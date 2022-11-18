The 9 Best Bar Cabinets of 2022

A few things to keep in mind before getting started: While some bar cabinets have a built-in wine fridge, most don’t. So if you’re a big wine collector, you might want to opt for a stand-alone wine fridge . And speaking of refrigeration, it’s important to know what can be stored in a liquor cabinet versus what needs to be refrigerated. Read on for more on that topic, as well as some of our favorite choices for the best bar cabinets.

Selecting the right bar cabinet for your home is a combination of form, function, and taste. With so many styles and features to choose from, it can quickly get overwhelming. To help you navigate the plethora of options, we’ve selected a few of our favorite styles below, all of which meet a variety of size, storage, and style criteria.

Best Mid Century: West Elm Keira Solid Wood Bar Cabinet West Elm View On West Elm Pros: Plenty of storage space, including a wine glass rack and a handy fold-down table-top. Cons: No open-air space. Made of solid, kiln-dried acacia wood, the Keira cabinet is a stately and sophisticated mid-century style bar cabinet. The main cabinet features a built-in wine glass rack that holds up to 6 pieces of stemware and two adjustable shelves to store your party-throwing accessories, like an ice bucket or punch bowl and glasses. Seven cubbies for individual bottles of wine line the bottom, and the adjustable legs make it simple to stabilize the cabinet on uneven floors. The top section is covered by a pull-down door that doubles as a serving station — great for cutting a few lemons or shaking up a cocktail. At 12 inches high, this part is perfect for keeping your go-to barware, like shakers, strainers, and stirrers, at the ready. Price at time of publish: $1,299 Dimensions : 32 x 19 x 50 inches

: 32 x 19 x 50 inches Weight: Unknown

Unknown Material: Wood

Best for Wine: Anthropologie Fern Bar Cabinet Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Pros: Ample storage for wine, glasses, and all your barware. Cons: It’s large and heavy (but anti-tip hardware is included). Sometimes a bar cabinet is less of a basic “cabinet” and more like a statement piece of furniture. The Fern Bar Cabinet falls in the latter category, and that’s one of the reasons we love it. Some of the other reasons? Storage for 18 bottles of wine, two Carrara marble-topped drawers (on wooden glides, so they open and close like a dream), a built-in stemware rack, and tempered glass doors to keep everything protected without keeping it out of sight. The Ferm is made of ash wood and comes in three finishes, all of which show off the natural texture of the wood. All hardware is brass-finished stainless steel, and removable legs offer a chance to change the look of the cabinet completely. Price at time of publish: $2,398 Dimensions : 65.5 x 35.25 x 17 inches

: 65.5 x 35.25 x 17 inches Weight: 238 pounds

238 pounds Material: Wood

Best Corner: Willa Arlo Interiors Bar Cabinet Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: It contains storage for 12 wine glasses and built-in racks for wine bottles. Cons: Will only fit in corners, which means less flexibility in terms of placement. Like the Fern mentioned above, this corner model is a statement piece in its own right — especially, we think, in the concrete finish. The top half of this 5.5-foot tall cabinet has a rack for up twelve wine glasses, which is double the standard capacity. An adjustable shelf makes it easy to customize your setup based on what you’re storing. Extra tall bottles? A large decanter? No problem. The lower half of this beauty, which comes in four colors, houses four cubbies, two of which contain built-in wine racks so you can more easily navigate your collection. In lieu of standard hardware, the cabinet opens with playful large half-moon handles, giving it a fun modern vibe. Price at time of publish: $470 Dimensions : 68 x 31.5 x 15.7 inches

: 68 x 31.5 x 15.7 inches Weight: 114 pounds

Best Tall: CB2 Suspend Tall Bar Cabinet CB2 View On CB2 Pros: Could easily double as a bookshelf. Cons: There is no built-in glassware storage. The Suspend Tall Bar Cabinet is a well-executed exercise in simplicity. The six-foot tall structure has just two storage areas: A marble-lined, recessed space that’s ideal for showing off your most lovely barware and glassware and a lower cabinet — with a door — where you can tuck things out of sight. Both areas can easily fit most wine and liquor bottles (they’re 15 and 16 inches tall, respectively). Made of veneer-covered wood, the lack of handles and knobs contributes to this cabinet’s sleek silhouette. Available in either charcoal with black Marquina marble or walnut with white Carrara-style marble, one of the reasons we love this cabinet is that it can easily function as a bookshelf if you decide it no longer works as bar storage. Price at time of publish: $1,299 Dimensions : 23.5 x 15 x 74 inches

