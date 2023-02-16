What to Buy The 8 Best Blenders for Smoothies, Soups, and Frozen Drinks The versatile Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender earned the top spot on our list. By Alyssa Longobucco Published on February 16, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Food and Wine / Alli Waataja A blender is one of the most versatile gadgets you can have in your kitchen. With the right model for your needs, you’ll have a workhorse that can do everything from pulverizing your morning smoothie and executing the perfect at-home nut butter to whipping up a silky smooth soup. Choose the wrong one and, well, you’re looking at a cup of something more resembling a chunky fruit salad than a smoothie. That’s where we come in. We’ve researched and tested the best blenders out there, from personal blenders ideal for quick morning smoothies to restaurant-worthy models designed with a range of specific features, capacities, and settings. Whether you just want a way to get in some greens on the go or are looking for a tech-forward sous chef to help you out with meal prep, there is something on our list of best blenders for you. Vitamix’s E310 Explorian Blender earned the top spot on our list for its overall versatility and ease of use, especially for beginners. Dive into our selects below, and get ready to reap the rewards of these powerhouse picks from sunrise to cocktail hour. Frozen margaritas, anyone? Our Top Picks Best Overall: Vitamix Explorian Blender at Amazon Jump to Review Best Personal Blender: Ninja Nutri Blender Pro with Auto-iQ at Amazon Jump to Review Best Smart Blender: Vitamix A2500 Smart Blender at Amazon Jump to Review Best Portable Blender: BlendJet 2 Portable Blender at Target Jump to Review Best Splurge: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: NutriBullet Blender Combo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Crushing Ice: KitchenAid Blender at Amazon Jump to Review Best Blender-Food Processor Combo: Ninja Compact Kitchen System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Wayfair Pros: This blender can clean itself with just a few drops of dish soap, water, and 30 seconds. Cons: The 48-ounce container is smaller than some models, which can make batch cooking — or cooking for a larger crowd — a bit difficult. For a straightforward and effective blender, you can’t go wrong with Vitamix’s E310 Explorian model. We awarded it the Best Vitamix for Beginners in our comprehensive review of all the brand has to offer — and for good reason. It boasts all the features you need to make smoothies, shakes, soups, and more, without the large footprint or extra bells and whistles that can come with more advanced models. Choose from ten variable speeds plus a pulse setting that lets you chop nuts or mince herbs with finesse. Price at time of publish: $350 Weight: 10.5 poundsDimensions: 11 x 8 x 18 inchesJar material: BPA-free plasticJar capacity: 48 ounces Best Personal Blender Ninja BN401 Nutri Blender Pro with Auto-iQ 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: The base boasts sturdy suction cups to help keep the gadget in place while in use, and the cups, tops, and blades are all dishwasher-safe. Cons: It can get louder than other models while blending. Named our top personal blender after rigorous testing, the Ninja Nutri Blender Pro is a must for health nuts and home cooks alike. With just a 24-ounce capacity, it’s the ideal size for single servings of smoothies, sauce, or salsa. Don’t let its petite appearance fool you, though — this model still packs plenty of top-notch tech features aimed at making the user experience a cinch. This blender got top marks for its AutoIQ programs that set the ideal time and pulse patterns for whatever you’re blending up, as well as its display with a countdown timer that clues you into exactly how much longer you have to wait to sip that frothy shake. Price at time of publish: $100 Weight: 6 poundsDimensions: 6.89 x 5.98 x 14.29 inchesJar material: BPA-free plasticJar capacity: (2) 24-ounce cups Best Smart Blender Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: The motor base on this model can read what size container you’ve chosen and will automatically adjust the program and blend settings accordingly. Cons: The roomy 64-ounce container can feel a bit cumbersome when working with smaller portions, and other sizes must be purchased separately. If you’re looking to level up your chef skills with a little boost from technology, Vitamix’s A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is just the device for you. It was also our favorite of the four Ascent models we tested. This blender incorporates all the powerful features you’ve come to know and love from the Vitamix brand and pairs them with tech-forward add-ons like an LED screen, wireless connectivity, and a bevy of different pre-programmed settings that let you fine-tune any recipe to utter perfection. Translation: there isn’t a salsa, dessert, soup, or drink you can throw at this thing that it can’t handle. Price at time of publish: $550 Weight: 12 poundsDimensions: 11 x 