pros: This pan is made with a nontoxic coating and is available in a selection of tasteful colors.

After baking and allowing your brownies to cool, flip the pan over so they can easily pop out. Your brownies will likely come out in one piece since the pan does not allow them to fully separate, so cut along the connected pieces to split them into 12 ready-to-eat squares.

You’ll never have to fight with your family and friends over corner brownies again. This all-edges pan by Bakelicious has 12 spots, providing more brownies with chewy centers and crispy edges. It’s different from a pan with dividers, which does not offer the same crispy edges.

Cons: The dividers on the pan do not fully separate your brownies, so there will be some connected pieces to cut apart.

Pros: This provides an easy way to enjoy crispy edges on every brownie within the same pan.

Cleaning up is easy once since this pan and the divider are dishwasher-friendly. Plus, the divider allows you to neatly split up different brownie toppings, like your favorite candy or nuts, without any spillage onto a neighboring brownie.

There’s no need to whip out a knife to cut your brownies evenly thanks to this pan’s unique design. The lifting divider tray creates 18 symmetrical brownies, perfect for packing lunches or dessert trays. To use, pour your batter into the pan in an even layer and press in the grid tray to bake. Allow your brownies to cool after removing from the oven, lift out the slicer, and enjoy.

Cons: Your brownies might stick to the divider if they are not properly cooled before removal.

Pros: The divider eliminates the need to slice up your brownies and allows for easy decorating on individual brownies.

Featuring heavy-gauge steel construction, the pan’s heat is evenly distributed to prevent warping and promote even cooking. This set of two comes with lids, making it easy to gift your homemade baked goods or take them on the go.

Who said you had to break the bank to make delicious brownies? Invest your money in quality ingredients for chocolate chunk brownies and save on your pans with this set of two from Wilton. The nonstick coating on the steel 9- x 9-inch square pans not only prevents rusting (even in the dishwasher) but also prevents sticking.

Pros: You get a lot of bang for your buck with this set of two pans, as it comes with convenient lids for taking your baked goods on the go.

Even when wearing thick oven mitts and trying to lift a hot batch of brownies from the oven, the oversized handles on this pan will keep you feeling secure. In addition to the square 8- x 8-inch size, All-Clad offers a loaf pan and a rectangular version.

The All-Clad Pro-Release Square Baking Pan is our best overall pick as the brownie pan that does it all. Constructed of commercial-grade aluminized steel, this is a warp-resistant pan that is oven-safe up to 450 degrees. The coating on the pan is ceramic reinforced to deflect scratches and stains, keeping it in top shape for many brownie batches to come. Though this is technically dishwasher-safe, the brand recommends washing by hand to prolong life and the nonstick quality of your pan.

Cons: This is on the more expensive side for a single pan.

Pros: The oversized handles ensure you won’t struggle between picking up your pan and sticking your oven mitt in the batter.

Our Favorite

Our top pick is the All-Clad Pro-Release Square Baking Pan, which resists scratches thanks to a ceramic-reinforced nonstick coating. For an option with dividers for easy serving, check out the Brooklyn Brownie Copper Baking Pan, which creates 18 symmetrical brownies.

Factors to Consider

Material

The material of your brownie pan is an important indicator of whether or not it is dishwasher-safe and nonstick. Brownie pans come in various materials but are most commonly made from glass, ceramic, aluminum, steel, and even silicone. Consider what type of material suits your needs the best before purchasing.

Size

Brownie pans are typically square (8 x 8 inches) or rectangular (10 x 12 inches). Some pans even come with dividers, so you don’t have to worry about cutting your brownies. These typically have a tray that lifts, allowing for a quicker wait time after baking.

Ease of Use

Whether or not your pan is labeled as nonstick can determine two things — baking time and greasing the pan. Take a look at the manufacturer’s recommendations from the brownie recipe, so you aren’t scraping brownies from the bottom of your pan.

Almerinda shares her secret to easy brownie removal every time. “Nothing's worse than making a delicious treat that is forever glued to the pan. For corners, not a second thought about sticking and the perfect texture, I go with a metal pan tidily lined with buttered parchment.”

Cleaning

Many brownie pans are dishwasher-safe, but stuck-on brownies that lived in the pan a little too long could require more intense scrubbing by hand. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions for handwashing, and keep in mind that ceramic pans can chip or break more easily, so clean with caution.

Frequently Asked Questions What type of pan is best for brownies? The first question to ask yourself should be what type of brownies you prefer, and let that influence your pan purchase, says Almerinda. “This is subjective, of course, and depends on your priorities and preferences in brownie baking. I’m partial to a crisp but chewy outer edge paired with a fudgy, possibly even gooey inside. For this, glass or metal are the best.”

What is the best size pan for baking brownies? “Ideally, something in the neighborhood of a 9- x 12-inch pan. Any proportion is fine, 10- x 10-inch, 10- x 12-inch…,” Almerinda says. But bigger doesn’t always mean always better! “Don’t go too large. Otherwise, the ratio of crisp edges and squidgy insides will be thrown off, and you may end up with an overbaked outer ring and/or an underbaked mid-section.”

Whether you’re operating a bakery like Almerinda or just baking for a crowd, she says, “if you need to make a large number of brownies (and who doesn’t) you’re better off baking two reasonably-sized pans instead of one big batch.”

Can you make brownies in a muffin pan? Yes, you can make individual brownies in a muffin pan. The result will turn out richer than muffins or cupcakes; just be mindful of the baking time, as it will likely be less than your average brownie pan.

Can you freeze brownies? If you just can’t finish eating your whole batch of brownies or want to keep your freezer stocked for a future brownie craving, freezing them is an option. “And you should because there’s no reason not to,” Almerinda says.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind before tossing your brownies into the depths of your freezer. “Make sure they are in an airtight vessel — freezer funk is real. And in an ideal world, label them with the date. I recommend no longer than four months and not storing them in the door where they are subject to temperature fluctuations.”

Our Expertise

Jacqueline Weiss is a professional food writer with over five years of experience and a lifelong lover of working in the kitchen. Her writing has appeared in Eat This Not That, EatingWell, AllRecipes, Simply Recipes, and more. For this article, she spoke with Laurel Almerinda, pastry chef & partner at Huckleberry Bakery and Café, to find out what professionals look for in a brownie pan. She then used their insights and her own expertise and market research to curate this list.