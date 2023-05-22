With the help of Dane Volek, brewmaster at the iconic San Francisco-based Anchor Brewing Company , we’ve put together the ultimate gift guide for beer lovers. From novelty socks to clever bottle openers, these beer gifts are sure to knock it out of the park for whatever occasion you’re celebrating.

If you have a beer lover in your life, you’re likely on a perpetual hunt for the best beer gifts. Proper glassware , like specific glasses for stouts, IPAs, and wheat beer, is a great idea. So are beer subscription boxes or craft beer clubs that deliver noteworthy and highly rated beers right to their doorstep every month. But if you’ve already exhausted those options, and are looking for a perfect Father’s Day present or birthday gift for the beer fan in your life, you’ll need to branch out a little and get more creative.

Libbey Craft Brews Assorted Beer Glasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Correct glassware is a must for the true connoisseur, and this set covers all the bases. It’s made from super-clear, high-quality glass and includes six different glasses for pilsners, wheat beer, stouts, and Belgian ales, as well as two different types of pub glasses. This is a set that will elevate your giftee’s drinking experience, but they won’t have to baby it: All the glasses are dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $35

GiveThemBeer.com Best IPA Beer Gift Basket 2023 GiveThemBeer.com View On Givethembeer.com Beer trends may come and go, but as your favorite craft beer drinker can probably tell you, IPA is forever. Fans of heavily hopped beers will go nuts for this highly giftable selection of sought-after IPAs. It includes 12 cans from breweries around the country (including Rogue and Cigar City Brewing), and every single one is highly rated. It’s also available in a 24-pack if you want to wow ‘em. Price at time of publish: $84

Cheese Grotto Monthly Cheese Subscription Cheese Grotto View On Cheesegrotto.com Wine and cheese get so much attention, but beer and cheese are a surprisingly perfect pairing. If the beer lover in your life has got the brews covered, treat them to a monthly delivery of hand-picked artisan cheeses. You can customize the subscription to include specialty crackers, and you can even choose what types of cheese to focus on or leave out. Like all of Cheese Grotto’s offerings, this arrives packaged beautifully. Price at time of publish: Beginning at $59 per month

Cuisinart 20-Piece Deluxe BBQ Grill Tool Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Grilling and beer. Beer and grilling. Have you ever encountered such a perfect pair? Volek suggests gifting grilling tools to your favorite beer drinker who already has all the actual beer stuff. P.S.: This set won the “Best Overall” pick in our review of the best BBQ tools. Price at time of publish: $60

Scoops On Tap Craft Beer-Infused Ice Cream Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com We’d like to shake the folks behind Scoops on Tap’s hands — they’ve brought together two of life’s greatest pleasures in pint-size treats. This set of four artisan ice creams is infused with craft beer, including Cookies & Cream Chocolate Stout and Salted Caramel Blonde. They’re shipped by the experts at Goldbelly, so you can be certain they will arrive cold and ready to crack open. Heads-up: This is not for the under-21 crowd! Price at time of publish: $100

Outset 76633 Cast Iron Beer Can Chicken Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Trust us: Not all beer can chicken infusers are created equally. While you can score a cheap metal infuser, this one is made from cast iron for better heat retention and even cooking. It’s large enough to hold the beer of your choice, as well as aromatics, like herbs, lemon, or alliums, to infuse a chicken with so much more than “just” beer. Price at time of publish: $45

The Anchor Brewing Story: America's First Craft Brewery & San Francisco's Original Anchor Steam Beer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Anchor Brewing is the oldest craft brewery in America, and it comes with a storied history. This book is engrossing — even for non-beer drinkers. Volek calls it “an incredible book” that “no serious beer geek can go without.” He may be biased, but we agree. Price at time of publish: $24

Masterclass Texas Style Barbecue Class Masterclass View On Masterclass.com We’re branching out into the “beer adjacent” ideas for this one, and it’s worth the leap. By gifting a Masterclass subscription, your beer-loving pal will receive instant access to an entire library of classes on just about any topic they can imagine. But we’re focusing here on the BBQ (arguably one of beer’s BFFs). In this session, famed pitmaster Aaron Franklin teaches the nuances of Texas-style barbecue, including detailed tutorials on smoking brisket, ribs, and even veggies. Price at time of publish: Memberships start at $15 per month

The Original Craft Beer Club Prepaid Craft Beer Club Subscription Craft Beer Club View On Craftbeerclub.com The Original Craft Beer Club has cracked the code on gift-giving for discerning beer fans: A subscription to their monthly beer club is a guaranteed win. You can customize your gift to include either 12 or 24 brews per month and keep the fun coming for two, three, six, or twelve months. Each shipment contains an assortment of beer varieties from breweries all over the country. Price at time of publish: $288 for 6 months

Rabbit Freezable Glasses, Set of 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma When it comes to frosty glasses, you can do better than that promotional glass pint glass currently kicking around in your freezer. This set of two from Rabbit is double-walled and made from borosilicate glass. Their bases are made from a chic black silicone sleeve that protects against condensation and keeps your fingers from turning frosty. Price at time of publish: $40

