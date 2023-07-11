The wait is over: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here!

Amazon’s massive two-day sale happening today and tomorrow is fully underway and is filled with deals on deals on deals. What kind of deals? Well, let’s just say you can find major discounts on everything for the home, kitchen, backyard, and beyond. Think cookware and appliances, kitchen knives, outdoor dining furniture, camping essentials, and more — up to 75% off right now.

Although you have today and tomorrow to shop, you don’t want to wait. Items tend to sell out and deals aren’t guaranteed to last until the end of Day 2, with sales reverting back to their original prices at midnight EST. And while finding the best Prime Day deals can feel overwhelming, it doesn’t have to be — especially now that we’ve done the hard work for you.

The 10 Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Overall

During Prime Day 2023, you can save on all the best kitchen brands around. Think big names like Le Creuset, Staub, and Lodge as well as Ninja, Cuisinart, and KitchenAid. Plus, discover sales on entertaining must-haves like Corelle plate sets and Mikasa silverware. And you can’t forget the big-ticket dining sets, which all come from popular brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and more.

Now, you don’t technically have to be an Amazon Prime member to score some of these massive deals. However, if you want to get access to the full assortment of Prime Day deals, you might want to consider signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Your membership will give you access to exclusive sales, complimentary two-day shipping, Prime Video, and more.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Cookware Deals

Update your existing cookware with pots, pans, and Dutch ovens while they’re massively discounted right now. Tons of cast iron cookware pieces are on sale, like Lodge’s deep cast iron skillets, Le Creuset’s grill pans, and Staub baking dishes. There are also non-stick pans on sale as well, including this huge 10-piece Ninja stainless steel set and Caraway’s ceramic cookware set up to 54% off.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Appliance Deals

Speed up your meal prepping with time-saving kitchen appliances from Ninja, Cuisinart, Instant Pot, and more up to 47% off. During Prime Day, discover deals on popular air fryers, pressure cookers, rice cookers, and even hybrids like grill and air fryer duos and air fryer ovens. Plus, you’ll find coffee makers from Keurig and ice cream makers from Cuisinart nearly $100 off.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Kitchen Knife Deals

Slice and dice like a pro with these top-tier knives from Cuisinart, Calphalon, and more — all on sale today and tomorrow. No kitchen knife sale would be complete without deals on J.A. Henckels, and right now, you can score discounts on its singular knives, starter sets, and of course knife block sets up to 63% off. And this Wüsthof 8-Inch chef’s knife, which scored major points in our testing, is 42% off as well. There are also several knife block sets with built-in sharpening, like this one from Calphalon and McCook on big sale, and worth grabbing.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Dining Furniture Deals

Enjoy every single meal while sitting at stylish and comfortable dining sets that aim to please — up to 64% off. Several Ashley Furniture sets are on sale, like this dining bar stool option and these farmhouse-style dining chairs. And for the summer, you’ll find so many outdoor furniture sets for dining alfresco, including steel bistro sets, best-selling six-piece dining table sets, and cast-top patio dining picks.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Entertaining Deals

Everything you need for hosting is also extremely marked down on Amazon, including silverware, plate sets, and wine glasses up to 58% off. Corelle dinnerware, like this 16-piece set come with plates, bowls, and tumblers as well as these best-selling pasta bowl plates that have more than 10,400 five-star ratings so far. As for appetizers and snacks, there are also deals on tiered metal stands, taco holders, and this nifty buffet food warmer.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Home Deals

Home entertainment essentials like smart TVs, Bluetooth speakers, outdoor fire pits, and patio string lights are up to 75% off today. Additionally, you’ll find smart and time-saving cleaning tools like Bissell’s popular pet vacuum and Roomba robot vacuums from iRobot that do the job for you — up to $120 off. And with harsh air quality happening across the country this summer, you’ll want to add this HEPA air purifier to the list also while it’s 56% off.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Camping Deals



Spending time in the great outdoors this summer? If so, these Amazon deals should be on your radar for eating, sleeping, and relaxing. Essentials from top outdoor brands like Coleman and Stanley are on sale, including this best-selling camping cooking set. Plus, this outdoor grill that cooks up wings, kebabs, and more is 44% off. You’ll also find items to chill out on like folding outdoor chairs and hammocks, too.

Amazon

Le Creuset Signature Square Skillet Grill Pan

Amazon

Ninja Neverstick Premium 10-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon

Nutribullet 1200-Watt Full Size 64-Ounce Blender

Amazon

Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Amazon

J.A. Henckels Solution 3-Piece Starter Knife Set

Amazon

Mercer Culinary Genesis Short Bolster 8-Inch Chef's Knife

Amazon

Ashley Furniture Odium Counter Height Dining Table Set

Amazon

Walker Edison 6-Piece Vincent Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Amazon

Y Yhy Pasta Bowl Set

Amazon

Mikasa Regent Bead 65-Piece Silverware Set