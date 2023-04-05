With that in mind, here are a dozen of the best appliances for small kitchens that are built for everyday tasks and big cooking projects alike.

A do-it-all multicooker like the Instant Pot is a great starting point. Go further with a coffee maker that also grinds your beans. Pick up an immersion blender that can purée soup and make whipped cream with the switch of an attachment. And don’t forget a key rule of organizing any sized kitchen: It’s only a helpful tool if you plan on using it with regularity.

Even the most spacious kitchens can feel cluttered with too many cooking appliances. So outfitting a small kitchen with the right tools can feel extra tricky — especially if counter space is at a premium. Of course, kitchen appliances that are physically compact help with space-saving. But there’s another trick to buying smart when you’re short on space: “Appliances that do multiple things are efficient for small kitchens because they eliminate the need for other appliances,” says Sharon Lowenheim , a Certified Professional Organizer who specializes in living large in small spaces.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: This appliance is truly multipurpose, with 11 different cooking functions. It comes in a handful of attractive colors. Cons: Though this air fryer is considered small due to its 4.4-quart capacity, its physical footprint is still slightly bigger than some other small air fryers. Calling this small air fryer “just” an air fryer doesn’t scratch the surface of all it can do. It far exceeds Lowenheim’s standards for “a toaster oven that can bake and broil in addition to making toast.” Breville’s Smart Oven has 11 impressive functions, including slow cook, broil, and bake — there are even specific programs for baking cookies and making pizza. The interface is intuitive and easy to use, thanks to a variety of dial knobs and buttons, and it comes with all the necessary accessories, like a fry basket, baking sheet, and wire rack. Price at time of publish: $350 Capacity: 4.4 quarts

4.4 quarts Cooking Power: 1800 watts

1800 watts Dimensions: 10.94 x 18.9 x 15.87 inches

10.94 x 18.9 x 15.87 inches Warranty: One year

Nespresso Pixie Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This espresso machine is truly petite, and can be left on the counter without causing clutter. Cons: It only makes espresso, so there’s no milk frother or option for other coffee drinks. Espresso machines used to cost a fortune, but this modern upgrade from Nespresso has a small footprint and price. It uses ready-to-brew Nespresso pods to make expertly-pulled espresso shots in 30 seconds, so you can enjoy the luxury of a good cup of coffee without all the bells and whistles. It doesn’t hurt that this appliance — which earned a spot on our list of Best Small Coffee Makers — is nice-looking, too. Price at time of publish: $219 Capacity: Single serve; 24-ounce water reservoir

Single serve; 24-ounce water reservoir Cooking Power: 1260 watts

1260 watts Dimensions: 4.4 x 9.3 x 12.8 inches

4.4 x 9.3 x 12.8 inches Warranty: One year

Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus Food Processor 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Sur La Table Pros: It’s from a trusted brand, and can both chop and grind food. Cons: There’s no “continuous run” function; the wattage is comparatively low. This tiny-but-mighty food processor is right-sized for a small household. The four-cup capacity is all you need for preparing a meal or two, and the blade is outfitted with both chop and grind settings. Although it’s not the highest-powered or tricked-out machine on the market, the lower wattage is sufficient for the appliance’s size. It sure beats making pesto by hand! Price at time of publish: $50 Capacity: 4 cups; 3 cup size also available

4 cups; 3 cup size also available Cooking Power: 250 watts

250 watts Dimensions: 5 x 7 x 9.5 inches

5 x 7 x 9.5 inches Warranty: 18 months



Hamilton Beach Personal Blender with Travel Lid 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This single-serve blender is compact enough to tuck inside any cabinet when not in use; the blender jar doubles as a travel cup. Cons: It doesn’t have a super powerful motor; it’s best for smoothies and juices. Although high-speed, professional-level blenders are enticing, they’re only a smart buy if you plan on using them a lot. Otherwise, they’re heavy, large, and expensive space hogs. Enter this adorably small blender that’s designed with efficiency in mind. It’s powerful enough to whip up a smoothie or protein shake, and the blender jar doubles as a travel cup — a spill-proof lid is included. Although the wattage is in the triple digits, not quadruple, it’s mighty powerful thanks to the ice-crushing blades. Price at time of publish: $23 Capacity: 14 ounces

14 ounces Cooking Power: 175 watts

175 watts Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 x 12.25 inches

3.5 x 3.5 x 12.25 inches Warranty: One year

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-qt Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros: It creates grilled or air-fried food without the smell and smoke of a traditional grill. Cons: It can be tedious to clean. Some reviewers feel it is too large to store in a cabinet, and not all of the accessories fit inside the unit at once. Indoor grills have come a long way since their inception, and this model proves it: It can handle up to six steaks, and can also air-fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. With no shortage of multipurpose appliances on the market, reviewers praise this one for being an ideal combination of grill and air fryer — and yep, it comes with all the necessary tools and accessories, like a crisper basket and grill grate. P.S.: You can even grill from frozen. Price at time of publish: $300 Weight: 22 pounds

