So Many Kitchen Knives Are on Sale Right Now, Including a Henckels Set for $344 Off

Ask any chef their number one kitchen essential; they will most likely say a knife. For home cooks, it's no different. A great knife is critical, whether you are coring a strawberry with a paring knife or slicing homemade bread with a serrated blade. Knives are a significant investment that should last many years, depending on how you treat them, so a bit of saving never hurts anyone. That means Black Friday is the perfect time to score a deal on that knife or knife set you have wanted for so long.

Whether you're looking for a paring knife, a steak knife set, or even something for barbecuing, we've found deals from top brands like Global, Zwilling, Wüsthof, Shun, Henckels, Material, and Misen on sale this Black Friday. Retailers like Target, Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and Sur La Table have great deals that may not last until Cyber Monday. Not only is this curated list full of great deals, but many of the blades also won in their respective categories in our independent in-house product tests.

And it’s not just blades we’re adding to our carts. Today’s also an excellent opportunity to get high-end knife accessories. For example, we love this fantastic sharpener, the Chef'sChoice 4643 Manual Knife Sharpeners for Serrated and Straight Knives. It’s perfect for home cooks looking to keep their blades sharp and also 15% off for $60. Read on for our favorites broken into handy categories so you can find the best Black Friday deals in different knife styles.

Best Chef’s Knife Deals

We do extensive testing on chef’s knives in our labs, meaning we have favorites. Among the many deals today, we found the best overall winner from our chef’s knife testing, the Mac Knife 8-inch Hollow Edge Chef's Knife, on sale for $95 (originally $113). The Global Chef’s Knife, which won in our lightweight category, is over 50% off at a price of $88 (originally $225)​​. And don’t miss the Zwilling deals across the internet; we found many at Amazon worth clicking on. You can also get a classic 8-inch chef’s knife for over $35 off at Target. Material, which has its entire site 20% off, makes beautiful knives, and its chef’s knife won for the best value in our tests.

Mac Knife 8-Inch Hollow Chef's Knife, $95 (originally $113) at amazon.com

Wüsthof Classic 6-Inch Chef's Knife, $98 (originally $135) at amazon.com

Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's Knife, $70 (originally $113) at target.com

Global 6-Inch Chef’s Knife, $88 (originally $225) at surlatable.com​​

​​Material 8-Inch Chef’s Knife, $60 (originally $75) at materialkitchen.com

Best Knife Set Deals

Chalk it up to laziness or ease, but we love getting everything we need in one set. There are tons of great options out there, and we found some notable bestsellers marked down for Black Friday. We also found an incredible Henckels barbecue carving tool set marked down to $150 from $494. It’s an excellent gift for the grilling enthusiast in your life. Our favorite, however, is the Shun Classic starter knife set, which comes with three knives in various sizes. It is only $340 and is a great beginner set for anyone looking to get into Japanese knives or a gift for a new homeowner or married couple.

Shun Classic Starter Knife Set, $340 (originally $463) at williams-sonoma.com

Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $130 (originally $345) at amazon.com

Henckels Forged Accent 9-Piece Barbecue Carving Tool Set, $150 (originally $494) target.com

Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $80 (originally $160) at amazon.com

Global Takashi 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $400 (originally $800) at amazon.com

Best Bread Knife Deals

We take our bread seriously, so investing in a good bread knife is essential. You want a blade that won’t fatigue your hand when sawing through more stubborn ingredients, and precision is essential. Our testers chose their favorite, and our best overall winner, the Zwilling Pro 9-inch Bread Knife, is on sale for $140 (originally $176) at Wayfair today. If you feel generous to yourself or anyone else, our winner for Best Splurge, the Global Sai Bread Knife, is on sale for $152 from $190 at Amazon.

Zwilling Pro Bread Knife, $140 (originally $176) at wayfair.com

Misen 9.5-Inch Serrated Bread Knife, $56 (originally $70) at amazon.com

Henckels Aviara 8-Inch Bread Knife, $50 (originally $84) at target.com

Global 9-Inch Sai Bread Knife, $152 (originally $190) at amazon.com

Best Japanese Knife Deals

Japanese steel is notoriously expensive so finding any percentage off feels like a win. The classic Global santoku is $20 less at Williams Sonoma. We also love Misen’s general vibe and aesthetic, and its entire site is currently 30% off for Black Friday. Get the brand’s 7.5-inch santoku before it is gone. We also found Japanese-style knives from Western manufacturers with more substantial discounts at Target, which has tons of Black Friday kitchen deals.

Global 5-Inch Classic Hollow-Ground Santoku Knife, $76 (originally $95) at williams-sonoma.com

Henckels 5-Inch Forged Accent Hollow Edge Santoku, $34 (originally $57) at target.com

Misen Santoku Knife, $59 with code ALLGRAVY30 (originally $85) at misen.com

Zwilling Twin Fin II 6.5-inch Nakiri Knife, $125 (originally $160) at target.com

Best Steak Knife Set Deals

A steak knife set is an excellent gift for anyone who doesn’t want to grapple with cutting their food. We found some winners from our tested steak knife roundup on sale in various styles and price points. Our choice for the best serrated steak knife set, the Henckels, comes in sleek stainless steel at an affordable price of $45. They're great for everyday use and can conveniently go in the dishwasher. The Zwilling Pro Le Blanc is usually a jaw-dropping $452, but you can get it at Target for $200 today. The sleek white knives are perfect for a minimalist kitchen.

Wüsthof Classic 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, $260 (originally $325) at amazon.com

Wüsthof 8-Piece Stainless Mignon Steak Knife Set, $98 (originally $130) at amazon.com

Henckels 8-Piece Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set, $45 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Zwilling Pro Le Blanc 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, $200 (originally $452) at target.com

Best Paring Knife Deals

A paring knife is an essential and versatile tool. When we shop for a paring knife, we look for a comfortable hand feel and flexibility to handle all tasks. Many of our favorites from our paring knife lab tests are on sale at various price points. One such knife, the Misen paring knife, is on sale for 20% off, or a Zwilling favorite is $20 off at Wayfair.

Henckels Forged Accent 3.5-Inch Paring Knife, $23 (originally $38) at target.com

Zwilling 3.5-Inch Twin Grip Paring Knife, $8 (originally $13) at amazon.com

Zwilling Pro 4-Inch Paring Knife, $68 (originally $88) at wayfair.com

Misen 3-Inch Paring Knife, $28 with code ALLGRAVY30 (originally $40) at misen.com

