If you’ve been wanting to add a beer fridge to your home — or even to your BBQ or camping arsenal — keep reading. The Whynter BR-1211DS Beverage Refrigerator is our top pick thanks to its ample storage and compact footprint. Read on for the full list of the best beer fridges for every budget.

When buying a beer fridge, you’ll want to consider the unit’s size and capacity to ensure you have enough space. You’ll also want to think about whether this fridge will be standalone, installed under a countertop, or completely portable. If you have other special requirements, like locking doors, a digital display, or adjustable temperature control, be sure to keep an eye out for those options.

For beer lovers, nothing beats a perfectly chilled brew . You could certainly store your favorite lagers, pilsners, and IPAs in your kitchen fridge, but if you want to keep a steady supply of cold ones on-hand, having a separate refrigerator will give you ample space for your bottles and cans.

Best Overall Whynter 121-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros: With a fairly small footprint for its size, this fridge holds over 100 cans of beer and uses a cooling fan to control temperature. Cons: The LED lighting isn’t bright enough to illuminate the inside of the cabinet all the way.

This freestanding fridge from Whynter offers plenty of storage space, fitting up to 121 standard-sized cans of beer or cider. It features a powerful compressor with a cooling fan that forces cold air to be evenly distributed around the interior, letting your beverages get cold faster than units without a fan. The touchscreen controls let you adjust the temperature, which ranges from 34 to 43 degrees Fahrenheit. This refrigerator also has four sliding shelves and a bin to hold odd or oversized cans and bottles. Keep an eye on your beer stash through the double-paned tempered glass door so you can monitor when you need a restock. And since this cooler comes equipped with a lock and key, you can keep its contents secure when you need to. Price at time of publish: $403 Footprint: 3.4 cubic feet

3.4 cubic feet Dimensions: 33 x 19 x 18.25 inches

33 x 19 x 18.25 inches Installation Type: Freestanding

Best Value hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: The auto-defrost function of this cooler ensures your drinks won’t freeze over. Cons: This fridge doesn’t cool as evenly or as quickly as some higher-end models.

For the budget-conscious, this beverage refrigerator from hOmeLabs provides enough storage for 120 standard cans without breaking the bank. It features a digital display and touch temperature controls and also comes equipped with an auto defrost function, so it doesn’t get icy even when it's set to 34 degrees Fahrenheit (the unit’s lowest setting). There are three adjustable and removable chrome shelves to accommodate both cans and bottles and even a bottle or two of wine. This refrigerator is equipped with LED lighting and a memory setting that will restore the preset temperature if you lose electricity. It also comes preset with a left hinge setup for the glass door but can be reversed for a right hinge opening if necessary. This fridge delivers many of the same features as higher-end models at a great value, so if cost is a major factor in your selection, this is a solid pick. Price at time of publish: $352 Footprint: 3.2 cubic feet

3.2 cubic feet Dimensions: 19 x 33 x 17 inches

19 x 33 x 17 inches Installation Type: Freestanding

Best Splurge Smith & Hanks BEV145SRE 178 Can Capacity Beverage Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Pros: This fridge can be used as a standalone unit or as a built-in unit beneath kitchen counters. Cons: While the shelves do pull out for easy access, shelf dividers are not included.

This beverage refrigerator by Smith & Hanks is a worthy splurge thanks to its sleek design and versatile installation capabilities. You can use it as a freestanding fridge, but the front air vents also allow it to be used as a built-in unit as well. It boasts 5.12 cubic feet of space, which is enough to hold 178 standard cans of your favorite beers. This model’s temperature ranges from 36 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you the ability to use it for wine and Champagne in addition to beer. The wood-accented shelves are adjustable to accommodate tall or odd-shaped bottles and cans, and they easily pull out for easy access. However, the shelves do not include dividers, so bottles and cans can tip over rather easily. This high-end unit also includes an auto-defrost system to prevent drinks from freezing and soft LED lighting to illuminate the interior. Price at time of publish: $899 Footprint: 5.12 cubic feet

5.12 cubic feet Dimensions: 32.5 x 23.75 x 23 inches

32.5 x 23.75 x 23 inches Installation Type: Built-in or standalone

Best Compact Antarctic Star Mini Fridge Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This compact fridge holds up to 100 standard cans, and the black exterior is easy to keep clean. Cons: This unit’s lowest temperature setting is 40 degrees, which may not be cold enough for some.

If you don’t have a ton of space, this beverage cooler by Antarctic is big enough to hold up to 100 cans and can be easily tucked into the corner of an office or garage. Its temperature ranges from 40 degrees to 61 degrees Fahrenheit, cold enough for beers and sparkling water, but can also be used for wine that needs to be held at cellar temperatures. It features three adjustable chrome shelves that are also removable when you need to make room for larger vessels. The double-paned tempered glass door lets you see into the fridge while also ensuring excellent insulation. Price at time of publish: $270 Footprint: 2.6 cubic feet

2.6 cubic feet Dimensions: 17.5 x 19 x 25 inches

17.5 x 19 x 25 inches Installation Type: Freestanding

Best for Portability Cooluli Classic Mini Fridge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bonanza.com Pros: You can plug this lightweight fridge into the wall or a car outlet. Cons: This fridge’s lowest temperature is 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

