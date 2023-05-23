Wherever your skills lie on the hosting spectrum (no judgment here), there is the right beverage tub. Amazon even sells personal-sized beverage tubs with LED lights for the host wanting something extra. Whether it is a simple acrylic tub or a sleek silver double-decker model that can double as an oyster tower, that next gathering will be super chill.

As a frequent host, I prefer a selection of acrylic tubs for entertaining. I place multiple tubs filled with wine and champagne and another with canned cocktails. I build a drink station with dispensers full of pre-batched cocktail punch and another full of ice water. Entertaining a crowd is all about working smarter, not harder.

Hosting guests can be a lot of work, but a beverage tub is a great party trick for keeping guests hydrated and happy. Though we love a quality cooler for hot days, they can feel too casual indoors. Our usual ice buckets are just too small for bigger groups, and no one wants to refill ice and swap out bottles every 30 minutes. A beverage tub is a happy medium to add a stylish touch to your party decor while providing guests with all the necessary refreshments.

Best Insulated Williams Sonoma Final Touch Stainless Steel Insulated Beverage Bin Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma The Final Touch Stainless Steel Insulated Beverage Bin looks like a champagne bucket, but it has the added benefit of insulated double walls of the stainless steel beverage bin. It can comfortably hold around eight bottles of wine, enough for any gathering. Drinks and ice stay cold or frozen for up to six hours. The insulated polished exterior won't build up with condensation, so you don't need to worry about your dining table or hardwood floors. The inner bowl is leak-proof and made from a single sheet of stainless steel. You can also use it as a punch bowl since it is stainless steel and easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $200 Capacity: 15 quarts

Best Modern Oggi Stainless Steel Double Wall Party Tub Amazon View On Amazon Elevate your next gathering with the OGGI Stainless Steel Double Wall Party Tub. This stunning drinks bucket is perfect for indoor and outdoor events, adding a touch of class to any occasion. The double-walled insulation technology keeps the inside ice-cold while the exterior remains at room temperature, preventing condensation and allowing your beverages to stay chilled for longer. Its spacious design can hold up to 12 bottles of wine or champagne, making it a versatile choice, from home to the beach to barbecues. Made from premium stainless steel, the Oggi is leak-proof and BPA-free, ensuring your drinks are safe to consume. Handwashing is recommended to maintain the product's quality. Price at time of publish: $200 Capacity: 5 liters

Best Rustic Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia Woven Beverage Tub with Metal Liner Target View On Target The Hearth & Hand Woven Beverage Tub with Metal Liner is the perfect addition to your next gathering. Imagine sipping ice-cold drinks from a beautifully crafted, rustic-chic tub that keeps your beverages chilled and conveniently contained. It holds about four bottles of wine or a dozen cans. The artisanal design adds a touch of style and sophistication to any event, from cozy indoor dinner parties to lively outdoor barbecues. The metal liner ensures a leak-proof design, while the double handles make it easy to carry and move around. Its versatility means you can use it for any cold beverage, from beer to soda to lemonade. Whether hosting a party or enjoying a casual evening with friends, this woven beverage tub is a functional and stylish choice that will make you the envy of all your guests. Price at time of publish: $50 Capacity: 4 gallons

Best Double-decker Frontgate Arctic Chill Beverage Collection Frontgate View On Frontgate Frontagate's Arctic Chill Beverage Tub Collection has numerous combinations to make it worthwhile for any gathering or host. The small and large sizes can be connected with a standing piece that forms a double-decker beverage tub. The small tub can hold up to 24 standard glass bottles, and the large tub can hold double that at 48. Each tub has compartments for garnishes such as sliced lemons and olives. The 100% stainless-steel construction is double-walled and break resistant. Built-in handles aid carrying when full or assist in emptying at the end of the event. The Artic Chill will not leave water rings on surfaces thanks to its insulation. While these are great for drinks, you can create a stunning seafood tower with a place for accouterments. Price at time of publish: $729 Capacity: 4.5 gallons

Best Acrylic Prodyne Acrylic Party Tub Amazon View On Amazon Acrylic Party Tubs such as this model from Prodyne are affordable enough to buy in multiples but also easy to clean. They look modern enough for any setup but can blend easily into more ornate decors. The company offers numerous shapes and sizes of acrylic tubs. The big square has waves that add more interest and obscure any imperfections that may occur overuse. The integrated handles make it easy to carry the tub even when it is full of ice. While acrylic is durable, it can scratch, so don't use anything abrasive when cleaning. It is also not the most insulating, so these are more about looks and utility. It holds about 12 to 14 bottles of beer or eight bottles of wine, depending on the size. Price at time of publish: $36 Capacity: 17.75 quarts

Best Large Kraft Insulated Stainless Steel Party Tub The Home Depot View On Home Depot View On Houzz View On Hsn.com Upgrade your party game with the Kraft Insulated Stainless Steel Party Tub by Kraftware. With its elegant brushed stainless steel circular design and 19 inches in diameter, this party tub is perfect for any occasion, from indoor dinner parties to outdoor barbecues. Featuring double wall construction and ring handles for easy carrying, it keeps your favorite beverages cold for hours while preventing condensation. Whether serving up ice-cold beer or refreshing lemonade, this party tub is a chic and easy way to chill your drinks. Plus, it's easy to clean with a damp cloth, so you can enjoy your party more and less time cleaning up. Bring a touch of sophistication to your next gathering with the Kraft Insulated Stainless Steel Party Tub. Price at time of publish: $134 Capacity: 47 quarts

Best Galvanized Steel Brekx Aspen Galvanized Metal Beverage Tub Amazon View On Amazon Whether you're a professional caterer or a party host, this Brexx Aspen Galvanized Metal Beverage Tub is a must-have for any event and comes in various finishes. Its modern and sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to any indoor or outdoor venue. The polished galvanized metal construction ensures long-lasting durability and corrosion resistance, providing a reliable, leak-proof solution to keep your drinks cool all night. From beer and wine to champagne and soda, this versatile beverage tub can hold a variety of drinks, making it a convenient choice for any gathering. Expect it to hold around 14 bottles of beer or ten bottles of wine. The multipurpose tub can also be used for decorative and functional purposes, such as planting flowers or storing blankets. Price at time of publish: $88 Capacity: 25 quarts

Best with Stand BirdRock Home Metal Beverage Tub with Stand Amazon View On Amazon Entertain in style with this high-quality beverage tub that is perfect for any occasion! Its double-walled design keeps beverages ice cold without sweating on your tabletop or serving area, making it an ideal ice bucket for that next party or family gathering. Made from stainless steel, this product is built to last and will not rust or dent over time. The included stand, ice scoop, and bottle opener are designed with quality and durability in mind. The stand saves valuable tabletop space and provides an efficient beverage storage solution. With the capacity to hold over a case of bottled soda, beer, water, or up to 11 wine or champagne bottles, this sizable 20-inch beverage tub is perfect for any gathering. Price at time of publish: $279 Capacity: 5 gallons

