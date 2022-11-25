Staub, Le Creuset, and Lodge Cast Iron Deals Are Over the Top for Black Friday

Frequent home cooks know that a hardy cast iron pan will always find its way into the collection of most-used tools in the kitchen, no matter how many nifty nonstick pans, professional tri-ply skillets, or trendy ceramic cookware sets they purchase. Cast iron cookware is famously durable, unwaveringly conductive, and (we promise) not as finicky to clean as the internet might have you believe these days. Which is why it’s key to acquire the right cast iron cookware, and — even better — at a discounted price thanks to Black Friday 2022’s best cast iron deals.

We’ve long prepared for this day and have had our eyes on the blowout sales from our favorite cast iron brands and retailers, and the time has come for the best deals yet. You might be tempted to hang on for Cyber Week, but trust that the prices in this list right now might look very different come Cyber Monday. Our picks include the best cast iron skillets on sale for a limited time, as well as Dutch ovens, griddles, and all of the best tools to use when cooking with cast iron (and cleaning it afterward).

Best Overall Cast Iron Deals

Most of these Black Friday deals won’t last long (or only while items stay in stock) so be sure to move quickly if you see something you love at a great discount. Read on for all of the best deals on cast iron right now.

Our Place

Best Cast Iron Skillet Deals

Whether you’re looking for an upgrade to an enameled cast iron pan or you’re finding a great gift for the budding cook in your circle, these skillet deals are the place to start. It was no surprise to us that our favorite cast iron tool, the 12-inch Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, also came out as the best overall cast iron skillet in our lab tests. The already-affordable pan is 40% off right now, and it’s a no-brainer for a pan that will last a lifetime. A beautiful multitasking pan from Staub, the 10-inch cast iron Daily Pan with a glass lid, is a whopping 63% off while the sale lasts. Great Jones’s trendy colorful cookware is also discounted, including the King Sear 12-inch cast iron skillet for $65 (originally $110).

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, 12-inch, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Le Creuset 9-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, $120 (originally $175) at surlatable.com

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $105 (originally $155) at fromourplace.com

Our Place Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan, $45 (originally $60) at fromourplace.com

Staub 10-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Glass lid, $150 (originally $400) at zwilling.com

Great Jones King Sear 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet, $65 (originally $110) at greatjonesgoods.com

Viking Cast Iron 10.5-Inch Chef's Pan with Pour Spouts, $95 with coupon (originally $200) at amazon.com

Zwilling

Best Cast Iron Dutch Oven Deals

A Dutch oven is nearly synonymous with winter comfort food — think hearty stews, freshly baked boulés, and classic dishes like beef bourguignon. There are excellent deals across several great brands, but the best is Staub’s 5-quart cocotte in black, cherry, or white at just $150 (usually $360). Snag something blue at Great Jones with The Dutchess, a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron pot that’s as glamorous as it is useful (also available in six other matte hues) for just $110 (originally $160). Another stunner for the kitchen is Made In’s quality affordable Dutch oven, currently 20% off in red, white, or blue. Not to be outdone, the tried-and-true Le Creuset Dutch oven is also 48% off today. Snag your favorite while it’s discounted now since these are investment cookware pieces that will last for years to come.

Staub 5-Quart Tall Cocotte, $150 (originally $360) at zwilling.com

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Dutch Oven, $200 (originally $380) at surlatable.com

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $60 (originally $90) at amazon.com

The Dutchess 6.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $110 (originally $160) at greatjonesgoods.com

Made In Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $160, (originally $200) at madeincookware.com

Best Cast Iron Griddle and Grill Deals

Turn your stovetop into a flat top griddle with the right cast iron tools that are on sale today. The Lodge LPGI3 Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle is currently marked down to $50, so you can sear steaks or flip pancakes with a sturdy tool right at home on your stove. Indoor grilling is also made easy with the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Deep Round Grill, a sweet addition to your usual stovetop routine at just under $100 (a great price for any Le Creuset cookware). The sear you’ll get from these tools is the best you can ask for while indoor grilling or griddling without an actual flat top.

Le Creuset 9.75-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, $100 (originally $190) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill, $120 (originally $205) at williams-sonoma.com

Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Grill,$100 (originally $175) at williams-sonoma.com

Lodge LPGI3 20-inch by 10.44-inch Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $50 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Lodge LDP3 9.5-inch by 16.75-inch Reversible Grill/Griddle, $34 (originally $43) at amazon.com

Lodge L8SGP3 10.5-inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Viking Culinary 20-Inch Reversible Grill/Griddle Pan, $90 (originally $140) at amazon.com

Amazon

More Cast Iron Tool Deals

There are several other cast iron pieces we’d recommend, including the Lodge Combo Cooker with a versatile lid for $50 and a five-piece Lodge cast iron set for $85. We’d recommend getting a chain mail scraper, like the top-rated Ringer cast iron cleaner for $18 to keep food residue off your pan without shedding the very important oils for seasoning. If you’re looking to invest in an entire set, Lodge’s 5-piece set is just $85 for a griddle, two skillets, a Dutch oven and a pot lid to boot.

Lodge LCC3 3.2-Quart Cast Iron Combo Cooker, $50 (originally $80) at amazon.com

Lodge 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch Cast Iron Loaf Pan, $20 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Lodge 4-Piece Cookware Set, $68 (originally $183) at amazon.com

The Ringer Original Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cleaner, $18 (originally $35) at amazon.com