This compact fridge is excellent for portability, weighing just over 10 pounds. It has handles on both sides and comes with both an AC cord for a regular outlet and a DC cord for a car outlet. The unit has enough room to hold up to 18 standard cans and chill them to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. This refrigerator also operates very quietly thanks to the thermoelectric cooling system. The two shelves are not adjustable, but they are removable if you need to make room for taller or larger bottles, while door pockets offer some additional storage. It’s the ideal size for tailgates and road trips and also has dual voltage options. While it likely isn’t a fridge that will last for a lifetime, it’s a great choice for creating a drink station anywhere you want one. Price at time of publish: $100 Footprint: 1.18 cubic feet

1.18 cubic feet Dimensions: 10.5 x 15 x 13 inches

10.5 x 15 x 13 inches Installation: Freestanding

Best For Beer and Wine Titan Signature 24 in. French Door Beverage and Wine Cooler Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Pros: This model features dual zones and lots of storage space. Cons: This fridge has a large footprint and requires plenty of space.

If your beverage needs include both wine and beer, this fridge was designed for you. Made of stainless steel, this sturdy fridge can function as a freestanding unit but can also be installed under the counter for seamless integration. Each side of this unit has its own temperature control, ranging from 38 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can adjust each section as needed. In the event you lose power, the Smart Memory feature will help the refrigerator return to temperature after a restart, ensuring there’s no big temperature fluctuation that could potentially damage your wine or beer. The three adjustable wire shelves in the beverage zone can hold up to 64 standard cans of your favorite beer, while six stainless steel shelves in the wine zone can hold up to 20 bottles of wine. The tempered glass doors can be locked, and an alarm feature will let you know if a door has been inadvertently left ajar. While it is a pricey unit, it has all the bells and whistles you need to keep wine, beer, and other beverages protected and perfectly chilled. Price at time of publish: $1,881 Footprint: 10.9 cubic feet

10.9 cubic feet Dimensions: 24 x 34 x 24 inches

24 x 34 x 24 inches Installation Type: Built-in or freestanding

Best Large NewAir Large Beverage Refrigerator Cooler with 224 Can Capacity Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros: This unit holds up to 224 standard cans while having a comparatively small footprint. Cons: While the shelves are adjustable, this fridge works best for storing cans versus bottles.

Avid beer drinkers who like to have a variety of microbrews and premium imports in addition to supermarket favorites will enjoy this spacious beer fridge. It has room for 224 standard cans of beer and features adjustable shelves to customize your configuration. The unit’s temperature goes from 37 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit controlled by a touch digital display, and it also has an automatic defrost feature to prevent ice from forming. This cooler is outfitted with three black chrome shelves that can be adjusted or removed to make room for larger bottles. This model features red, white, and blue LED lights so you can select a color to match your mood or opt to have it cycle through all three. Parents will appreciate the inclusion of a bottom lock to keep their adult beverages secured. Use this generously sized fridge as a freestanding unit or add it to your kitchen as a built-in unit — either way, you’ll never run out of room for your favorite brews. Price at time of publish: $713 Footprint: 5.72 cubic feet

5.72 cubic feet Dimensions: 25.5 x 23.5 x 34.25 inches

25.5 x 23.5 x 34.25 inches Installation Type: Built-in or freestanding

Best for Kegs EdgeStar KC2000 Full Size Kegerator and Keg Beer Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This kegerator is on casters, making it easy to move even when it’s full. Cons: Since the exterior can heat up in warm temperatures, this fridge should only be used indoors.

Buying your favorite beer by the keg is an excellent idea — not only is it more eco-friendly than cans or bottles, but you’ll also ensure a fresh pour every time. Once you start buying kegs regularly, you’ll need a kegerator to keep your beer at the perfect temperature. This standalone unit fits both quarter- and half-sized kegs and comes equipped with a single tap to easily dispense your brew. It features an external CO2 tank mount for easy access and comes with all the components needed — tubing, faucet wrench, regulator, and more — required for painless installation. Other useful features include a manual temperature control knob, leveling legs, and casters to make it easy to move from one room to the next. Price at time of publish: $599 Footprint: 11.81 cubic feet

11.81 cubic feet Dimensions: 51 x 20 x 20 inches

51 x 20 x 20 inches Installation Type: Freestanding

Best for Camping Mobicool MCF40 Electric Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A powerful compressor keeps things cold, plus this cooler can be plugged into a wall or your car. Cons: Although this cooler is technically portable, it’s fairly bulky at 25 pounds.

Bringing cold brews on your camping trip is a snap with this electric cooler from Mobicool. It comes in four retro colors and can hold up to 48 cans. A powerful compressor unit allows the cooler to stay extra chilly, and it can be plugged into a regular outlet or car outlet to keep it running. A digital display and touchpad allow you to control the cooler’s temperature, which can go all the way down to 12 degrees Fahrenheit. This unit weighs about 25 pounds, which might be a bit heavy to take on a camping excursion that requires hiking, but it’s perfect for car camping (and glamping) or even to supply ice-cold brewskis for your next backyard BBQ. While it’s a bit on the pricey side as far as a cooler goes, it eliminates the need for ice and holds 50 percent more than similarly sized traditional coolers. Price at time of publish: $240 Footprint: 3.37 cubic feet

3.37 cubic feet Dimensions: 23 x 14.4 x 17.6 inches

23 x 14.4 x 17.6 inches Installation Type: Freestanding