: 23.5 x 15 x 74 inches Weight: Unknown

Unknown Material: Solid yellow poplar, engineered wood, and walnut veneer

Best with Cabinet Doors: Crate & Barrel Cantina Bar Cabinet Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros: Plenty of specialized storage that can be rearranged to meet your needs. Cons: It is only available in one color. If you’re the type who lives by the motto “A place for everything and everything in its place,” then this is the cabinet for you. Open the cabinet doors to reveal six integrated stemware racks, a drawer for your tools and accessories, and four reversible shelves that can provide a standard, flat surface or a battened side for neatly storing up to 16 bottles. Sleek, brass hardware provides a clean, elegant look. The top of the cabinet consists of a gallery shelf with a removable slab of white Banswara marble that works for serving or displaying. Price at time of publish: $1,099 Dimensions : 33 x 15.75 x 43.25 inches

: 33 x 15.75 x 43.25 inches Weight: N/A

N/A Material: Recycled teak, mango wood, and engineered wood frame

Best with Wheels: West Elm Rattan Bar Cart Courtesy of West Elm View On West Elm Pros: Lightweight construction (and wheels!) make this very mobile. Cons: Great for using outdoors on a case-by-case basis, but best not to leave in the elements. We adore this wheeled rattan bar cabinet's retro 1950s to ‘60s vibe. Two tall shelves make it easy to store tall items like pitchers, decanters, and even cases, and the lower level includes eight drink holders to keep bottles and carafes upright. Handcrafted by local artisans in Indonesia, this is built to last: It’s made from contract-grade rattan, meaning it’s durable enough to be recommended for commercial use. We love this for serving drinks at a backyard barbeque, but we have to caveat: Leaving it outside in the elements will shorten its life. That said, there’s something super nostalgic and fun about wheeling a cart full of mai-tais or margaritas into a crowd on a nice day. Price at time of publish: $899 Dimensions : 34 x 18 x 32 inches

: 34 x 18 x 32 inches Weight: 22 pounds

22 pounds Material: Rattan

Best for Outdoors: Williams Sonoma Dometic MoBar 550S Outdoor Mobile Bar Cart Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: It has everything necessary to keep the party going, including a dual-zone refrigerator. Cons: Very bulky, and may be overkill for those who do not have plenty of outdoor space. The Dometic MoBar outdoor mobile bar cart is, essentially, a mini kitchen on wheels. A dual-zone refrigerator holds up to 39 wine bottles, a large prep surface that includes a recessed ice bucket that chills up to 22 bottles or 32 cans, a solid oak cutting board that doubles as a lid to the ice basket, two dry storage areas for storing barware and accessories, and built-in speed rack and side cubby for additional storage space (for bottles of food) — just to name a few. Made of professional-grade, weatherproof stainless steel, this is the perfect option for folks who like to entertain outdoors. Bonus: The cart uses a detachable power cord, so you can pre-chill the refrigerator for outdoor use if you don’t have access to an outlet. Price at time of publish: $5,999 Dimensions : 49 x 24.5 x 38.5 inches

: 49 x 24.5 x 38.5 inches Weight: 250 pounds

250 pounds Material: Stainless steel and tempered glass

Best Compact: West Elm Bellwood Bar Cart West Elm View On West Elm Pros: Small footprint makes it ideal for even the tightest spaces. Cons: No specialized storage solutions come with this cart. The Bellwood bar cart is a stylish and sleek option for those looking to showcase their liquor and barware in a small space. With a footprint of just about 1.5 by 2.5 feet and two rubber-coated wheels, this model is great for moving around or tucking itself away in a corner — not that you’ll want to hide this two-toned beauty. The white steel body and walnut wood handle (and walnut wood accented wheels) are a versatile look that looks at home in various settings. While there’s no specialized glassware or bottle storage, tall, open-air shelves make it easy to add your own wine bottle rack or barware caddy. Price at time of publish: $225 Dimensions : 20.8 x 31.4 x 17.2 inches

: 20.8 x 31.4 x 17.2 inches Weight: 15.6 pounds

15.6 pounds Material: Steel and wood