So Many Kitchen Knives Are on Sale Right Now, Including a Henckels Set for $344 Off

These are the 25+ best Black Friday deals from Amazon, Target, Williams Sonoma, and more.

By
Jennifer Zyman
Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and joined the team in August of 2022. She's written about food and restaurants for over 15 years and is a proficient home cook with a culinary school degree who is always on the hunt for the latest and greatest kitchen technique, trick, or tool. Her work at Food & Wine focuses on finding the best new products for cooks using her culinary expertise and in-house tester data. Jennifer's work has appeared in Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and more. She also has a podcast called "The Food that Binds," where chefs discuss food and relationships. Jennifer graduated with a BBA, Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta, and an AA from Cordon Bleu at California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Knife Deals are Best Buys this Black Friday 2022
Photo:

Amazon / Target

Ask any chef their number one kitchen essential; they will most likely say a knife. For home cooks, it's no different. A great knife is critical, whether you are coring a strawberry with a paring knife or slicing homemade bread with a serrated blade. Knives are a significant investment that should last many years, depending on how you treat them, so a bit of saving never hurts anyone. That means Black Friday is the perfect time to score a deal on that knife or knife set you have wanted for so long. 

Whether you're looking for a paring knife, a steak knife set, or even something for barbecuing, we've found deals from top brands like Global, Zwilling, Wüsthof, Shun, Henckels, Material, and Misen on sale this Black Friday. Retailers like Target, Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and Sur La Table have great deals that may not last until Cyber Monday. Not only is this curated list full of great deals, but many of the blades also won in their respective categories in our independent in-house product tests. 

RELATED: Amazon Dropped Tons of Black Friday Cookware Deals on Thanksgiving, from All-Clad to Lodge

And it’s not just blades we’re adding to our carts. Today’s also an excellent opportunity to get high-end knife accessories. For example, we love this fantastic sharpener, the Chef'sChoice 4643 Manual Knife Sharpeners for Serrated and Straight Knives. It’s perfect for home cooks looking to keep their blades sharp and also 15% off for $60. Read on for our favorites broken into handy categories so you can find the best Black Friday deals in different knife styles.

Mac Knife Series Hollow Edge Chef's Knife, 8-Inch

Amazon

Best Chef’s Knife Deals

We do extensive testing on chef’s knives in our labs, meaning we have favorites. Among the many deals today, we found the best overall winner from our chef’s knife testing, the Mac Knife 8-inch Hollow Edge Chef's Knife, on sale for $95 (originally $113). The Global Chef’s Knife, which won in our lightweight category, is over 50% off at a price of $88 (originally $225)​​. And don’t miss the Zwilling deals across the internet; we found many at Amazon worth clicking on. You can also get a classic 8-inch chef’s knife for over $35 off at Target. Material, which has its entire site 20% off, makes beautiful knives, and its chef’s knife won for the best value in our tests. 

  • Mac Knife 8-Inch Hollow Chef's Knife, $95 (originally $113) at amazon.com
  • Wüsthof Classic 6-Inch Chef's Knife, $98 (originally $135) at amazon.com
  • Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's Knife, $70 (originally $113) at target.com
  • Global 6-Inch Chef’s Knife, $88 (originally $225) at surlatable.com​​
  • ​​Material 8-Inch Chef’s Knife, $60 (originally $75) at materialkitchen.com
Shun Classic Starter Knives, Set of 3

Williams Sonoma

Best Knife Set Deals

Chalk it up to laziness or ease, but we love getting everything we need in one set. There are tons of great options out there, and we found some notable bestsellers marked down for Black Friday. We also found an incredible Henckels barbecue carving tool set marked down to $150 from $494. It’s an excellent gift for the grilling enthusiast in your life. Our favorite, however, is the Shun Classic starter knife set, which comes with three knives in various sizes. It is only $340 and is a great beginner set for anyone looking to get into Japanese knives or a gift for a new homeowner or married couple. 

