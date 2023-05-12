Whether you’re storing leftovers or trying to keep a nice piece of cheese from drying out prematurely, there just might be a better way to wrap things up. Beeswax wraps are reusable and highly versatile — and they often do a better job of keeping your food fresh than conventional plastic or foil wraps. Flexible and self-adhesive, beeswax wraps allow food (like the aforementioned cheese) to breathe while simultaneously protecting against odors, oozing, and unnecessary product waste. And because beeswax wraps are so easy to clean and use — and often come in fun colors and designs — we’re sure you won’t miss that pesky old cling film. Below, we’ve chosen our favorite beeswax wraps based on quality, value, and functionality.

Best Overall Bee's Wrap Sustainable Reusable Food Storage Variety Pack 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Beeswrap.com Pros: A variety of sizes makes this a great go-to set. Cons: Wraps can be tricky to shape around smaller items of produce. Bee's Wrap ticks all the boxes for what we look for in the best beeswax wraps: They’re available in sets of different sizes, they come in a variety of designs, and most importantly, these wraps cling really well to themselves, bowls, plates, and whatever else you might be wrapping. And if you’re just getting into beeswax wraps and want to ensure you have a suitable size wrap for all your potential needs, this seven-piece set is the perfect place to start. You’ll receive two small, two medium, and two large wraps, plus one bread wrap. You’ll be able to take care of everything from a handful of chopped vegetables to your sourdough starter to covering a bowl of potato salad. Like most beeswax wraps, Bee’s Wraps can take a little coaxing to form to smaller shapes, but they’ll become easier to work with the more you use them. Price at time of publish: $25 Dimensions: 7 x 8, 10 x 11, 13 x 14, and 17 x 23 inches

Best Roll Meli Wraps Beeswax Wrap Roll Amazon View On Amazon View On Meliwraps.com Pros: Convenient for customizing and available in a variety of colors. Cons: Not as grab-and-go as pre-cut wraps. Just like with conventional wraps, having a roll of beeswax wrap on hand means you can cut each piece to exactly the size and shape you need. And for larger-sized containers or bowls, rolls prove to be especially useful. Once your pieces are cut, you use and care for them just the same as pre-portioned wraps, and they can be reused and washed over 150 times. Hawaii-based Meli Wraps come in several different designs, each created by local artists. Every purchase helps Meli Wraps fund beach cleanups, too. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 13.5 x 42 inches

Best for Bowls Bee’s Wrap HexHugger Bowl Covers Beeâs Wrap View On Beeswrap.com Pros: These wraps are hexagonal in shape to secure over bowls with ease. Cons: They’re mostly a nice-to-have extra. In truth, as long as the piece is large enough for the bowl in question, any beeswax wrap can be used to cover a bowl. But Bee’s Wrap’s HexHugger three-piece set does make it ever so slightly simpler to enclose the circumference of a bowl, thanks to the hexagonal shape that offers a just-right amount of material to wrap around the edges. These wraps can certainly be used for more than just covering bowls, and we like the neutral color and modest honeycomb print. The HexHugger set is a great choice for a less-is-more approach to wraps. Price at time of publish: $15 Dimensions: 9 x 9, 14.5 x 14.5, and 16.5 x 16.5 inches

