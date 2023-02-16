Vitamix’s E310 Explorian Blender earned the top spot on our list for its overall versatility and ease of use, especially for beginners. Dive into our selects below, and get ready to reap the rewards of these powerhouse picks from sunrise to cocktail hour. Frozen margaritas , anyone?

That’s where we come in. We’ve researched and tested the best blenders out there, from personal blenders ideal for quick morning smoothies to restaurant-worthy models designed with a range of specific features, capacities, and settings. Whether you just want a way to get in some greens on the go or are looking for a tech-forward sous chef to help you out with meal prep, there is something on our list of best blenders for you.

A blender is one of the most versatile gadgets you can have in your kitchen. With the right model for your needs, you’ll have a workhorse that can do everything from pulverizing your morning smoothie and executing the perfect at-home nut butter to whipping up a silky smooth soup. Choose the wrong one and, well, you’re looking at a cup of something more resembling a chunky fruit salad than a smoothie.

Best Overall Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Wayfair Pros: This blender can clean itself with just a few drops of dish soap, water, and 30 seconds. Cons: The 48-ounce container is smaller than some models, which can make batch cooking — or cooking for a larger crowd — a bit difficult. For a straightforward and effective blender, you can’t go wrong with Vitamix’s E310 Explorian model. We awarded it the Best Vitamix for Beginners in our comprehensive review of all the brand has to offer — and for good reason. It boasts all the features you need to make smoothies, shakes, soups, and more, without the large footprint or extra bells and whistles that can come with more advanced models. Choose from ten variable speeds plus a pulse setting that lets you chop nuts or mince herbs with finesse. Price at time of publish: $350 Weight: 10.5 pounds

10.5 pounds Dimensions: 11 x 8 x 18 inches

11 x 8 x 18 inches Jar material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Jar capacity: 48 ounces

Best Personal Blender Ninja BN401 Nutri Blender Pro with Auto-iQ 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: The base boasts sturdy suction cups to help keep the gadget in place while in use, and the cups, tops, and blades are all dishwasher-safe. Cons: It can get louder than other models while blending. Named our top personal blender after rigorous testing, the Ninja Nutri Blender Pro is a must for health nuts and home cooks alike. With just a 24-ounce capacity, it’s the ideal size for single servings of smoothies, sauce, or salsa. Don’t let its petite appearance fool you, though — this model still packs plenty of top-notch tech features aimed at making the user experience a cinch. This blender got top marks for its AutoIQ programs that set the ideal time and pulse patterns for whatever you’re blending up, as well as its display with a countdown timer that clues you into exactly how much longer you have to wait to sip that frothy shake. Price at time of publish: $100 Weight: 6 pounds

6 pounds Dimensions: 6.89 x 5.98 x 14.29 inches

6.89 x 5.98 x 14.29 inches Jar material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Jar capacity: (2) 24-ounce cups

Best Smart Blender Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: The motor base on this model can read what size container you’ve chosen and will automatically adjust the program and blend settings accordingly. Cons: The roomy 64-ounce container can feel a bit cumbersome when working with smaller portions, and other sizes must be purchased separately. If you’re looking to level up your chef skills with a little boost from technology, Vitamix’s A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is just the device for you. It was also our favorite of the four Ascent models we tested. This blender incorporates all the powerful features you’ve come to know and love from the Vitamix brand and pairs them with tech-forward add-ons like an LED screen, wireless connectivity, and a bevy of different pre-programmed settings that let you fine-tune any recipe to utter perfection. Translation: there isn’t a salsa, dessert, soup, or drink you can throw at this thing that it can’t handle. Price at time of publish: $550 Weight: 12 pounds

12 pounds Dimensions: 11 x 8 x 17 inches

11 x 8 x 17 inches Jar material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Jar capacity: 64 ounces

Best Portable Blender BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Target View On Target View On Blendjet.com View On Boscovs.com Pros: This model is cordless (it charges via USB-C), so you can bring it practically anywhere and it will last for at least 15 blends per charge. Cons: Your smoothies won’t come out as smooth as with other models, especially if they include harder fruit or fibrous greens. Great news: Now you don’t have to choose between a refreshing morning sip and making that 9 a.m. staff meeting. BlendJet’s ingenious portable blender lets you have your smoothie and drink it too, with a powerful motor and stainless steel blades that make quick work of ingredients for your workout shake, acai bowl, and even frozen latte. In our tests, we found this blender to be incredibly lightweight and easy to clean, plus you can charge it via USB-C using your laptop (!). You can choose from a wide selection of personality-packed shades, including Lisa Frank-designed patterns sure to thrill your inner ‘90s child. While this gadget won’t replace your more heavy-duty home blender, it's a great option if you find yourself with a bustling calendar that necessitates you sip on the go. Price at time of publish: $50 Weight: 1.34 pounds

1.34 pounds Dimensions: 9 x 3 inches

9 x 3 inches Jar material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Jar capacity: 16 ounces

Best Splurge Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: This versatile model uses friction to heat ingredients from cold to hot (in the case of soups or sauces) or whip up frozen treats in just minutes. Cons: While roomy, the large 64-ounce container can make this model difficult to store in some cabinets. If you’re on the hunt for a chef-worthy splurge that will leave you feeling like a Michelin-star pro, look no further than Vitamix’s Professional Series 750 Blender. Designed with functionality and versatility in mind, it comes equipped with a powerful 2.2 horsepower motor and an expansive blade radius, which together make quick work of even the toughest ingredients (see ya later, fibrous greens!). Choose from 10-speed settings, a pulse feature, or five preset programs aimed at mastering smoothies, soups, frozen desserts, purees, and washing. Price at time of publish: $630 Weight: 13.6 pounds

13.6 pounds Dimensions: 7.75 x 9.5 x 17.5 inches

7.75 x 9.5 x 17.5 inches Jar material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Jar capacity: 64 ounces

Best Value NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Belk.com Pros: This blender comes with two cups and travel lids to take your concoctions on the go. Cons: The personal-sized cups are placed upside-down onto the blender, which can lead to a mess when removing them if you’re not careful. Not everyone wants to — or needs to — splurge on a pricey blender. The good news? You don’t have to! NutriBullet has been a trusted name in the game for over a decade, and their do-it-all Blender Combo makes it easy to see why. It allows you to seamlessly flex between single-serving cups and a full-sized pitcher, which is great if you often find yourself making both solo pre-workout smoothies and frozen cocktails for friends. The straightforward push-button interface lets you choose from three speeds (low, medium, and high) plus an extract and pulse option for more specialized capabilities. Price at time of publish: $150 Weight: 10.3 pounds

10.3 pounds Dimensions: 15.75 x 15.5 x 9.5 inches

15.75 x 15.5 x 9.5 inches Jar material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Jar capacity: (1) 64-ounce pitcher, (1) 32-ounce cup, (1) 24-ounce cup

Best for Crushing Ice KitchenAid K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: This sleek design has tons of colors to choose from, so you can easily coordinate your pick with your home (or the rest of your KitchenAid appliance suite). Cons: The start button is on the small side, so it’s easy to overlook and a bit difficult to press. Calling all cocktail connoisseurs: It’s time to replace the janky blender you relied on for Margarita Mondays in college with this oh-so-adult version from KitchenAid. With three different speed settings — plus a dedicated ice mode that will transform cubes into a snow-like powder in just 10 seconds — this blender is a great option for cooks that want a device that covers all the basic bases with finesse. Price at time of publish: $140 Weight: 12 pounds

12 pounds Dimensions: 9 x 8 x 16 inches

9 x 8 x 16 inches Jar material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Jar capacity: 56 ounces