  • Shun Classic Starter Knife Set, $340 (originally $463) at williams-sonoma.com
  • Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $130 (originally $345) at amazon.com
  • Henckels Forged Accent 9-Piece Barbecue Carving Tool Set, $150 (originally $494) target.com
  • Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $80 (originally $160) at amazon.com
  • Global Takashi 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $400 (originally $800) at amazon.com
Global SAI-05, SAI Bread Knife, 9

Amazon

Best Bread Knife Deals

We take our bread seriously, so investing in a good bread knife is essential. You want a blade that won’t fatigue your hand when sawing through more stubborn ingredients, and precision is essential. Our testers chose their favorite, and our best overall winner, the Zwilling Pro 9-inch Bread Knife, is on sale for $140 (originally $176) at Wayfair today. If you feel generous to yourself or anyone else, our winner for Best Splurge, the Global Sai Bread Knife, is on sale for $152 from $190 at Amazon.

  • Zwilling Pro Bread Knife, $140 (originally $176) at wayfair.com
  • Misen 9.5-Inch Serrated Bread Knife, $56 (originally $70) at amazon.com
  • Henckels Aviara 8-Inch Bread Knife, $50 (originally $84) at target.com
  • Global 9-Inch Sai Bread Knife, $152 (originally $190) at amazon.com
Global Classic Hollow-Ground Santoku Knife, 5

Williams Sonoma

Best Japanese Knife Deals

Japanese steel is notoriously expensive so finding any percentage off feels like a win. The classic Global santoku is $20 less at Williams Sonoma. We also love Misen’s general vibe and aesthetic, and its entire site is currently 30% off for Black Friday. Get the brand’s 7.5-inch santoku before it is gone. We also found Japanese-style knives from Western manufacturers with more substantial discounts at Target, which has tons of Black Friday kitchen deals.

  • Global 5-Inch Classic Hollow-Ground Santoku Knife, $76 (originally $95) at williams-sonoma.com
  • Henckels 5-Inch Forged Accent Hollow Edge Santoku, $34 (originally $57) at target.com
  • Misen Santoku Knife, $59 with code ALLGRAVY30 (originally $85) at misen.com
  • Zwilling Twin Fin II 6.5-inch Nakiri Knife, $125 (originally $160) at target.com
WÜSTHOF Classic 4-Piece Steak Knife Set

Amazon

Best Steak Knife Set Deals

A steak knife set is an excellent gift for anyone who doesn’t want to grapple with cutting their food. We found some winners from our tested steak knife roundup on sale in various styles and price points. Our choice for the best serrated steak knife set, the Henckels, comes in sleek stainless steel at an affordable price of $45. They're great for everyday use and can conveniently go in the dishwasher. The Zwilling Pro Le Blanc is usually a jaw-dropping $452, but you can get it at Target for $200 today. The sleek white knives are perfect for a minimalist kitchen. 

  • Wüsthof Classic 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, $260 (originally $325) at amazon.com
  • Wüsthof 8-Piece Stainless Mignon Steak Knife Set, $98 (originally $130) at amazon.com
  • Henckels 8-Piece Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set, $45 (originally $60) at amazon.com
  • Zwilling Pro Le Blanc 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, $200 (originally $452) at target.com
Henckels Forged Accent 3.5-inch Paring Knife

Target

Best Paring Knife Deals

A paring knife is an essential and versatile tool. When we shop for a paring knife, we look for a comfortable hand feel and flexibility to handle all tasks. Many of our favorites from our paring knife lab tests are on sale at various price points. One such knife, the Misen paring knife, is on sale for 20% off, or a Zwilling favorite is $20 off at Wayfair. 

  • Henckels Forged Accent 3.5-Inch Paring Knife, $23 (originally $38) at target.com
  • Zwilling 3.5-Inch Twin Grip Paring Knife, $8 (originally $13) at amazon.com
  • Zwilling Pro 4-Inch Paring Knife, $68 (originally $88) at wayfair.com
  • Misen 3-Inch Paring Knife, $28 with code ALLGRAVY30 (originally $40) at misen.com

Our Expertise

Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and a former restaurant critic with a culinary school degree and over 15 years of food writing experience. Her work has appeared in Atlanta Magazine, Bon Appetit, Eater Atlanta, The Kitchn, Local Palate, National Geographic, Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and Thrillist. To write this story, she used research and her culinary expertise. 

Shop More Black Friday Deals

