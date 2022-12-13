After extensive research, we’ve determined the best brooms for every type of chore and floor, considering important factors like broom type (think push, straight-bottom, and angled), handle design, and bristle material. Read on to learn about our top choices, including why we named the TreeLen Broom and Dustpan Set our overall winner.

In addition to a trusty vacuum , every home needs a quality broom to keep floors clean. Brooms allow you to promptly handle messes without fussing with outlets or charging, get into smaller nooks and crannies (even on the ceiling), and spruce up a dirty kitchen without disturbing people and pets. When shopping for a new broom, you want one that’s comfortable to use and effective so you don’t have to do twice the work.

Best Overall TreeLen Dustpan and Broom Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: Useful on various surfaces, this adjustable broom comes with a thoughtfully designed dustpan and is easy to store. Cons: The broom head width is on the smaller side. At first glance, this lightweight broom and dustpan set might seem average, but look closer, and you’ll see a myriad of user-friendly features that earned it the top spot on our list. The brush has four layers of flagged bristles, so while it’s admittedly smaller, it efficiently gathers up dirt in its path. Then there’s the built-in comb in the dustpan, which helps you make sure debris, like pet hair and dust, stays in the pan and doesn’t get back out to the floor. Another nice touch is the dustpan’s rubber lip that remains flush with the floor, helping ensure the debris is swept into place. Have taller people in the house? They will appreciate the extendable handle that can go from 30 to 52 inches long. Whatever kitchen setup you have, storing the broom won’t be a problem because the handles snap together, the dustpan can swivel downward, and it can hang on the wall. Price at time of publish: $40 Broom Width: 10.4 inches

10.4 inches Handle Length: 38 to 52 inches

38 to 52 inches Dustpan Included: Yes

Yes Use: Indoors and outdoors

Best Value AmazonBasics Heavy-Duty Broom Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s light but sturdy and easy to put together/take apart for fuss-free storage. Cons: While it’s advertised for indoor and outdoor use, it’s really best for the former. For such a low price, this broom is surprisingly sturdy. It has plastic bristles that are suitable for indoor and outdoor areas, like your patio, porch, and garage, as well as hardwood floors and tile; however, they aren’t super firm, so you may find the broom is best for your interior spaces or just light outside work. If you’re short on storage space, the broom can be broken down into four pieces — on the flip side, assembling the broom is a cinch, too. This interlocking design also means you can adjust the broom’s height to accommodate different people’s needs and access hard-to-reach spaces. Price at time of publish: $16 Broom Width: 14.6 inches

14.6 inches Handle Length: 53.5 inches

53.5 inches Dustpan Included: No

Best for Hardwood Floors Dyson Articulating Hard Floor Tool Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros: Thanks to its soft bristles, this slim, easy-to-maneuver attachment cleans up well without damaging your delicate floors. Cons: This tool must be used with compatible Dyson vacuums. Dyson is a trusted name when it comes to vacuums, but the brand also offers this articulating hard floor tool best described as a sweeping attachment. The caveat is that you will need a compatible Dyson upright or canister vacuum in order to use this device, but if you do, it’s an excellent alternative to a broom. The soft, flexible nylon bristles are gentle enough to suit hardwood floors, but their two-row design still makes them plenty effective at locking in dust and dirt while you work. Plus, the tool is very slim and pivots 180 degrees, so you can easily navigate through narrow spaces in the house. Price at time of publish: $50 Broom Width: 9.5 inches

9.5 inches Handle Length: N/A

N/A Dustpan Included: No

No Use: Indoors

Best for Pet hair Evriholder FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: This multipurpose broom has effective rubber bristles and an extendable handle so you can effortlessly clean up the pet hair around the house. Cons: It’s not ideal for outdoor use. Designed with pet owners in mind, this affordable broom has rubber bristles that are highly effective at gathering up fur and hair — regardless of what kind of flooring you have in the house (although the broom really shows its worth on carpet). While its main purpose may be removing pet hair, you can also use the broom to clean windows, spills, shower doors, or even your car thanks to its built-in squeegee edge. Another perk is its extendable handle that you can adjust accordingly for your height. If you’re looking for something to tackle pet hair outdoors, you might want to go for the brand’s extra-large broom instead. Price at time of publish: $17 Broom Width: 7.9 inches

7.9 inches Handle Length: 36 to 60 inches

36 to 60 inches Dustpan Included: No

No Use: Indoors

Best Outdoors Yocada Push Broom Amazon View On Amazon Pros: With super stiff bristles, this push broom is durable, ergonomic, and suitable for heavy-duty sweeping. Cons: Be careful where you apply pressure on the broom handle to avoid bending. Push brooms are a favorite for outdoor sweeping, and of them all, we like this one for various reasons. Firstly, it has an extra-wide brush (24 inches), so you can cover a larger area in every push, ultimately saving you time and effort. While pushing, you’ll have an easier go of it due to the ergonomic 45-degree angle of the handle. Then, there’s the fact that the brush’s six rows of dense bristles work well cleaning up things like leaves and dirt on the hard surfaces of sidewalks and driveways. One thing to keep in mind is that because of the handle’s design, specifically where the screw point is, you’ll want to make sure not to exert too much pressure in the middle of the handle since that can cause it to bend there when using a lot of force. Price at time of publish: $36 Broom Width: 24 inches

24 inches Handle Length: 50.8 to 65.3 inches

50.8 to 65.3 inches Dustpan Included: No