22 pounds Cooking Power: 825 watts

825 watts Dimensions: 15.75 x 16.54 x 11.1 inches

15.75 x 16.54 x 11.1 inches Warranty: One year

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Hand Blender Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This immersion blender has interchangeable attachments, making it truly multipurpose. Cons: Reviewers have noted the handle gets hot to the touch when used. $40 for an appliance that blends, whisks, whips, and froths?! It seems too good to be true, but this multipurpose tool from Mueller is the real deal. Unlike traditional immersion blenders, it comes with three different attachments (similar concept to a handheld electric mixer) so you can use it to make a latte, whip cream or egg whites, then blend a creamy soup or sauce. There are 8 speeds and a “turbo” setting for tough ingredients. Price at time of publish: $40 Weight: 2 pounds

2 pounds Cooking Power: 500 watts

500 watts Dimensions: 2.55 x 2.55 x 16.9 inches

2.55 x 2.55 x 16.9 inches Warranty: One year

Zojirushi BB-HAC10 Home Bakery Mini Breadmaker 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Best Buy Pros: This machine is from a trusted brand. It does more than just bake bread. Cons: The loaves are oddly shaped and tall. We’ll admit that most breadmakers are too hefty to be considered necessities for small kitchens. But this machine is so tiny, you’ll barely know it’s there — until the scent of freshly-baked bread begins to fill your home, that is. It can bake one-pound loaves in a variety of different styles, and you can choose how firm or soft you want your finished product. In a truly impressive plot twist, this breadmaker can also make cookie dough, cake, and… jam! Price at time of publish: $297 Weight: 13 pounds

13 pounds Cooking Power: 450 watts

450 watts Dimensions: 11.25 x 8.5 x 12.25 inches

11.25 x 8.5 x 12.25 inches Warranty: One year

Cuisinart Coffee Center Grind & Brew Plus 4.5 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Belk.com Pros: You can use whole coffee beans or pods; the water reservoir has a surprisingly large capacity of 48 ounces. Cons: It can only brew one cup at a time. XL mugs may not fit neatly underneath the brewing apparatus. Although this isn’t the teeniest-tiniest coffee maker we’ve seen, it calls to mind a piece of Lowenheim’s advice: She recommends investing in a dual coffee maker-grinder because one appliance is easier to manage than two (and we can never find a great place to store that standalone coffee grinder, anyway). The mechanized burr grinder makes a truly fresh cup each time, but we appreciate that it’s compatible with pods, too. We doubly appreciate that most of the parts can be removed and cleaned in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $149 Capacity: 3 pounds (Empty machine weighs 1 pound)

3 pounds (Empty machine weighs 1 pound) Cooking Power: 120 watts

120 watts Dimensions: 11.02 x 7.28 x 12.67 inches

11.02 x 7.28 x 12.67 inches Warranty: Three years

Breville Juice Fountain Compact 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Abt.com Pros: This high-end juicer can handle whole fruits and vegetables, and has a froth separator for a purer glass. Cons: The pulp is not auto-ejected, as with larger models. Reviewers have noted it’s not ideal for leafy greens. If you think an at-home juicer is an unnecessary luxury, you’ve never had fresh-squeezed orange juice (or maybe you’ve only encountered ginormous juicers that are more trouble than they’re worth). This one uses centrifugal technology and a fine mesh filter for pulp-free, smooth juice from fruits and veggies. A gold star for the designers at Breville who designed the cord to be wrapped neatly around the base for efficient storage. Price at time of publish: $100 Weight: 9.68 pounds

9.68 pounds Cooking Power: 700 watts

700 watts Dimensions: 10.5 x 10 x 16 inches

10.5 x 10 x 16 inches Warranty: One year

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Instacart.com View On Instanthome.com Pros: This is one of the more useful multipurpose cookers, with the ability to sauté right in the unit. Cons: It’s not big enough for meal prepping, batch cooking, or feeding a larger family. Instant Pot is a leader in the multi-use cooking appliance space — in fact, many consumers refer to all multicookers simply as “Instant Pots.” This is their smallest model, but it tackles almost everything the bigger versions can. Cooks in a hurry will appreciate the multiple pre-programmed options and the lightning-fast pressure cooking capacity. And if 3 quarts is too little, know that it also comes in 6- and 8-quart sizes, too. Price at time of publish: $87 Weight: 8.65 pounds

8.65 pounds Cooking Power: 700 watts

700 watts Dimensions: 11.2 x 11.4 x 10 inches

11.2 x 11.4 x 10 inches Warranty: One year

Breville Joule Sous Vide CS20001 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The Breville Joule can precision-cook a variety of foods; little additional equipment is needed. Cons: It’s expensive. You need to have a WiFi connection and be near your phone to control the appliance. If you have a small kitchen and have never tried cooking with an immersion circulator, you may be surprised at how space-efficient this precision tool is. An immersion circulator (sometimes known as sous vide machine), heats a water bath to a set temperature, so you can cook meat or vegetables to an exact science. Better yet, you can do it in a stock pot or Dutch oven, so there’s no bulky additional equipment required. You will need some zip-top bags and a binder clip or two to keep the food submerged. While some immersion circulators are large or have big interface panels, the Joule is sleek and slim — you control it entirely from a free app on your phone. Price at time of publish: $350 Capacity: Can heat 40+ liters of water

Can heat 40+ liters of water Cooking Power: 1,100 watts

1,100 watts Dimensions: 4.1 x 13 x 4 inches

4.1 x 13 x 4 inches Warranty: One year