Pottery Barn Personalized Craft Beer Stainless Steel Growler Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Although your favorite beer drinker probably has a few empty growlers in their basement, this chic upgrade will be the one they constantly use. It’s available in two finishes — stainless steel or a powder coat black — and can be personalized with either one or three letters, in a few different designs. It comes with a tight-sealing gasket top, so you could even fill it with your favorite beer upon gifting. Price at time of publish: $60

Kipokalor Wall Mounted Grizzly Bear Teeth Bite Bottle Opener Amazon View On Amazon A wall-mounted bottle opener makes a statement (or at least a commitment). Volek says, “I find joy in comical wall-mounted bottle openers.” If your giftee has a similar sense of humor, this menacing grizzly bear will surely make them smile. As a note: If your giftee’s funny bone is tickled by rowdier-type jokes, there are plenty of saucy wall-mounted bottle openers to be found on Amazon, as well. Price at time of publish: $8

FarmSteady Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese Making Kit Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma View On Food52 There’s something so satisfying about a cooking project that turns out better than the store-bought (or pub-bought!) stuff. We’re big fans of FarmSteady’s detailed tutorials, which even include instructional videos. Gift this one with a six-pack of beer — or maybe two — because the only thing that’s not included are the brews. Price at time of publish: $30

365park PU Leather Coasters Set of 6 with Holder for Glasses Amazon View On Amazon These embossed coasters look like a million bucks (they’ll instantly elevate any home bar, and look sharp on a coffee table), but they’re surprisingly affordable. Reviewers praise their etched design, large and sturdy size, and high-end aesthetics. They come in a set of six and can be purchased in black or rich brown coffee color. Price at time of publish: $7

Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Nordstrom A glorious gallon of homemade IPA for under $50? Seems too good to be true, but this beer-making kit from the prestigious Brooklyn Brewshop is the real deal. It comes with everything you need to brew your hoppy beer, including the hops themselves, grains, yeast, a fermenter, thermometer, and — of course! — the top secret tips for making complex, delicious beer. Price at time of publish: $48

Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein Amazon View On Amazon Stanley may be best known for insulated water bottles, but they know a thing or two about drinking vessels for any kind of beverage. This handled stein is double-walled and can hold up to two cans of beer — it’ll keep ‘em cold for up to 5 hours. Choose from a variety of chic colors, and enjoy free shipping with Prime. Price at time of publish: $25

Harry & David Snack Box Harry & David View On Amazon View On Harry & David Volek says snack food is an ideal pairing for beer, and we’re not going to argue with that. This attractively gift-wrapped box from Harry & David features the greatest salty and sweet hits of snacking: cheddar cheese, three-seed crackers, mixed nuts, Moose Munch popcorn, and smoked summer sausage. Let them choose their favorite beer; you’ve got the food pairing covered. Price at time of publish: $30

Lavley "If You Can Read This" Novelty Socks Amazon View On Amazon Are these the most original socks in the world? No; surely you’ve heard this joke before. But are they still funny? You bet. One sock reads, on the sole, “If you can read this,” and the other follows with, “Bring me some beer.” They’re cheeky, they’re cute, and (hooray!) they’re regularly on sale. Price at time of publish: $12

Beer Drop Gift Membership Beer Drop View On Beerdrop.com Not everyone likes to be surprised. A subscription from Beer Drop allows your recipient to pick and choose not just their favorite styles of beers, but the specific bottles. Choose from one, two, three, six, or twelve months, and Beer Drop will do the rest. Also cool: Shipping costs are included in the price, and giftees can always skip or customize their monthly drops as desired. Price at time of publish: $174 for 6 months

CustomBrewGear Custom Engraved Beer Tap Handle Etsy View On Etsy This one is for those lucky enough to have a home bar with beer taps: Customized tap handles! This Etsy seller is a pro, with thousands of 5-star reviews. Choose from real cherry or walnut wood, pick a graphic that speaks to you, and set a custom engravement. Or, skip all that and go for the chalkboard finish, so your giftee can switch it up whenever they change the kegs. Price at time of publish: Beginning at $20

Trademark Games Bocce Ball Set Amazon View On Amazon Volek is a big fan of yard games. While we’ll never say no to a round of Corn Hole, this Bocce set is a classy upgrade — and comes with a carrying case. May we suggest the following copy for the gift card? “Here, hold my beer.” Price at time of publish: $33

Ann Clark Beer Bottle Cookie Cutter Sur La Table View On Sur La Table Why choose between brewing and baking? This cookie cutter is shaped like a bottle of beer, so your giftee can put those spent grains to good use (or just roll out a batch of basic sugar cookie dough!). It’s generously sized at 4.5 inches tall and has rolled edges on one side for comfort while stamping out cookies. Price at time of publish: $4

Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA Amazon View On Amazon View On Drizly View On FreshDirect If your gift recipient isn’t drinking but still loves beer, you can’t do better than a mixed 12-pack from Athletic Brewing, one of the premier NA beer brewers. Choose the cans according to their preferences (Athletic makes a wide variety of beer styles, all non-alcoholic), and speedy Amazon Prime delivery will do the rest. Price at time of publish: $30

The Beer Bible Leather Bound Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn At over 600 pages, this tome written by a beer expert, is equal parts reference book and history. It’s a deep dive into all things beer, and with a gorgeous leather binding, it looks great when used as decor, too. Price at time of publish: $129