8 x 17 inchesJar material: BPA-free plasticJar capacity: 64 ounces Best Portable Blender BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Target View On Target View On Blendjet.com View On Boscovs.com Pros: This model is cordless (it charges via USB-C), so you can bring it practically anywhere and it will last for at least 15 blends per charge. Cons: Your smoothies won’t come out as smooth as with other models, especially if they include harder fruit or fibrous greens. Great news: Now you don’t have to choose between a refreshing morning sip and making that 9 a.m. staff meeting. BlendJet’s ingenious portable blender lets you have your smoothie and drink it too, with a powerful motor and stainless steel blades that make quick work of ingredients for your workout shake, acai bowl, and even frozen latte. In our tests, we found this blender to be incredibly lightweight and easy to clean, plus you can charge it via USB-C using your laptop (!). You can choose from a wide selection of personality-packed shades, including Lisa Frank-designed patterns sure to thrill your inner ‘90s child. While this gadget won’t replace your more heavy-duty home blender, it's a great option if you find yourself with a bustling calendar that necessitates you sip on the go. Price at time of publish: $50 Weight: 1.34 poundsDimensions: 9 x 3 inchesJar material: BPA-free plasticJar capacity: 16 ounces Best Splurge Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: This versatile model uses friction to heat ingredients from cold to hot (in the case of soups or sauces) or whip up frozen treats in just minutes. Cons: While roomy, the large 64-ounce container can make this model difficult to store in some cabinets. If you’re on the hunt for a chef-worthy splurge that will leave you feeling like a Michelin-star pro, look no further than Vitamix’s Professional Series 750 Blender. Designed with functionality and versatility in mind, it comes equipped with a powerful 2.2 horsepower motor and an expansive blade radius, which together make quick work of even the toughest ingredients (see ya later, fibrous greens!). Choose from 10-speed settings, a pulse feature, or five preset programs aimed at mastering smoothies, soups, frozen desserts, purees, and washing. Price at time of publish: $630 Weight: 13.6 poundsDimensions: 7.75 x 9.5 x 17.5 inchesJar material: BPA-free plasticJar capacity: 64 ounces Best Value NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Belk.com Pros: This blender comes with two cups and travel lids to take your concoctions on the go. Cons: The personal-sized cups are placed upside-down onto the blender, which can lead to a mess when removing them if you’re not careful. Not everyone wants to — or needs to — splurge on a pricey blender. The good news? You don’t have to! NutriBullet has been a trusted name in the game for over a decade, and their do-it-all Blender Combo makes it easy to see why. It allows you to seamlessly flex between single-serving cups and a full-sized pitcher, which is great if you often find yourself making both solo pre-workout smoothies and frozen cocktails for friends. The straightforward push-button interface lets you choose from three speeds (low, medium, and high) plus an extract and pulse option for more specialized capabilities. Price at time of publish: $150 Weight: 10.3 poundsDimensions: 15.75 x 15.5 x 9.5 inchesJar material: BPA-free plasticJar capacity: (1) 64-ounce pitcher, (1) 32-ounce cup, (1) 24-ounce cup Best for Crushing Ice KitchenAid K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: This sleek design has tons of colors to choose from, so you can easily coordinate your pick with your home (or the rest of your KitchenAid appliance suite). Cons: The start button is on the small side, so it’s easy to overlook and a bit difficult to press. Calling all cocktail connoisseurs: It’s time to replace the janky blender you relied on for Margarita Mondays in college with this oh-so-adult version from KitchenAid. With three different speed settings — plus a dedicated ice mode that will transform cubes into a snow-like powder in just 10 seconds — this blender is a great option for cooks that want a device that covers all the basic bases with finesse. Price at time of publish: $140 Weight: 12 poundsDimensions: 9 x 8 x 16 inchesJar material: BPA-free plasticJar capacity: 56 ounces Best Blender-Food Processor Combo Ninja Compact Kitchen System with Auto-iQ Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This collection comes with various blades and containers suited to getting the most out of your device — there’s no need to buy extras. Cons: It can be tough to find an accessible place to store this gadget and all its parts, especially if you have a small kitchen. This Ninja system is the blender equivalent of owning the perfect pair of blue jeans — it does it all. It all starts with the multipurpose base, which pairs with multiple containers and blades and is equipped with an AutoIQ system, which changes the functions available on the LED screen depending on what container you’re using. You can choose your adventure from a variety of accessories, ranging from a single-serve smoothie container to a 