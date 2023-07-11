What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Prime Day Deals The 90 Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop This Year—Up to 75% Off It’s all happening during this massive shopping extravaganza. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Amazon The wait is over: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here! Amazon’s massive two-day sale happening today and tomorrow is fully underway and is filled with deals on deals on deals. What kind of deals? Well, let’s just say you can find major discounts on everything for the home, kitchen, backyard, and beyond. Think cookware and appliances, kitchen knives, outdoor dining furniture, camping essentials, and more — up to 75% off right now. Although you have today and tomorrow to shop, you don’t want to wait. Items tend to sell out and deals aren’t guaranteed to last until the end of Day 2, with sales reverting back to their original prices at midnight EST. And while finding the best Prime Day deals can feel overwhelming, it doesn’t have to be — especially now that we’ve done the hard work for you. The 10 Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Overall Lodge 10.25-Inch Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (originally $35) Chicago Cutlery Insignia Classic 18-Piece Block Set, $79 (originally $170) Bella Lusso Glass Pitcher with Lid, $19 with coupon (originally $45) Ashley Furniture Centiar Dining Bucket Chair Set, $87 (originally $253) Ninja Foodi XL Pro 7-in-1 Grill/Griddle Combo, $160 (originally $350) Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Dining Set, $526 (originally $829) Cuisinart 11-Piece Chef's Classic Stainless Cookware Set, $180 (originally $450) JoyJolt Claire Red Wine Glass Set, $21 (originally $42) Whall 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, $56 (originally $200) Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, $80 (originally $185) During Prime Day 2023, you can save on all the best kitchen brands around. Think big names like Le Creuset, Staub, and Lodge as well as Ninja, Cuisinart, and KitchenAid. Plus, discover sales on entertaining must-haves like Corelle plate sets and Mikasa silverware. And you can’t forget the big-ticket dining sets, which all come from popular brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and more. Now, you don’t technically have to be an Amazon Prime member to score some of these massive deals. However, if you want to get access to the full assortment of Prime Day deals, you might want to consider signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Your membership will give you access to exclusive sales, complimentary two-day shipping, Prime Video, and more. Amazon Buy on Amazon $450 $180 Best Prime Day Cookware Deals Lodge Cast Iron Deep Skillet, $30 (originally $38) Le Creuset Signature Square Skillet Grill Pan, $170 (originally $215) All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $70 (originally $110) Staub Mixed Baking Dish Set, $98 (originally $150) Ninja Neverstick Premium 10-Piece Cookware Set, $240 (originally $390) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Braiser, $187 (originally $290) Caraway Ceramic 12-Piece Cookware Set, $355 (originally $395) Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $170 (originally $240) Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish, $100 (originally $125) Staub 4-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte, $216 (originally $320) Carote White Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set, $80 (originally $150) Calphalon Signature Nonstick Frying Pan Set, $75 (originally $100) Update your existing cookware with pots, pans, and Dutch ovens while they’re massively discounted right now. Tons of cast iron cookware pieces are on sale, like Lodge’s deep cast iron skillets, Le Creuset’s grill pans, and Staub baking dishes. There are also non-stick pans on sale as well, including this huge 10-piece Ninja stainless steel set and Caraway’s ceramic cookware set up to 54% off. Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $30 Best Prime Day Appliance Deals Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, $160 (originally $280) Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Stainless Toaster, $43 (originally $75) Nutribullet 1200-Watt Full Size 64-Ounce Blender, $107 (originally $150) Ninja AF101 Series Air Fryer, $100 (originally $130) Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $100 (originally $150) Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $76 (originally $100) KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $380) Instant Pot Pro 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $130 (originally $170) Anova Culinary Precision Sous Vide Nano Precision Cooker, $99 (originally $149) Cuisinart Cool Creations 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker, $135 (originally $225) Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer, $196 (originally $233) Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, $150 (originally $220) Speed up your meal prepping with time-saving kitchen appliances from Ninja, Cuisinart, Instant Pot, and more up to 47% off. During Prime Day, discover deals on popular air fryers, pressure cookers, rice cookers, and even hybrids like grill and air fryer duos and air fryer ovens. Plus, you’ll find coffee makers from Keurig and ice cream makers from Cuisinart nearly $100 off. Amazon Buy on Amazon $220 $150 Best Prime Day Kitchen Knife Deals Wüsthof Classic 8-Inch Chef’s Knife, $144 (originally $226) J.A. Henckels Solution 3-Piece Starter Knife Set, $35 (originally $50) Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Cutlery Block Set, $65 (originally $160) Calphalon Precision Sharp In Nonstick 13-Piece Cutlery Set, $80 (originally $280) J.A. Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $130 (originally $345) Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Color Knife Set, $25 (originally $65) McCook 15-Piece German Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $50 with coupon (originally $130) J.A. Henckels Classic 4-Inch Paring Knife, $27 (originally $67) Mercer Culinary Genesis Short Bolster 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $40 (originally $46) Victorinox Swiss Classic 4-Piece Paring Knife Set, $21 (originally $30) Cuisinart Stainless Steel Hollow Handle 15-Piece Cutlery Block Set, $55 (originally $70) Mercer Culinary Millennia 5-Piece Magnetic Board Set, $82 (originally $103) Slice and dice like a pro with these top-tier knives from Cuisinart, Calphalon, and more — all on sale today and tomorrow. No kitchen knife sale would be complete without deals on J.A. Henckels, and right now, you can score discounts on its singular knives, starter sets, and of course knife block sets up to 63% off. And this Wüsthof 8-Inch chef’s knife, which scored major points in our testing, is 42% off as well. There are also several knife block sets with built-in sharpening, like this one from Calphalon and McCook on big sale, and worth grabbing. Amazon Buy on Amazon $280 $167 Best Prime Day Dining Furniture Deals Safavieh Burris Farmhouse Spindle Side Chair Set, $130 (originally $293) Grand Patio Steel Patio Bistro Set, $120 (originally $160) Crosley Furniture 5-Piece Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Dining Set, $509 (originally $819) Ashley Furniture Odium Counter Height Dining Table Set, $229 (originally $342) Walker Edison Greyson Dining Set, $283 (originally $499) Homestyles Dolly Madison Kitchen Cart, $278 (originally $776) Ashley Furniture Realyn Ladderback Dining Chair Set, $170 (originally $366) Safavieh Charlotte Storage Sideboard, $319 (originally $682) Walker Edison 6-Piece Vincent Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $625 (originally $1,235) Hanover Brigantine 7-Piece Outdoor Cast-Top Dining Set, $1,120 (originally $1,629) Christopher Knight Home Coronado Acacia Wood Bistro Set, $228 (originally $310) Finnhomy Sideboard Buffet Cabinet, $130 (originally $200) Enjoy every single meal while sitting at stylish and comfortable dining sets that aim to please — up to 64% off. Several Ashley Furniture sets are on sale, like this dining bar stool option and these farmhouse-style dining chairs. And for the summer, you’ll find so many outdoor furniture sets for dining alfresco, including steel bistro sets, best-selling six-piece dining table sets, and cast-top patio dining picks. Amazon Buy on Amazon $310 $228 Best Prime Day Entertaining Deals Mikasa Regent Bead 65-Piece Silverware Set, $120 (originally $300) Corelle Stoneware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $50 (originally $85) Smirly Bamboo Charcuterie Board Set, $36 with coupon (originally $60) Gibson Home Zen Buffet 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set, $35 (originally $60) Ewfen 40-Piece Hammered Silverware Set, $21 (originally $37) JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glass Set, $28 (originally $50) Rtt Taco Holder Stand Set, $20 (originally $33) Y Yhy Pasta Bowl Set, $29 with coupon (originally $50) Pfaltzgraff Chateau Cream 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $68 (originally $110) Gibson Home Gracious 3-Tier Serveware Set, $25 (originally $33) Elite Gourmet Triple Buffet Server, $46 (originally $53) Godinger Whiskey Globe Decanter Set, $60 (originally $90) Everything you need for hosting is also extremely marked down on Amazon, including silverware, plate sets, and wine glasses up to 58% off. Corelle dinnerware, like this 16-piece set come with plates, bowls, and tumblers as well as these best-selling pasta bowl plates that have more than 10,400 five-star ratings so far. As for appetizers and snacks, there are also deals on tiered metal stands, taco holders, and this nifty buffet food warmer. Amazon Buy on Amazon $85 $50 Best Prime Day Home Deals Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $170 (originally $237) Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $100 (originally $400) Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (originally $130) iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum, $150 (originally $270) Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $89 (originally $119) Yeedi Vac Robot Vacuum, $100 with coupon (originally $250) Bissell MYair + Air Purifier, $54 (originally $124) Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights, $30 (originally $48) Echo Dot 5th Generation Smart Speaker, $30 (originally $60) Cozsinoor Down Alternative Bed Pillow Set, $23 with coupon (originally $100) Fire Sense Outdoor Fire Pit, $82 (originally $190) Home entertainment essentials like smart TVs, Bluetooth speakers, outdoor fire pits, and patio string lights are up to 75% off today. Additionally, you’ll find smart and time-saving cleaning tools like Bissell’s popular pet vacuum and Roomba robot vacuums from iRobot that do the job for you — up to $120 off. And with harsh air quality happening across the country this summer, you’ll want to add this HEPA air purifier to the list also while it’s 56% off. Amazon Buy on Amazon $270 $150 Best Prime Day Camping Deals Stanley Adventure 4-Person Camping Cookset, $29 (originally $35) Kootek Camping Hammock Double, $20 (originally $40) Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal Barbecue Grill, $28 (originally $50) Amacool Battery-Operated Camping Fan, $26 (originally $36) Coleman Broadband Mesh Quad Camping Chair, $20 (originally $25) Lighting Ever LED Camping Lantern, $22 with coupon (originally $30) Igloo BMX 25-Quart Cooler, $70 (originally $100) Kizen Collapsible Solar LED Camping Lantern, $24 (originally $30) Coleman Dunnock Cold Weather Sleeping Bag, $68 (originally $90) Kipida Solar Heating Camping Shower Bag, $16 (originally $26) Spending time in the great outdoors this summer? If so, these Amazon deals should be on your radar for eating, sleeping, and relaxing. Essentials from top outdoor brands like Coleman and Stanley are on sale, including this best-selling camping cooking set. Plus, this outdoor grill that cooks up wings, kebabs, and more is 44% off. You’ll also find items to chill out on like folding outdoor chairs and hammocks, too. Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $70 Le Creuset Signature Square Skillet Grill Pan Amazon Buy on Amazon $215 $170 Ninja Neverstick Premium 10-Piece Cookware Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $390 $194 Nutribullet 1200-Watt Full Size 64-Ounce Blender Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $107 Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $76 J.A. Henckels Solution 3-Piece Starter Knife Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $35 Mercer Culinary Genesis Short Bolster 8-Inch Chef's Knife Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $40 Ashley Furniture Odium Counter Height Dining Table Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $342 $229 Walker Edison 6-Piece Vincent Outdoor Patio Dining Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $1235 $625 Y Yhy Pasta Bowl Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $37 Mikasa Regent Bead 65-Piece Silverware Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $300 $120 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine 30+ Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Shop During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off Only Prime Members Can Save on These Bestselling Rubbermaid Containers That Keep Produce Fresh for Weeks KitchenAid's Cordless Food Processor Is Compact, Lightweight, and on Sale Right Now