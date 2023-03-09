We tested 23 of the best backpack coolers on the market and rated each one based on their insulation, design, capacity, comfort, and durability. Our top choices carry an average of 20 to 30 liters, and each one is lined with insulation to keep things cold for hours, but like regular coolers , you can add loose ice or ice packs to maintain its temperature longer. Read on to see which backpack cooler is right for you.

Backpack coolers are the best way to enjoy chilled food and beverages during your outdoor adventure, whether it’s a beach trip, a picnic in the park, or a day hike. The padded straps rest comfortably on your shoulders, allowing you to either walk hands-free or carry other items. Along with their portability, backpack coolers easily fit in packed vehicles during transport and in tight storage spaces when not in use.

Best Overall Hydro Flask Escape Soft Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Keep two dozen cans chilled for 36 hours with this cooler, which comes with five years of purchase protection. Cons: The opening of the cooler bag is very tight, so it would be difficult to pack larger items. With superior insulation, leakproof seams, and padded shoulder straps, the Hydro Flask earned high scores across all categories. It’s a durable choice that you can count on for years to come, plus, it comes with a five-year warranty if there are any manufacturer defects. Along with its functionality, we loved the look of it. “The backpack cooler looks very sleek with its slim profile,” one tester said. “It is so aesthetically pleasing; it looks like a very high-end bag.” It comes in three sizes, with the 18- and 26-liter options available as shoulder totes rather than backpack-style coolers. Keep in mind that the opening of the backpack cooler might be too narrow for large items. Price at time of publish: $200 Size: 8.47 x 18.52 x 18.12 inches

Best Value Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 24 Can Backpack Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This cooler protects against odors and stains and has excellent insulation. Cons: There was some leakage after the ice melted. For under $50, this backpack cooler features two layers of insulation, one of water resistance, one to protect against heat, and a leakproof lining. That insulation lived up to our expectations, with one tester saying, “the cans were about as cold as they would be coming out of the fridge, perhaps a tiny bit colder,” after two hours of being in the cooler. There’s an antimicrobial material built into the lining to prevent bacterial growth, and that lining, which is also reflective, is quite easy to wipe down. The back is padded so that even if you are carrying it on rough terrain, it won’t rub against you in an uncomfortable way. Our testers said that it was easy to pick up and put on with its upper handle and compact size, as well as fit their body thanks to the adjustable straps. We recommend keeping it upright as much as possible because there was considerable leakage on its side after the ice melted. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 10.5 x 7.5 x 16.5 inches

Best Large Capacity IceMule Boss 30 Liter Backpack Cooler 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Academy.com Pros: It’s a great choice for longer day trips, as it fits 24 cans with ice and stays cold for hours. Cons: Due to its high capacity, it’s bulkier than other choices. If you’re camping or picnicking with a crowd, the 30-liter capacity of the Icemule Boss will suit your needs. You can fit a substantial quantity of ice in addition to a full 24 cans, and the exterior features three pockets and bungee storage, meaning that you shouldn’t need an additional vessel. Plus, it has a roll-top design that provides easy access to everything inside. When testing its comfort, our expert said “there are many straps that secure the bag tightly to your body, which allows it to be a perfect hiking bag.” If you’re not hitting the trails, it’s also an excellent choice for water activities thanks to its floating capabilities. To use it as a floating cooler, you’ll simply add air to the insulation through a valve, and then it can roll down a river right beside you. Price at time of publish: $375 Size: 11.02 x 16.93 x 24.02 inches

Best for Wine Corkcicle EOLA Cooler Backpack Corkcicle View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Corkcicle.com Pros: It fits five bottles of wine and comes in various colors. Cons: The fabric’s quality is lacking, as it scuffed after falling off the table a few times. If you love to sip on wine, this backpack cooler makes it a breeze to take bottles with you on the go. It provides enough space for five wine bottles, two wine bottles with eight cans, or 12 cans, allowing you to pack something for everyone’s needs. Not only will you be able to carry plenty of drinks and even a few snacks, but you’ll also be able to do it in style thanks to its sleek design. It’s made of vegan leather, has seams welded to stay put, and adjustable straps. The closed-cell foam insulation will keep everything chilled, and the sturdy base means you won’t have to worry about heavy glass bottles tipping it over. During our drop test to analyze its durability, we noticed some scuff marks after a few falls. This isn’t a major issue, but it might show signs of wear quicker than expected. Price at time of publish: $160 Size: 16 x 12 x 11 inches

Best for the Beach RTIC Backpack Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It’s durable, floatable, and waterproof, making it suitable for beach and lake outings. Cons: It doesn’t have any pockets. Whether you’re going to the beach, lake, river, or pool, this floatable, waterproof cooler is a must. Since you’ll mostly be in the sun, you’ll appreciate its outstanding insulation that keeps inside contents cold all day long. It’s available in two sizes suitable for 20 or 30 cans, plus we found it fits food on top of the maximum number of drinks. During our comfort and durability tests, we were impressed with the cooler’s padding and leakproof design. “The backpack has three strips of thick padding on the back, which made it feel cushioned and comfortable to wear,” our tester said. “It didn't leak at all, and the zippers still felt sturdy and watertight.” Price at time of publish: $170 Size: 12 x 6 x 16 inches

Best for Camping REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler 4.7 REI View On REI Pros: It features a hip belt and a chest harness, providing a comfortable fit for longer wears or for trekking the trails. Cons: You might want to use ice packs instead of loose ice to prevent leaking. This backpack features a leakproof cooler insert, meaning you can carry chilled food and drinks or use it as a non-insulated backpack. We found that the cooler was very easy to load with ice and drinks because the opening was so wide. There are several compartments to carry items like your phone and trail maps, plus it even has a pocket large enough for a water bottle. One of our favorite parts about this cooler is how comfortable it was. It has padded shoulder straps, an adjustable chest harness, and a cushioned hip belt and back panel for optimal weight distribution. Because of these excellent features, it was not noticeably heavy after the pack was fully packed. “I feel I can carry this for a longer duration,” one tester said. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 22 x 16 x 8.5 inches

30.5 liters Weight: 3.5 lbs Food & Wine / Jhett Thompson