5-cup food processor bowl, where you can whip up the perfect pesto, velvety mayo, or pizza dough with ease. Price at time of publish: $156 Weight: 12 poundsDimensions: 7.5 x 8.25 x 17.25 inchesJar material: BPA-free plasicJar capacity: (1) 64-ounce pitcher, (1) 5-cup processor bowl, (1) 18-ounce cup Our Favorite If you’re looking for the best blender for making smoothies, shakes, frozen drinks, nut milks, or even soups, you simply can’t go wrong with Vitamix’s E310 Explorian model, which also won the title of Best Vitamix for Beginners in our comprehensive review of the brand. With its powerful motor, sharp blade, and ability to blend fresh and frozen fruits and veggies into a smooth, sippable beverage, we recommend this Vitamix. Factors to Consider Capacity One of the biggest considerations when shopping for a blender is how large of a gadget you need. If you’re only making a smoothie for yourself each morning, you can probably get away with a much smaller model than if you’re whipping up sips for a crowd or relying on your device to blend a large batch of your signature vodka sauce. When shopping for a blender, pay close attention to the capacity of the jar or pitcher included with your purchase, as well as whether or not you can purchase larger (or smaller!) accessories separately. Function There’s something to be said for shopping for just the features you need and nothing more. If you’re the kind of cook that prefers things simple and rudimentary in the kitchen, there’s no need to splurge on a smart blender with upwards of 15 settings. On the flip side, if you enjoy experimenting in the kitchen and need gear that can keep pace with a bevy of different recipes and techniques, a blender that boasts more nuanced controls may be the right pick for you. Our list offers up selections for both these ethos, ranging from a simple low-medium-high speed interface to intelligent blades that detect exactly what you’re blending up and adjust accordingly. Glass or Plastic Pitcher All the selects on our best blender list come with BPA-free plastic pitchers, but there are models out there that rely on glass for the primary vessel instead. While this isn’t necessarily a make-or-break feature, it is something to consider, especially if you’re looking for a model that is dishwasher-safe or entirely free of plastic. Motor Power At the end of the day, a blender is only as good as its motor, which makes this an essential factor to consider when shopping for the right model for you. Consider what you’ll primarily be using your blender for and shop accordingly, whether that means selecting a more powerful model to tackle frozen fruit daily or a motor with less oomph if you only blend up the occasional milkshake. Another important factor to consider is: Different motors can generate different amounts of noise. If you rise with the sun while the rest of your house sleeps in, it might be worthwhile to check the decibel level on each model before committing, lest you make enemies with your roommates. Frequently Asked Questions What type of blender is best for making smoothies and shakes? If you’re looking for the best blender for making smoothies and shakes, you can’t go wrong with Vitamix’s E310 Explorian model. It has a powerful motor, sharp blade, and the ability to blend fresh and frozen fruits and veggies into a smooth, sippable beverage. In our tests, we named this model best for beginners thanks to its ease of use, specifically for making smoothies and shakes. What type of blender is best for crushing ice? When it comes to crushing ice, you’ll want to choose a blender with a powerful motor and strong blade system, like our pick: KichenAid’s 3-Speed Ice Crushing Blender. Your chosen model should come with a roomy pitcher big enough for those pre-crushed cubes, plus multiple speed settings to ensure a snow-like consistency. How do I clean a blender? These days, many blenders can be cleaned the same way they got dirty — by blending! Simply put a few drops of dish soap into the pitcher, along with some hot water, and run it on low for 30 to 60 seconds. You should always consult the user manual of your device for the best possible method of cleaning, as well as info on whether any of your parts can be rinsed in the dishwasher or should be hand-washed. Can I make juice with a blender? Yes — just with a few extra steps. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a juicer to get fresh veggie or fruit juice on the daily. A powerful blender — like our splurge pick, the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender — has enough gusto to power through even the most fibrous of produce. That said, your juice will still have a bit of pulp in it, so you’ll want to strain the mixture over a cup or bowl using a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth to ensure a silky result. Our Expertise Alyssa Longobucco is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York with over a decade of experience in the food, home, and lifestyle categories. When she's not diving into the latest trends and products, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and children. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit