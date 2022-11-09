The 6 Best Bento Boxes of 2022

Whether you’re looking to get yourself excited about packing lunch or your kids excited about eating food from home, we spoke with chefs and experts to compile a list of the best bento boxes on the market. Read on to learn more about our top picks, including our winner: Bentoheaven Premium Bento Lunch Box .

Enter the bento box: the traditional Japanese lunch box. “In Japan, bento has many forms and fulfills many different roles,” says chef Tim Anderson, author of JapanEasy Bowls & Bento . “They range from ho-hum, grab-and-go lunches to grand, colorful arrangements of dishes artfully assembled and imbued with symbolism, as in the extravagant osechi bento prepared for New Year’s celebrations.”

Whether you’re trying to eat healthier, save money, or make the most of your weekly grocery hauls, packing a lunch for you and your family can be a big step towards helping you achieve those goals. But when you picture a traditional lunch box with its zipper, soft sides, and floating ice pack , it’s difficult to imagine how it can safely and successfully transport your meal.

Best Overall: Bentoheaven Deluxe Bento Lunch Box 4.8 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This two-tiered bento box allows you to pack food you intend to reheat along with food to eat cold, plus you can toss all components in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Cons: Despite a pretty good seal, this box isn’t entirely leakproof, so we don’t recommend it for soup or super saucy dishes. Anderson recommends getting a tiered bento with two chambers because it “allows you to heat certain items separately while keeping others cold.” One such bento box is this one from Bentoheaven, which comes with two 20-ounce stacking compartments with removable dividers, plus a tray to hold cutlery and a separate smaller container for sauces and garnishes. This design lets you can pack fresh or pickled vegetables in one compartment to eat at room temperature and then protein and rice in the other to heat up. Plus, with eight stylish color options, all of which are dishwasher-safe, you or your child can pick out their favorite. Price at time of publish: $27 Dimensions: 7.28 x 4.02 x 4.29 inches

Best Stainless Steel: LunchBots Duo Snack Container Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This durable stainless steel container is a cinch to clean and the lid snaps on firmly and snugly. Cons: A bit on the small side, this bento will best hold a child’s or a light lunch. Namiko Hirasawa Chen, Founder of Just One Cookbook, a resource for authentic and modern Japanese recipes, uses Lunchbots Stainless Steel Containers because they are easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. “I put rice on one side and protein, vegetables, and side dish on the other,” she says. This bento box and its snap-on lid are made of durable, chemical-free stainless steel. While Chen favors the two-compartment box (which is also great for lunches like half a sandwich and simple sides), LunchBots also makes boxes with one, three, four, and five compartments, depending on how many dishes you want to include in your bento. Price at time of publish: $27 Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 1.75 inches

Best Insulated: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Food Jar Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This small vacuum-insulated jar is perfect for one-dish meals, like rice or noodles, and is shallow enough to eat out of directly. Cons: The lid seals on tightly, so fresh ingredients or garnishes will most likely get soggy. Chen recommends Zojirushi’s insulated cylinder jar for one-dish meals, such as fried rice, pasta, or yakisoba (Japanese stir-fried noodles). The 11.8-ounce stainless steel jar looks like a more compact version of a travel coffee mug, which means it’s not too deep to eat out of directly yet still holds a nice amount of food to keep you satisfied. The lid screws on tightly screws to prevent leakage and keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Since the seal is tight enough that no moisture will escape, this isn’t the best container to use if you have fresh ingredients in your lunch that you don’t want to wilt or get soggy. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 3.63 x 5 inches

Stainless steel Includes: Screw-on lid with gasket

Best for Kids: Bentgo Kids Bento-Style Lunch Box: Bentgo Kids Lunch Box 4.8 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Costco.com Pros: This extra slim bento box is perfect for stowing in children’s backpacks, and the easy-to-close latches and rubber edges ensure it will survive the occasional drop. Cons: The largest compartment in this box is only one cup, so if you’re planning to borrow it from your kid, be prepared to pack small amounts of food. “A key feature of a bento box is portability,” says Kanako Koizumi, chef and owner of Kozmo Kitchen, a private chef and catering business that specializes in Japanese home cooking. “These days slim bento containers with an air-tight lid, which fit in thin bags and backpacks, are popular in Japan for better portability.” This ultrathin box from Bentgo fits the bill. Its size and snap-shut lid make it ideal for tucking into kids’ backpacks, while the five compartments are perfect for Japanese-style bento and beyond. The food-safe plastic is safe to put in the microwave to reheat foods when needed and then pop in the dishwasher at the end of a busy day. Plus, it comes in five bright colors that kids will be excited to pull out in the cafeteria. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: ‎ 8.5 x 6.5 x 2 inches

Most Authentic: Bento & Co Magewappa Maru Bento & Co View On Bentoandco.com Pros: This traditional, handmade wooden bento box will keep food fresh, delicious, and never soggy. Cons: It’s an investment for a lunchbox, but as long as you hand-wash it, this bento box will serve you for years. Koizumi recommends wooden bento boxes because they absorb excess moisture, which allows foods to stay fresher longer. The traditional and authentic bento box, like this layered one from Japanese-based company Bento & Co, is handmade with wood. “My personal favorite is the Magewappa bento box, handcrafted with Akita cedar or Hinoki wood,” Koizumi says. “Akita is my hometown, so I might be biased, but Magewappa is definitely the most popular high-end bento boxes.” Magewappa refers to the technique of bending the wood that Japanese woodworkers have been using to craft bento boxes for more than 400 years. A wooden box, while it requires handwashing, keeps the food packed inside moist and delicious (especially rice) without needing to reheat. “Authentic Magewappa is not cheap, but once you own it, it’s your lifetime companion,” Koizumi says. Price at time of publish: $124 Dimensions: 3.9 x 4.7 inches

